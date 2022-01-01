Restaurant header imageView gallery

REBELLION NC

231 Reviews

$$

15 S. Front St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Order Again

COMMUNAL GRUB

CHEESE PLATE

$10.00

CANDIED BACON

$10.00

GARBAGE PAIL

$10.00

KRAMERS BIG ASS PRETZEL

$14.00

MARIO PORK BITES

$10.00

PORK RINDS

$6.00

S.A.F.T.B. NACHOS

$15.00

UNCLE LENNYS TENDERS

$14.00

WINGS

$14.00

BURGERS & HANDHELDS

1836

$15.00

BUTCHER- ALMOST TURKEY DAY

$15.00Out of stock

CHARLIE DOES SURF

$15.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.00

EL PUB CUBANO

$14.00

HUNGRY LOBBYIST

$15.00

LEGACY- MONDAY

$16.00

PHANCY FILLY

$16.00

PRIDE OF THE SOUTH

$15.00

RAMSAY BOLTON

$16.00

REBEL YELL

$14.00

REBELLION

$16.00

SAYS JUAN

$14.00

SHOWBOAT

$14.00

SIDES

BRUSSELS SIDE

$5.50

EXTRA BREAD

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

FRIES SIDE

$4.50

MAC N CHEESE SIDE

$5.50

PORK RINDS SIDE

$4.50

SALAD

$4.00

SLAW SIDE

$4.50

TOTS SIDE

$4.50

GREENS

BRUSSEL CAESAR

$9.00

LAURA'S LUNCH

$13.00

STILITZY'S SAVIOR

$7.00

WILMINGTON WEDGE

$10.00

MUNCHKINS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS

$9.00

CIGARS

AVO #2

$12.00

C.A.O. AMERICA POTOMAC

$9.00

CHARTER OAK ROBUTO

$7.75

FLOR DE OLIVIA TORPEDO

$6.00

FUENTE SHORT STORY

$8.50

GURKHA HAVANA TORO

$9.50

MACANUDO HYDE PARK

$9.00

PERDOMO LOT 23 ROBUSTO

$8.50

ROMEO & JULIETA

$10.50

SWEET JANE BY DREW ESTATE

$8.50

HAT

FITTED HAT -BLACK

$30.00

TRUCKER HAT- CAMO

$30.00

TRUCKER HAT - GREY

$30.00

TRUCKER BLACK

$30.00

KOOZIE

KOOZIE

$1.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRTS

SMALL LONG

$25.00

MEDIUM LONG

$25.00

LARGE LONG

$25.00

X-LARGE LONG

$25.00

XXX-LARGE LONG

$25.00

PINT GLASS

PINT GLASS

$5.00

SHIRT - MEN

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

X-LARGE

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

X-LARGE

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

X-LARGE

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

3XL

$25.00

SHIRT - WOMEN

X-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

XX-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

SMALL V-NECK

$20.00

LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

X-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

XX-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

X-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

XX-LARGE V-NECK

$20.00

SMALL V-NECK

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Inspired by the Whiskey Rebellion of 1792; Rebellion is like the American Spirit - bold. Locations in Arlington & FXBG, VA & Wilmington, NC. Coming Soon to Leesburg, VA.

Website

Location

15 S. Front St, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Rebellion NC image
Rebellion NC image
Rebellion NC image

