Rockit Char Grill

1,130 Reviews

$$

1057 B St

Hayward, CA 94541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Single
Garlic Fries
Bacon & Cheese

Char Burgers

Classic Single

$7.99

Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Double w/Cheese

$12.25

Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Choice of Cheese

Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Bacon, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Cheese of choice

Flamin' Mo's

$9.90

Jalapenos, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Shroom N' Onion

$9.25

Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Mustard & Ketchup

The Hangover

$10.95

Over Medium Cage Free Egg inside an Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Rockit and BBQ Sauce

Rockin' Bbq

$8.85

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles

The Monster

$16.99

Three 1/3lb Angus Patties, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Choice of Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Combo Upgrade

Add a side and a medium drink

Cup

$0.25

Turkey Club W/fries

$13.99Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Garlic Fries

$5.75

Garlic Cheese Fries

$6.00

Rockit Cheese Fries

$9.25

Fries topped with grilled onions, cheese, bacon, and house made smokey sauce

Kamikaze Fries

$9.50

Fries topped with pork belly, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, topped with mayo hoisin sriracha sauce

Steak n' Cheese Fries

$12.25

Cheese fries with tri-tip steak

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.10

Onion Rings

$5.75

Outlaw Fries

$10.25

Cheese fries, bacon, jalapenos, and chopped burger patty with BBQ ranch sauce on top

Sandwiches

Classic Steak

$12.25

Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Choice of Cheese

Cali Chicken

$10.25

Avocado, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Flamin' Chicken

$9.99

Jalapenos, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Smokey Chicken

$9.99

Smokey Rockit Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Classic Chicken

$8.99

Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Bbq Chicken

$9.25

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pickles

Southwest Chicken

$9.50

House Made Southwest Sauce, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions

Shroom N' Onion Chicken

$9.75

Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese

Combo Upgrade

Add a side and a medium drink

BLT

$7.85

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Belly Burger

$8.50

Tender Pork Belly, Pickles, Slaw, and Hoisin Sriracha Sauce

Beyond Burger

$12.99

Veggie Delite

$7.25

Fried Tofu topped with Seasoned Grilled Onions & Grilled Mushrooms, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions on Brioche Bun

Gourmet Salad

Grilled Salad w/Chicken

$11.25

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Croutons & Bacon Bits

Grilled Salad w/Steak

$12.25

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Croutons & Bacon Bits

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Ceasar Salad

$6.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

House Salad

$6.75

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Croutons

Desserts

Churro

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$5.25Out of stock

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99

Red Velvet

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Bowl Of Fruit

$4.99

Circle Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Oreo Milkshake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Bubba Burger w/ Fries

$6.75

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, and Choice of Cheese

Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$6.25

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.99

Sauces & Sides

Side Ranch

$0.55

Side Italian

$0.55

Side BBQ

$0.55

Side Smokey Sauce

$0.85

Side Southwest Sauce

$0.85

Side Avocado

$1.45

Side Bacon

$1.45

Side Bacon Bits

$1.25

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.85

Side Hoisin Sriracha Sauce

$0.85

Side Mayo Sriracha Sauce

$0.85

Pork Belly

$1.45

Side Aioli

$0.85

Side Chicken

$4.25

Side Tri Tip Steak

$5.25

Side Patty

$4.25

NA Beverages

Soda Bottle

$3.10

Bottled Water

$1.75

Apple Kid

$2.85

Snapple

$3.15

Apple Juice

$3.25

Rg Pepsi

$2.50

Lg Pepsi

$2.85

Rg Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lg Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Rg Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lg Sierra Mist

$2.85

Rg Mug Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Lg Mug Root Beer

$2.85

Rg Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Lg Tropicana Lemonade

$2.85

Rg Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Lg Brisk Iced Tea

$2.85

Rg Orange Crush

$2.50

Lg Orange Crush

$2.85

Rg Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lg Dr Pepper

$2.85
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to create the "Better Burger for You." Bringing back the traditional backyard bbq flavor of char burgers and sandwiches that would explode your taste buds!

Website

Location

1057 B St, Hayward, CA 94541

Directions

