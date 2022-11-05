Rathbun's Curbside BBQ

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage
Smoked Gouda Macaroni and Cheese
Molasses BBQ Sauce

Family Packs

Family Pack - Large

$160.00

This Rathbun's Cubrside BBQ Family Pack Large Includes : 1 Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese, 1 Garlic Scallion Whipped Potatoes, 1 Maple Brown Sugar Baked Beans, 1 Granny Smith Apple Cole Slaw, 1 Rathbun's Family Pickle (in deli cups), 1 Rathbun's Family BBQ Sauce (in deli cups), 1 Rathbun's Family Spice, 2 Double Thick Cut Pork Loin Chop, 2 Links Texas Wagyu Beef Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage, 1/2 Hickory Smoked Chicken, 1/2 Country Style Honey & Black Pepper Rack of Pork Ribs, 1/3 Prime Brisket (unsliced)

Curbside BBQ Gift Basket

$100.00

$25 Gift Certificate, 1 of each Sauce (Maple-Black Pepper BBQ Sauce, Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce) 1 jar of each flavor of pickles (Spicy Dill Pickle, Korean-Kimchi Style, Bread & Butter)1 Container of Each Spice (Lemon Pepper Garlic Salt, Sticky Sweet Pork Rub, Steak & Chop Salt, BBQ Rub, Turkey Brine)

Beef

1 Lb Brisket

$30.00
1/2 Smoked Brisket

$85.00

1/2 Pecan Smoked, Mustard Crusted Prime Brisket Serving Size : 5-6 lbs before cooking Gluten Free

Whole Smoked Brisket

$165.00

Whole Pecan Smoked, Mustard Crusted Prime Brisket Serving Size : 11-13 lbs before cooking

Smoked Beef Ribs

$85.00

Whole Rack of Black Pepper Crusted Beef Ribs Serving Size : 1 full rack Gluten Free

Pecan Smoked Beef Tenderloin

$225.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Beef Tenderloin 100% USDA Certifiied Angus Beef Serving Size : 6-7 lbs precooked and before trimming

Wood-Grilled Wagyu KC Strips

$75.00

Wood-Grilled Texas Wagyu KC Strips Serving Size : approx. 14-16 oz each Gluten Free

Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage

$11.00

Grilled Texas Wagyu Jalapeño – Cheddar Sausage Serving Size : 4-5 oz each Gluten Free

Half Pecan Smoked Beef Tenderloin

$115.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Beef Tenderloin 100% USDA Certifiied Angus Beef Serving Size : 3-3.5 lbs precooked and before trimming

1/2 Rack Rosewood Wagyu Beef Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Texas Grown Wagyu Beef Ribs

Whole Rack Rosewood Wagyu Beef Ribs

$36.00Out of stock

Texas Grown Wagyu Beef Ribs

Pork

1 Lb Pork

$25.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork

$65.00

Tender Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder Serving Size : 9-11 lbs Gluten Free

Honey Glazed Pork Ribs

$32.00

Honey & Cracked Black Pepper Smoked Pork Ribs Serving Size : 1 full rack

Thick Cut Pecan Smoked Bacon

$12.00

Serving Size : 8 oz Gluten Free

Pecan Smoked Pork Belly

$30.00

Pecan Smoked, Maple Glazed Pork Belly Serving Size : approx. 1.5 lb each Gluten Free

Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$14.00

Pecan Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends Serving Size : 1/2 lb Gluten Free

Wood Grilled Pork Chops

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Crusted Boneless Pork Loin Chops Serving Size : approx. 12 oz boneless chop Gluten Free

Poultry

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast

$85.00Out of stock

Large Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast Serving Size : 6-8 lbs Gluten Free

Whole Hickory Smoked Chicken

$30.00

Whole Maple-Black Pepper Crusted Smoked Chicken Serving Size : 3.5-4.5 lb whole chickens Gluten Free

Seafood

Cedar Plank Smoked Salmon

$75.00

Sweet Soy Glazed Cedar Plank Smoked Salmon Serving Size : approx. 1.5 lbs Gluten Free

Grilled Margarita Gulf Shrimp

$50.00

Wood Grilled Margarita Gulf Shrimp Serving Size : A Bakers Dozen (13 pc of 16/20 jumbo Shrimp Marinated in Cilantro and Fresh Lime. Gluten Free

Wood Grilled Canadian Lobster Tail

$90.00

Wood Grilled Canadian Lobster Tail Served with Caramelized Lemon Serving Size : 10-12 oz

Sides

Baked Potato Salad

$12.00

Baked Potato with Everything Chopped Up in Bowl Serving Size : feeds approx. 3-4 people Gluten Free

Maple Brown Sugar Baked Beans

$12.00

Maple Brown Sugar Baked Beans Serving Size : 16 ounces feeds approx. 3-4 people Gluten Free

Smoked Gouda Macaroni and Cheese

$12.00

Aged Gouda Mac & Cheese Serving Size : 16 ounces feeds approx. 3-4 people

Granny Smith Apple Cole Slaw

$12.00

Serving Size : feeds approx. 3-4 people Gluten Free

Molasses BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Molasses BBQ Sauce Serving Size : 8 oz

Pickles

$6.00

Curbside Pickles Serving Size 1 Cup Gluten Free

Beverages

Gatorade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Seasonings

Rathbun Family – Spice Rub Set

$35.00

Rathbun Family BBQ Rub : One of each Spice Rub

Rathbun Family – Steak & Chop Garlic Salt

$10.00

Rathbun Family BBQ Rub

Rathbun Family – Sticky Pig Rub

$10.00

Spice Pig Rub

Rathbun Family – BBQ Rub

$10.00

Rathbun Family BBQ Rub

Lemon Pepper Garlic Salt

$10.00

Rathbun Family Lemon Pepper Garlic Salt

Rathbun Family – Turkey Brine

$10.00

Rathbun Family Poultry And Pork Brine

Mustard

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

5200 W Lovers Ln Dallas, TX

Location

5200 West Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

