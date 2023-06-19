Restaurant header imageView gallery

Puertas

8324 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Food

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE W/ TOSTONMADUROS

$19.00

Ripe avocado, cherry tomatoes, chives, lemon oil, red radishes, and cilantro

EMPANADAS DEL MAR

$12.00

Shrimp, potatoes, onion, cumin, garlic, saffron and cilantro tartar sauce (3pcs)

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$11.00

Braised flank steak, potatoes, onion, garlic, saffron and aji (3pcs)

CAUSA CHICKEN & CORN

$16.00

Braised chicken breast, yukon gold potatoes, corn, Kalamata olives, red onion, spicy aioli.

CALAMARI FRITTO

$18.00

Fried squid, aji amarillo aioli and a fresh lime.

CEVICHE

$18.00

Sweet potato, red onion, bass cured thin, canchas, cilantro, aji-panca, lime juice, Calabrian chili.

AREPA CON QUESO

$15.00

Corn meal arepa, shiitake mushrooms, queso fresco

SALADS

ENSALADA DE REMOLACHA

$14.00

Roasted beets, carrots, queso fresco, pickled cabbage, apple-cider vinegar.

ENSALADA PEPINO

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumber, avocado, carrots, lemon vinaigrette.

ENTREES

BANDEJA PAISA FOR ONE

$58.00

16 oz Ribeye, pork belly, rice, beans, sweet plantain, avocado, arepa, fried eggs, and chorizo

BANDEJA PAISA FOR TWO

$110.00

32 0z. Bone in Ribeye, pork belly, rice, beans, sweet plantain, avocado, arepa, fried eggs, and chorizo; for two!

ARROZ CON POLLO

$28.00

Half chicken, rice, red and yellow peppers, carrots, green beans and peas.

BRANZINO

$38.00

Tomato broth, capers, onions, olive oil, paprika, lobster stock, lime juice, yuca

CARNE ASADA

$30.00

Skirt steak topped with chimichurri, crispy and creamy potatoes

CAZUELA

$38.00

Jumbo shrimp, mussels, little neck clams, coconut espuma, onions, tomato, carrots, parsley, dill, cilantro.

PERNIL

$28.00

SIDES

SAFFRON RICE

$8.00

FRIJOLES: PINTO BEANS

$8.00

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

TOSTONMADURO

$8.00

YUCA FRIES

$8.00

ARROZ CON GANDULES

$8.00

SAUCES

CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

cilantro, parsely, red wine vinegar, shallots, salt, lime juice

GARLIC CILANTRO AIOLI

$0.50

AJI AMARILLO

$0.50

AJI SPICY

$0.50

Cilantro, parsley, red-wine vinegar, shallots, salt, lime juice, habanero

DESSERTS

RICE PUDDING DOUGHNUTS

$12.00

Rice pudding stuffed Donuts

DAIRY-FREE TRES LECHE

$12.00

Almond milk, oatmilk, coconut milk, flour, vegan butter, strawberries

COCONUT FLAN

$12.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Juices

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$6.00

Homemade Iced Tea

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Pana Water

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$7.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Arnold Palmer

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving Authentic Latin Cuisine !

Location

8324 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Directions

