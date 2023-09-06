Food Menu

Appetizers

Bao Bun Pork Sliders

$12.00

Pulled pork topped with apple chutney, pickled red cabbage, drizzled with roasted Fresno aioli

Burnt Ends

$14.00

Slow smoked brisket ends grilled and tossed in your favorite sacue. Get them before they are gone!

Candied Bacon (5)

$8.00

What's better than bacon turned into candy? 5 sticks per plate

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Classic deviled eggs, chopped candied bacon, with a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Crispy fried green tomatoes, topped with succotash and a balsamic glaze

Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Slow smoked Pork Belly, grilled pineapple, pickles onions, pico de gallo drizzled with a cilantro lime crema

Texas Style Chili

$9.00

Slow cooked Chili with big chunks of beef with your options of cheese, beans, and onions served with corn bread croutons

Wings - 6 Count

$11.00

Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - 12 Count

$22.00

Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Wings - 24 Count

$44.00

Dry brine rubbed, slow smoked, fried, sauced, and grilled. Tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot Sauce and drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Carrots, celery and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Fry Station

Brisket Poutine Fries

$14.00

Smoked brisket gravy with cheese curds

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Slow cooked chili, cheddar jack cheese, topped with sour cream

Fresno Pulled Pork Fries

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack, and Roasted Fresno Aioli

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$16.00

Gobs of Parmesan cheese and that lovely truffle oil drizzled with truffle parmesan aioli

Bacon Jalapeno Fries

$16.00

Candied bacon, fresh jalapenos, and cheddar Jack CHeese, drizzled with a bacon jalapeno ranch

Buffaque Chicken Fries

$16.00

Cajun fries with Buffalo Chicken pieces, gorgonzola cheese, and your choice of Rockin' Sweet, or Kickin' Hot sauce drizzled with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Classic Caesar with cornbread croutons, radicchio, watermelon radish, anchovies, and parmesan cheese

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg wedge with blue cheese dressing, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes, and pork belly

Bunkhouse

$16.00

Mixed greens, avocado, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pickles onions, candied bacon, pepitas, hard boiled egg with a tangy western dressing

Seasonal Salad

$16.00

Will change every season

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, carrots, and red onions with classic italian dressing

Mac & Cheese

Pork Belly Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese, slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, drizzled with KC Sweet BBQ Sauce topped with corn bread and baked beans

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar and smoked gouda cheese, slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, drizzled with KC Sweet BBQ Sauce, topped with corn bread and baked beans

Bacon Jalapeno Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked Gouda cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, applewood bacon topped with corn bread and baked beans

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Pasta tossed with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese, crispy buffalo chicken, drizzled with buffalo sauce topped with Gorgonzola cheesee and baked beans

Handhelds

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Slow smoked beef brisket, tumbleweeds, and cheddar on grilled garlic toast. Served with fires

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow smoked puled pork served on a brioche bun topped with our vinegar pork sauce, house made coleslaw and a pickle. Served with Fries

Rocking Horse Cuban

$15.00

Sliced pork belly and pulled pork on a ciabatta roll, sliced pickles, cheddar cheese and a spicy mustard sauce

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Pulled pork, brisket or grilled chicken wrapped with Drity rice, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese with your choice of sauce

Fresno Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, and a hot roast fresno aioli

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with avocado, lettuce, and pico de gallo with cheddar jack

Texas Hot Smokes Sausage

$12.00

Slow smoked and grilled Texas Hot sausage served with onions and peppers on a ciabatta roll

Burgers

Charbroiled Butter Burger

$16.00

8oz choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter topped with BBQ sauce, Gouda Cheese, and Tumbleweeds

BBQ Burger

$18.00

8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled when butter topped with pulled pork cole slaw and fried pickle

Brisket Burger

$18.00

8oz Choice ground beef charbroiled then grilled with butter topped with sliced brisket and tumbleweeds

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$18.00

Slow smoked ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$28.00

Slow smoked ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.00

Tender pulled pork with Carolina vinegar sauce served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side

Brisket Platter

$19.00

Sliced and chopped brisket topped with brisket. Served with coleslaw, cornbread, and choice of side

Beef Short Rib

$21.00

Beef short ribs served over mashed potatoes and daily veretable

BBQ Half Chicken

$17.00

1/2 smoked BBQ chicken served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side

Chicken Pork Combo

$27.00

1/2 BBQ Chicken and 1/2 Rack of baby back ribs served with coleslaw corn bread and choice of side

Super Sampler

$28.00

1/2 rack BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork and Hot texas sausage served with coleslaw, corn bread, and choice od side

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Served with dirty rice and daily vegetable

Honey Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Served with dirty rice and daily vegetable

Dirty Rice Bowl

$14.00

For the veggie lover, Dirty Rice topped with grilled vegetables, roasted corn, black bean burger, chopped tomatoes, and avocado

Vegas Vic Tomahawk

$100.00Out of stock

Grilled aged 48oz Tomahawk steak topped with gorgonzola compound butter served with daily vegetable and mashed potatoes

