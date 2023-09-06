- Home
- /
- Vernon Rockville
- /
- Rocking Horse Smokehouse - Vernon
Rocking Horse Smokehouse - Vernon
No reviews yet
57 Hartford Turnpike
Vernon, CT 06066
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Bao Bun Pork Sliders
Pulled pork topped with apple chutney, pickled red cabbage, drizzled with roasted Fresno aioli
Burnt Ends
Slow smoked brisket ends grilled and tossed in your favorite sacue. Get them before they are gone!
Candied Bacon (5)
What's better than bacon turned into candy? 5 sticks per plate
Deviled Eggs
Classic deviled eggs, chopped candied bacon, with a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy fried green tomatoes, topped with succotash and a balsamic glaze
Pork Belly Tacos
Slow smoked Pork Belly, grilled pineapple, pickles onions, pico de gallo drizzled with a cilantro lime crema
Texas Style Chili
Slow cooked Chili with big chunks of beef with your options of cheese, beans, and onions served with corn bread croutons
Wings - 6 Count
Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Wings - 12 Count
Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Wings - 24 Count
Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Fry Station
Brisket Poutine Fries
Smoked brisket gravy with cheese curds
Chili Cheese Fries
Slow cooked chili, cheddar jack cheese, topped with sour cream
Fresno Pulled Pork Fries
Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack, and Roasted Fresno Aioli
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Gobs of Parmesan cheese and that lovely truffle oil drizzled with truffle parmesan aioli
Bacon Jalapeno Fries
Candied bacon, fresh jalapenos, and cheddar Jack CHeese, drizzled with a bacon jalapeno ranch
Buffaque Chicken Fries
Cajun fries with Buffalo Chicken pieces, gorgonzola cheese, and your choice of Rockin' Sweet, or Kickin' Hot sauce drizzled with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing
Salads
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar with cornbread croutons, radicchio, watermelon radish, anchovies, and parmesan cheese
Wedge
Iceberg wedge with blue cheese dressing, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, and pork belly
Bunkhouse
Mixed greens, avocado, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pickles onions, candied bacon, pepitas, hard boiled egg with a tangy western dressing
Seasonal Salad
Will change every season
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, and red onions with classic italian dressing
Mac & Cheese
Pork Belly Mac and Cheese
Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese, slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, drizzled with KC Sweet BBQ Sauce topped with corn bread and baked beans
Brisket Mac and Cheese
Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar and smoked gouda cheese, slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, drizzled with KC Sweet BBQ Sauce, topped with corn bread and baked beans
Bacon Jalapeno Mac and Cheese
Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked Gouda cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, applewood bacon topped with corn bread and baked beans
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce topped with Gorgonzola cheesee and baked beans
Handhelds
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Slow smoked beef brisket, tumbleweeds, and cheddar on grilled garlic toast. Served with fires
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked puled pork served on a brioche bun topped with our vinegar pork sauce, house made coleslaw and a pickle. Served with Fries
Rocking Horse Cuban
Sliced pork belly and pulled pork on a ciabatta roll, sliced pickles, cheddar cheese and a spicy mustard sauce
Southwest Wrap
Pulled pork, brisket or grilled chicken wrapped with Drity rice, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese with your choice of sauce
Fresno Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, and a hot roast fresno aioli
Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo with cheddar jack
Texas Hot Smokes Sausage
Slow smoked and grilled Texas Hot sausage served with onions and peppers on a ciabatta roll
Burgers
Charbroiled Butter Burger
8oz choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Smokehouse Burger
8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter topped with BBQ sauce, Gouda Cheese, and Tumbleweeds
BBQ Burger
8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled when butter topped with pulled pork cole slaw and fried pickle
Brisket Burger
8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter topped with sliced brisket and tumbleweeds
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs Half Rack
Slow smoked ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side
Baby Back Ribs Full Rack
Slow smoked ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side
Pulled Pork Platter
Tender pulled pork with Carolina vinegar sauce served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side
Brisket Platter
Sliced and chopped brisket topped with brisket. Served with coleslaw, cornbread, and choice of side
Beef Short Rib
Beef short ribs served over mashed potatoes and daily veretable
BBQ Half Chicken
1/2 smoked BBQ chicken served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side
Chicken Pork Combo
1/2 BBQ Chicken and 1/2 Rack of baby back ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side
Super Sampler
1/2 rack BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork and Hot texas sausage served with coleslaw, corn bread, and choice od side
Grilled Chicken Breast
Served with dirty rice and daily vegetable
Honey Glazed Salmon
Served with dirty rice and daily vegetable
Dirty Rice Bowl
For the veggie lover, Dirty Rice topped with grilled vegetables, roasted corn, black bean burger, chopped tomatoes, and avocado
Vegas Vic Tomahawk
Grilled aged 48oz Tomahawk steak topped with gorgonzola compound butter served with daily vegetable and mashed potatoes
Sides
Bar Bites Menu
Cowboy Caviar
Our cowboy caviar served with house tortilla chips
Sticky Ribs
4 St. Louis Style ribs slow smoked, fried, and tossed in our Rockin' Sweet Sauce topped with Scallions
Fry Bowl
Big Bowl of our double fried fries, with Fresno Aioli, Cilantro Lime Crema, and Spicy Ketchup Dips
Bacon Jalapeno Fries
Candied Bacon, fresh Jalapenos, and cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with bacon jalapeno ranch
Mac and Cheese Bites
4 Mac and Cheese Fritters drizzled with Tangy Western Dressing
Chicken Wings (6)
6 Pieces served with our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot sauce drizzled with Buffalo sauce. Includes carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Chicken Tenders
6 Pieces tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot sauce. Includes carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch
Candied Bacon (5)
What's better than bacon turned into candy?
Kids Menu
Brunch Menu
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp, pancetta, caramelized onions, Andouille Sausage, Heavy Cream,, served over creamy smoked gouda grits
Breakfast Poutine
Sausage gravy served over our double fried fries, topped with cheddar jack and over easy egg
Benny Fries
Double fried fries, topped with hollandaise, bacon bits, and a poached egg
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast with Avocado, red onion, Arugula, and Marinated grape tomatoes
Breakfast Banana Split
Sliced banana topped with greek yogurt, fresh fruit, strawberry coulis, and corn flakes
Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with a bacon succotash
Brunch Bennies
Brunch Large Plates
Corn Flake Brioche French Toast
Corn flake crusted French toast, golden brown
Strawberry Cream Stuffed French Toast
Cream cheese and strawberry stuffed brioche french toast with a strawberrt coulis
Traditional Benny
3 Eggs your way, served with bacon, Home fries, and sourdough toast
Hash and Eggs
Daily hash served with 2 eggs any style with toast
Breakfast Skillet
Daily Skillet (Will change day to day)
Hungry Cowboy
3 Eggs, bacon, smoked sausage, baked beans, hash, and toast
Steak and Eggs
3 Eggs, Tenderloin Steak tips
Brunch Handhelds
Hangover Burger
Burger on Brioche toast served with our daily hash, bacon, american cheese, topped with a fried egg
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, Cowboy Hash (Corn, beans, roasted peppers/onions), Avocado, tortilla strips with choice of meat served wth Pico de Gallo
Breakfast Tacos
Pancake Tacos with eggs, cheddar jack cheese, cowboy hash and choice of meat served with Pico de Gallo
Brunch Sides
Catering Pans
Catering Sides
Party Platter
Dessert
Merchandise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
57 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066