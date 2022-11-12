Pure Soul - Vegan Comfort Food
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd
Suite 1
Durham, NC 27707
Popular Items
Main
Kind Chkn Sandwich
Our signature plant-based fried chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Contains gluten, soy.
Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate
Our signature plant-based fried chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Served with your choice of two sides. *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy & gluten
Grilled Chkn Sandwich
Pure Soul's newest recipe! Our signature chkn seasoned and grilled and added to a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, hot sauce, and mayo! Contains soy, gluten (even with GF bun).
Grilled Chkn Sandwich Plate
Our signature plant-based grilled chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Served with your choice of two sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy & gluten
Hot "Honey" Kind Chkn Sandwich
Our signature Kind Chkn patty drizzled in hot "honey" sauce, served on a toasted Neomonde bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and hot sauce! Contains: gluten, soy.
Hot "Honey" Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate
Our signature Kind Chkn patty drizzled in hot "honey" sauce, served on a toasted Neomonde bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, hot sauce, and any two sides! Contains: gluten, soy.
Chkn Strips Plate
Plant-based fried chkn cut into strips and served over yellow rice and topped with green onions! Served with your choice of two sides. Contains soy & gluten.
Grilled Chkn Strips Plate
Plant-based grilled chkn cut into strips and served over yellow rice and topped with green onions! Served with your choice of two sides. Contains gluten, soy.
NC *BBQ* Sandwich
NC's best Vegan BBQ Sandwich! NC-grown soybeans served "pulled pork" style on a toasted bun with housemade coleslaw! Contains soy, gluten.
The NC *BBQ* Plate
Our NC *BBQ* made from local soybeans and topped with green onions, paired with our housemade coleslaw and your choice of two sides! Contains soy, gluten.
Barvecue Sandwich
Barvecue is a wood-smoked, non-GMO, GF, plant-based BBQ from NC! We add our own seasoning and sauce and serve it on a toasted bun to provide this soulful classic dish. Gluten-free buns available by request! *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy, gluten-free with GF bun
Gluten Free Barvecue Plate
Barvecue is a wood-smoked, non-GMO, GF, plant-based BBQ from NC! We add our own seasoning and sauce to create a savory, gluten-free BBQ that hits the spot! Topped with green onions and served with a cup of coleslaw and 2 sides of your choice! Contains soy.
The Soul Bowl
Pure Soul's Hoppin Johns! Black-eyed peas, kale, tomato, celery, peppers, onions, and carrots stewed together with spices and served with seasoned yellow rice, GF cornbread, and avocado. Soy-free, gluten-free.
Soul Rolls
Two signature vegan egg rolls, filled with NC *BBQ*, Soul Mac, and Bilbo's Greens and fried golden brown. Served with BBQ sauce and hot sauce. Contains soy, gluten, cashews, and almond milk.
Impossible Burger
Our made-to-order Impossible burger is the best plant-based burger in town! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, and cheese by request! Contains soy, gluten.
The Chicago Burger
Our classic Impossible burger served on a toasted bun with caramelized local + organic onions, sliced cheese, and housemade tangy sauce. Pickles are served on the side. Add on lettuce and tomato for no cost.
California Burger (contains almonds)
A grilled Impossible patty topped with sliced cheese, avocado, smoky romesco sauce, organic lettuce & tomato, red onion, and housemade pickles! Contains soy, almonds. GF with GF bun.
Fried *Fish* Sandwich
Two plant-based fried fish filets on a toasted bun served with our housemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, pickles, and hot sauce on the side! Contains soy, gluten.
Fried *Fish* Over Rice
Two plant-based fried fish filets served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Served with our housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, and hot sauce! Contains soy, gluten.
The Fried *Fish* Plate
Two plant-based fried fish filets served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Comes with our housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, hot sauce, and your choice of two sides! Contains soy, gluten.
Big Kale Caesar
Organic kale from the Triangle, dressed with house-made vegan Caesar dressing and topped with vegan parmesan, minced onions, and fire-roasted chickpeas. Add a protein or order the original to keep this gem gluten-free!
PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie
Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion, with our housemade remoulade sauce and coleslaw on the side. *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
PoBoy Hoagie Plate
Our fried konjac root shrimp Po' Boy Hoagie served with housemade coleslaw, remoulade, & 2 half sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
The *Shrimp* Plate
Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Comes with our housemade coleslaw and remoulade sauce, and your choice of two sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil; GF with GF sides
The Sides Plate
Choose any three sides to make a plate! Soy-free (except Soul Roll), gluten-free (except Soul Roll, Soul Mac).
