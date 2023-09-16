Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Spinach & Crab Dip

$16.00

House made chips for dipping

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.00

Fried then tossed in our cajun zing sauce

Boudin Link

$11.00

Grilled pork boudin sausage

Soups

Gumbo

$15.00

Award winning chicken & sausage Louisiana favorite

Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

A New Orleans staple. Creamy Camilla red beans with andouille sausage, white rice

Salads

House Salad (S)

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheese croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, cheese, croutons, grilled chicken

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, cheese, croutons, grilled chicken

Oysters

Oyster Rockefeller (6)

$18.00

Spinach, romano, parmesan, cheddar, bacon, jalapeno slice

Oyster Rockefeller (12)

$36.00

Spinach, romano, parmesan, cheddar, bacon, jalapeno slice

Oyster Half Shell (6)

$18.00

Fresh Gulf Coast Oysters

Oyster Half Shell (12)

$36.00

Fresh Gulf Coast Oysters

Fresh Catch

Salmon

$28.00

Red Fish

$30.00

Red Snapper

$32.00

Rainbow Trout

$26.00

Mains

Fettucine Pasta (Shrimp)

$24.00

Creamy Fettucine Pasta tossed with shrimp

Fettucine Pasta (Chicken)

$22.00

Creamy Fettucine Pasta tossed with chicken

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Creamy Fettucine Pasta with broccoli, zucchini, squash, asparagus, mushroom, tomato

Fish & Grits

$24.00

Cheese Grits in our famous Creole cream sauce, Blackened Red Fish

Grilled Breast of Chicken

$24.00

Mac & Cheese, Sauteed Spinach

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Award winner! Cheese Grits in our famous Creole Cream Sauce, Grilled Gulf Shrimp

Fried Shrimp & Fries (10)

$22.00

Gulf Shrimp, butterflied and fries

Mardi Gras Stuffed Potato

$22.00

Fried Red Fish & Fries

$20.00

Cajun Crunch Wings (6) & Fries

$18.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Crab Fried Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

White Rice

$4.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Pecan Praline Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Beignets

$10.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mango Tea

$3.25

Aqua Panna

$4.25