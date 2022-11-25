- Home
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ RS Trussville
312 Main Street
Trussville, AL 35173
APPS
PLATES
2 MEAT COMBO PLATE
3 MEAT COMBO PLATE
WHOLE HOG PLATE
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
PORK SHOULDER PLATE
8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.
RIB PLATE HALF RACK
Your choice of 1lb or 2lb, 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
RIB PLATE FULL RACK
TURKEY PLATE
Pit cooked turkey breast, mopped with Rodney’s sauce and shaved thin. Serviced with choice of 2 classic sides.
CHICKEN PLATE
Choice of size & white, dark, or mixed. Served with 2 sides and your choice of sauce.
3PC CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
4PC CHICKEN TENDER PLATE
CATFISH FINGERS
Southern fried, farm-raised catfish served with hushpuppies, tartar sauce, and 1 classic side.
CATFISH PLATE
1 or 2 filets, served with 2 sides.
BRISKET PLATE
PITMASTER COMBO
SANDWICHES
CATFISH SANDWICH
Southern fried catfish filet, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on white bread.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
DIDDY'S CLUB
Pit smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese and honey mustard on white bread.
WHOLE HOG SANDWICH
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH
topped with Kathy's sweet sauce and pickles on a toasted bun
RIB SANDWICH
RS BURGER SINGLE
Ground chuck, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce.
RS BURGER DOUBLE
Ground chuck, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce.
PRIME RIB SANDWICH
Ribeye brined in Rodney’s Sauce and slow smoked on the pit. Sliced thin and topped with white American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.
TENDER SANDWICH
Fried chicken tenders, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
TURKEY SANDWICH
Sliced thin and piled high. Served with white sauce on a toasted bun.
BRISKET SANDWICH
TATERS
SALADS
PIG OUT SALAD
Mixed Greens, bacon, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cornbread croutons.
PIG OUT SALAD W/ WHOLE HOG
PIG OUT SALAD W/ PORK SHOULDER
PIG OUT SALAD W/ CHICKEN
PIG OUT SALAD W/ TURKEY
PIG OUT SALAD W/ BRISKET
CHOPPED SALAD
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, egg, scallions & tomatoes. Tossed in thousand island dressing.
CHOPPED SALAD W/ WHOLE HOG
CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK SHOULDER
CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN
CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY
CHOPPED SALAD W/ BRISKET
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK
SIDES
KIDS
GRILLED CHEESE
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
KID BURGER
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
KID PORK SANDWICH
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
KID CHICKEN SANDWICH
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
KID TURKEY SANDWICH
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
KID MAC & CHEESE
Includes choice of drink. 12 and under please.
KID SPARE RIB
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
SMOKED DRUMMIES
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
LIL SALAD
KID TENDERS
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.