Gluten Free BBQ Drumstix
Two Gluten-free air-fried drumstix drenched in BBQ sauce, served with yellow rice topped with green onions. (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy.
Buffalo Drumstix
Two air-fried drumstix drenched in buffalo sauce & served with yellow rice topped with green onions (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy. Buffalo sauce contacts gluten but drumstix themselves are GF!
Southern Fried Drumstix
Two Southern Fried drumstix served with yellow rice topped with green onions. (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy, gluten.
Drumsticks Six Piece
Six air-fried (GF BBQ, Buffalo) or Southern-fried drumstix served with your choice of dipping sauces (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!). Contains soy, gluten (Southern-fried, Buffalo)
Drumstix Plate
Two drumstix served in your choice of BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, or southern fried! Comes with yellow rice, one dipping sauces, and two sides of your choice!
Chkn Salad Sandwich
Try our housemade chkn salad made with soy protein chkn, peppers, celery, and onion, all on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Now served with Mom's Dressing! Contains soy, GF with GF bun.
Beyond Chkn Tenders 3 Pc
3 Beyond plant-based chik'n tenders with your choice of dipping sauce! Contains: gluten, coconut. Soy-free.
6 PC Chkn Nuggets
12 PC Chkn Nuggets
Kids Meal
Choose one main, one side, and one drink, starting at $8.99. Contains soy, gluten.
Pure Soul Meal Deal
Grilled Chkn Romesco (Contains Almonds)
Try Pure Soul's newest creation! Featuring our classic grilled chkn topped with housemade Romesco sauce on either a sandwich or a spinach wrap! Contains almonds, gluten, soy.
Grilled Chkn Romesco Plate (Contains Almonds)
Try Pure Soul's newest creation! Featuring our classic grilled chkn topped with housemade Romesco sauce, served with yellow rice and any 2 sides! Contains almonds, soy, gluten.
Build a Biscuit!
Housemade biscuits made to order how you like it! Contains almondmilk, gluten.
Side
Soul Mac
Award-winning vegan mac & cheese with the B12 vitamins that every vegan needs! Contains cashews, almondmilk, gluten.
Gluten Free Soul Mac
Our signature Soul Mac made with gluten-free pasta! Contains cashews, almondmilk.
Bilbo's Greens
Our chef's family recipe! Organic and locally grown collard greens and cabbage cooked to their peak! Contains soy, tomatoes.
GF Cornbread
Two fluffy and savory cornbread pieces made with whole kernel corn and NC corn meal! Contains almondmilk. Gluten-free, soy-free.
Yellow Rice
Fluffy and savory yellow rice made fresh in-house every day!
Side Kale Caesar Salad
The side version of our big kale Caesar salad topped with vegan parmesan, minced onions, and fire-roasted chickpeas! Gluten-free, soy-free.
Idaho Potato Fries
Idaho French fries dusted with Cajun seasoning *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
Cheese Fries
Idaho cut natural fries drizzled with our housemade cheese sauce and topped with green onions. Add on NC *BBQ*, GF Barvecue, or Impossible crumbles! Contains cashews, almondmilk, fried in soybean oil.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Locally-grown & lightly seasoned sweet potato waffle fries! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil
Red Skin Potato Salad (12 oz)
Full Side Coleslaw
Side Chicken Strips
Our signature plant-based fried chkn patty cut into strips Contains soy & gluten
Side Grilled Chkn Strips
Our signature grilled chkn patty cut into strips. Contains soy, gluten.
Side NC *BBQ* Meat 6oz
Six ounces of our local NC-grown soybean BBQ with house seasoning and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce & topped with green onions!
Side GF Barvecue Meat 6oz
Six ounces of our GF, non-GMO, wood-smoked Barvecue made from NC-grown soybeans! Seasoned in-house and topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and green onions.
Side Shrimp With Slaw & Remoulade
Five pieces of fried Konjac (vegan) shrimp served with house-made remoulade and coleslaw. *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil; GF
Side Fish (2 PC) With Slaw & Tartar
Two plant-based fried fish cutlets! Served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce. Contains soy, gluten.
Blackeyed Peas (With Kale, Carrots, Celery, Peppers, Garlic, Onion)
A 12 oz cup of blackeyed peas with kale, tomatoes, carrots, onions, peppers, and celery stewed together and served warm! Gluten-free, soy-free.
Chkn Salad 6oz
Six ounces of our housemade chkn salad! Gluten-free. Contains soy.
Beverage
Lemonade
Made with fresh-squeezed lemons and love every morning! This lemonade is a cup full of sunshine :)
Arnold Palmer
Half sweet tea, half lemonade
Sweet Tea
Black tea brewed fresh daily, mixed with pure cane sugar
Unsweet Tea
Black tea brewed fresh daily
Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea
Black tea brewed fresh daily
Bottled Water
Deer Park spring water
Lettuce Prey Strawberry Seamoss Lemonade (16oz)
Strawberry Seamoss Lemonade made fresh by Lettuce Prey
Lettuce Prey Pineapple Seamoss Lemonade 16oz
San Pellegrino
Sparkling water
Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade
Motherland Organics' ginger turmeric lemonade (8oz)
Organic Ginger Lemonade
Motherland Organics' freshly brewed organic ginger lemonade (8oz)
Unsweet Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade
Motherland Organics' freshly brewed unsweetened ginger turmeric lemonade (8oz)
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
CUP OF WATER
Filtered tap water.
Seasonal Lemonade (Blueberry Ginger)
Dessert
Vegan Cheesecake
A big slice of NY-style vegan cheesecake! Ask about different drizzles! Contains soy, gluten.
Taylor Street Sweets Cupcake
Rotating flavors weekly
Dee's Kitchen GF Peanut Butter Crispy
Peanut butter rice crispy covered in chocolate, made by Dee's Kitchen. Contains almonds, peanuts. Gluten-free, soy-free.
Dee's Kitchen GF Rocky Road Fudge
Vegan fudge with chocolate chunks, marshmallows, and walnuts, made by Dee's Kitchen. *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains walnuts, gluten-free, soy-free.
Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
Three chocolate chip cookies made by Dee's Kitchen! Contains gluten.
Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Brownie
Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks, chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips, made by Dee's Kitchen! Contains almonds, gluten.
Aunt Rose's Sweet Potato Pie
Our chef's family recipe but veganized! Features locally grown sweet potatoes and a graham cracker crust. Contains coconut milk, gluten.
H!P Salty Pretzel Oat Milk Chocolate Bar
Ethically sourced Colombian chocolate. Gluten-free
GF Peanut Butter Cookie Brownie
Made in-house! GF, Soy-free, contains peanuts.
Banana Pudding (Almond, Coconut Allergy)
Pure Soul's housemade banana pudding! Made with fresh bananas and crispy wafers. Contains coconut, almond, gluten.
Peanut Butter Dream Pie ( Coconut & Peanut Allergy)
Made in-house! Contains peanut & coconut.
Pure Swag
Utensils?
Thanksgiving Catering 2022
Thanksgiving NC *BBQ* Sandwich Tray (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 2.5 lb NC *BBQ* served with 8 buns and housemade coleslaw! Contains soy and gluten.
Thanksgiving Barvecue Sandwich Tray (GF when sub GF Buns) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 2.5 lb GF Barvecue served with 8 regular buns and housemade coleslaw! Sub 8 GF buns for $5. Contains soy and regular buns contain gluten.
Thanksgiving Soul Mac Tray (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Award-winning vegan mac & cheese! House-made cheese sauce & big B12 vibes that every vegan needs!
Thanksgiving Bilbo's Greens Tray (GF) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** A family recipe generations in the making featuring organic, locally grown collard greens & cabbage. Serves 8. Contains soy.
Thanksgiving Kale Caesar Tray (GF) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Organic kale grown in the Triangle massaged with our housemade Caesar dressing, and topped with minced onions, vegan parmesan, and fire-roasted chickpeas! Serves 8.
Thanksgiving Cornbread Tray (GF, 12 pieces) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 12 pieces of our gluten-free, scratch-made cornbread made with whole corn kernels and love! Contains almondmilk.
Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole (*contains nuts*) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Creamy, crunchy, and savory! Serves 8. Contains gluten, cashews and almondmilk.
Thanksgiving Aunt Rose's Sweet Potato Pie (whole) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])
** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** We veganized a classic family recipe! Serves 8. Contains coconut, gluten.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thanks for considering Pure Soul for your Vegan Thanksgiving! We cherish time & communion with family and are excited to be a part of your holidays.
4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 1, Durham, NC 27707