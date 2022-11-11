River Street Ale House of Boone
957 Rivers Street
Boone, NC 28607
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mini Corn Pups (10)
Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard
Hooked Up Nachos
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, lettuce, jalapeños.
Jumbo Pretzel
2 Stone-Baked Pretzels with house made beer cheese.
Potato Skins (5)
With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
With olde world marinara sauce.
Southern Style Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites (12)
Served crispy with ranch
Chips & Queso
Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99
Chips and Salsa
Sliders
BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips
Shrimp Basket
Served with celery and ranch
Bowl of Chili
House made Chili served with Cheese & sour cream
Chicken Tender Basket
Buffalo or Regular Tenders served with Ale Yeah Sauce and your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Basket of Fries
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
Basket of Tots
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
Basket of Pub Chips
Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!
Wings
Salads
Ale House Salad
Romaine Lettuce with shredded cheddar jack, Applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions.
Teriyaki Salad
Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with Romaine Lettuce, shredded cheddar jack, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, onions & croutons.
Blackened Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, and Croutons.
The Greek Salad
Spinach, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, onion, feta, pepperoncini & artichokes.
Buffalo Salad
Buffalo chicken or shrimp with chopped Romaine, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and onions.
Soups
Sandwiches
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
With Swiss Cheese & cole slaw.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
With melted Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Grilled or fried.
Ale House Chicken Sandwich
Beer battered chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion topped with Ale Yeah Sauce.
Aloha Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, bacon, pineapple, swiss & jerk sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast with marinara & Parmesan Cheese on Texas Toast.
Italian Stallion
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, with balsamic drizzle.
Cuban Sandwich
House braised pork, chopped Applewood bacon & ham stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.
Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich
with slaw on the side.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara & pesto on a Milano roll.
Pimento Cheese BLT
Pimento Cheese, Applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.
Buffalo Shrimp Poboy
Fried Buffalo Shrimp with Slaw on Milano roll.
Club Wrap/Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, lettuce and Tomato on Texas Toast or as a Wrap.
French Connection
Sliced rib-eye, topped with swiss cheese and Horseradish cream sauce served on a Milano roll & au jus on the side.
Gyro
Lamb or Chicken on a pita with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato onion and tzatziki sauce.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45
Ale House Specialties
Philly's
A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.
Pub Style Fish n Chips
Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Fried Shrimp, lettuce, cheese & Baja Sauce.
Pork Tacos
House braised pork, fried onion, BBQ sauce, Shredded Cheese & Slaw.
Chicken Tacos
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & house made queso served with chips & salsa.
Burgers & Dogs
Burger
The Ale House Burger
Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.
The OG
Cheddar Cheese and applewood smoked bacon served with lettuce, tomato & pickle spear.
The Western
Topped with pulled pork, crispy fried onions & BBQ sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
The Kilimanjaro
Crispy onions, volcano sauce, & sriracha drizzle. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
The Diablo Burger
Jalapeños, homemade queso cheese & Pico. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
Patti Melt
With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.
The Juicy Lucy Burger
Half pound burger stuffed with Cheddar Cheese and topped with bacon. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
Yosef Burger - 1 lb
2- 8 oz angus patties with bacon, lettuce tomato, cheddar & swiss cheese and a pickle spear on the side.
Ale Camino Burger
Jalapenos, onion rings & house made beer cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
Bourbon Street Burger
Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, bacon and swiss cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
Hula Burger
Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, & Bourbon Glaze. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
The Dirty South Burger
Chili, slaw, onions and 828 Mustard.
Garden Burger
Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomato & onion. Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
The Mountaineer
Melted Swiss, roast beef & caramelized onions with Ale Yeah Sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato & Pickle Spear.
Footlong Dog
1/2 lb All beef Hot Dog served naked.
Carolina Hot Dawg
1/2 lb all beef hot dog topped with Chili, slaw & mustard.
Diablo Dawg
1/2 lb all beef footlong hot dog, topped with beer cheese, jalapenos & fried onions.
Pizzas
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni and Mozzarella
The Baked Jamaican Pizza
Spinach and Artichoke base w/ jerked chicken breast, pineapple, feta cheese and Jerk Sauce drizzle.
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, pesto drizzle & sliced tomatoes.
Meatball Pizza
Meatballs, parmesan, pesto drizzle & mozzarella.
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple & red onion.
Philly Pizza
Chicken or Steak on a cheese sauce with Mushrooms, peppers & onion.
Mega Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, meatball & ham with Mozzarella.
Cheese Pizza
The classic Mozzarella Cheese Pizza.
Kid's
Desserts
Sides
Fries
Wavy Chips w!Ale Yeah Sauce
Tater Tots
Pub Chips
Add Cheese
Add Bacon Bits
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Slaw
Side Salad
Side Caeser Salad
Side of Nacho Chips
Side of Salsa
Side of Queso
Side of Pico
Side of Bacon (2 Strips)
Side of Chicken (4oz)
Side of Chili (4oz)
Side of Celery
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Onions
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)
Sauces/Dips
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Sour Cream
Tartar Sauce
Sirachi Ranch
Volcano Sauce
Mild Buffalo
Medium Buffalo
Hot Buffalo
BBQ
Thai Red Chili
Smoked Honey Mustard
Garlic Parmesan
Sweet Jalapeno
Carolina Reaper
Bourbon Glace
Sriracha Asian Fire
Habanero
Mango Habanero
House Dry Rub
Jamaican Jerk
Teriyaki
Thai Chili
Side of Salsa
Side of Queso
Soda
Other
Food
Brunch Cocktails
The OJ
Cranberry Orange
Mexican
Mimosa Colada
Poppin Cheery Bomb
Creamsicle
Howards Knob
Yosef's Beermosa
Mermaid
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Coffee
Screwball PB&J
Reece's Peanut Butter White Russian
Double Espresson Chocolate Martini
Breakfast Shot
Mountain Morning Mule
Docs Bloody Mary
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
957 Rivers Street, Boone, NC 28607