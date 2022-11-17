Raku Sushi West Sac.
666 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
805 Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691
