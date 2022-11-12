Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Vegan

Pure Soul - Vegan Comfort Food

166 Reviews

$$

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd

Suite 1

Durham, NC 27707

Order Again

Popular Items

The NC *BBQ* Plate
Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate
Soul Rolls

Main

Kind Chkn Sandwich

Kind Chkn Sandwich

$8.99

Our signature plant-based fried chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Contains gluten, soy.

Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate

Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate

$14.99

Our signature plant-based fried chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Served with your choice of two sides. *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy & gluten

Grilled Chkn Sandwich

Grilled Chkn Sandwich

$8.99

Pure Soul's newest recipe! Our signature chkn seasoned and grilled and added to a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, hot sauce, and mayo! Contains soy, gluten (even with GF bun).

Grilled Chkn Sandwich Plate

$14.99

Our signature plant-based grilled chkn sandwich on a toasted bun with organic lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan mayo, and hot sauce! Served with your choice of two sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy & gluten

Hot "Honey" Kind Chkn Sandwich

$8.99

Our signature Kind Chkn patty drizzled in hot "honey" sauce, served on a toasted Neomonde bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and hot sauce! Contains: gluten, soy.

Hot "Honey" Kind Chkn Sandwich Plate

$14.99

Our signature Kind Chkn patty drizzled in hot "honey" sauce, served on a toasted Neomonde bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, hot sauce, and any two sides! Contains: gluten, soy.

Chkn Strips Plate

Chkn Strips Plate

$15.99

Plant-based fried chkn cut into strips and served over yellow rice and topped with green onions! Served with your choice of two sides. Contains soy & gluten.

Grilled Chkn Strips Plate

Grilled Chkn Strips Plate

$15.99

Plant-based grilled chkn cut into strips and served over yellow rice and topped with green onions! Served with your choice of two sides. Contains gluten, soy.

NC *BBQ* Sandwich

NC *BBQ* Sandwich

$7.99

NC's best Vegan BBQ Sandwich! NC-grown soybeans served "pulled pork" style on a toasted bun with housemade coleslaw! Contains soy, gluten.

The NC *BBQ* Plate

The NC *BBQ* Plate

$14.99

Our NC *BBQ* made from local soybeans and topped with green onions, paired with our housemade coleslaw and your choice of two sides! Contains soy, gluten.

Barvecue Sandwich

Barvecue Sandwich

$9.99

Barvecue is a wood-smoked, non-GMO, GF, plant-based BBQ from NC! We add our own seasoning and sauce and serve it on a toasted bun to provide this soulful classic dish. Gluten-free buns available by request! *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains soy, gluten-free with GF bun

Gluten Free Barvecue Plate

Gluten Free Barvecue Plate

$16.99

Barvecue is a wood-smoked, non-GMO, GF, plant-based BBQ from NC! We add our own seasoning and sauce to create a savory, gluten-free BBQ that hits the spot! Topped with green onions and served with a cup of coleslaw and 2 sides of your choice! Contains soy.

The Soul Bowl

The Soul Bowl

$11.99

Pure Soul's Hoppin Johns! Black-eyed peas, kale, tomato, celery, peppers, onions, and carrots stewed together with spices and served with seasoned yellow rice, GF cornbread, and avocado. Soy-free, gluten-free.

Soul Rolls

Soul Rolls

$8.99

Two signature vegan egg rolls, filled with NC *BBQ*, Soul Mac, and Bilbo's Greens and fried golden brown. Served with BBQ sauce and hot sauce. Contains soy, gluten, cashews, and almond milk.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Our made-to-order Impossible burger is the best plant-based burger in town! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles, vegan mayo, ketchup, mustard, and cheese by request! Contains soy, gluten.

The Chicago Burger

The Chicago Burger

$12.99

Our classic Impossible burger served on a toasted bun with caramelized local + organic onions, sliced cheese, and housemade tangy sauce. Pickles are served on the side. Add on lettuce and tomato for no cost.

California Burger (contains almonds)

California Burger (contains almonds)

$12.99

A grilled Impossible patty topped with sliced cheese, avocado, smoky romesco sauce, organic lettuce & tomato, red onion, and housemade pickles! Contains soy, almonds. GF with GF bun.

Fried *Fish* Sandwich

Fried *Fish* Sandwich

$8.99

Two plant-based fried fish filets on a toasted bun served with our housemade coleslaw, tartar sauce, pickles, and hot sauce on the side! Contains soy, gluten.

Fried *Fish* Over Rice

Fried *Fish* Over Rice

$9.99

Two plant-based fried fish filets served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Served with our housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, and hot sauce! Contains soy, gluten.

The Fried *Fish* Plate

The Fried *Fish* Plate

$15.99

Two plant-based fried fish filets served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Comes with our housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, hot sauce, and your choice of two sides! Contains soy, gluten.

Big Kale Caesar

Big Kale Caesar

$10.99

Organic kale from the Triangle, dressed with house-made vegan Caesar dressing and topped with vegan parmesan, minced onions, and fire-roasted chickpeas. Add a protein or order the original to keep this gem gluten-free!

PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie

PoBoy (Vegan Shrimp) Hoagie

$11.99

Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion, with our housemade remoulade sauce and coleslaw on the side. *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil

PoBoy Hoagie Plate

PoBoy Hoagie Plate

$16.99

Our fried konjac root shrimp Po' Boy Hoagie served with housemade coleslaw, remoulade, & 2 half sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil

The *Shrimp* Plate

The *Shrimp* Plate

$16.99

Fried Konjac root (vegan) shrimp served over yellow rice and topped with green onions. Comes with our housemade coleslaw and remoulade sauce, and your choice of two sides! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil; GF with GF sides

The Sides Plate

The Sides Plate

$10.99

Choose any three sides to make a plate! Soy-free (except Soul Roll), gluten-free (except Soul Roll, Soul Mac).

Gluten Free BBQ Drumstix

Gluten Free BBQ Drumstix

$9.99

Two Gluten-free air-fried drumstix drenched in BBQ sauce, served with yellow rice topped with green onions. (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy.

Buffalo Drumstix

Buffalo Drumstix

$9.96

Two air-fried drumstix drenched in buffalo sauce & served with yellow rice topped with green onions (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy. Buffalo sauce contacts gluten but drumstix themselves are GF!

Southern Fried Drumstix

Southern Fried Drumstix

$9.99

Two Southern Fried drumstix served with yellow rice topped with green onions. (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!) Contains soy, gluten.

Drumsticks Six Piece

Drumsticks Six Piece

$22.99

Six air-fried (GF BBQ, Buffalo) or Southern-fried drumstix served with your choice of dipping sauces (CAUTION: These drumstix contain sticks, enjoy and recycle!). Contains soy, gluten (Southern-fried, Buffalo)

Drumstix Plate

Drumstix Plate

$14.99

Two drumstix served in your choice of BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce, or southern fried! Comes with yellow rice, one dipping sauces, and two sides of your choice!

Chkn Salad Sandwich

Chkn Salad Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Try our housemade chkn salad made with soy protein chkn, peppers, celery, and onion, all on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Now served with Mom's Dressing! Contains soy, GF with GF bun.

Beyond Chkn Tenders 3 Pc

Beyond Chkn Tenders 3 Pc

$7.99

3 Beyond plant-based chik'n tenders with your choice of dipping sauce! Contains: gluten, coconut. Soy-free.

6 PC Chkn Nuggets

$5.99

12 PC Chkn Nuggets

$9.99
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

Choose one main, one side, and one drink, starting at $8.99. Contains soy, gluten.

Pure Soul Meal Deal

$12.99
Grilled Chkn Romesco (Contains Almonds)

Grilled Chkn Romesco (Contains Almonds)

$8.99

Try Pure Soul's newest creation! Featuring our classic grilled chkn topped with housemade Romesco sauce on either a sandwich or a spinach wrap! Contains almonds, gluten, soy.

Grilled Chkn Romesco Plate (Contains Almonds)

Grilled Chkn Romesco Plate (Contains Almonds)

$15.99

Try Pure Soul's newest creation! Featuring our classic grilled chkn topped with housemade Romesco sauce, served with yellow rice and any 2 sides! Contains almonds, soy, gluten.

Build a Biscuit!

Build a Biscuit!

$3.99Out of stock

Housemade biscuits made to order how you like it! Contains almondmilk, gluten.

Side

Soul Mac

Soul Mac

$6.99

Award-winning vegan mac & cheese with the B12 vitamins that every vegan needs! Contains cashews, almondmilk, gluten.

