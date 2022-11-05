Rockit Char Grill
1,130 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our mission is to create the "Better Burger for You." Bringing back the traditional backyard bbq flavor of char burgers and sandwiches that would explode your taste buds!
Location
1057 B St, Hayward, CA 94541
Gallery