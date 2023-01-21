Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roadside Pantry 1107 Dickerson Pike

review star

No reviews yet

1107 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Order Again

BURGERS

HAMBURGERS

$7.99

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99

DOUBLE CHESSEBURGER

$11.99

BOURBON BURGER

$9.99

BACON CHESSEBURGER

$10.49

TORTILLAS

QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN TACO STYLE

$9.99

BBQ PULLED PORK

$9.99

BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

$9.99

SANDWICHES

WHITE FISH

$8.99

CATFISH

$9.99

PULLED CHICKEN

$7.99

PULLED PORK

$7.99

CHICKEN STRIP

$7.99

PORK CHOP

$7.99

PARTY WINGS

PARTY WINGS

$9.99

TENDERS

$7.99

CHICKEN BITES

$7.99

KIDS MEALS

HAMBURGER

$7.29

NUGGET

$7.29

GRILL CHESSE

$7.29

SIDES

FRIES

$2.99

ONION RINGS

$2.99

BBQ BEANS

$2.99

TURNIP GREEN

$2.99

CHESSE FRIES

$4.99+

LOADED CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.99

LOADED PORK NACHOS

$11.99

MAC CHESSE

$2.99

COLE SLAW

$2.99

BEVERAGES

KOOL AID

CAN DRINK/OTHERS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1107 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

