Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redemption

review star

No reviews yet

3517 W Maradona Dr.

Herriman, UT 84065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MAC-N-CHEESE BITES
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP
WINGS

Apparel

TRUCKER (STYLE # 112)

$25.00

FLEXFIT (STYLE # PTS20)

$25.00

BEACH HAT (STRAW HAT)

$37.00

BEANIE

$15.00

T-SHIRT SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00

T-SHIRT LONG SLEEVE

$35.00

HOODIE

$30.00

TANK TOPS

$20.00

REDEMPTION VEST

$40.00

Watches

ROCKWELL (ALL STYLES)

$130.00

CONSTITUTION BLACK

$130.00

RED

$130.00

CONSTITUTION GREY

$130.00

CONSTIUTION BLUE

$130.00

MARINES

$130.00

AIRFORCE

$130.00

NAVY

$130.00

ARMY

$130.00

DIGITAL CAMO

$130.00

WHITE - LADIES

$130.00

CAMO

$130.00

WARRIORS

$90.00

EMPLOYEE SPECIAL WATCH PRICE

$65.00

MANAGER SPECIAL (SUBJECT TO APPROVAL)

$100.00

Novelties & Premium Items

Christmas Glass

$5.00

Growler

$8.00

Logo Glass Pints

$5.00

Logo Metal Bottles

$30.00

Logo Metal Bottles with names

$40.00

Silver Coors Cup

$5.00

USB Cord

Face Masks

Face Mask - Standard

$10.00

Face Mask - Neck Gaiter

$10.00

EMPLOYEE LIMITED TIME PRICING (MAY 1 - 7)

BEANIES

$16.00

BB HATS

$13.00

HOODIES

$25.00

TANK TOPS

$11.00

T-SHIRTS - ALL SHORT SLEEVE

$13.00

WATCHES

$65.00

Redemption Coin

9-11 COIN

$10.00Out of stock

CLUB ADMISSION

CLUB ADMISSION

$10.00

CLUB ADMISSION

$20.00

CLUB ADMISSION

$50.00

Clun. Admission

$5.00

Cllub admission

$100.00

D

EVENT FEE

Out of stock

BURGERS

MUSHROOM BURGER

$17.00

OG

$15.00

PATTY MELT

$20.00

PB SRIRACHA

$18.00

SMOKEHOUSE

$20.00

PORTOBELLO

$14.00Out of stock

SALADS

GRILLED CHICK CAESAR

$16.00

SMOKED CHICK SOUTHWEST SALAD

$15.00

SMOKED CHICK MANGO AVOCADO

$19.00

SPRING ROLLS CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

LG MIXED GREENS

$13.00

APPETEASERS

1/2 ORDER VERDE FRIES

$10.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$13.00

CHILE VERDE FRIES

$15.00

CHIPS N DIP

$13.00

FIRE IN THE HOLE

$15.00

FRIED PICKLES

$13.00

FRY BOWL

$13.00

HUMMUS BOARD

$15.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$14.00

MAC-N-CHEESE BITES

$13.00

NACHOS

$15.00

PRETZEL

$14.00

WINGS

$19.00

WONTON NACHOS

$15.00

SANDWICHES

AMERICAN DIP

$20.00

REDEMPTION CLUB

$18.00

NASHVILLE

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$15.00

CUBAN

$15.00

BBQ PORK SAND

$15.00

TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP

$15.00

TACOS

BRISKET TACOS

$17.00

PORK TACOS

$14.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$16.00

COD TACOS

$17.00

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$17.00

ENTREES

FRIED CHICKEN ENTREE

$18.00

FISH N CHIPS

$18.00

CITRUS SALMON

$23.00

FLATBREADS

PESTO FLATBREAD

$18.00

AGLIO FLATBREAD

$13.00

ROASTED GARLIC FLATBREAD

$14.00

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$13.00

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$12.00

OTHER SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CHIPS N SALSA

$4.00

SIDE JALAPENO POPPERS (2 )

$7.00

SIDE MAC N CHEESE BALLS (4)

$7.00

SIDE COCONUT SHRIMP (2)

$7.00Out of stock

6 0Z SALMON SIDE

$7.00Out of stock

EXT SMOKED CHICKEN

$6.00

EXT SMOKED BRISKET

$7.00

EXT GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

EXT PULLED PORK

$6.00

SIDE SWEET POT FRIES

$4.00

ADD BACON

$1.00

SIDE CELERY

$1.00

SIDE CARROTS

$1.00

SIDE AVOCODO

$1.00

SIDE OF PORTOBELLO

$3.00

SMALL BOWL CHILI VERDE

$3.00

SIDE SOUP

$3.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE OF MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SIDE OF FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.00

CONDIMENTS

FRY SAUCE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

RASPBERRY VIN DRESSING

$0.50

RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

TOMATILLO RANCH

$0.50

BALSAMIC VIN DRESSING

$0.50

HONEY GINGER DRESSING

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

GUACAMOLE RAMEKIN

$1.00

GUACAMOLE SMALL BOWL

$3.00

JALAPENOS

$0.50

SALSA RAMEKIN

$0.50

SALSA SMALL BOWL

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

ALE MUSTARD

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

MANGO SALSA (SALMON)

$0.50

MANGO SAUCE (COD TACOS)

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

SWEET SRIRACHA

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

REDEMPTION SAUCE

$0.50

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

TARTER SAUCE

$0.50

PICO RAMEKIN

$0.50

PICO SMALL BOWL

$1.00

PICKLED RED ONIONS

$0.50

PUB RADISH

$0.50

BEER CHEESE RAMIKEN

$0.50

BEER CHEESER SMALL BOWL

$2.00

CHEDDAR

$1.00

SWISS

$1.00

3 PEPPER

$1.00

GARLIC PARM

$0.50

DESSERTS

NY CHEESECAKE

$10.00

BROWN BUTTER CAKE

$14.00

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

ICE CREAM CUP

$3.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$14.00

BURGERS

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$14.00Out of stock

UTE BURGER

$14.00Out of stock

CHORIZO BURGER

$18.00

APPETIZERS

CHIMICHANGAS

$13.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Funeral Potatoes

$14.00Out of stock

SOUTHWESTERN EGG ROLLS

$14.00

APPETEASER PLATTER (NFL NIGHT)

$15.00

CHILE VERDE CHIPS N DIP (NFL NIGHT)

$10.00

PASTA

CAJUN CHICKEN/ SAUSAGE PASTA

$20.00Out of stock

CREAMY SAUSAGE RIGATONI

$18.00Out of stock

CHIPOLTE CHICKEN PASTA

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp/Crab Mac And Cheese Large

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp/Crab Mac And Cheese Small

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.00Out of stock

SALAD

CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

ARUGULA/ BEET SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

QUINOA SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

SOUP

CLAM CHOWDER BREAD BOWL

$12.00

ENTREES

CITRUS BLACKENED SALMON

$22.00Out of stock

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp Andouille Sausage Skewer

$17.00Out of stock

CURRY SALMON

$18.00Out of stock

FLATBREAD/ PIZZA

MARGHERITA

$14.00Out of stock

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$13.00Out of stock

SPICY BBQ CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

RUEBEN

$14.00Out of stock

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

REDEMPTION DOG

$7.00Out of stock

TACOS TUESDAY

(1) SWEET SRIRACHA CHICKEN

$4.00

(1) SPICY SHRIMP

$5.50

(1) CARNE ASADA

$5.50

BUFFET MENU

JALAPENO POPPERS

$90.00

WINGS

$150.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$120.00

PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$100.00

CHIPS N SALSA

$50.00

NASHVILLE SLIDERS

$130.00

LARGE GREENS SALAD

$40.00

FRY MIX

$45.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$75.00

MAC N CHEESE BALLS

$85.00

BRISKET TACOS

$170.00

PORK TACOS

$100.00

GUACAMOLE

$35.00

AMERICAN DIP SLIDERS

$150.00

DONATIONS

BUCKNER & COLLETT

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3517 W Maradona Dr., Herriman, UT 84065

Directions

Gallery
Redemption image
Redemption image

Similar restaurants in your area

Santorini's Greek Grill - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
TBD Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Taco Mania - 3673 W. 13400 S. Unit "G" Riverton Utah 84065
orange starNo Reviews
673 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Batch Baked Goods - Riverton
orange star4.8 • 679
3693 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
4505 W Partridge Hill Lane Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Connex Cafe - Utah National Guard
orange starNo Reviews
17800 S Redwood Road Bluffdale, UT 84065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Herriman

Costa Vida - Riverton - Riverton
orange star4.1 • 1,092
3627 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Batch Baked Goods - Riverton
orange star4.8 • 679
3693 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Herriman
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston