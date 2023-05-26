Rosario's Peruvian Restaurant 625 Ken Pratt Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Peruvian Cuisine
Location
625 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont, CO 80501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
No Reviews
1217 So. Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurant