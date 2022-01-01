Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Vegan
Burgers

Grass Roots Kitchen

1,235 Reviews

$$

124 Wildey Street

Tarrytown, NY 10591

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Thai Kale Salad
Cauliflower Bites

Specials - Savory

Seasoned Jackfruit, Vegan Cheddar, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Refried Beans crisped up in a flour tortilla. (v)

Vegan Fish Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Artichokes and Hearts of Palm Cutlet with Dill Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Pickled Onion, Tomato and Guacamole on a roll (V,GF-possible)

Carrot Soup

$8.00

Sweet Potato Purée with Thyme, Vegan Butter and Apple Cider Vinegar

Specials - Sweet

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Contains Almond Flour - GF

Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry, egg, butter, brown sugar, lemon zest, (GF)

Olive Oil Lemon Tart

Olive Oil Lemon Tart

$3.50

Almond Flour, flour, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, egg, butter, cane sugar. (CN)

Cider doughnut

Cider doughnut

$3.50

Cider, butternut Squash, (v)

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$5.00

caramelized banana, chocolate Chunks, sourdough bread, eggs, brown sugar, milk.

Vegan Apple Butter Biscuit

Vegan Apple Butter Biscuit

$4.00

House made buttery biscuit along with our homemade apple butter.

Mini Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Mini Banana Muffin

$2.50

Breakfast

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$8.00

Deep roots smoothie, fresh fruit, granola, coconut, honey (Vegan Possible, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts)

Egg & Cheese Roll

Egg & Cheese Roll

$6.00

Fried Egg, Cheddar (Gluten-Free Possible)

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Fried eggs, cheddar, jalapeño-cheddar biscuit

Vegan "Egg" on a Roll

Vegan "Egg" on a Roll

$7.00

Vegan "egg", avocado, shiitake "bacon" (Vegan, Gluten-Free Possible)

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$10.00

Kale, Shallot, Red Pepper, Shiitake "Bacon", Side Salad

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, queso

Breakfast Grain Bowl

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$12.00

Grains, egg, cheese and shiitake "bacon" (Vegan possible, contains gluten)

Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat Pancakes

$9.00

Fresh fruit, maple syrup (Vegan)

Lumberjack Pancakes

Lumberjack Pancakes

$12.00

Fried egg, bacon, and buckwheat pancakes (Vegan Possible)

Fried Egg Avocado Toast

Fried Egg Avocado Toast

$9.00

Refried beans, egg, pico de gallo, on sourdough toast (Vegan Possible, Gluten-Free Possible)

Breakfast Sides

Jalapeño-cheddar Biscuit

Jalapeño-cheddar Biscuit

$3.00

Availabile with jam or butter

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Contains Almond Flour - GF

Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Multigrain

Sliced Avocado

Sliced Avocado

$2.00
Smoked Bacon

Smoked Bacon

$4.00
Shiitake "Bacon"

Shiitake "Bacon"

$2.50
Gluten-Free Bread

Gluten-Free Bread

$2.50

*Not Vegan

Mixed Green Side Salad

Mixed Green Side Salad

$3.50
One Egg Any Style

One Egg Any Style

$3.00
Turkey Sausage Side

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.00

Soups / Salads

Root Winter Soup

$8.00

Farro, Carrot, Potato, Parsnip, Celeriac, Thyme (Vegan)

Thai Kale Salad

Thai Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale, shredded cabbage, carrot, tempeh crouton, pepita, thai peanut dressing (Vegan, Contains Nuts, Gluten-Free)

Root Grain Salad

$12.00

Mesclun, Farro, Barley, Chickpea, Radish, Turnip, Celeriac, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Scallion, Almond, Cranberry, Orange Maple Vinaigrette. (Vegan, CN)

Burgers / Sandwiches / Wraps

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Grass-fed beef custom blend, cheese, lettuce, pickles, Tomato, GRK sauce (Gluten-Free Possible)

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

Fried chicken, Tomato, Pickle, Sriracha Aioli, Hot Honey, Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Watercress, arugula, tomato, pickled onion, basil mayo, sourdough (Gluten-Free Possible)

Chipotle Chicken On A Roll

Chipotle Chicken On A Roll

$12.00

Griddled chicken breast, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle aioli (Gluten-Free Possible)

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

farro, barley, kale, beans, avocado, Jack cheese, chipotle BBQ, flour tortilla.

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$12.00

Watercress, pickled onion, basil mayo

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Basil Aioli, Flour Tortilla Wrap

Vegan Burgers / Wraps

Root Burger

Root Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Our signature beet burger, vegan swiss, watercress, pickled onion, GRK sauce (Vegan) Subs - Our multigrain bread contains honey and our gluten-free bread varies and may not be vegan. Please ask.

