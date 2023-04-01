Red Maple Food Hall
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Red Maple Food Hall comprises Red Maple Express featuring Top Sellers from our Red Maple Breakfast & Lunch menus, along with our full menus from Hoppin' Chicken and Burgers N' Smiles
Location
173 North Maple Street, Burbank, CA 91505