Gluten Free Soul Mac

Gluten Free Soul Mac

$7.99

Our signature Soul Mac made with gluten-free pasta! Contains cashews, almondmilk.

Bilbo's Greens

Bilbo's Greens

$6.49

Our chef's family recipe! Organic and locally grown collard greens and cabbage cooked to their peak! Contains soy, tomatoes.

GF Cornbread

GF Cornbread

$3.99

Two fluffy and savory cornbread pieces made with whole kernel corn and NC corn meal! Contains almondmilk. Gluten-free, soy-free.

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$4.99

Fluffy and savory yellow rice made fresh in-house every day!

Side Kale Caesar Salad

Side Kale Caesar Salad

$6.99

The side version of our big kale Caesar salad topped with vegan parmesan, minced onions, and fire-roasted chickpeas! Gluten-free, soy-free.

Idaho Potato Fries

Idaho Potato Fries

$4.99

Idaho French fries dusted with Cajun seasoning *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Idaho cut natural fries drizzled with our housemade cheese sauce and topped with green onions. Add on NC *BBQ*, GF Barvecue, or Impossible crumbles! Contains cashews, almondmilk, fried in soybean oil.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99

Locally-grown & lightly seasoned sweet potato waffle fries! *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil

Red Skin Potato Salad (12 oz)

$5.99Out of stock

Full Side Coleslaw

$4.99

Side Chicken Strips

$4.99

Our signature plant-based fried chkn patty cut into strips Contains soy & gluten

Side Grilled Chkn Strips

$4.99

Our signature grilled chkn patty cut into strips. Contains soy, gluten.

Side NC *BBQ* Meat 6oz

Side NC *BBQ* Meat 6oz

$5.99

Six ounces of our local NC-grown soybean BBQ with house seasoning and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce & topped with green onions!

Side GF Barvecue Meat 6oz

$6.99

Six ounces of our GF, non-GMO, wood-smoked Barvecue made from NC-grown soybeans! Seasoned in-house and topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and green onions.

Side Shrimp With Slaw & Remoulade

Side Shrimp With Slaw & Remoulade

$5.99

Five pieces of fried Konjac (vegan) shrimp served with house-made remoulade and coleslaw. *ALLERGEN NOTE* all fried items now fried in soybean oil; GF

Side Fish (2 PC) With Slaw & Tartar

$6.99

Two plant-based fried fish cutlets! Served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce. Contains soy, gluten.

Blackeyed Peas (With Kale, Carrots, Celery, Peppers, Garlic, Onion)

Blackeyed Peas (With Kale, Carrots, Celery, Peppers, Garlic, Onion)

$7.99

A 12 oz cup of blackeyed peas with kale, tomatoes, carrots, onions, peppers, and celery stewed together and served warm! Gluten-free, soy-free.

Chkn Salad 6oz

$4.99Out of stock

Six ounces of our housemade chkn salad! Gluten-free. Contains soy.

Beverage

Lemonade

$2.99

Made with fresh-squeezed lemons and love every morning! This lemonade is a cup full of sunshine :)

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half sweet tea, half lemonade

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Black tea brewed fresh daily, mixed with pure cane sugar

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Black tea brewed fresh daily

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Black tea brewed fresh daily

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Deer Park spring water

Lettuce Prey Strawberry Seamoss Lemonade (16oz)

Lettuce Prey Strawberry Seamoss Lemonade (16oz)

$7.99

Strawberry Seamoss Lemonade made fresh by Lettuce Prey

Lettuce Prey Pineapple Seamoss Lemonade 16oz

$7.99
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Sparkling water

Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

$4.49

Motherland Organics' ginger turmeric lemonade (8oz)

Organic Ginger Lemonade

Organic Ginger Lemonade

$4.49

Motherland Organics' freshly brewed organic ginger lemonade (8oz)

Unsweet Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

Unsweet Organic Ginger Turmeric Lemonade

$4.49

Motherland Organics' freshly brewed unsweetened ginger turmeric lemonade (8oz)

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Coffee

$3.99

CUP OF WATER

Filtered tap water.

Seasonal Lemonade (Blueberry Ginger)

$2.99

Dessert

Vegan Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

A big slice of NY-style vegan cheesecake! Ask about different drizzles! Contains soy, gluten.

Taylor Street Sweets Cupcake

Taylor Street Sweets Cupcake

$5.99

Rotating flavors weekly

Dee's Kitchen GF Peanut Butter Crispy

Dee's Kitchen GF Peanut Butter Crispy

$4.50

Peanut butter rice crispy covered in chocolate, made by Dee's Kitchen. Contains almonds, peanuts. Gluten-free, soy-free.

Dee's Kitchen GF Rocky Road Fudge

Dee's Kitchen GF Rocky Road Fudge

$5.50

Vegan fudge with chocolate chunks, marshmallows, and walnuts, made by Dee's Kitchen. *ALLERGEN NOTE* contains walnuts, gluten-free, soy-free.

Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$5.99

Three chocolate chip cookies made by Dee's Kitchen! Contains gluten.

Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Brownie

Dee's Kitchen Chocolate Brownie

$5.99

Triple chocolate brownie with chocolate chunks, chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips, made by Dee's Kitchen! Contains almonds, gluten.

Aunt Rose's Sweet Potato Pie

Aunt Rose's Sweet Potato Pie

$3.99

Our chef's family recipe but veganized! Features locally grown sweet potatoes and a graham cracker crust. Contains coconut milk, gluten.

H!P Salty Pretzel Oat Milk Chocolate Bar

$6.99Out of stock

Ethically sourced Colombian chocolate. Gluten-free

GF Peanut Butter Cookie Brownie

GF Peanut Butter Cookie Brownie

$4.99Out of stock

Made in-house! GF, Soy-free, contains peanuts.

Banana Pudding (Almond, Coconut Allergy)

Banana Pudding (Almond, Coconut Allergy)

$5.99

Pure Soul's housemade banana pudding! Made with fresh bananas and crispy wafers. Contains coconut, almond, gluten.

Peanut Butter Dream Pie ( Coconut & Peanut Allergy)

$5.99

Made in-house! Contains peanut & coconut.

Pure Swag

Pure Soul Shirt

$17.99

Pure Soul Mask

$7.99Out of stock

Pure Soul Gator

$9.99Out of stock

Pure Soul Hats

$19.99Out of stock

Utensils?

Please note utensils will not be added to your order unless requested in order to reduce waste. All compostable!

No, I do not need utensils

Yes, I would like utensils

Thanksgiving Catering 2022

These trays are available for pickup November 23rd from 12-4pm only.

Thanksgiving NC *BBQ* Sandwich Tray (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$49.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 2.5 lb NC *BBQ* served with 8 buns and housemade coleslaw! Contains soy and gluten.

Thanksgiving Barvecue Sandwich Tray (GF when sub GF Buns) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$59.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 2.5 lb GF Barvecue served with 8 regular buns and housemade coleslaw! Sub 8 GF buns for $5. Contains soy and regular buns contain gluten.

Thanksgiving Soul Mac Tray (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$54.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Award-winning vegan mac & cheese! House-made cheese sauce & big B12 vibes that every vegan needs!

Thanksgiving Bilbo's Greens Tray (GF) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$54.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** A family recipe generations in the making featuring organic, locally grown collard greens & cabbage. Serves 8. Contains soy.

Thanksgiving Kale Caesar Tray (GF) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$54.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Organic kale grown in the Triangle massaged with our housemade Caesar dressing, and topped with minced onions, vegan parmesan, and fire-roasted chickpeas! Serves 8.

Thanksgiving Cornbread Tray (GF, 12 pieces) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$19.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** 12 pieces of our gluten-free, scratch-made cornbread made with whole corn kernels and love! Contains almondmilk.

Thanksgiving Green Bean Casserole (*contains nuts*) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$39.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** Creamy, crunchy, and savory! Serves 8. Contains gluten, cashews and almondmilk.

Thanksgiving Aunt Rose's Sweet Potato Pie (whole) (PICKUP 11/23 [12-4pm])

$24.99

** THIS ORDER IS FOR NOVEMBER 23 PICKUP 12-4PM ** We veganized a classic family recipe! Serves 8. Contains coconut, gluten.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for considering Pure Soul for your Vegan Thanksgiving! We cherish time & communion with family and are excited to be a part of your holidays.

Website

Location

4125 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Suite 1, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Pure Soul image
Pure Soul image
Pure Soul image