Vegan Pulled "Pork"

Vegan Pulled "Pork"

$9.00

Soy curls, slaw, pickle, sriracha aioli, on roll (V, GFP)

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$9.00

Chickpea, onion, parsley, cilantro, cumin, tahini sauce, red onion, lettuce, pickle (Vegan, Gluten-Free Possible)

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Seasonal veggies, refried beans, avocado, grains, chipotle BBQ sauce, (Vegan)

Oyster Mushroom Po' Boy

Oyster Mushroom Po' Boy

$12.00

Crispy Fried Oyster mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and harissa aioli. Served on a classic house roll

Korean BBQ Wrap

Korean BBQ Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Tofu, kale, cabbage, scallion, pinto, sriracha aioli (vegan)

Vegan Philly "Cheesesteak" Burrito

Vegan Philly "Cheesesteak" Burrito

$12.00

Marinated grilled seitan, vegan cheese, sautéed peppers & onions, chipotle aioli (Vegan)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Refried beans, pico de gallo, on toast (Vegan, Gluten-Free Possible) our gluten-free bread varies and may not be vegan. Please ask. Please note that we do not have a dedicated gluten-free fryers or gluten-free workspace.

Entree Bowls

Served with roasted broccoli, chickpea salad, avocado, and choice of base.
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Mediterranean Spiced Chopped Chicken

Cilantro Lime Salmon Bowl

Cilantro Lime Salmon Bowl

$17.00

Cilantro-Lime, Seared Local Steelhead Filet

Buffalo Caulifower Bowl

Buffalo Caulifower Bowl

$15.00

Buffalo-style Crispy Cauliflower -Vegan

Vegan BBQ "Chicken" Bowl

Vegan BBQ "Chicken" Bowl

$15.00

BBQ Soy Curls - vegan

Afternoon Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

(Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Root Fries

Root Fries

$7.00

Comes with beet ketchup (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Avocado-cilantro aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Side Greens Salad

Side Greens Salad

$4.00

(Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Vegan Mac N Cheese

Vegan Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Vegan Mac N Cheese, Breadcrumbs (v, cn)

Smoothies & Fresh Pressed Juices

Back Alley Smoothie

Back Alley Smoothie

$9.00

16oz - Banana, kale, peanut butter, oat milk

Berry Nice Smoothie

Berry Nice Smoothie

$9.00

16oz - Blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, apple, basil, coconut water

Deep Roots Smoothie

Deep Roots Smoothie

$9.00

16oz - Beet, mango, açai, blueberry, orange juice

Ka-Pow! Smoothie

Ka-Pow! Smoothie

$9.00

16oz - Banana, raw cacao, macca root, date, oat milk

Mellow Yellow Smoothie

Mellow Yellow Smoothie

$9.00

16oz - Mango, pineapple, banana, turmeric, honey, orange juice

PB&J Smoothie

PB&J Smoothie

$9.00

Strawberry, Honey, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Tropic Thunder Smoothie

Tropic Thunder Smoothie

$10.00Out of stock

16oz - Pineapple, banana, mint, protein, powder, coconut water

Don't Kale Me - Pressed Juice

Don't Kale Me - Pressed Juice

$8.50

12oz - Kale, apple, celery, cucumber, lime

Can You Dig It? - Pressed Juice

Can You Dig It? - Pressed Juice

$8.50

12oz - Beet, carrot, lemon, ginger

Kick in the Pants - Pressed Juice

Kick in the Pants - Pressed Juice

$8.50

12oz - Apple, lemon, turmeric, jalapeño, cucumber

Beverages

8oz bottle
Root Lemonade

Root Lemonade

$3.50

16oz

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

16oz unsweetened black iced tea

Coffee Labs Drip Coffee

$3.00

16oz

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

16oz

Strawberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz

Mango Iced Tea

$3.50
Olipop Soda

Olipop Soda

$4.00
Aqua ViTea Kombucha

Aqua ViTea Kombucha

$5.50
Copra Coconut Water

Copra Coconut Water

$5.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00
Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Galvanina Italian Soda

$3.50

SAP Seltzer

$2.75

Combining the most nutrient-rich water on earth (birch tree sap) with premium superfood ingredients.

Cider Champlain Orchard

$4.50

Red Jacket Strawberry Apple Juice

$3.00

Natalie’s OJ

$3.00

Savoure Soda

$5.50Out of stock

Savoure Seltzer

$3.25

Sweets

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Contains Almond Flour - GF

Chocolate Chia Pudding

Chocolate Chia Pudding

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

(Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts)

Pecan Bars

Pecan Bars

$4.00

V, GF, CN

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.00
Churro

Churro

$2.75+

Extras (Cutlery or Sauces)

Avocado Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Beet Ketchup

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

G.R.K. Sauce

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Peanut Dressing

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Vegan Swiss cheese

$1.00

Vegan cheddar cheese

$1.00

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

Please Add Napkins

Please Add Cutlery

All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Grass Roots Kitchen image
Grass Roots Kitchen image

