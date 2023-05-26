  • Home
Rosario's Peruvian Restaurant 625 Ken Pratt Blvd

No reviews yet

625 Ken Pratt Blvd

Longmont, CO 80501

Food Menu

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$10.99

Homemade crab cakes served with shredded lettuce and chipotle mayo.

Papa Rellena App

Papa Rellena App

$9.99

Fried hand sculpted potato stuffed with ground beef, served with Salsa Criolla.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Calamari rings served with huacatay cream sauce.

Rosarios Sampler

$13.99

Combination of fried shrimp, calamari, and Yucca Roots.

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.99

Potato slices topped with spicy Peruvian cheese sauce.

Choros a la Chalaca

Choros a la Chalaca

$10.99

Steamed mussels topped with a spicy ceviche like onion, tomatoes, lime juice and cilantro mix.

Causa

Causa

$9.99

A spicy seasoned potato cake, stuffed with chicken salad.

Causa Crab Cake

Causa Crab Cake

$10.99

A spicy seasoned potato cake stuffed with our homemade crab cake, and garnished with huancaina sauce & a grilled shrimp.

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$8.99

Fried yuca served with and Rosarios Sauce

Salads

SM House Salad

$5.99

LG House Salad

$7.99
Quinoa Salad W/

Quinoa Salad W/

$10.99

Mix of onions, cilantro, tomatoes, tossed in a lime vinaigrette dressing.

Vegetarian Dishes

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$10.99

Mix of onions, cilantro, tomatoes, tossed in a lime vinaigrette dressing.

Quinoa Cakes

Quinoa Cakes

$10.99

Quinoa cakes made with egg, onion, tomatoes, green onion, served with sautéed veggies and topped with a balsamic reduction sauce.

Vegetarian Lomo Saltado

$14.99

Vegetarian Stir-fried zucchini, broccoli, onion, tomato, in soy sauce, served on top of fries and a side of white rice.

Veggie Arroz Chaufa

$14.99

Peruvian Stir fried rice with egg, zucchini, and broccoli.

Vegetarian Pasta a la Huancaina

$14.99

Pasta tossed with huancaina cheese sauce & vegetarian Saltado.

Vegetarian Tallarin Saltado

$14.99

Sautéed veggies, onions, tomatoes, green onions, & pasta in soy sauce.

Main Dishes

Ceviche

Ceviche

Marinated fish in lime juice with onions, cilantro, and special hot pepper sauce.

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$12.99

Stuffed potato with ground beef served with salsa criolla and rice.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$15.99

Stir-fried steak, onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce. Served with fries and rice.

Lomo Saltado Mix

Lomo Saltado Mix

$17.99

Stir-fried steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and soy sauce.

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Saltado

$14.99

Marinated steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and pasta.

Tallarin Saltado Mix

$17.99

Marinated steak strips, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, and pasta.

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$13.99

Tallarin Saltado Pollo Mix

$15.99
Pasta a la Huancaina con Lomo

Pasta a la Huancaina con Lomo

$17.99

Pasta tossed with huancaina cheese sauce and Lomo Saltado.

Pollo Saltado

$14.99

Pollo Saltado Mix

$15.99
Tallarin Verde

Tallarin Verde

Creamy Peruvian style basil-pesto pasta with your choice of protein. *If choosing steak, please specify your meat temp**

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

Peruvian Style fried rice

Anticucho

Anticucho

$15.99

Grilled beef heart skewers served with sliced fried potatoes and Peruvian corn.

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$12.99

Shredded chicken in creamy Aji Amarillo sauce, served over potatoes with a side of white rice.

Sudado

Sudado

Your choice of fish in a hot pepper, tomato, cilantro, and onion broth. Served with rice.

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$18.50

Fried tilapia with a creamy seafood sauce, served with rice

Jalea Mixta

Jalea Mixta

$18.99

Fried tilapia, calamari, shrimp, and yuca topped with salsa criolla.

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$17.50

Peruvian paella rice with deep-fried tilapia and mixed seafood.

Arroz con Camarones

$17.50

Peruvian paella rice with shrimp.

Pescado a la Plancha

Your choice of grilled fish served with fries and salad

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with cilantro rice and salsa criolla.

Pure con Asado

Pure con Asado

$16.99

Roast beef cooked with red wine sauce, served rice and mashed potatoes.

Seco de Ternera

Seco de Ternera

$16.99

Beef cooked in a cilantro sauce served with rice, beans, and salsa criolla.

Chicharron de Pollo or Pescado

Chicharron de Pollo or Pescado

$14.99

Your choice of Fried fish or chicken pieces, served with salad and french fries.

Bistek a lo Pobre

Bistek a lo Pobre

$16.99

Grilled steak, eggs, plantains, french fries, hot dog and rice.

Pollo a la Parilla

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast served with fries and salad.

Tours

Tour 1

$19.99

Ceviche – Papa Rellena – Chicken Arroz Chaufa

Tour 2

$19.99

Anticuchos – Chicharron de Pescado – Arroz con Pollo

Tour 3

$19.99

Ceviche – Chicharron de Pescado – Papa a la Huancaina

Tour 4

$20.99

Causa – Steak – Tallarin Verde

Tour 5

$20.99

Lomo Saltado – Tallarin Saltado – Arroz Blanco

Tour 6

$19.99

Papa Rellena – Aji de Gallina – Tallarin Saltado

Tour 7

$19.99

Quinoa Salad – Plantains – Grilled Zucchini – Yuca

Tour 8

$19.99

Seco de Ternera – Arroz Blanco – Aji de Gallina

Tour 9

$19.99

Lomo Saltado – Causa – Tallarin Verde

Tour 10

$19.99

Arroz con Pollo – Ceviche – Papa a la Huancaina

Tour 11

$19.99

Arroz con Camarones – Calamari – Ceviche

Kids Menu

Kids Salchipapas

Kids Salchipapas

$7.99

Fried sliced hot dog, served with French fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with French fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with French fries

Kids Chaufa

$8.99

Peruvian chicken fried rice

Pollipapas

$8.99

Grilled chicken and Fries

Pescadito Feliz

$8.99

Fried Fish with Fries

Sides

Plantains

$3.00

White Rice

$2.25

Green Rice

$6.99

Jalapeños

$2.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$3.75

Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$3.75

Choclo peruano

$2.99

Mashed potatoes.

$3.00

Beans

$2.75

Fried Sliced potatoes

$2.75

Small Cancha

$1.00

Cancha

$2.00

Bolied sweet potatoes

$2.75

Sliced potatoes

$2.75

3 Shrimp Added

$3.00

6 Shrimp Added

$6.00

Only Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Only Steak

$9.99

Plain quinoa.

$3.99

Quinoa Salad Half Size

$5.99

2 eggs

$1.50

Desserts

Lucuma Ice Cream

$7.99

Peruvian Flan

$8.99

3 Alfajores

$6.99

6 Alfajores

$10.99

12 Alfajores

$18.99

Mango-Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$8.99

Xango Cheesecake

$8.99

1 Scoop of Lucuma

$2.50

Sauces

Rocoto

$1.75

Small Huancaina

$1.75

Salsa Verde Bowl

$5.25

16 oz. Salsa Verde

$10.99

Salsa Criolla

$2.25

Pasta

Only Tallarin Verde

$8.99

Only Pasta Huancaina

$8.99

Specials

Arroz con Camarones Cilantro

$17.50

Arroz con Mariscos Cilantro

$17.50

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Inca Kola

$2.75

Inca Botella

$3.50

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Jara de Chicha Morada

$8.50

Maracuya

$5.50

Jara de Maracuya

$12.99

Pellegrino

$3.75

Iced tea

$2.25

Water

Water No Ice

Hot tea

$2.25

Peruvian Products

Galletas

Morocha

$1.80

Picaras

$1.80

Sublime

$1.80

Dona-Pepa

$1.80

Cua-Cua

$1.80

Coronita

$1.80

Marquesita

$1.80

Casino

$1.80

Margarita

$1.80

Club Social

$1.80

Salsas

Tari

$7.00

Chiporro Bottle

$7.00

Snacks

Habas

$5.00Out of stock

Avena

$5.00Out of stock

King Kong

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Peruvian Cuisine

Location

625 Ken Pratt Blvd, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

