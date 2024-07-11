This restaurant does not have any images
Reyes Mexican Grill 3112 Dickerson Pike
3112 Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN 37207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
ONLINE MENU
CHILDREN'S PLATES
APPETIZERS
- Guacamole Dip$7.99
- Cheese Dip Regular$5.99
- Bean & Cheese Dip$7.99
- Chile con Queso$7.99
- To Shelf Guacamole
Made fresh at your table, Avocado, onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and cilantro with a touch of jalapeno.$9.95
- Chorizo con Champinones
Chorizo and cheese Mexican fondue with mushrooms.$10.25
- Six Wings$10.99
- Bean Dip$7.25
TAQUERIA
- Taco Asada$3.25
- Taco al Pastor$3.25
- Taco de Barbacoa$3.25
- Taco de Carnitas$3.25
- Taco Chorizo$3.25
- Taco de Legua$3.25
- Taco de Tinga$3.25
- Taco Cabeza$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Taco Pezcado
Fish taco served with coleslaw and bacon chipotle sauce.$3.75
- Taco Camaron
Shrimp taco served with coleslaw and bacon chipotle sauce.$3.75
SIZZLING FAJITAS
- Fajita For One
Choice of steak or grilled chicken.$16.99
- Fajita For Two
Choice of steak or grilled chicken.$31.99
- Jalisco Fajita For One
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp.$17.99
- Jalisco Fajita For Two
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp.$33.99
- Reyes Fajitas For One
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and carnitas.$18.99
- Reyes Fajitas For Two
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo (Mexican sausage) and carnitas.$35.99
- Shrimp Fajitas For One
Shrimp fajitas.$18.99
- Shrimp Fajitas for Two$35.99
- Seafood Fajitas For One
Shrimp, fish and scallops.$18.99
- Seafood Fajitas for Two
Shrimp, fish and scallops.$35.99
TRADITIONAL
- Fajita Nachos One Meat
Our sizzling version of our famous fajitas on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with fajita-style chicken, steak, or shrimp, covered with melted cheese sauce.$13.99
- Fajita Nachos Two Meat
Our sizzling version of our famous fajitas on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with fajita-style chicken, steak, or shrimp, covered with melted cheese sauce.$14.99
- Fajita Nachos Three Meat
Our sizzling version of our famous fajitas on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with fajita-style chicken, steak, or shrimp, covered with melted cheese sauce.$15.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
A large grilled quesadilla filled with marinated grilled chicken breast or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.$13.99
- Reyes Jalisco Quesadilla
A large grilled quesadilla filled with marinated grilled chicken breast, steak, shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.$14.99
- The Queen Salad
Romaine lettuce and our mix of greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cranberries, raisins, and our house dressing.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce and our mix of greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cranberries, raisins, and our house dressing.$13.99
- Grilled Salom Salad
Romaine lettuce and our mix of greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, cranberries, raisins, and our house dressing.$15.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp, fried flour tortilla filled with a bed of beans, and melted cheese sauce. Topped with fajita-style steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.$13.99
- Pollo Loco
Chargrilled chicken breast covered with jalapeño sauce.$17.99
- Pollo Al Carbon
Tender charbroiled chicken breast.$17.99
- Grilled Alambres
Marinated sirloin steak or chicken breast grilled with our traditional Mexican sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Covered with melted cheese.$17.99
- Milanesa de Pollo
Thinly sliced chicken breast fried to a golden brown.$17.99
- Arrachera
Skirt steak served with grilled potatoes, onions, jalapeno, sausage and cheese.$19.99
SEAFOOD
- Mojarra Frita
Chef's specialty marinated queen tilapia, deep-fried to a golden browns, served with rice, salad and tortillas.$18.99
- Salmon A La Cazuela
Marinated with garlic, lime and olive oil.$18.99
- Camarones A La Diabla
Fish or shrimp baked in a spicy cocktail sauce.$17.49
- Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
Fish or shrimp baked in garlic and butter.$17.49
- Camarones Empanizados
Fish or shrimp fried to a golden brown.$17.49
TEX-MEX
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream.$8.99
- Chimichanga
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Service with rice4 and beans.$9.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos
For crispy, rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans.$9.99
- Nachos Supremos
Cheese nachos topped with beef or chopped chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.$9.99
- Grilled Gringa Quesadilla
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese, and choice of Al Pastor, Grilled Chicken or Steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.$10.99
- Quesabirria
Cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth.$12.95
- Burrito Al Carbon
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, chicken, or carnitas. Topped with cheese sauce and served with Mexican rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo.$10.99
- Reyes Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken breast. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.$10.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Four rolled corn tortillas filled with cheese, covered with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapenos.$9.99
- Enchilada Tricolor
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.$9.99
- Tamales de Pollo
Two chicken tamales, a starchy corn-based dough. Steamed in a corn leaf wrapper, stuffed with chicken. Covered in a red or green sauce, with queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.$9.99
- Make Your Own Combo!
Make Your Own Combo! Pick Two (2) Items All combos are served with rice and beans. They are filled with shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese.$9.99
VEGETARIAN PLATES
- Chile Relleno
Stuffed chile with zucchini, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and beans.$7.95OUT OF STOCK
- Veggies Enchiladas
Two zucchini corn enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, grilled peppers, and cheese sauce.$7.95
- Veggies Quesadillas
Grilled tortilla filled with sauteed mild peppers, yellow onions, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream, and cheese.$7.95
- Vegetable Fajitas
Sliced grilled panela cheese, sauteed zucchini, mild peppers, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, and pico de Gallo. Served with flour tortillas$9.99
SIDE ORDERS
DESSERTS
SAUCES
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Reyes Mexican Grill, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207