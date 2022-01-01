Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots 89 Grill

54 Reviews

$$

76 S Main St

Spring City, UT 84662

Order Again

Popular Items

Large French Fries
Garlic Cheese Curds
Sweet Potato Bites

Burgers

Single Burger

$7.59

Double Burger

$9.59

Triple Burger

$11.59

Single Cheese Burger

$8.59

Double Cheese Burger

$10.59

Triple Cheese Burger

$12.59

Single Bacon Cheese

$9.59

Double Bacon Cheese

$11.59

Triple Bacon Cheese

$13.59

Hot Dogs

C.Y.O.D

$6.00

89 Dog

$8.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Chicago Dog

$7.00

Hot Rod Dog

$7.59

Specialty Burgers

C.Y.O.B

$7.59

Pastrami Burger

$10.99

Pastrami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo

89 Burger

$10.59

Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, Roots sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle,

Hot Rod Burger

$9.59

Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeños, Peppers

Beyond Burger

$10.59

Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Fresh Mushrooms sautéed with butter and garlic, Swiss

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.59

Bacon, Cheddar, Pulled Bacon, Bacon Jam, BBQ Sauce

Bison Burger

$10.99

Black Bean Burger

$8.59

Salads

89 Salad

$8.00+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Veggie Salad

$6.75+

Sides

Small French Fries

$2.50

Large French Fries

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$3.50+

Sweet Potato Bites

$3.50+

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.00

Poutine

$8.00

Chips

$1.50

Large Rosemary Fries

$4.50

Small Rosemary Fries

$2.50

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids 1/2 Hamburger

$5.50

Kids 1/2 Cheese Burger

$5.75

2 Chicken Strips

$6.50

Extras

Additional Fry Sauce

$0.35

Additional Dressing

$0.35

Bacon

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Onion Rings

$1.00

Chili

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Ghost Pepper Jack

$2.00

Chicken Sandwiches

The Bird

$5.99

Brioche Bun, Pickle, Bird Sauce

Fire-Bird

$5.99

Brioche Bun, Pickle, Spicy Mayo

T-Bird

$6.99

Brioche Bun, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Malibu

$6.99

Brioche Bun, Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Bird Sauce

89 Bird

$8.49

Chicken Strips

2 piece

$5.50

3 Piece

$8.25

2 piece basket

$6.75

3 piece basket

$9.50

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Soda

12oz Soda

$1.29

16oz Soda

$1.59

24oz Soda

$1.79

32oz Soda

$2.00

Rootbeer Floats

Small Rootbeer Float

$3.79

Large Rootbeer Float

$5.59

Specialty Drinks

Dr. Feel Good

$2.29+

What Ale's You

$2.44+

Breakbone

$2.29+

Red Rock

$2.79+

Johnny B Good

$2.44+

Whippersnapper

$2.44+

Root 89

$2.44+

Dew-wop

$2.44+

Greaser

$2.94+

Square

$2.94+

Wipe Out

$2.44+

Shout

$2.44+

Dragging Main

$2.44+

The Holly

$2.44+

Shakes

Small Shake

$5.59

Large Shake

$6.79

Ice Cream By the Scoop

Kids Cup (one scoop)

$2.59

Small Cup (two scoop)

$4.99

Medium Cup (three scoop)

$7.09

Pint

$9.50

One Scoop Sugar Cone

$2.59

Two Scoop Sugar Cone

$4.99

One Scoop Waffle Cone

$3.59

Two Scoop Waffle Cone

$5.99

Refill/Water

Refill

$0.99

Water

$0.35+

Outskirts Coffee

Columbia

$12.50Out of stock

Mexico

$12.50Out of stock

Brazil

$12.50Out of stock

Ornery Bastards

$15.00Out of stock

Twin Saddles

$15.00Out of stock

Lue's Homemade

Half Pint Jars

$6.50

Pint Jars

$8.00

Quart Jars

$13.00

Garlic

$20.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirts Or Hats

$20.00

2 T-Shirts Or Hats

$35.00

Visor

$16.00

Honey

1/2 pint honey

$7.00

Pint honey

$12.00

Quart honey

$22.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 S Main St, Spring City, UT 84662

Directions

