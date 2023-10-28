No reviews yet
205 Santa Barbara St #1b,
Santa Barbara, CA 93013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
avocado, bell pepper, rainbow carrots, green onions, cucumber, red quinoa, spring mix
(Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch
made to order with choice of seasoning:
malt vinegar & salt • BBQ • sweet 'n' spicy
La Reina Lager infused panko crusted onion rings
tossed with cornmeal and lightly crisped
- with ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces
served with soft pretzel bites, organic rainbow carrots and celery
La Reina Lager infused panko crusted cauliflower bites
gently fried and tossed in choice of sauce:
buffalo • BBQ • spicy sriracha • teriyaki • thai chili • lemon pepper