Food

Botanas

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce with toasted garlic bread.

Guacamole

$15.95

Made in a Molcajete with fresh tomatoes, lime, red onion, and cilantro.

Cheese Dip

$7.95

Delicious cheese dip served with a side of corn tortilla chips.

Platanos Fritos

$7.00

Sweet Plantains served with sour cream.

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Crispy cassava with a jalapeño aioli.

Cheese Nacho

$10.95

Cheese nachos

Chicken Wings

$17.95

Romaine Salad

$11.95

Steak Nachos

$14.95

Chicken Nacho

$12.95

Yuca Con Chicharron

$14.99

Chorizo Con Queso Dip

$9.95

Soup And Salads

Rio Grande Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, and hearts of palm. Steak or Chicken $14.95 Shrimp $16.95

Ensalada Del Chef

$10.00

Baby spinach, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, and a ginger dressing.

Tradicional Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Chicken broth with mix vegetables, cilantro, and tortilla strips.

Seafood Soup

$12.95

Soup with shrimp and scallops.

Carnes

Buey Asado

$25.95

Grilled ribeye steak with mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, and a demi glaze sauce.

Rio Grande NY Steak

$24.95

Grilled steak served with garlic sauce, fried yucca with a salad on the side.

Masitas De Puerco

$20.95

Tender morsels of pork slowly simmered in a Spanish sauce, sautéed onions, and fried plantains.

Lomo Saltado

$24.95

NY strip steak, sauteed onions, green pepper, tomatoes, and fried potatoes.

Pollo Acapulco

$19.95

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, zucchini, and tomatoes.

Ropa Vieja

$20.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Breaded and fried chicken tenders.

Carne Asada

$22.00

Pollo Saltado

$21.95

Seafood

Salmon

$24.95

Grilled blackened salmon topped with shrimp and scallops served with a campeche sauce, rice, and beans.

Camarones Cantineros

$24.95

Jumbo sautéed shrimp with onions, poblano pepper, tomatoes, and tequila! Served with a side of rice and beans.

Marisco Saltado

$24.95

Sautéed shrimp and scallops with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, fried potatoes, and cilantro served with a side of rice and beans.

Pincho de Camarones

$26.95

Grilled bacon wrapped shrimp skewer stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese on a bed of onions and green peppers served with a side of rice and beans.

Mariscada

$25.95

Spanish style seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, salmon, and squid. Served with rice.

Fajitas

Rio Grande Fajita

$26.95

Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$19.95

Chicken Fajita with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$22.95

Beef Fajitas with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Diablo Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

Shrimp Fajita with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Vegetable Fajita

$18.95

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$22.95

Beef & Shrimp Fajita

$23.95

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$14.95

Beef Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chesee Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Vegetables Quesadilla

$11.95

Chicken or Beef

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Shrimp Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.95

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.95

Shrimp and scallops covered with cheese and campeche sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Shredded beef with red chili sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Shredded chicken with green tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetables Enchiladas

$12.95

Vegetables Enchiladas with ranchera sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.95

Trio Enchiladas

$17.00

Burritos

Seafood Burrito

$15.95

Shrimp and scallops covered with cheese and topped with Campeche sauce.

Beef Burrito

$14.95

Shredded beef with red chili sauce.

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Shredded chicken with green tomatillo sauce.

Vegetables Burrito

$12.95

Vegetable burrito with ranchera sauce.

Black Bean Burrito

$12.95

Steak Burrito

$17.95

Chimichanga

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.95

Beef Chimichanga

$14.95

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.95

Steak Chimichanga

$17.95

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$13.95

3 shredded beef tacos, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

3 shrimp tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

3 shredded chicken tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Fish Tacos

$13.95

3 tacos with crispy tilapia, coleslaw, and tomatillo sauce. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Tacos al Carbon Steak

$17.95

3 steak tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken

$17.95

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Taco Al Carbon Mixto

$19.95

Single Taco De Carne

$4.00

Postres

Flan

$8.00

Caramel Custard

Tres Leches

$8.00

Latin America favorite cake!

Sopapillas

$8.00

Puffed Mexican pastries with honey and sugar.

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry dough

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Trio dessert

$12.95

A la Carte

S/O Guacamole

$3.50

S/O sour cream

$1.50

S/O pico de gallo

$1.50

S/O Shedder sheese

$1.50

S/O black beans

$1.50

S/O Pinto beans

$1.50

S/O refried beans

$1.50

S/O Mexican rice

$1.50

S/O white rice

$1.50

S/O Chip & salsa

$3.00

S/O Flour tortilla

$1.50

S/O Corn Tortilla

$1.50

S/O Vegetable

$4.95

S/O Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Asado

$0.75

Salsa De Chip

$15.95

Single Taco De Pollo

$3.50

Chips

$1.50

Single Enchilada

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Pan Tostado Side

$1.50

Single Taco Carbon Pollo

$4.50

Single Taco Carbon Carne

$5.50

Single Brochetta

$3.00

Single Shirmp

$2.50

S.o Carne Parrilla

$5.50

S. O Pollo Parrilla

$5.00

Single Chorizo

$1.95

S/O Bacon

$2.50

NA Beverages

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Fresh

$3.50

Horchata

$3.75

St Pelegrino Water Bottle

$5.00

Pana WaterbBottle

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.95

Virgen. Mango

$6.95

Virgen Passion Fruit

$6.95

Virgen Strawberry

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Virgen Bloody Mary

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffe

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Carajillo

$7.00

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00