Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

314 Reviews

$$

1110 Government St

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
I Do It For The Taco
Poor Man's Taco

Appetizers

Homemade Chips & Dips

homemade chips served with your choice of dips

K. So?

$6.00

queso, served with chips

Holy Guacamole

$7.00

guacamole topped with queso fresco, served with chips

Hot Mama

$5.00

ghost pepper salsa, served with chips

Street Dip

$8.00

fire roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, in a blend of cheeses, served with chips

ChoriQueso Dip

$9.00

chorizo suasage, pico, queso, served with chips

7 Layer Martini

$10.00

beans, rice, corn, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico, served with chips

Mexican Pizza

$8.00

fried 6" flour tortilla, black beans, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, pico, chipotle ranch, sour cream, served with chips

Street Corn

$8.00

fire roasted corn on the cob, firecracker aioli, hint of lime, tajin, queso fresco, cilantro, served with chips

Street Wings

Salads & Nachos

Choice of Avocado Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, or Jalapeno Lime Vinaigrette

Rooftop Salad

$8.00

refried black beans, rice, fire roasted corn, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pico, in a tortilla bowl

Rooftop Nachos

corn chips smothered in queso, topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico

Taco Stand

Rooftop Taco

$7.00

marinated steak tips, diced onion, queso fresco, garlic aioli, cilantro

I Do It For The Taco

$6.00

pulled chicken, spinach, crispy bacon bits, pico, chipotle ranch

Crawdaddy Taco

$9.00

sauteed shrimp and crawfish, roasted garlic, fire roasted corn, spinach, chipotle ranch, bang bang sauce, lime juice

You're So Basic

$6.00

beans, shredded cheese sandwiched between a flour & crunchy shell, spinach, fire roasted corn, pico, guacamole, chipotle ranch

Poor Man's Taco

$5.00

ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico

Tacos Fix Everything

$8.00

sauteed shrimp, fajita onions & peppers, bang bang sauce

Juan In A Million

$6.00

braised pork shoulder, diced onions, queso fresco, garlic

Fish It Up Taco

$10.00

chefs creation

Birria Taco

cheese crusted corn tortillas, braised pork shoulder, onions, cilantro, served with side of birria sauce

Street Taco

$4.00

cilantro, onions, queso fresco, garlic aioli

$2 Birria Tacos WEDNESDAY

$2.00

Mexibowls

rice, beans, lettuce, pico, house blend of shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole

Pulled Chicken Mexibowl

$11.00

Ground Beef Mexibowl

$11.00

Chorizo Mexibowl

$11.00

Carnitas Mexibowl

$12.00

Steak Tips Mexibowl

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp Mexibowl

$14.00

Bacon Bits Mexibowl

$9.00

Plain Mexibowl

$7.00

Fajitas

fajita peppers & onions, corn or flour tortilla, rice, beans, guacamole salad

Pulled Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Ground Beef Fajita

$16.00

Chorizo Fajita

$16.00

Carnitas Fajita

$17.00

Steak Tips Fajita

$19.00

Sauteed Shrimp Fajita

$19.00

Bacon Bits Fajita

$14.00

Plain Fajita

$12.00

Quesadillas

house blend of shredded cheese, served with sour cream and pico

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Sauteed Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Bacon Bits Quesadilla

$8.00

Fajita Pepper & Onion Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

churros served in a tortilla bowl, strawberry ice cream, whipped cream chocolate sauce

Dessert Nachos

$10.00

cinnamon sugar tortilla chips, strawberry ice cream, seasonal fruit, whipped cream, caramel, chocolate syrup

Single Churro

$2.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Sides

Side Rice

$2.00

Salsa Infused Buttery Seasoned Rice

Side Beans

$2.00

Seasoned Black Bean Puree topped with House Blend Shredded Cheese

Side Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream

Side Charred Corn

$2.00

Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeno Peppers, Diced Onions

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Ground Beef

$4.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Side Crawfish

$7.00

Side Bacon Bits

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Side Birria Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Lime Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Avacado Ranch

$0.50

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Side Fajita Peppers

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Diced Tomato

$0.50

Side Shredded Lettuce

$0.50

Side Regular Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Plain Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Pickled Slaw

$1.00

Side Raw Onions

$0.50

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Side Arugula

$0.50

Side Small Guacamole 2oz

$3.00

Side Large Guacamole

$6.00

Side Small Queso

$3.00

Side Large Queso

$6.00

Side Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Corn Chips dusted with our House Seasoning

Side 3 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side 3 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Taco (2)

$5.95

Kids Beef Taco (2)

$5.95

Kids One Chicken One Beef Taco

$5.95

Kids Nacho Bowl

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Soft Drinks / Juices

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Juice

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

RedBull

$5.00

Redbull Watermelon

$5.00

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.50

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.50

Fruit Shot

$1.00

Mocktails

$5.00

Pink Cadillac Mocktail

$5.00

Peachy Kween

$5.00

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

$6.00

Strawberry Cutecumber

$5.00

Diamonds In The Sky

$8.00

Tea / Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Water

Fiji

$4.00

2$ BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.

Website

Location

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Gallery
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

