XOOMI SUSHI

8650 King George Drive

Dallas, TX 75235

FOOD

Customer Favorite Combo

15 Pieces – Cali Trio

$13.99

5 Pieces Crab Salad: Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 PiecesCrab Stick: Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame 5 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Crunchy Cali Trio

$18.49

5 Pieces Crab Stick: Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame 5 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions. 5 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California and Shrimp Tempura

$18.99

5 Pieces Spicy California Crab Salad: Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. 5 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions. Garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California and Japanese Bagel

$20.49

5 Pieces California (Crab Salad): Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions. 5 Pieces Japanese Bagel: Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California and Spicy Tuna

$15.99

5 Pieces California (Crab Salad) : Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce. 5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California and Rainbow

$21.99

5 Pieces California (Crab Salad) : Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi black rice and then coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Rainbow: Imitation Crab Salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tuna, salmon, and cooked shrimp then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California and Veggie

$13.99

5 Pieces California (Crab Salad) : Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi milled rice and then coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. 5 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi milled rice and then coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. 5 Pieces Vegetarian Roll: Carrot, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Light & Crunchy

$18.99

5 Pieces Salmon Avocado: Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Vegetarian: Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Spicy Trio

$16.99

5 Pieces Spicy Cali: Spicy imitation crab meat, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Spicy Salmon: Spicy salmon, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces - Spicy California & Shrimp Tempura

$18.99

10 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Light & Delicious

$17.49

5 Pieces Spicy California: Spicy Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Vegetarian: Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Tuna Avocado: Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Xoomi Popular

$18.49

5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce. 5 Pieces Salmon Avocado: Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Xoomi Delight

$22.99

5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Rainbow: Imitation Crab Salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tuna, salmon, and cooked shrimp. 5 Pieces Shrimp Tempura: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Tuna Rolls Combo

$18.49

5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Tuna Avocado: Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Crunchy Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds, Yummi Spicy Mayo, Yummi Sushi Sauce and fried onions. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Customer Favorite Combo – Crunchy + Smoky

$21.49

Salmon Avocado: Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tempura Shrimp: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with spicy mayo sauce, and sushi sauce. Vegetarian Roll: carrot, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi brown rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – Customer Favorite Combo - Crunchy + Spicy

$19.99
20 Pieces - Crunchy California and Shrimp Tempura

$25.99

10 Pieces Crunchy California: Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions. 10 Pieces Shrimp Tempura: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pieces - Customer Favorite Combo - California + Paradise

$28.99
20 Pieces - Customer Favorite Combo - California + Tropical

$26.99
20 Pieces - Shrimp & Avocado Spring Rolls

$16.99

10 Pieces Shrimp Spring Roll: Rice vermicelli noodle, cooked shrimp, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, spearmint leaf and cilantro wrapped in rice paper. 10 Pieces Avocado Spring Roll: Avocado, cucumber, carrot and green leaf lettuce rolled in rice paper and coated with additional avocado slices. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

20 Pieces - Customer Favorite Combo - Tuna Tataki + Avocado

$21.99
20 Pieces - Customer Favorite Combo - Tuna Tataki + Paradise

$29.99
20 Pieces - Customer Favorite Combo - Tuna Tataki + Tropical

$25.99
20 Pieces - Xoomi Favorite

$23.99

5 Pieces California (Crab Salad) : Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Tuna Avocado: Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Salmon Avocado: Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pieces - Xoomi Protein Combo 1

$20.49
20 Pieces - Xoomi Protein Combo 2

$19.99
20 Pieces - Crunchy Combo

$17.99
20 Pieces - Xoomi Basic

$15.49

5 Pieces Vegetarian: Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. 5 Pieces Spicy Tuna: Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds, Yummi Spicy Mayo, Yummi Sushi Sauce and fried onions. 5 Pieces California (Crab Salad) : Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. 5 Pieces Tuna Avocado: Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

Sushi Rolls

16 Pcs - Hoso Maki Salmon

$16.99

Salmon rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

16 Pcs - Hoso Maki Tuna

$17.99

Tuna rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

16 Pcs - Hoso Maki Yellowtail

$25.99

Yellowtail rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

24 Pcs - Hoso Maki Salmon

$24.49

Salmon rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

24 Pcs - Hoso Maki Tuna

$25.99

Tuna rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

24 Pcs - Hoso Maki Yellowtail

$37.99

Yellowtail rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

32 Pcs - Hoso Maki Salmon

$31.99

Salmon rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

32 Pcs - Hoso Maki Tuna

$33.99

Tuna rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

32 Pcs - Hoso Maki Yellowtail

$49.99

Yellowtail rolled in seaweed and sushi rice w/ vinegar. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Salad)

$9.99

Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Stick)

$9.99

Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Crunchy Cali Roll

$12.99

Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds, Yummi Spicy Mayo, Yummi Sushi Sauce and fried onions. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Japanese Bagel Roll

$14.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Rainbow Roll

$15.99

Imitation Crab Salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tuna, salmon, and cooked shrimp then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.99

Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Spicy California Roll

$9.99

Spicy imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.99

Spicy salmon, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.99

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.99

Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

10 Pcs - Vegetable Roll

$9.99

Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Salad)

$13.99

Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Salad)

$17.99

Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Stick)

$13.99

Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - California Roll (Crab Stick)

$17.99

Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Crunchy Cali Roll

$18.49

Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Crunchy Cali Roll

$23.99

Imitation Crab Salad, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Sesame Seeds, Yummi Sushi Sauce, Yummi Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$19.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds, Yummi Spicy Mayo, Yummi Sushi Sauce and fried onions. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$25.99

Spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds, Yummi Spicy Mayo, Yummi Sushi Sauce and fried onions. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Japanese Bagel Roll

$21.49

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Japanese Bagel Roll

$27.99

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Rainbow Roll

$22.99

Imitation Crab Salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tuna, salmon, and cooked shrimp then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Rainbow Roll

$29.99

Imitation Crab Salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tuna, salmon, and cooked shrimp then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Salmon Avocado Roll

$18.49

Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Salmon Avocado Roll

$23.99

Salmon and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Spicy California Roll

$13.99

Spicy imitation crab sald, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Spicy California Roll

$17.99

Spicy imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Spicy Salmon Roll

$18.49

Spicy salmon, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Spicy Salmon Roll

$23.99

Spicy salmon, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Shrimp Tempura Roll

$19.99

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with spicy mayo sauce, and sushi sauce.

20 Pcs - Shrimp Tempura Roll

$25.99

Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with Yummi Spicy Mayo, and Yummi Sushi Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Tuna Avocado Roll

$18.49

Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Tuna Avocado Roll

$23.99

Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pcs - Vegetable Roll

$13.99

Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pcs - Vegetable Roll

$17.99

Cucumber, avocado and carrot rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

Nigiri

6 Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe

$14.99

6 pieces of Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Nigiri Tuna

$16.99

6 pieces of tuna Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Nigiri Salmon

$14.99

6 pieces of salmon Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Nigiri Tiger Shrimp

$11.99

6 pieces of Tiger Shrimp Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Nigiri Yellow Tail

$16.99

6 pieces of yellowtail Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Nigiri Yellowtail

$24.49

9 pieces of yellowtail Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Nigiri Salmon

$20.99

9 pieces of salmon Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Nigiri Tiger Shrimp

$16.99

9 pieces of Tiger Shrimp Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Nigiri Tuna

$24.99

9 pieces of tuna Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe

$20.99

9 pieces of Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe

12 Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe

$27.99

12 pieces of Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Tuna

$31.99

12 pieces of tuna Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Yellowtail

$31.99

12 pieces of yellowtail Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Tiger Shrimp

$21.99

12 pieces of Tiger Shrimp Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Tuna and Yellowtail

$31.99

Yellowtail 6 pieces of yellowtail Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tuna 6 pieces of tuna Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Tuna and Salmon

$31.99

Salmon: 6 pieces of salmon Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tuna: 6 pieces of tuna Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Gunkan Maki Salmon Roe and Tiger Shrimp Nigiri

$27.99

6 Pieces Gunkan MakiSalmon Roe 6 Pieces Tiger Shrimp Nigiri Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Salmon and Yellowtail

$31.99

Nigiri Salmon: 6 pieces of salmon Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Nigiri Yellowtail: 6 pieces of yellowtail Nigiri. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Nigiri Salmon and Tiger Shrimp

$27.99

6 Pieces Nigiri Salmon 6 Pieces Nigiri Shrimp Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

Poke

Tuna Poke- White Rice and Spicy Poke Sauce

$15.99

Cooked white rice mix with tuna, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Spicy Poke Sauce

Tuna Poke – White Rice and Japanese Dressing

$15.99

Cooked white rice mix with tuna, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Japanese Dressing

Tuna Poke - Veggie and Spicy Poke Sauce

$15.99

Zucchini noodles mix with tuna, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Spicy Poke Sauce

Tuna Poke - Veggie and Japanese Dressing

$15.99

Zucchini noodles mix with tuna, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Japanese Dressing

Salmon Poke - White Rice and Spicy Poke Sauce

$15.99

Cooked white rice mix with salmon, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Spicy Poke Sauce

Salmon Poke - White Rice and Japanese Dressing

$15.99

Cooked white rice mix with salmon, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Japanese Dressing

Salmon Poke – Veggie and Spicy Poke Sauce

$15.99
Salmon Poke – Veggie and Japanese Dressing

$15.99

Zucchini noodles mix with salmon, avocado, red cabbage, yellow onion, green onion and topped with sesame seeds and served with Japanese Dressing

Big Kahuna Poke – Spicy Poke Sauce

$16.99

Salmon, tuna, crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, pineapple, green onion, fried onion and nori served over a bed of steamed white rice, Spicy Poke Sauce

Big Kahuna Poke – Japanese Dressing

$16.99

Salmon, tuna, crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, pineapple, green onion, fried onion and nori served over a bed of steamed white rice. Served with Japanese Dressing.

Potstickers

12 Piece – Pot Stickers (Chicken)

$10.00

12 pieces of chicken pot stickers. Served with Yummi Ponzu Sauce

12 Piece – Pot Stickers (Pork)

$10.00

12 pieces of pork pot stickers. Served with Yummi Ponzu Sauce.

Sashimi

6 Piece – Sashimi Salmon

$16.49

6 pieces of sashimi salmon. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Piece – Sashimi Tuna

$20.49

6 pieces of sashimi tuna. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Pieces- Sashimi Tuna Tataki

$21.49

6 pieces of tuna tataki in salt and black pepper. Served with Yummi Ponzu Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

6 Pieces – Sashimi Yellowtail

$26.99

6 pieces of sashimi yellowtail. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Pieces – Sashimi Salmon

$23.99

9 pieces of sashimi salmon. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Pieces - Sashimi Tuna

$29.99

9 pieces of sashimi tuna. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Pieces - Sashimi Tuna Tataki

$30.99

9 pieces of tuna tataki in salt and black peppers. Served with Yummi Ponzu Sauce. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

9 Pieces - Sashimi Yellowtail

$39.49

9 pieces of sashimi yellowtail. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces – Sashimi Salmon

$30.99

12 pieces of sashimi salmon. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces – Sashimi Tuna

$40.99

12 pieces of sashimi tuna. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces - Sashimi Tuna Tataki

$41.99

12 pieces of sashimi tuna tataki. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces – Sashimi Yellowtail

$51.99

12 pieces of sashimi yellowtail. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces – Sashimi Salmon and Tuna

$39.99

Salmon: 6 pieces of sashimi salmon. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tuna: 6 pieces of sashimi tuna. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Piece – Sashimi Yellowtail and Tuna

$42.99

Sashimi Salmon: 6 pieces of sashimi salmon. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Sashimi Yellowtail: 6 pieces of sashimi yellowtail. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

12 Pieces – Sashimi Yellowtail and Tuna Tataki

$43.99

Yellowtail: 6 pieces of sashimi yellowtail. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tuna Tataki: 6 pieces of sashimi tuna tataki. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

Spring Rolls

10 Pieces - Tuna Tataki Spring Roll

$14.99

10 pieces of tuna and green leaf lettuce wrapped in rice paper. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce

10 Pieces – Avocado Spring Roll

$11.99

Avocado, cucumber, carrot and green leaf lettuce rolled in rice paper and coated with additional avocado slices. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

10 Pieces - Paradise Spring Roll

$19.99

Imitation crab salad, avocado, mango, tuna, salmon and cooked shrimp rolled in rice paper. Served with Ponzu Sauce.

10 Pieces – California Spring Roll

$10.99

Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolledin seaweed, sushi rice and thencoated with sesame

10 Pieces – Shrimp Spring Roll

$10.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, cooked shrimp, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, spearmint leaf and cilantro wrapped in rice paper, and served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

10 Pieces - Tropical Spring Roll

$17.99

Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame.

15 Pieces – Avocado Spring Roll

$16.99

Spicy Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

15 Pieces – California Spring Roll

$13.99

Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame.

15 Pieces – Paradise Spring Roll

$28.99

Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Seasme Seeds, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

15 Pieces - Shrimp Spring Roll

$13.99

California – Crab Salad: Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. California – Crab Stick: Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce. Tempura Shrimp Roll: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, and cucumber rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with crunches along with spicy mayo sauce, and sushi sauce.

15 Pieces – Tropical Spring Roll

$25.99

Mango, avocado, pineapple, and green leaf lettuce wrapped in rice paper. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

15 Pieces - Tuna Tataki Spring Roll

$21.49

California (Crab Salad): Imitation crab salad, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice then coated with sesame. California (Crab Stick): Imitation crab with cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed, sushi rice and then coated with sesame Crunchy California Roll: Imitation Crab Meat, Cucumber and Avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with Seasme Seeds, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo Sauce and Fried Onions then garnished with wasabi, ginger and soy sauce.

20 Pieces - Avocado Spring Roll

$21.99

Avocado, cucumber, carrot and green leaf lettuce rolled in rice paper and coated with additional avocado slices. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

20 Piece – California Spring Roll

$17.99

Tuna and avocado rolled in seaweed and sushi brown rice. Coated with sesame seeds. Garnished with ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.

20 Pieces – Paradise Spring Roll

$38.99

Imitation crab salad, avocado, mango, tuna, salmon and cooked shrimp rolled in rice paper. Served with Ponzu Sauce.

20 Piece – Shrimp Spring Roll

$17.99

Rice vermicelli noodle, cooked shrimp, lettuce, carrot, red cabbage, spearmint leaf and cilantro wrapped in rice paper, and served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.

20 Piece – Tropical Spring Roll

$33.99

Mango, avocado, pineapple, and green leaf lettuce wrapped in rice paper. Served with Yummi Pineapple Peanut Sauce.