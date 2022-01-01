Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Blue-Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

3377 Peachtree Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30326

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull SF

$6.00

Red Bull Tropical

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bottled Tonic

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Acqua Panna Small

$5.00

Acqua Panna Large

$10.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Pellegrino Large

$10.00Out of stock

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Topo Chico (NA)

$6.00

Saratoga Water

$5.00

FOOD

Charcuterie Board

$10.00

Whiskey Blue Wings

$15.00

thai chili or whiskey buffalo

Cauliflower

$12.00

tahini vinaigrette, pickled onion, pepitas

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

piperade, red wine vinegar

Pimento Dip

$10.00

with crisps

Crispy Fries

$10.00

mornay, garlic aioli, fired egg

Porcini & Formaggio Flatbread

$15.00

porcini butter, fontina, taleggio, arugula

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

bbq chicken, provolone, mozzarella, jalapeno, green onion

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

tomato herb sauce, roasted tomato, mozzarella, basil oil

Beef Sliders

$14.00

angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, garlic aioli

Shrimp Reuben

$14.00

marinated shrimp, swiss cheese, horseradish slaw, marble rye

Chicken Sliders

$14.00

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli

Veggie Pinwheel

$14.00

spinach wrap, hummus, red onion, heirloom tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Baby Kale Ceasar

$12.00

garlic sourdough crumbs, parmesan, caesar dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

spring mix, shaved red onion, heirloom tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

PLATTERS

Platter of Chicken Tenders

$85.00

Platter Chips & Guac

$65.00

Platter Fries

$50.00

Platter Hummus

$45.00

Platter Pretzel Bites

$55.00

Platter Truffle Fries

$65.00

Cigars

Arturo Fuente

$25.00

Montecristo

$25.00

Romeo Y Julieta

$25.00

Shots

SHT Aguardiente Antio

$18.00

SHT Alabama Slammer

$12.00

SHT B52 Shot

$12.00

SHT Baby Guiness

$12.00

SHT Birthday Cake

$12.00

SHT Buttery Nipple

$12.00

SHT Cherry Bomb

$12.00

SHT Cin/Toast Crunch

$12.00

SHT Fireball Shot

$12.00

SHT FULL MOON

$6.00

SHT Green Tea Shot

$12.00

SHT Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

SHT Jager Bomb

$15.00

SHT Jolly Rancher

$12.00

SHT Kamikaze

$12.00

SHT Lemondrop Shot

$12.00

SHT Liquid Cocaine

$12.00

SHT Liquid Valium

$12.00

SHT Red Headed Slut

$12.00

SHT Red Snapper

$12.00

SHT Royal Flush

$12.00

SHT Soco Lime

$12.00

SHT Van G Acai Lmndrop

$12.00

SHT Vegas Bomb

$15.00

SHT Washington Apple

$12.00

Snacks

Kettel Chips

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Perched atop the Hotel Colee, Whiskey Blue has one of the best views in Atlanta. Newly renovated rooftop bar that ascends 125 feet high above the city’s skyline, with Buckhead and Lenox Square to one side, and Midtown to the other. Featuring two outdoor patios, has a vibe unlike any other. The menu features Gerber Group's classic and house cocktails, that highlight fresh ingredients and locally brewed craft beers, complemented by signature lite bites.

Website

Location

3377 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

