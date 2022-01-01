Horsefeathers
Popular Items
Appetizers
Maryland Blue Crab Cake
with a side of tartar sauce & lemon.
Stonington Scallops
Served with a side of tartar and pesto.
Spinach Dip
with toasted bread, dollop of sour cream.
Garlic Bread
plain, with mozzarella or with tomato, basil & parmesan.
Nachos
Plain, Supreme, Chili or Both
BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack
Mini Cheeseburgers
Onion Rings
beer battered & house made.
House Cut Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Skins
Fried Clam Strips
Shrimp Cocktail
Much bigger than jumbo.
Fried Plumpy Calamari
Chicken Littles
Coconut Shrimp
Fried Mushrooms
with a side of horseradish sauce.
Zucchini Sticks
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Fried Combo
wings, rings, fried mushrooms, zucchini sticks & fried mozzarella.
Wings
Mini Hamburger
Restaurant Week
Soups
Burgers
Plain
Cheese It!
American, swiss, soft cheddar, horseradish cheddar, blue cheese, mozzarella or muenster.
Pig Out
Cheese and bacon
Patti Melt
Burger inside of a grilled cheese.
Cheeseburger Club
White toast, bacon, lettuce & tomato.
Old English
Cheddar and bacon on a toasted English Muffin.
California
American cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato.
Get Hot
Plain burger with 4oz of chili on the side
#1
Mushrooms, onions, cheddar 'n hot sauce.
Sautéed Fresh Mushroom & Onion
Johnny
Roasted garlic and soft cheddar
Knickerbocker
Carmelized onions "rolled in", horseradish cheddar
Howie
Blackend, avacado, tomato, dijon honey mustard
Chicken/ Bun
Breakfast Burger
Burger For Dog
Grilled Chix For Dog
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, olives & croutons.
Eggless Ceasar
with roasted croutons
Apple Salad
Apple, arugula, cranberry, walnut, reggiano cheese with raspberry vinegarette
Grilled Veggies
Red & green peppers, squash, zucchini, eggplant, arugula, gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinegarette.
Pan Seared Broccoli
Pan seared broccoli, mixed greens, gorgonzola, tomato, onion & calamata olives.
Arugula
Roasted red peppers, bocconcini, olives, tomato, onion & artichoke. Served with a side of garlic toast.
Spinach Bowl
Spinach, mushrooms, swiss, tomato, bacon, egg & croutons. Served with warm honey mustard dressing.
Gorgonzola
romaine lettuce, gorgonzola, tomato, olives & red roasted peppers.
Cobb Salad
Chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, croutons, with blue cheese dressing.
Chilled Baked Salmon
Chilled backed salmon, mixed greens, fresh garlic string beans, red roasted peppers & gorgonzola cheese.
Tuscan Tuna In Olive Oil
Tuscan tuna, tomato, egg, radishes, calamatas, capers, onion, mixed greens. Served with olive oil herb dressing.
Chef Salad
1/2 Arugula
1/2 Gorgonzola
Wedges
Philly Cheese Steak
Peppers, onions, American cheese, grilled roast beef.
Grilled Chicken & Veg Wedge
Grilled Chicken, red & green peppers, squash, zucchini, eggplant & shaved reggiano parmesan cheese on a toasted wedge.
Broadway Dip
Roast beef, sautéed onions, melted Swiss, au jus.
French Dip
Roast beef on wedge bread served cold, with warm au jus.
John Paulding
Turkey, horseradish cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & cranberry mayo.
Arthur Avenue Wedge
Arthur Avenue Italian sausage parmigiana, peppers & onions.
Cuban
Fresh Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, mayo & mustard on a pressed garlic wedge.
Chicken Cutlet
Fried chicken cutlet, melted Muenster cheese & red roasted peppers on a garlic wedge.
Pub Club
Turkey, roast beef, bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo on wedge bread.
Sliced Steak Wedge
Sliced steak trimmed lean, American cheese & sautéed onions.
Rocky Balboa
thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a garlic wedge.
Chicken Parm Wedge
Flounder Cuban
Spin Loaf With Chix
Spinloaf With Bacon
Spin Loaf
Sandwiches
BBQ Ribs on a Bun
BLT
Chicken Salad Club
Grilled, then pulled chicken with tarragon mayo on 12 grain toast. Bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Salad Melt
Tarragon mayo, swiss cheese served open faced on an english muffin.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic Club
Count of Monte Cristo
French toast with Swiss, turkey & ham.
Deep Fried Flounder
Deep fried flounder, American cheese, house-made tartar sauce.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Englebert Pumperdink
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato & onion on pumpernickel bread.
Gobbler
Turkey on 12 grain bread, cranberry, apple-raisin cornbread stuffing.
Grilled Cheese & Tomato with Tuna or Bacon
Grilled Tuna on Rye
with roasted peppers and relish
Maryland Blue Crab Cake
Nathan's Famous Double Dogs
Choice of plain, with chili, sauerkraut, relish or "the works". Served with a side of fries.
Reuben
Corned beef trimmed lean, sauerkraut & russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Open or Closed.
Swordfish
Grilled swordfish on a bun, plain or with caribe spices.
Tuna Melt
Served open on an English muffin, melted Swiss.
Tuna Salad
Turkey Avocado
Turkey, swiss, tomato, bacon, Swiss & mayo on pumpernickel bread.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey, horseradish cheddar, Russian dressing on grilled rye.
Flounder Cuban
Turkey Sandwich
Patti O Grill
Corn Beef Sandwhich
Roastbeef Sandwich
Ham And Cheese Sandwich
Ala Carte
Meat & Poultry
Shell Steak
2" thick, trimmed lean with mushrooms, onions, served plain or marinated in teriyaki.
Roast Turkey Dinner
Roast turkey, apple-raisin cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes & cranberry sauce. Served with a house salad.
Organic 1/2 Chicken
Herb roasted served with mashed potatoes.
Barbecued Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted. Served with a house salad.
Filet Mignon
Gracie's Real Good Chicken
Shepherd's Pie
Teriyaki Tidbits
Baby Back Ribs & Semi Sirloin
Cornbeef And Cabbage Dinner
Grilled Chix Dinner
Seafood
Broiled Stuffed Flounder
Broiled Stuffed Shrimp
Fresh Grilled Swordfish
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon
Fried Clams
Fried Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp
Ichabod Cod
Jumbo Alaskan King Crab Legs
King Crab & Semi Sirloin
Maryland Blue Crab Cake
Shrimp & Scallops
Stonington Scallops
Broiled Seafood Platter
Pasta
Shrimp & Broccoli
Shrimp, broccoli, wild mushrooms & garlic cream with penne pasta.
Stonington Scallops
Stonington Scallops, tomato, basil, garlic & e.v.o.o. with penne pasta.
Pepperoni Heaven
Pepperoni, bacon, onion, peas & cream sauce with farfalle pasta.
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella cheese. Served with penne pasta.
Basil Pesto Chicken
Chicken, basil, pesto, tomato, farfalle.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, arugula, garlic & e.v.o.o. with penne pasta.
Chicken & Artichokes
Chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, garlic & e.v.o.o. served with penne pasta.
Country Bolognese
Meat sauce, peppers & onions. With rigatoni pasta.
Arthur Avenue. Sausage Pasta
Arthur avenue sausage, peppers & onions in a light red sauce. Served with rigatoni pasta.
Chicken, Peas, Mushrooms
Chicken, peas & mushrooms in a pink cream sauce with penne pasta.
Stonington Scallops in Cream Sauce
Stonington scallops, bacon & onion in a cream sauce with rigatoni pasta.
Chicken 'n Broccoli
Wild Mushroom
Pasta Marinara
Shrimp Parm
Anthony Riga
Adults Pasta
Horsefeathers Kids
Kids Hamburger
with fries
Kids Cheeseburger
with fries
Kids Hot Dog
with fries
Kids Fried Flounder
with steamed broccoli
Kids Grilled Cheese
with fries
Kids Pasta
with butter or marinara
Kids Grilled Chicken
with mashed potatoes
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Steak Fries
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Black Beauty
Kids Strawberry Shortcake
Kids Hamburger
Kids SPF
Kids Oreo Sundae
Kids Rice Pudding
Kids Bread Pudding
Kids Double Hot Dogs
Kida Vanilla Sundae
Kids Apple Cobbler
Sides
Dessert
Apple Pie
Black Beauty
Bread Pudding
Baileys Bread Pudding
Rice Pudding
Strawberry Shortcake
The Beast
Oreo Sundae
Magic Mountain
Rice Pudding
Brownie
One Scoop Ice Cream
Cobbler
Ice Cream
Pumpkin Pie Ala Mode
Vanilla Sundae
Chocolate Sundae
Chocolate And Vanilla Sundae
Chocolate And Vanilla Sundae
Beer & Cider
Abita Purple Haze
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider
Athletic IPA
Beck's
Bell's Kalamazoo Stout
Bell's Official IPA
Blue Moon Belgian White
Blue Point Toasted Lager
Boddington's Pub Ale
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Brooklyn Lager
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Brooklyn Bel Air
Bells 2 Hearted
Bass Ale
Barrier Morticia
Blue Point Blueberry Ale
Captain Lawrence Kolsch
Captain Lawrence Freshchester
Coors Light
Corona Light
Corona
Captain Lawrence IPA
Captain Lawrence Autum Blaze
Doc's Draft Apple
Doc's Draft Pear
Duvel
Fin Du Monde
Flying Dog Gonzo
Flying Dog Pale Ale
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
Goose Island IPA
Guiness Draught Can
Guiness Non-Alcoholic
Harp Lager
Heineken
Heineken Light
High Noon
Heineken Non-Alcoholic
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Kalibur
Left Hand Milk Stout
Lindemans Framboise
Lagunitas Lil Sumpin
Magner's Irish Cider
Michelob Ultra
Narragansette Lager
New Belgian Fat Tire
New Castle Brown
Omission Pale Ale
Ommegang Abbey Ale
Orval Trappist Ale
Original Sin
Peekskill Eastern Standard
Peekskill Simple Sour
Pilsner Urquell
Paulaner
Rothaus Pilsner
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Sam Smith Taddy Porter
Six Point Resin
Six Point Sweet Action
Sloop Juice Bomb
Smuttynose Old Brown Dog
Stella Artois
Stella Cidre
Smuttynose Finestkind IPA
Southern Tier Pumking
Stone Buenaveza
Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale
Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner
Von Trapp Oktoberfest
Yuengling Traditional Lager
Zombie Dust
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
Negroni
Paloma
Horsefeather
Apple Cider Mimosa
Aperol Spritz
Iced Irish Coffee
Mint Julep
Champagne Problems
Pb & J Hotcoffee
Its Whitney, Witch
Bloody Mary
Frosty
Lemon Drop
Negroni Sbagliato
Beauty School Drop Out
North Of Manhattan
The Lamp Post Inn
Duck Duck Horse
Witches Brew
Sleepy Hollow Margarita
N/A Beverages
Milkshake
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Coffee
Iced Capp
Whipped Coffee
Cafe Mocha
Cappuccino
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Double Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Double Espresso
Espresso
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Latte
Hot Cider
Mochaccino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger ale
Tonic
Club Soda
Juice & Club
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Root Beer
Root Beer Float
Fanta Orange
Small Lurisia
Large Lurisia
Orange Soda Float
Doc Browns Cream Soda
Cold Cider
Dr Pepper
OCT BEER
3 Floyds Munsterfest
Allagash Haunted House
Doc's Pumpkin Cider
Downeast Cider Donut
Hudson North Cider Donut
Hudson North Toasted Pumpkin
Left Hand Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Ommegang All Hallows Treat
Paulaner Oktoberfest
Peekskill Ichabods Fall
Shipyard Pumpkin Head
Southern Tier Pumking
Two Road Roadsmary's Baby
Von Trapp Oktoberfest
Warlock
OCT Drinks
Red Wine
Sparkling & Rosé
White Wine
Omlettes / Eggs
Wild Mushroom Omelette
Nova Salmon Omelette
Tomato Basil Pesto
Irish Omelette
Grilled Shrimp & Arugula
Spinach & Bacon
Tomato Avocado Mushroom
Mexican Omelette
Grilled Veggies & Swiss
Dutch Country Omelette
Broccoli Tomato Onion
Arthur Avenue Omelette
Omelette Veggie
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Rockefeller
Crab Benedict
Belgian Waffles
Breakfast Burrito
Steak & Eggs
Sliced Filet/2
Sliced Steak Wedge & Eggs
French Toast
Brunch Quesadilla
Sleepy Hollow Skins
Ham & Egg Club Sandwich
Two Eggs / Toast
Omelette w/ Meat
Cornbeef Hash
Omelette With Veggies
Sweet Pot Hash Side
Brunch Sides
Merch
2020 Beanie
2020 Face Mask
2020 Hoodie
2020 Sweatpants
2020 Tote Bag
Effigy Nacklace
Effigy Pin
Headless Horseman Key Chain
Horsefeathers Tee
Horseman Enamel Pin
Horseman Nacklace
Horseman Necklace
Horseman Necklace
Horseman Necklace
Koozie
Magnet
Pumpkin Beer Coin Purse
Pumpkin Beer Flip Purse
Verona Black Sticker
Cookies
Pretzels
KaBobs
Ghost Pops
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
