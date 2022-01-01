Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen 127 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

127 W Main St

North Tarrytown, NY 10591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Bianca Pizza
Caesar Salad

First Course

1/2 Ceasar

$8.50

1/2 Clam Chowder

$10.50

1/2 Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

$9.00Out of stock

1/2 Lobster Bisque

$16.50

1/2 RM Salad

$8.00

1/2 Wedge Salad

$8.00

Bread Filone

$2.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

parmesan crisp, toasted croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Clam Casino

$24.00

Clam Chowder

$20.00

smoked bacon, oyster crackers

Crab Meat Cocktail

$32.00

Heirloom Tomato & Burrata

$26.00

Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho

$16.00Out of stock

Hold

Hudson Valley Foie Gras Au Torchon

$36.00

served chilled, grilled brioche toast, blueberry compote, sliced grapes, spicy almond crumble

Hudson Valley Foie Gras Saute

$36.00

served warm, grilled brioche toast, caramelized apples & onions, balsamic truffle glaze

Lamb Meatballs

$20.00

pomodoro di san marzano marinara sauce, grana padano

Little Neck Clams

$20.00

six chilled on the half shell, spicy cocktail sauce - or – six wood fired oven baked, casino style

Lobster A La Bourguignonne

$38.00

wood fired oven roasted, garlic herb butter, en croute

Lobster Bisque

$32.00

chopped maine lobster & wild caught shrimp

Local Cheese Plate

$24.00

adirondack sharp cheddar, chatham sheepherding co ewes blue, r&g cheesemakers honey goat, four fat fowl st. stephen triple cream, local blueberry jam, roasted spiced

Mangalitsa Pork By Mosefund Charcuterie

$24.00

(“the kobe beef of pork”) spicy 'nudja spreadable salami, coppa calabrian chili dry aged ham, lonza dry aged loin, spicy sopressata, bourbon mustard, housemade vegetable pickles, toasted filone crostini

Market Oysters

$24.00

six chilled on the half shell, mignonette & cocktail sauce - or – six roasted in the wood fired oven, hepworth farm organic spinach, garlic herb butter

Rhode Island Mussels

$26.00

spicy maine lobster bisque, house-made country white bread

Rivermarket Salad

$16.00

local baby lettuces & seasonal vegetables, fresh ricotta, chardonnay vinaigrette

Roasted Oysters

$26.00

Salmon Belly Tiradito

$22.00

japanese seaweed salad, evoo, lemon zest, red radish

Steamed Little Neck Clams

$28.00

white wine, garlic, parsley, lemon, drawn butter

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

#1 sashimi bluefin, sliced organic cucumber, spicy chipotle aioli, nori dust

Uni Oyster

$36.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

soft boiled farmhouse egg, hemlock hill smoked bacon crumble, toasted croutons, cherry tomatoes, creamy blue cheese dressing or buttermilk ranch dressing

Wild Caught Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp

$32.00

spicy horseradish cocktail sauce

Pasta

Fettuccine Primavera

$24.00

seasonal vegetables & mushrooms, hazelnut pesto, crème fraiche

Green Herb Pappardelle

$30.00

hemlock hill farms naturally raised lamb ragú, parmesan

Linguine Neri Con Le Vongole

$36.00

black squid ink pasta, maine little neck clams, sake red pepper garlic sauce

Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

fluffy pillows, hemlock hill farms beef bolognese, shiitakes, grana padano

Wood-Fired Pizza

We Use Pizzeria Soft Wheat Flour Type “00” From Antimo Caputo, Napoli, Italia

Bianca Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, basi

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, basil

Pizza Rodriguez

$22.00

bianca, Italian white truffle oil, extra crispy

Wood-Fired Calzones

We Use Pizzeria Soft Wheat Flour Type “00” From Antimo Caputo, Napoli, Italia You Can Create Your Own Calzone Filling Using Any of the Ingredients Listed Under Pizza

The Classic Calzone

$18.00

resh ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan, our tomato sauce

The Rivermarket Calzone

$22.00

the classic with mangalitsa spicy 'nudja, sausage, tomato sauce

The Vegetarian Calzone

$18.00

he classic with spinach, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato sauce

Main Course

#1 Sashimi North Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

$40.00

served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze

Burger

$22.00

hemlock hill smoked bacon, brioche bun, fries, house-made butter pickles

Chicken

$34.00

chicken thigh confit, wild rice with carrots & green beans, rosemary chicken sauce

Chicken Burger

$20.00

Hemlock hill farm smoked bacon, farmhouse sunny-side up egg, chipotle aioli, house-made butter Pickles, brioche bun fries

Chicken Caesar Salad

$32.00

grilled & sliced chicken breast, toasted croutons, parmesan crisp, creamy caesar dressing

Duck Confit Salad

$36.00

slowly braised leg of fossil farms barbary duck, moulard duck prosciutto, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, haricot verts, toasted almonds, crumbled blue cheese, chardonnay vinaigrette

Duck Grain Bowl

$38.00

100% naturally raised fossil farms breast barbary duck, roasted rare with red, white & black quinoa, black barley, farro, lentils, tomato, scallions, raw honey & balsamic glaze

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Hand-Harvested Barnegat Light Sea Scallops

$40.00

served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze

Short Ribs

$48.00

Hiddenfjord Faroe Islands Salmon

$40.00

served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze

Jumbo Crab Meat

$40.00

Line-Caught Gulf of Maine Halibut

$40.00Out of stock

served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze

Lobster Roll

$38.00

ries, house-made butter pickles

Lobster Salad

$48.00

Mushroom Grain Bowl

$36.00

Pork Belly

$38.00

naturally raised, slowly braised, caramelized apples & onions, garlic mashed potatoes, fig jam

Ribeye

$54.00

Surf & Turf

Veggie Burger

$20.00

R farro, quinoa, hazelnuts, ricotta cheese, farmhouse sunny-side egg, house-made butter pickles, brioche bun, fries

Veggie Plate

$28.00

Venison

$42.00

seared tenderloin, black peppercorn crust, caramelized brussels sprouts, garlic mashe

Wild-Caught Extra Jumbo Shrimp

$40.00

served on japanese vegetable fried rice “yakimeshi”, seven spice powder, gf soy glaze

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Caramelized Sweet Onions

$10.00

Crimini & Shitake Mushrooms

$10.00

Firecracker Slaw

$10.00Out of stock

French Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Grill Shimp

$8.00

Mix Vegetable

$10.00

Side Baccon

$5.00

Side Burrata

$10.00

Side Grill Chicken

$16.00

Side Halibut

$18.00

Side Salmon

$18.00

Side Tuna

$18.00

Spinach

$10.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Mushroom of the day

$14.00

Desserts

Affogato

Caramel Flan

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream

Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

$12.00

served warm, vanilla bourbon sauce, vanilla bean ice cream

Chocolate Nutella Brownie

$12.00

served warm, chocolate ganache, vanilla bean ice cream, nutella sauce

Creme Brulee

$12.00

vanilla bean custard, caramelized sugar, fresh raspberries, whipped cream

Fresh Berries & Ice cream

$12.00

anilla bean ice cream

Ice Cream/Sorbet

Killer Chocolate

Warm Rice Pudding

$12.00

Orange Pound Cake

$12.00

Pumpkin Cake

$12.00

Coconut Cake

$12.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$16.00

Hotdog & Fries

$14.00

Penne Butter

$14.00

Penne Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Brunch

American Short Stack Hot Cake

$18.00

Brioch French Toast

$18.00

Brunch Sides

Egg Benedict

Eggs

$22.00

Huevos Rancheros

$22.00

Omelette

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 W Main St, North Tarrytown, NY 10591

Directions

Gallery
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen image
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen image
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Horsefeathers
orange star4.1 • 684
94 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Grass Roots Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,235
124 Wildey Street Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Henry - Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
The Parlor
orange star4.3 • 603
14 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Tomatillo
orange star4.8 • 970
13 Cedar Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Tarrytown

Grass Roots Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,235
124 Wildey Street Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Horsefeathers
orange star4.1 • 684
94 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Tarrytown
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston