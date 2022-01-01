Roots 89 Grill
54 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
76 S Main St, Spring City, UT 84662
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Sal Bistro - 2200 EAST PALISADE ROAD
No Reviews
2200 EAST PALISADE ROAD STERLING, UT 84665
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spring City
More near Spring City