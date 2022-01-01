Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Horsefeathers

684 Reviews

$$

94 North Broadway

Tarrytown, NY 10591

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Pig Out
Tossed Salad

Appetizers

Maryland Blue Crab Cake

$11.00

with a side of tartar sauce & lemon.

Stonington Scallops

$12.00

Served with a side of tartar and pesto.

Spinach Dip

$10.00

with toasted bread, dollop of sour cream.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

plain, with mozzarella or with tomato, basil & parmesan.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Plain, Supreme, Chili or Both

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.00
Mini Cheeseburgers

Mini Cheeseburgers

$8.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.50

beer battered & house made.

House Cut Steak Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Potato Skins

$10.00

Fried Clam Strips

$13.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Much bigger than jumbo.

Fried Plumpy Calamari

$17.00

Chicken Littles

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

with a side of horseradish sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

$12.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$12.50

Fried Combo

$20.00

wings, rings, fried mushrooms, zucchini sticks & fried mozzarella.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Mini Hamburger

$8.50

Restaurant Week

$30.00

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

Chili

$10.00

Best of Westchester 2018 Winner. Beef, Turkey or Veggie.

French Onion Soup

$9.50

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$10.00
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Made with baby clams.

Turkey Pot Pie

$9.00

Crab Bisque

$10.00

Burgers

Plain

$12.00

Cheese It!

$13.00

American, swiss, soft cheddar, horseradish cheddar, blue cheese, mozzarella or muenster.

Pig Out

$13.50

Cheese and bacon

Patti Melt

$14.50

Burger inside of a grilled cheese.

Cheeseburger Club

$15.00

White toast, bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Old English

Old English

$15.00

Cheddar and bacon on a toasted English Muffin.

California

California

$15.00

American cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato.

Get Hot

$15.00

Plain burger with 4oz of chili on the side

#1

#1

$15.00

Mushrooms, onions, cheddar 'n hot sauce.

Sautéed Fresh Mushroom & Onion

$14.50

Johnny

$14.50

Roasted garlic and soft cheddar

Knickerbocker

$14.50

Carmelized onions "rolled in", horseradish cheddar

Howie

Howie

$15.00

Blackend, avacado, tomato, dijon honey mustard

Chicken/ Bun

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Burger For Dog

$7.00

Grilled Chix For Dog

$6.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, olives & croutons.

Eggless Ceasar

$10.00

with roasted croutons

Apple Salad

$13.00

Apple, arugula, cranberry, walnut, reggiano cheese with raspberry vinegarette

Grilled Veggies

$15.95

Red & green peppers, squash, zucchini, eggplant, arugula, gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinegarette.

Pan Seared Broccoli

Pan Seared Broccoli

$15.95

Pan seared broccoli, mixed greens, gorgonzola, tomato, onion & calamata olives.

Arugula

$16.95

Roasted red peppers, bocconcini, olives, tomato, onion & artichoke. Served with a side of garlic toast.

Spinach Bowl

Spinach Bowl

$15.95

Spinach, mushrooms, swiss, tomato, bacon, egg & croutons. Served with warm honey mustard dressing.

Gorgonzola

$15.95

romaine lettuce, gorgonzola, tomato, olives & red roasted peppers.

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, croutons, with blue cheese dressing.

Chilled Baked Salmon

$18.95

Chilled backed salmon, mixed greens, fresh garlic string beans, red roasted peppers & gorgonzola cheese.

Tuscan Tuna In Olive Oil

Tuscan Tuna In Olive Oil

$16.95

Tuscan tuna, tomato, egg, radishes, calamatas, capers, onion, mixed greens. Served with olive oil herb dressing.

Chef Salad

$15.95

1/2 Arugula

$10.00

1/2 Gorgonzola

$10.00

Wedges

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Peppers, onions, American cheese, grilled roast beef.

Grilled Chicken & Veg Wedge

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, red & green peppers, squash, zucchini, eggplant & shaved reggiano parmesan cheese on a toasted wedge.

Broadway Dip

$13.95

Roast beef, sautéed onions, melted Swiss, au jus.

French Dip

$13.00

Roast beef on wedge bread served cold, with warm au jus.

John Paulding

$13.00

Turkey, horseradish cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & cranberry mayo.

Arthur Avenue Wedge

$14.00

Arthur Avenue Italian sausage parmigiana, peppers & onions.

Cuban

$14.00

Fresh Pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, mayo & mustard on a pressed garlic wedge.

Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

Fried chicken cutlet, melted Muenster cheese & red roasted peppers on a garlic wedge.

Pub Club

Pub Club

$14.00

Turkey, roast beef, bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo on wedge bread.

Sliced Steak Wedge

$18.00

Sliced steak trimmed lean, American cheese & sautéed onions.

Rocky Balboa

$14.00

thinly sliced roast beef with melted Swiss cheese on a garlic wedge.

Chicken Parm Wedge

$14.00

Flounder Cuban

$14.00

Spin Loaf With Chix

$13.50

Spinloaf With Bacon

$13.50

Spin Loaf

$6.95

Sandwiches

BBQ Ribs on a Bun

$16.95

BLT

$12.00

Chicken Salad Club

$14.95

Grilled, then pulled chicken with tarragon mayo on 12 grain toast. Bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.95

Tarragon mayo, swiss cheese served open faced on an english muffin.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Classic Club

$13.95
Count of Monte Cristo

Count of Monte Cristo

$12.95

French toast with Swiss, turkey & ham.

Deep Fried Flounder

$16.50

Deep fried flounder, American cheese, house-made tartar sauce.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Englebert Pumperdink

$13.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato & onion on pumpernickel bread.

Gobbler

$13.95

Turkey on 12 grain bread, cranberry, apple-raisin cornbread stuffing.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato with Tuna or Bacon

$11.95

Grilled Tuna on Rye

$12.50

with roasted peppers and relish

Maryland Blue Crab Cake

$18.95

Nathan's Famous Double Dogs

$12.95

Choice of plain, with chili, sauerkraut, relish or "the works". Served with a side of fries.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.95

Corned beef trimmed lean, sauerkraut & russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Open or Closed.

Swordfish

$17.95

Grilled swordfish on a bun, plain or with caribe spices.

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Served open on an English muffin, melted Swiss.

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Turkey Avocado

$13.95

Turkey, swiss, tomato, bacon, Swiss & mayo on pumpernickel bread.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Turkey, horseradish cheddar, Russian dressing on grilled rye.

Flounder Cuban

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Patti O Grill

$14.00

Corn Beef Sandwhich

$12.00

Roastbeef Sandwich

$12.00

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Ala Carte

Seafood Crepes

$28.00

Mexican Crepes

$19.95

Quesadilla

$11.00

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

House Made Quiche & Salad

$16.00

Meat & Poultry

Shell Steak

$29.95

2" thick, trimmed lean with mushrooms, onions, served plain or marinated in teriyaki.

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$25.95

Roast turkey, apple-raisin cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes & cranberry sauce. Served with a house salad.

Organic 1/2 Chicken

Organic 1/2 Chicken

$26.95

Herb roasted served with mashed potatoes.

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

$29.95

Slow roasted. Served with a house salad.

Filet Mignon

$38.95

Gracie's Real Good Chicken

$26.95
Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$24.95

Teriyaki Tidbits

$28.95

Baby Back Ribs & Semi Sirloin

$29.95

Cornbeef And Cabbage Dinner

$27.95

Grilled Chix Dinner

$23.95

Seafood

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$28.95

Broiled Stuffed Shrimp

$28.95

Fresh Grilled Swordfish

$28.95

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon

$27.95

Fried Clams

$24.95

Fried Shrimp

$28.95

Grilled Shrimp

$28.95

Ichabod Cod

$24.95

Jumbo Alaskan King Crab Legs

$81.95

King Crab & Semi Sirloin

$60.00

Maryland Blue Crab Cake

$28.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$28.95

Stonington Scallops

$26.95

Broiled Seafood Platter

$27.95

Pasta

Served with a house salad.

Shrimp & Broccoli

$28.95

Shrimp, broccoli, wild mushrooms & garlic cream with penne pasta.

Stonington Scallops

$27.95

Stonington Scallops, tomato, basil, garlic & e.v.o.o. with penne pasta.

Pepperoni Heaven

$26.95

Pepperoni, bacon, onion, peas & cream sauce with farfalle pasta.

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$26.95

Fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella cheese. Served with penne pasta.

Basil Pesto Chicken

$26.95

Chicken, basil, pesto, tomato, farfalle.

Grilled Shrimp

$28.95

Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, arugula, garlic & e.v.o.o. with penne pasta.

Chicken & Artichokes

$26.95

Chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, garlic & e.v.o.o. served with penne pasta.

Country Bolognese

$25.95

Meat sauce, peppers & onions. With rigatoni pasta.

Arthur Avenue. Sausage Pasta

$26.95

Arthur avenue sausage, peppers & onions in a light red sauce. Served with rigatoni pasta.

Chicken, Peas, Mushrooms

$26.95

Chicken, peas & mushrooms in a pink cream sauce with penne pasta.

Stonington Scallops in Cream Sauce

$27.95

Stonington scallops, bacon & onion in a cream sauce with rigatoni pasta.

Chicken 'n Broccoli

$26.95

Wild Mushroom

$25.95

Pasta Marinara

$16.95

Shrimp Parm

$28.95

Anthony Riga

$28.95

Adults Pasta

$16.95

Horsefeathers Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

with fries

Kids Fried Flounder

$9.00

with steamed broccoli

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

with fries

Kids Pasta

$7.00

with butter or marinara

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

with mashed potatoes

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Steak Fries

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids Black Beauty

$3.95

Kids Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids SPF

$4.00

Kids Oreo Sundae

$3.95

Kids Rice Pudding

$3.95

Kids Bread Pudding

$3.95

Kids Double Hot Dogs

$11.95

Kida Vanilla Sundae

$3.95

Kids Apple Cobbler

$3.95

Sides

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Saut Spinach

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$5.00

Carmalized Onions On Side

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Dessert

Apple Pie

$9.00
Black Beauty

Black Beauty

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Baileys Bread Pudding

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00
The Beast

The Beast

$9.00

Oreo Sundae

$9.00

Magic Mountain

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Brownie

$5.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Cobbler

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.75

Pumpkin Pie Ala Mode

$9.00

Vanilla Sundae

$7.95

Chocolate Sundae

$7.95

Chocolate And Vanilla Sundae

$6.95

Chocolate And Vanilla Sundae

$7.95

Beer & Cider

Abita Purple Haze

$7.25

Allagash White

$9.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$7.00

Athletic IPA

$7.25

Beck's

$6.75

Bell's Kalamazoo Stout

$8.00

Bell's Official IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$7.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$7.25

Boddington's Pub Ale

$8.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$7.50

Brooklyn Lager

$7.50

Bud Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Brooklyn Bel Air

$7.50

Bells 2 Hearted

$8.00

Bass Ale

$7.00

Barrier Morticia

$11.00

Blue Point Blueberry Ale

$7.25

Captain Lawrence Kolsch

$7.00

Captain Lawrence Freshchester

$7.50

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Captain Lawrence IPA

$7.50

Captain Lawrence Autum Blaze

$7.50

Doc's Draft Apple

$7.50

Doc's Draft Pear

$7.50

Duvel

$13.00

Fin Du Monde

$12.00

Flying Dog Gonzo

$10.00

Flying Dog Pale Ale

$7.50

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$9.00

Goose Island IPA

$7.50

Guiness Draught Can

$8.50

Guiness Non-Alcoholic

$8.50

Harp Lager

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$6.75

High Noon

$8.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$6.75

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$11.00

Kalibur

$7.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.25

Lindemans Framboise

$14.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$7.50

Magner's Irish Cider

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Narragansette Lager

$6.00

New Belgian Fat Tire

$7.00

New Castle Brown

$8.00

Omission Pale Ale

$7.50

Ommegang Abbey Ale

$12.00

Orval Trappist Ale

$11.00

Original Sin

$7.00

Peekskill Eastern Standard

$8.00

Peekskill Simple Sour

$7.25

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Paulaner

$10.00

Rothaus Pilsner

$10.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.25

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$10.00

Sam Smith Taddy Porter

$10.00

Six Point Resin

$9.00

Six Point Sweet Action

$8.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$8.00

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stella Cidre

$7.00

Smuttynose Finestkind IPA

$7.25

Southern Tier Pumking

$11.00

Stone Buenaveza

$7.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$11.00

Von Trapp Bohemian Pilsner

$7.25

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

$7.00

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$6.75

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$12.00

Paloma

$14.00

Horsefeather

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Champagne Problems

$12.00

Pb & J Hotcoffee

$12.00

Its Whitney, Witch

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Frosty

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$13.00

Beauty School Drop Out

$14.00

North Of Manhattan

$13.00

The Lamp Post Inn

$10.00

Duck Duck Horse

$12.00

Witches Brew

$12.00

Sleepy Hollow Margarita

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Milkshake

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.15

Iced Capp

$5.00

Whipped Coffee

$7.00

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$6.50

Espresso

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Latte

$5.50

Hot Cider

$5.50

Mochaccino

$5.75

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger ale

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Juice & Club

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Small Lurisia

$4.00

Large Lurisia

$8.00

Orange Soda Float

$6.00

Doc Browns Cream Soda

$3.25

Cold Cider

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.25

OCT BEER

3 Floyds Munsterfest

$7.50

Allagash Haunted House

$11.00

Doc's Pumpkin Cider

$11.50

Downeast Cider Donut

$7.50

Hudson North Cider Donut

$10.00

Hudson North Toasted Pumpkin

$7.50

Left Hand Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$12.00

Ommegang All Hallows Treat

$12.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest

$7.50

Peekskill Ichabods Fall

$9.00

Shipyard Pumpkin Head

$7.50

Southern Tier Pumking

$11.00

Two Road Roadsmary's Baby

$8.00

Von Trapp Oktoberfest

$7.00

Warlock

$11.50

OCT Drinks

Sleepy Hollow Margarita

$14.00

Witches Brew

$12.00

Witney Witch

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Red Wine

Maschio Merlot

$9.00

Maschio Cabernet

$9.00

Montpellier Pinot Noir

$10.00

Diseno Malbec

$10.00

Steakhouse Cabernet

$10.00

William Hill Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Steak House Cab

$38.00

BTL Montpellier Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Diseño Malbec

$38.00

Sparkling & Rosé

La Luca Prosecco Split

$12.00

La Luca Sparkling Rosé

$12.00

J. Roget Brut Champagne

$10.00

Steak House Rosé Can

$12.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$40.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Maschio

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Maschio

$9.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$10.00

Reisling Blufeld

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Kendall Jackson Chard BTL

$38.00

Omlettes / Eggs

Wild Mushroom Omelette

$14.95

Nova Salmon Omelette

$17.95

Tomato Basil Pesto

$14.95

Irish Omelette

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp & Arugula

$20.95

Spinach & Bacon

$15.95

Tomato Avocado Mushroom

$14.95

Mexican Omelette

$15.95

Grilled Veggies & Swiss

$14.95

Dutch Country Omelette

$15.95

Broccoli Tomato Onion

$14.95

Arthur Avenue Omelette

$15.95

Omelette Veggie

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Eggs Rockefeller

$13.95

Crab Benedict

$17.95

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Sliced Filet/2

$37.95

Sliced Steak Wedge & Eggs

$19.95

French Toast

$13.95

Brunch Quesadilla

$13.95

Sleepy Hollow Skins

$13.95

Ham & Egg Club Sandwich

$13.95

Two Eggs / Toast

$12.95

Omelette w/ Meat

$14.95

Cornbeef Hash

$6.95

Omelette With Veggies

$14.95

Sweet Pot Hash Side

$4.95

Brunch Sides

Grilled Honey Maple Ham Steak

$6.95

Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon

$3.95

Arthur Ave. Italian Sweet Sausage

$6.95

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Brunch Drinks

Coffee

$3.15

Iced Coffee

$3.15

Iced Capp

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Mimosa

$12.00

Merch

2020 Beanie

$25.00

2020 Face Mask

$10.00

2020 Hoodie

$50.00

2020 Sweatpants

$50.00

2020 Tote Bag

$16.00

Effigy Nacklace

$30.00

Effigy Pin

$11.00

Headless Horseman Key Chain

$3.00

Horsefeathers Tee

$22.00

Horseman Enamel Pin

$13.00

Horseman Nacklace

$24.00

Horseman Necklace

$24.00

Horseman Necklace

$24.00

Horseman Necklace

$24.00

Koozie

$5.00

Magnet

$5.00

Pumpkin Beer Coin Purse

$50.00

Pumpkin Beer Flip Purse

$160.00

Verona Black Sticker

$3.00

Cookies

$2.00

Pretzels

$4.00

KaBobs

$5.00

Ghost Pops

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

94 North Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Directions

Gallery
Horsefeathers image
Horsefeathers image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Grass Roots Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,235
124 Wildey Street Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
RiverMarket Bar and Kitchen - 127 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Main St North Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Art Cafe of Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
65 S Broadway Ave Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
The Henry - Nyack
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Nyack, NY 10960
View restaurantnext
Pubstreet
orange star4.5 • 363
20 Wheeler Ave Pleasantville, NY 10570
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tarrytown

Grass Roots Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,235
124 Wildey Street Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
The Tapp - Tarrytown
orange star4.3 • 164
17 North Broadway Tarrytown, NY 10591
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tarrytown
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston