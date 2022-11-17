Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raku Sushi West Sac.

666 Reviews

$$

805 Harbor Blvd.

West Sacramento, CA 95691

Order Again

Popular Items

A2. GYOZA
VOLCANO
CALIFORNIA

APPETIZERS

A1. EDAMAME

A1. EDAMAME

$4.00

Soybeans

A2. GYOZA

A2. GYOZA

$6.00

Crispy pork dumplings, 6pcs

A3. VEGGIE TEMPURA

$9.00

Seasonal veggies, 8pcs

A4. MIXED TEMPURA

A4. MIXED TEMPURA

$9.00

Shrimp 2pcs + seasonal veggies 6pcs

A5. SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

Battered & lightly fried, 6pcs

A6. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

A6. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$8.00

Grilled chicken w/ teriyaki sauce

A7. BEEF TERIYAKI

$10.00

Grilled beef w/ teriyaki sauce

A8. SALMON TERIYAKI

$10.00

Grilled salmon w/ teriyaki sauce

A9. SABA SHIOYAKI

$12.00

Grilled mackerel

A10. CHICKEN KATSU

$8.00

Fried chicken cutlet

A11. HAMACHI KAMA

A11. HAMACHI KAMA

$14.00

Grilled yellowtail collar

A12. UNAGI KABAYAKI

$15.00

Grilled freshwater eel

A13. FRIED OYSTER

A13. FRIED OYSTER

$6.00

Battered & deep fried, 4pcs

SOUP & SALADS

MISO SOUP

$2.00

White miso paste, silken tofu, dried seaweed, green onion

WAKAME SALAD

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

SUNOMONO

$5.00

Cucumber Salad

HOUSE CABBAGE SALAD

$5.00

(Contains peanuts)

STEAMED RICE

$2.00

Steamed white rice

BENTO BOX

1 ITEM BENTO

$12.00

Includes rice, salad & California roll (4pcs)

2 ITEM BENTO

$14.00

Includes rice, salad & California roll (4pcs)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL

$10.00

Includes rice

SUSHI COMBO

SUSHI COMBINATION BOX

$15.00

Choose 2 items - includes salad

SUSHI ROLLS (8pcs)

RAINBOW

RAINBOW

$10.00

California roll topped w/ assorted raw fish and avocado

CALIFORNIA

CALIFORNIA

$7.00

Crab meat and avocado topped w/ sesame seeds

CRUNCHY CALIFORNIA

$9.00

Deep-fried California roll topped w/ masago and green onion

HOUSE TEMPURA (6pcs)

HOUSE TEMPURA (6pcs)

$9.00

Deep-fried roll with crab meat and eel

SUPER DYNAMITE

SUPER DYNAMITE

$8.00

Deep-fried spicy roll w/ masago and green onion

HAWAII

HAWAII

$8.00

Tuna and avocado

ALASKA

ALASKA

$9.00

Salmon and avocado

PHILLY

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

ROCK “N” ROLL

ROCK “N” ROLL

$10.00

Grilled eel, cucumber, avocado and masago

SHRIMP TEMPURA (6pcs)

SHRIMP TEMPURA (6pcs)

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, asparagus, masago, cucumber, avocado and pickled radish

DRAGON

DRAGON

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/ grilled eel and avocado

SUNFLOWER

SUNFLOWER

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, crab meat topped w/ avocado and avocado sauce

SPIDER (6pcs)

SPIDER (6pcs)

$11.00

Soft shell crab, crab meat, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, masago

SPICY TUNA

SPICY TUNA

$8.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber and masago

VOLCANO

VOLCANO

$10.00

Deep-fried roll with tuna, jalapeño, crab meat and house spicy sauce

YAKITORI (6pcs)

YAKITORI (6pcs)

$9.00

Grilled chicken, cream cheese, relish, cucumber w/ teriyaki sauce

RED DRAGON

RED DRAGON

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo

KING’S

KING’S

$13.00

Soft shell crab, crab meat, cucumber topped w/ grilled eel

TRAVIS

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumbers topped w/ seared albacore, jalapeño and ponzu sauce

HONEY WALNUT

HONEY WALNUT

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce

CAPITOL

CAPITOL

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped w/ crab meat, masago and special sauce

CRAZY

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ spicy tuna, masago, and green onion

49ERS

49ERS

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon

BANGKOK

$11.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/ seaweed salad

HARBOR

HARBOR

$12.00

Deep-fried tuna maki topped w/ spicy crab meat and house spicy sauce

LION KING

LION KING

$12.00

California roll topped w/ grilled salmon, masago, house spicy sauce

SALMON LOVER

SALMON LOVER

$13.00

Salmon, cucumber topped w/ salmon, masago, and green onion

CATERPILLAR

$12.00

Grilled eel, cucumber topped w/ avocado and unagi sauce

SALMON SKIN (6pcs)

$10.00

Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, pickled radish and masago

FIREBIRD

FIREBIRD

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus and crab meat topped w/ seared tuna and garlic sauce

BOB’S

BOB’S

$13.00

Grilled eel, spicy crab meat topped w/ smoked salmon and avocado

CHRIS’

$11.00

Deep-fried roll with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and house spicy sauce

SPICY SCALLOP (6pcs)

SPICY SCALLOP (6pcs)

$12.00

Spicy crab meat, seasonal fruit/vegetable topped w/ spicy scallop and black tobiko

RED HEART

$12.00

Spicy tuna and avocado topped w/ tuna

JULIE’S

JULIE’S

$11.00

Philly roll topped w/ lemon and black tobiko

HOWIE

HOWIE

$10.00

Deep-fried roll with spicy tuna, cream cheese and house spicy sauce

PHOENIX

PHOENIX

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, masago and unagi sauce

WASABI HAMACHI

WASABI HAMACHI

$12.00

Seared albacore, cucumber topped w/ avocado, hamachi and wasabi tobiko

MISO TUNA

$12.00

Tuna, avocado topped with seared tuna and miso sauce

MEXICANO

MEXICANO

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy crab meat topped w/ masago and unagi sauce

PRINCESS

PRINCESS

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber topped w/ seared tilapia, jalapeno and spicy sauce

VEGGIE SUSHI ROLLS (6-8pcs)

WALNUT VEGGIE

$9.00

Honey glazed walnut w/ yam and kabocha tempura

VEGGIE DELIGHT

VEGGIE DELIGHT

$10.00

Cucumber, avocado, wakame salad, dried zucchini, topped w/ inari

FRESH GARDEN (6pcs)

$12.00Out of stock

Seasonal veggies or fruit

FUTO MAKI (6pcs)

$11.00

Asparagus, dried zucchini, tomago, carrot and cucumber

VEGGIE TEMPURA (6pcs)

$9.00

Asparagus tempura , kabocha and purple yam

PEACOCK

$10.00Out of stock

Inari, red and green cucumber

GREEN DRAGON

$10.00

Asparagus tempura, dried zucchini and avocado

GOLDEN EYE (6pcs)

$10.00

Asparagus tempura, inari and mango

WAKAME WALNUT

$12.00

Kabocha tempura, honey glazed walnut, topped with wakame salad

NIGIRI SUSHI (2pcs)

N21. SAKE

N21. SAKE

$3.00

Salmon

N22. MAGURO

$3.00

Tuna

N23. ALBACORE

$3.00

White tuna

N24. HAMACHI

$3.00

Yellowtail

N25. SABA

$3.00

Mackerel

N26. TAKO

$3.00

Octopus

N27. EBI

$3.00

Shrimp

N28. UNAGI

$4.00

Eel

N29. IKA

$3.00

Squid

N30. TAMAGO

$3.00

Egg omelet

N31. WAKAME

N31. WAKAME

$3.00

Seaweed salad

N32. IZUMI-DAI

$3.00

Tilapia

N33. MASAGO

N33. MASAGO

$3.00

Smelt roe

N34. KANI

$3.00

Crab meat salad

N35. INARI

$3.00

Fried tofu skin

MAKI SUSHI (6pcs)

M36. TEKKA MAKI

$6.00

Tuna

M37. KAPPA MAKI

M37. KAPPA MAKI

$5.00

Cucumber

M38. SAKE MAKI

$6.00

Salmon

M39. AVOCADO MAKI

$5.00

Avocado

M40. EBI MAKI

$6.00

Shrimp

TEMAKI SUSHI (1pc)

Hand Rolls

H70. SHRIMP HAND ROLL

$5.00

Ebi, crab meat, lettuce, masago and mayo

H71. SPICY TUNA HAND ROLL

$5.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, lettuce, masago and mayo

H72. SALMON SKIN HAND ROLL

H72. SALMON SKIN HAND ROLL

$6.00

Deep-fried salmon skin, pickled carrot & radish, green onion, masago, sesame seeds, lettuce, unagi sauce

H73. CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL

$5.00

Crab meat, avocado and masago

H74. UNAGI HAND ROLL

H74. UNAGI HAND ROLL

$6.00

California hand roll w/ eel and unagi sauce

SASHIMI (5pcs)

SAKE

$8.00

Salmon

MAGURO

$8.00

Tuna

ALBACORE

$8.00

White Tuna

HAMACHI

$8.00

Yellowtail

TAKO

$8.00

Octopus

IKA

$7.00

Squid

IZUMI-DAI

$7.00

Tilapia

Pepper fin tuna

$10.00

DESSERT

DONUTS (6pcs)

DONUTS (6pcs)

$5.00
DEEP-FRIED BANANA (6pcs)

DEEP-FRIED BANANA (6pcs)

$4.00

SESAME BALLS (6pcs)

$4.00

PARTY PLATTER

PARTY PLATTER (Large)

$70.00

Maguro (8pcs), sake (8pcs), albacore (3pcs), ebi (3pcs), hamachi (3pcs), ika (3pcs), California roll (4pcs), spicy tuna roll (6pcs), kappa maki (6pcs), dragon roll (8pcs), rainbow roll (8pcs)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

805 Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691

Directions

Gallery
Raku Sushi image
Raku Sushi image

