Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ RS Trussville

Order Again

Popular Items

BANANA PUDDING
HUSHPUPPIES & HONEY BUTTER
CATFISH PLATE

APPS

6 PIECE WINGS APP

$11.99

12 PIECE WINGS APP

$23.99

18 PIECE WINGS APP

$35.99
HUSHPUPPIES & HONEY BUTTER
$4.99

HUSHPUPPIES & HONEY BUTTER

$4.99

BAG OF SKINS

$4.99

Light and crunchy pig skins tossed in Rodneys rib rub.

BRISKET CHILI

$5.99

PLATES

8oz of pulled pork shoulder topped with Kathy's sweet sauce and pickles

2 MEAT COMBO PLATE

$22.99

3 MEAT COMBO PLATE

$28.99
WHOLE HOG PLATE

WHOLE HOG PLATE

$14.99

8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.

PORK SHOULDER PLATE

PORK SHOULDER PLATE

$14.99

8oz of perfectly seasoned pit cooked whole hog. The Heart and soul of our BBQ. Served with choice of 2 classic sides.

RIB PLATE HALF RACK

$21.99

Your choice of 1lb or 2lb, 2 sides and your choice of sauce.

RIB PLATE FULL RACK

$34.99

TURKEY PLATE

$17.49

Pit cooked turkey breast, mopped with Rodney’s sauce and shaved thin. Serviced with choice of 2 classic sides.

CHICKEN PLATE

$12.99

Choice of size & white, dark, or mixed. Served with 2 sides and your choice of sauce.

3PC CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$10.99

4PC CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$15.49
CATFISH FINGERS

CATFISH FINGERS

$10.29

Southern fried, farm-raised catfish served with hushpuppies, tartar sauce, and 1 classic side.

CATFISH PLATE

$12.99

1 or 2 filets, served with 2 sides.

BRISKET PLATE

$21.99

PITMASTER COMBO

$49.99

SANDWICHES

CATFISH SANDWICH

CATFISH SANDWICH

$9.49

Southern fried catfish filet, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on white bread.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.

DIDDY'S CLUB

$9.99

Pit smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese and honey mustard on white bread.

WHOLE HOG SANDWICH

WHOLE HOG SANDWICH

$7.99

Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.

PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH

PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH

$7.99

topped with Kathy's sweet sauce and pickles on a toasted bun

RIB SANDWICH

$9.99
RS BURGER SINGLE

RS BURGER SINGLE

$7.59

Ground chuck, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce.

RS BURGER DOUBLE

RS BURGER DOUBLE

$10.58

Ground chuck, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce.

PRIME RIB SANDWICH

$12.79

Ribeye brined in Rodney’s Sauce and slow smoked on the pit. Sliced thin and topped with white American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a bun.

TENDER SANDWICH

TENDER SANDWICH

$7.99

Fried chicken tenders, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.99

Sliced thin and piled high. Served with white sauce on a toasted bun.

BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.99

TATERS

TATER TRUCK

$7.29

Baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon & scallion.

TATER W/ WHOLE HOG

$11.49

TATER W/ PORK SHOULDER

$11.49

TATER W/ CHICKEN

$11.49

TATER W/ TURKEY

$11.49

TATER W/ BRISKET

$13.48

SALADS

PIG OUT SALAD

PIG OUT SALAD

$9.59

Mixed Greens, bacon, Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cornbread croutons.

PIG OUT SALAD W/ WHOLE HOG

$12.59

PIG OUT SALAD W/ PORK SHOULDER

$12.59

PIG OUT SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$12.59

PIG OUT SALAD W/ TURKEY

$12.59

PIG OUT SALAD W/ BRISKET

$14.58
CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$9.59

Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, egg, scallions & tomatoes. Tossed in thousand island dressing.

CHOPPED SALAD W/ WHOLE HOG

$12.59

CHOPPED SALAD W/ PORK SHOULDER

$12.59

CHOPPED SALAD W/ CHICKEN

$12.59

CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY

$12.59

CHOPPED SALAD W/ BRISKET

$14.58

CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK

$14.58

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$3.79
COLLARD GREENS
$3.79

COLLARD GREENS

$3.79
CORNBREAD

CORNBREAD

$3.79
FRIES

FRIES

$3.79
HUSH PUPPIES
$3.79

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.79
MAC AND CHEESE
$3.79

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.79
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$3.79Out of stock
SLAW

SLAW

$3.79
HOUSE SALAD SD

HOUSE SALAD SD

$5.78

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cornbread crouton.

TOMATO CUCUMBER SD

$3.79Out of stock

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

KID BURGER

$5.09

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

KID PORK SANDWICH

$3.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

KID CHICKEN SANDWICH

$3.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

KID TURKEY SANDWICH

$4.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

KID MAC & CHEESE

KID MAC & CHEESE

$5.09

Includes choice of drink. 12 and under please.

KID SPARE RIB

KID SPARE RIB

$7.29

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

SMOKED DRUMMIES

SMOKED DRUMMIES

$4.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

LIL SALAD

$5.09
KID TENDERS

KID TENDERS

$4.79

Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING
$6.29

BANANA PUDDING

$6.29

HAND PIE APPLE

$3.79

NA BEV

FOUNTAIN

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.49

WATER

BULK MEATS

BRISKET 1/2 POUND

$13.49

BRISKET 1 POUND

$26.99

CHICKEN WHOLE

$17.99

CHICKEN PULLED 1/2 POUND

$10.49

CHICKEN PULLED 1 POUND

$20.99

WHOLE HOG 1/2 POUND

$8.49

WHOLE HOG POUND

$16.99

PORK SHOULDER 1/2 POUND

$8.49

PORK SHOULDER POUND

$16.99

RIBS HALF RACK

$15.99

RIBS FULL RACK

$29.99

TURKEY 1/2 POUND

$10.49

TURKEY POUND

$20.99

WINGS 50

$99.99

WINGS 100

$199.99

BULK SIDES

BAKED BEAN PINT

$7.99

BAKED BEAN QUART

$15.49

BAKED BEAN 1/2 GALLON

$30.99Out of stock

BAKED BEAN GALLON

$60.49Out of stock

COLE SLAW PINT

$7.99

COLE SLAW QUART

$15.49

COLE SLAW 1/2 GALLON

$30.99

COLE SLAW GALLON

$60.49

CORNBREAD 1/2 PAN

$30.99

CORNBREAD PAN

$60.49Out of stock

GREENS PINT

$7.99

GREENS QUART

$15.49

GREENS 1/2 GALLON

$30.99

GREENS GALLON

$60.49Out of stock

MAC & CHEESE PINT

$7.99

MAC & CHEESE QUART

$15.49

MAC & CHEESE 1/2 GALLON

$30.99

MAC & CHEESE GALLON

$60.49

POTATO SALAD PINT

$7.99

POTATO SALAD QUART

$15.49

POTATO SALAD 1/2 GALLON

$30.99

POTATO SALAD GALLON

$60.49

BLACK EYED PEAS PINT

$7.99Out of stock

BLACK EYED PEAS QUART

$15.49Out of stock

BLACK EYED PEAS 1/2 GALLON

$30.99Out of stock

BLACK EYED PEAS GALLON

$60.49Out of stock

TOMATO CUCUMBER PINT

$7.99Out of stock

TOMATO CUCUMBER QUART

$15.49Out of stock

TOMATO CUCUMBER 1/2 GALLON

$30.99Out of stock

TOMATO CUCUMBER GALLON

$60.49Out of stock

BRISKET CHILI PINT

$12.50

BRISKET CHILI QUART

$25.00

BRISKET CHILI 1/2 GALLON

$50.00

BRISKET CHILI GALLON

$100.00

BULK DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING PINT

$8.29

BANANA PUDDING QUART

$12.89

BANANA PUDDING 1/2 GALLON

$17.29

BANANA PUDDING GALLON

$34.29

BULK BREAD

WHITE BREAD LOAF

$4.19

BUNS DOZEN

$5.79

BUNS SLIDER DOZEN

$4.29

BULK SAUCE

RODNEY SAUCE CUP

$1.79

RODNEY SAUCE PINT

$3.59

RODNEY SAUCE QT

$6.59

RODNEY SAUCE 1/2 GALLON

$12.79

RODNEY SAUCE GALLON

$25.29

OTHER SAUCE CUP

$1.79

OTHER SAUCE PINT

$3.59