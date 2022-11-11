Main picView gallery

River Street Ale House of Boone

review star

No reviews yet

957 Rivers Street

Boone, NC 28607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

24 Boneless Wings
Gyro
Teriyaki Salad

Appetizers

Mini Corn Pups (10)

$8.95

Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard

Hooked Up Nachos

$6.95

A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, lettuce, jalapeños.

Jumbo Pretzel

$7.95

2 Stone-Baked Pretzels with house made beer cheese.

Potato Skins (5)

$9.95

With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.95

With olde world marinara sauce.

Southern Style Fried Pickles

$8.95

Served with ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites (12)

$9.95

Served crispy with ranch

Chips & Queso

$6.95

Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Sliders

$7.95+

BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Served with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

Served with chips

Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Served with celery and ranch

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

House made Chili served with Cheese & sour cream

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.95

Buffalo or Regular Tenders served with Ale Yeah Sauce and your choice of side and dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Option to add cheese, chili or bacon

Basket of Tots

$6.95

Option to add cheese, chili or bacon

Basket of Pub Chips

$6.95

Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.95

Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!

Wings

24 Boneless Wings

$10.80

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

Salads

Ale House Salad

$8.95

Romaine Lettuce with shredded cheddar jack, Applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions.

Teriyaki Salad

$8.95

Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with Romaine Lettuce, shredded cheddar jack, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions & croutons.

Blackened Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, and Croutons.

The Greek Salad

$9.95

Spinach, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, onion, feta, pepperoncini & artichokes.

Buffalo Salad

$8.95

Buffalo chicken or shrimp with chopped Romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions.

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Hot savory broth with sweet onions and croutons topped with melted provolone cheese.

Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

With Swiss Cheese & cole slaw.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

With melted Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Grilled or fried.

Ale House Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Beer battered chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion topped with Ale Yeah Sauce.

Aloha Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, bacon, pineapple, swiss & jerk sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Chicken Breast with marinara & Parmesan Cheese on Texas Toast.

Italian Stallion

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, with balsamic drizzle.

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

House braised pork, chopped Applewood bacon & ham stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.

Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich

$9.45

with slaw on the side.

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara & pesto on a Milano roll.

Pimento Cheese BLT

$8.45

Pimento Cheese, Applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.

Buffalo Shrimp Poboy

$9.95

Fried Buffalo Shrimp with Slaw on Milano roll.

Club Wrap/Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, lettuce and Tomato on Texas Toast or as a Wrap.

French Connection

$9.95

Sliced rib-eye, topped with swiss cheese and Horseradish cream sauce served on a Milano roll & au jus on the side.

Gyro

$9.95

Lamb or Chicken on a pita with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato onion and tzatziki sauce.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45

Ale House Specialties

Philly's

$9.95

A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.

Pub Style Fish n Chips

$11.95

Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

Fried Shrimp, lettuce, cheese & Baja Sauce.

Pork Tacos

$9.95

House braised pork, fried onion, BBQ sauce, Shredded Cheese & Slaw.

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & house made queso served with chips & salsa.

Burgers & Dogs

Served with your choice of fries, potato salad, pasta salad, broccoli salad or coleslaw and a pickle spear.

Burger

$9.95

The Ale House Burger

$10.95

Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.

The OG

$9.95

Cheddar Cheese and applewood smoked bacon served with lettuce, tomato & pickle spear.

The Western

$10.95

Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions & BBQ sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

The Kilimanjaro

$10.95

Crispy onions, volcano sauce, & sriracha drizzle. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

The Diablo Burger

$10.95

Jalapeños, homemade queso cheese & Pico. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

Patti Melt

$10.95

With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.

The Juicy Lucy Burger

$11.95

Half pound burger stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and topped with bacon. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

Yosef Burger - 1 lb

$13.95

2- 8 oz angus patties with bacon, lettuce tomato, cheddar & swiss cheese and a pickle spear on the side.

Ale Camino Burger

$10.95

Jalapenos, onion rings & house made beer cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

Bourbon Street Burger

$10.95

Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, bacon and swiss cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

Hula Burger

$10.95

Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, & Bourbon Glaze. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

The Dirty South Burger

$10.95

Chili, slaw, onions and 828 Mustard.

