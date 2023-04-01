Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Maple Food Hall

173 North Maple Street

Burbank, CA 91505

Popular Items

Ruby's Signature Chicken Sandwich
Single Smash Burger
Double Smash Burger

Utensils

Please let us know if you would like utensils with your to-go order today. If so, please let us know how many. Thank you!

No Utensils

Yes Utensils (Click How Many You Like)

Hoppin' Chicken (Tue-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri 11am-9pm & Sat 3pm-9pm)

Chicken Sandwiches

Ruby's Signature Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Our Ruby's signature chicken sandwich features a hand-bread fried chicken breast, our signature yuzu slaw (red & green cabbage, carrots, fresh mint, fresh cilantro and finely diced jalapenos in a house-made yuzu vinaigrette) with our house-made chipotle aioli. This sandwich is also great with our house-made Alabama white BBQ sauce.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Our classic chicken sandwich features a hand-breaded fried chicken breast, pickles, and our house-made chipotle aioli.

Vegan Signature Chicken Sandwich (NEW!)

$11.75

plant-based fried chicken breast, our signature yuzu slaw, and vegan chipotle aioli on a toasted vegan bun

Vegan Classic Chicken Sandwich (NEW!)

$10.50

Rise & Shine Wafflewich

$12.00

Our signature Rise & Shine Wafflewich features a hand-breaded chicken breast, fried eggs, applewood bacon, and our house-made blackberry sauce serve on a lemon velvet waffle.

Chicken Slider

$5.00

Our single slider features a jumbo fried chicken tender, pickles, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche slider bun.

2 Chicken Sliders

$10.00

2 sliders each featuring a jumbo fried chicken tender, pickles, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche slider bun

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

Our jumbo fried chicken tenders are hand-breaded in-house. Select 1 dipping sauce for every 2 tenders orders.

2 Tender Combo

$11.50

Combo #3 features 2 of our juicy hand-breaded chicken tenders on toasted thick-cut white bread layered with pickles. Includes your choice of dipping sauce and seasoned crinkle-cut fries

1 Tender

$3.50

2 Tenders

$7.00

3 Tenders

$10.50

4 Tenders

$14.00

5 Tenders

$17.50

6 Tenders

$21.00

7 Tenders

$24.50

8 Tenders

$28.00

9 Tenders

$31.50

10 Tenders

$35.00

Ruby's Chicken Bites

8 Chicken Bite Combo

$12.00

Combo #5 features 8 of our hand-breaded juicy chicken bites, choice of 2 dipping sauces and seasoned crinkle-cut fries.

5 Bites

$6.00

5 juicy chicken bites served with your choice of dipping sauce

8 Bites

$9.00

8 chicken bites served with your choice of 2 dipping sauces

12 Bites

$13.00

12 juicy chicken bites served with your choice of 3 dipping sauces

18 Bites

$19.00

18 juicy chicken bites served with your choice of 4 dipping sauces

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

4 Mini Belgian Waffles sprinkled with powdered sugar, 2 jumbo chicken tenders, maple butter & maple syrup served on the side

Signature Sides

Seasoned Crinkle-Cut Fries

$5.00

Our crinkle-cut fries are seasoned with our own blend of spices for just the right amount of kick.

Signature Smiley Fries

$8.00

Our Signature Smiley Fries are great for sharing and feature our seasoned crinkle-cut fries topped with an aged cheddar cheese sauce, diced caramelized onions, and a drizzle of our signature smiley sauce (truffle aioli)

Mac & Cheese (12 oz)

$4.50

Our mac & cheese is made in-house with an aged cheddar cheese sauce.

Yuzu Slaw

$4.00+

Our signature yuzu slaw features green & red cabbage, carrots, fresh mint, fresh cilantro and diced jalapenos tossed in a house-made yuzu vinaigrette. There's no mayo in our slaw! Light and refreshing.

Chipotle Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Our chipotle pasta salad features a red onions and red peppers in a creamy house-made chipotle dressing

Side Pickles (4 oz)

$0.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

Sauces

Chipotle Aioli

$0.60

Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$0.60

BBQ

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Mango Habanero

$0.60

Blackberry

$0.60

Honey

$0.60

VEGAN Chipotle Aioli

$0.90

Burgers N' Smiles (Tue-Thu 11am-8pm, Fri 11am-9pm & Sat 3pm-9pm)

Smash Burgers

Our Smash Burgers are made-to-order using a blend of USDA-certified sirloin and chuck ground in-house and smashed on a sizzling hot griddle, layered with white american cheese, pickles, diced caramelized onions, and our house-made signature smiley sauce (truffle aioli). Served on a toasted a world famous Martin's potato roll.

Single Smash Burger

$7.50

Double Smash Burger

$10.50

Triple Smash Burger

$13.50

Beyond Smash Burgers

Our Beyond Smash Burgers are made-to-order using plant-based Beyond patties smashed on a sizzling hot griddle, layered with vegan white american cheese, diced caramelized white onions, pickles and our house-made signature smiley sauce (truffle aioli, not vegan). Served on a toasted world famous Martin's potato roll.

Single Beyond Smash Burger

$10.00

Double Beyond Smash Burger

$15.00

Triple Beyond Smash Burger

$20.00

Drinks

Sparkling Water

16 Oz Sparkling Water

$2.00

20 Oz Sparkling Water

$2.50

Coffee/Espresso Drinks

Our gourmet coffee & espresso beans are roasted specifically for Red Maple Cafe. We offer a variety of Monin syrups to add flavor to your beverages.

Gourmet Coffee

$2.50+

a gourmet coffee is a mix of light, medium and dark roasted beans.

24-Hour Cold Brew

$3.00+

Americano

$3.50+

double shot of espresso with water.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

our gourmet coffee with steamed milk

Cafe Breve

$4.75+

double shot of espresso with steamed half and half

Cappuccino

$4.00

we serve traditional cappuccino's with a double shot of espresso, 2 oz's of steamed milk and foamed milk on top.

Latte

$4.25+

Flavored Latte

$4.75+

Red Maple is known for our wide selection of flavored lattes. We use a variety of syrups, sauces and powders to create our flavored lattes. Some powders contain dairy. The featured celebrity will be printed on top of the foam.

Horchata Latte

$5.25+

double shot of espresso with our house-made horchata, served hot or iced.

Mocha

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$3.50

double shot of espresso with 4 ozs of steamed milk, no foam.

Macchiato

$4.00

we serve traditional macchiato's. double shot of espresso with foamed milk

Red Eye

$4.00+

get your engines started with our gourmet coffee topped off with a double shot of espresso..

Cortado

$3.75

Teas Drinks

We offer a variety of Monin syrups to add additional flavor to your tea beverage.

Ice Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Drinks

We proudly serve Jade Matcha in all of our Matcha Beverages. Packed with clean green caffeine, our matcha is unsweetened, certified organic, and single origin ceremonial grade from Southern Japan.

Matcha Shot

$3.00

Matcha Tea

$3.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Green Eye

$6.75+

featuring a double shot of matcha tea, a double shot of espresso and the milk of your choice.

Matcha Lemonade

$4.50+

Machata

$5.50+

Lemonades

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00+

Love Live Serve Lemonade

$3.50+

We have partnered with Noah, Rob & Rhino of LoveLiveServe for 3 very special flavor combinations.

Specialty Drinks

Chagaccino

$6.25+

Featuring Renude's organic Chagaccino powder (chago mushroom, cacao, cinnamon, vanilla, and monk fruit sweetener). Plant-based and Keto friendly. The Chagaccino features a double shot of espresso, the chago powder, and the milk of your choice (almond is recommended). Served as a 12 oz hot drink or a 16 oz iced drink. The chaga mushroom helps relieve stress, boost your immunity, elevate endurance, help with your cognitive function, as well as anti-aging.

Horchata (Housemade)

$3.75+

our house-made horchata is made with evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk, 2 different types of vanilla, ground cinnamon and nutmeg.

Cochata

$4.50+

Our 24 hour cold brew mixed with our house-made horchata.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Flavored Steamer

$3.50+

Milk

$2.00+

Fountain Soda

Powered by Smart Soda. The world's 1st vitamin-infused craft soda made with sparkling alkaline mineralized water. Better for you! Regular flavors 100 calories per 8 ozs / Diet Flavors 0 calories.
16 oz Soda

16 oz Soda

$2.50

specify your flavor

20 oz Soda

20 oz Soda

$3.00

specify your flavor

Italian Sodas

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.00

20 oz Italian Soda

$3.50

Lotus Energy Drinks

Lotus is the original and #1 selling plant-based energy concentrate in the USA! Lotus Energy features Coffee Fruit (Cascara) elevated with nature’s elite organic “Adaptogenic” botanicals, super fruits, amino acids, B-vitamins, natural flavors and sweetness. Clean Natural Energy without the crash. Each 20 oz beverage contains 80 mg of caffeine.

20 oz Lotus Energy

$5.00

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Alkaline Water

$2.00

Soda Bottles (16.9 oz Plastic Bottles)

$2.00

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Manadrin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Limitless Sparkling Water

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Grape

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Pineapple

$2.50

Mexican Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino Flavors

$2.50

we have a variety of flavors. and cannot guarantee availability. please call ahead to find out which flavors are currently in stock, otherwise you can select when you arrive.,

Voss Sparkling Water

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Desserts

Cookies

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Muffins

Cinnamon Crumb

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Red Maple Food Hall comprises Red Maple Express featuring Top Sellers from our Red Maple Breakfast & Lunch menus, along with our full menus from Hoppin' Chicken and Burgers N' Smiles

173 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505