Sides

Plain Fries

$6.00

Vinegar Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side of Dirty Rice

$5.00

Side of Baked Beans

$5.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Basket of Cornbread

$9.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Daily Vegetable

$6.00

Cowyboy Hash

$6.00

Bar Bites Menu

Cowboy Caviar

$8.00Out of stock

Our cowboy caviar served with house tortilla chips

Sticky Ribs

$9.00Out of stock

4 St. Louis Style ribs slow smoked, fried, and tossed in our Rockin' Sweet Sauce topped with Scallions

Fry Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Big Bowl of our double fried fries, with Fresno Aioli, Cilantro Lime Crema, and Spicy Ketchup Dips

Bacon Jalapeno Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Candied Bacon, fresh Jalapenos, and cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with bacon jalapeno ranch

Mac and Cheese Bites

$12.00Out of stock

4 Mac and Cheese Fritters drizzled with Tangy Western Dressing

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.00Out of stock

6 Pieces served with our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot sauce drizzled with Buffalo sauce. Includes carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

6 Pieces tossed in our Rockin' Sweet or Buckin' Hot sauce. Includes carrots, celery, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch

Candied Bacon (5)

$10.00Out of stock

What's better than bacon turned into candy?

Kids Menu

Sticky Ribs

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hamburger or Cheeseburger

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 Chicken Tenders

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Brunch Menu

Shrimp and Grits

Out of stock

Shrimp, pancetta, caramelized onions, Andouille Sausage, Heavy Cream,, served over creamy smoked gouda grits

Breakfast Poutine

Out of stock

Sausage gravy served over our double fried fries, topped with cheddar jack and over easy egg

Benny Fries

Out of stock

Double fried fries, topped with hollandaise, bacon bits, and a poached egg

Avocado Toast

Out of stock

Multigrain toast with Avocado, red onion, Arugula, and Marinated grape tomatoes

Breakfast Banana Split

Out of stock

Sliced banana topped with greek yogurt, fresh fruit, strawberry coulis, and corn flakes

Fried Green Tomatoes

Out of stock

Topped with a bacon succotash

Brunch Bennies

Pulled Pork Benny

Corn bread, plled pork topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce

Traditional Benny

Out of stock

Canadian Bacon on an English Muffin

Short Rib Benny

Out of stock

Canadian Bacon on Brioche

California Benny

Out of stock

Avocado, Pico on English Muffin

Brunch Large Plates

Corn Flake Brioche French Toast

Out of stock

Corn flake crusted French toast, golden brown

Strawberry Cream Stuffed French Toast

Out of stock

Cream cheese and strawberry stuffed brioche french toast with a strawberrt coulis

Traditional Benny

Out of stock

3 Eggs your way, served with bacon, Home fries, and sourdough toast

Hash and Eggs

Out of stock

Daily hash served with 2 eggs any style with toast

Breakfast Skillet

Out of stock

Daily Skillet (Will change day to day)

Hungry Cowboy

Out of stock

3 Eggs, bacon, smoked sausage, baked beans, hash, and toast

Steak and Eggs

Out of stock

3 Eggs, Tenderloin Steak tips

Brunch Handhelds

Hangover Burger

Out of stock

Burger on Brioche toast served with our daily hash, bacon, american cheese, topped with a fried egg

Breakfast Burrito

Out of stock

Eggs, Cowboy Hash (Corn, beans, roasted peppers/onions), Avocado, tortilla strips with choice of meat served wth Pico de Gallo

Breakfast Tacos

Out of stock

Pancake Tacos with eggs, cheddar jack cheese, cowboy hash and choice of meat served with Pico de Gallo

Brunch Sides

House Hash

Out of stock

Home Fries

Out of stock

Veggies and Hollandaise

Out of stock

Greek Yogurt and Fruit

Out of stock

Catering Pans

Cornbread Pan

$25.00+

Caesar Salad Pan

$35.00+

Tossed Salad w/ Italian Pan

$35.00+

Mixed Sauteed Vegetables Pan

$40.00+

Pulled Pork Platter

$135.00

Sliced Brisket Platter

$185.00

Grilled Southwest Chicken Pan

$70.00+

Hot Texas Sausage Rolls Pan

$45.00+

Beef Brisket Pan

$135.00+

Catering Sides

Catering Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Catering Baked Beans

$10.00

Catering Mashed Potatoe

$8.00

Catering Dirty Rice

$10.00

Catering Vegetable of the Day

Catering Coleslaw

$6.00

Catering Collared Greens

$12.00

Catering Texas Style Chili Quart

$35.00

Party Platter

Party Platter Baby Back Ribs

$85.00

Party Platter BBQ Chicken

$55.00

Party Platter Short Rib (6)

$90.00

Party Platter Roasted Chicken Wings (50)

$55.00

Party Platter Burnt Ends (25)

$75.00

Party Platter Bao Bun Pork Slders (15)

$55.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheescake

$9.00

Carrot Deluxe Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Merchandise

Sauces

Rockin' Sweet BBQ Sauce

Buckin' Hot BBQ Sauce