Garden Burger

$9.95

Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

The Mountaineer

$10.95

Melted Swiss, roast beef & caramelized onions with Ale Yeah Sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.

Footlong Dog

$7.95

1/2 lb All beef Hot Dog served naked.

Carolina Hot Dawg

$9.45

1/2 lb all beef hot dog topped with Chili, slaw & mustard.

Diablo Dawg

$9.95

1/2 lb all beef footlong hot dog, topped with beer cheese, jalapenos & fried onions.

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Pepperoni and Mozzarella

The Baked Jamaican Pizza

$10.95

Spinach and Artichoke base w/ jerked chicken breast, pineapple, feta cheese and Jerk Sauce drizzle.

Margherita Pizza

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, pesto drizzle & sliced tomatoes.

Meatball Pizza

$10.95

Meatballs, parmesan, pesto drizzle & mozzarella.

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.95

Ham, bacon, pineapple & red onion.

Philly Pizza

$10.95

Chicken or Steak on a cheese sauce with Mushrooms, peppers & onion.

Mega Meat Pizza

$10.95

Pepperoni, bacon, meatball & ham with Mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

$8.95

The classic Mozzarella Cheese Pizza.

Kid's

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Pups (5)

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

2 Burger Sliders

$6.95

Desserts

Warm Brownie Sundae

$6.95

A warm chocolate & Oreo chunk brownie topped with a cube of fresh vanilla ice cream then drizzled with Hershey’s syrup!

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Wavy Chips w!Ale Yeah Sauce

$2.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Pub Chips

$2.95

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon Bits

$1.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Slaw

$1.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caeser Salad

$4.95

Side of Nacho Chips

$2.95

Side of Salsa

$1.95

Side of Queso

$1.95

Side of Pico

$1.95

Side of Bacon (2 Strips)

$1.95

Side of Chicken (4oz)

$2.99

Side of Chili (4oz)

$2.99

Side of Celery

$1.95

Side of Jalapenos

$1.95

Side of Onions

$1.00

Side of Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)

$4.95

Sauces/Dips

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sirachi Ranch

$0.50

Volcano Sauce

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Medium Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Thai Red Chili

$0.50

Smoked Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Sweet Jalapeno

$0.50

Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Bourbon Glace

$0.50

Sriracha Asian Fire

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

House Dry Rub

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Queso

$2.95

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

HI-C Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$1.95

Juice

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Other

Luzianne Iced Tea

$1.95

Luzianne Sweet Tea

$1.95

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.50

Colombian Coffee

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Food

Phan's Brunch Burger

$9.95

The Breakfast Club

$8.95

Yo's Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Dynamite Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.95

Wake & Bake Bowls

$8.95

Brunch Cocktails

The OJ

$7.00

Cranberry Orange

$7.00

Mexican

$7.00

Mimosa Colada

$7.00

Poppin Cheery Bomb

$7.00

Creamsicle

$7.00

Howards Knob

$7.00

Yosef's Beermosa

$7.00

Mermaid

$7.00

The OJ

$3.00

Cranberry Orange

$3.00

Mexican

$3.00

Mimosa Colada

$3.00

Poppin Cheery Bomb

$3.00

Creamsicle

$3.00

Howards Knob

$3.00

Yosef's Beermosa

$3.00

Mermaid

$3.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Coffee

$8.00

Screwball PB&J

$8.00

Reece's Peanut Butter White Russian

$8.00

Double Espresson Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Mountain Morning Mule

$7.00

Docs Bloody Mary

$22.00

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Tee Shirt

$25.00

Sweat Shirt

$45.00

Sticker

$1.50

Employee Sweat Shirt

$30.00

Door

Door $5

$5.00

Door $10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

957 Rivers Street, Boone, NC 28607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ransom Pub & Event Venue
orange starNo Reviews
747 W King St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Boone
orange starNo Reviews
539 W King Street Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
610 Blowing Rock Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boone

Sunrise Grill - Boone
orange star4.5 • 1,720
1675 Hwy 105 S Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachia Cookie Co
orange star4.6 • 671
208 Faculty St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Appalachian Mountain Brewery
orange star4.5 • 184
163 Boone Creek Dr. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boone
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston