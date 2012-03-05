A map showing the location of Rebecca's RestaurantView gallery
Latin American

Rebecca's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

236 Old River Road

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Lechon Asado
Camarones con Mojo

Appetizers

Cuban Croquetas

$9.00

Puree of Chicken, Beef or Pork deep fried till golden

Cilantro Shrimp

$17.00

Gulf Shrimp & Pico de Gallo served over Tostones

Yuca Frita

$9.00

Pan Fried & Flash baked golden brown Casava served with Chipotle sauce

Jerk Chicken Skewers

$13.00

Tender Chicken marinated & grilled with sweet potatoes & red peppers

Quesadillas

$15.00

Three Cheese quesadilla served with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo

Guacamole & Chips

$17.00

Freshly ground mixed avocados & homemade plantain chips

Chorizo

$13.00

Sauteed Spanish Sausage

Beef Empanadas

$9.00

Shredded spiced beef wrapped in two flesh fried tortillas

Salads

Rebecca's House Salad

$12.00

Feta cheese, black olives, tomato, celery, capers, parsley in balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado & Hearts of Palm

$16.00

Baby greens with red onions & tossed in a red wine vinager

Fresh Cranberry & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Baby arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and walnuts

Portobello & Mushroom Salad

$11.00

Served over mixed greens, goat cheese and roasted peppers

Grilled Gulf Shrimp Salad

$17.00

served over mixed greens, ripe mango & goat cheese

Soups

Mama Rosa's Black Beans Soup

$8.00

Mama Rosa's traditional soup

Spicy Sopa de Pollo

$9.00

Fresh spicy chicken soup with avocado

Entrees

Havana Shrimp

$30.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp in caribbean spices, pineapple, mango & papaya salsa

Ropa Vieja

$27.00

Slow cooked shredded flank steak, in red wine tomato sauce

Churrasco

$38.00

Tender and juicy grilled Skirt Steak with yucca frita

Lechon Asado

$23.00

Our Iconic slow roasted pork dish served with our homemade mojo sauce

Coconut Shrimp Savanna

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp sauteed in coconut milk, thai basil & red chilies sauce

Tilapia

$22.00

Broiled in a lemon & butter sauce served w/avocado & hearts of palm salsa

Camarones Verdes

$30.00

Gulf Shrimp sauteed in a multi-spicy tomatillo, jalapeno & cilantro sauce

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$23.00

Marinated w/Jerk seasoning served with Mango, Pineapple & Papaya Salsa

Citrus Salmon

$30.00

Broiled in citrus butter sauce topped with fresh caribbean grapefruit

Black Pepper Crusted Tuna

$27.00

Marinated in our special soy sauce & Pico de Gallo salsa

Mango Mostard Glazed Salmon

$30.00

Grilled & Broiled Salmon over baby arugula with Mango, Pineapple & Papaya Salsa

Camarones con Mojo

$30.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp served with a mojo sauce

Red Pepper Sea Bass

$34.00

Broiled w/butter sauce and seasoned w/Caribbean spices, served with avocado & hearts of palm salsa

Camarones En Champinones

$30.00

Sides

Coconut Mashed Yams

$6.00
Tostones

$8.00
Maduros

$8.00
Rice & Black Beans

$7.00

Yuca con Mojo

$6.00
Yuca Frita

$6.00
Platain Chips

$8.00
Dirty Rice

$6.00
White Rice

$6.00
Black Beans

$6.00
Guacamole

$9.00

Avocado & Hearts of Palm Salsa

$15.00

Aguacate

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Vegetales

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00
Espresso Crème Brulee

$10.00
Warm Bread Pudding

$9.00
Flan

$9.00
Rice Pudding

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

$9.00
Guava & Cheese Empanadas

$7.00

Flan con Coco

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Special

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

$85.00

Avocado Salad

$85.00

Steak Skewers

$85.00

Cilantro Shrimp

$85.00

Ham Croquetas

$85.00

Entrees

Camarones Verdes

Surf & Turf

Ropa Vieja

Lechon Asado

Stir Steak

Lemon Chicken

Dessert

Flan

Creme Brulee

Rice Pudding

Coffee

Coffee

Cappuccino

Espresso

Double Espresso

Cortadito

Cafe con Leche

Tea

Gift Cards

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$125

$125.00

$150

$150.00

$175

$175.00

$200

$200.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

236 Old River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

