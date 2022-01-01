Whiskey Blue-Atlanta
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Perched atop the Hotel Colee, Whiskey Blue has one of the best views in Atlanta. Newly renovated rooftop bar that ascends 125 feet high above the city’s skyline, with Buckhead and Lenox Square to one side, and Midtown to the other. Featuring two outdoor patios, has a vibe unlike any other. The menu features Gerber Group's classic and house cocktails, that highlight fresh ingredients and locally brewed craft beers, complemented by signature lite bites.
3377 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
