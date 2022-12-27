A map showing the location of Rossina 4900 W Expressway 83 Suite #360View gallery

Rossina 4900 W Expressway 83 Suite #360

review star

No reviews yet

4900 W Expressway 83 Suite #360

Mcallen, TX 78503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Drinks

Americano

$3.80+Out of stock

espresso, water

Capuccino

$4.70+Out of stock

espresso or matcha

House Coffee

$3.10+

house coffee

Refresher

$3.70+

half tea half lemonade, flavor

Cloud Iced Lattes

$4.75+

base matcha

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Milk

$2.10+

Matcha

$3.10+

Packs

12 Regular Cookies (Mischievous Pack)

$35.00

dozen cookies of your choice

6 Regular Cookies (Sweetly Sinister Pack)

$20.00

half dozen cookies of your choice

24 Mini Cookies (Wicked Pack)

$35.00

36 mini assorted cookies

12 Mini Cookies (Naughty Pack)

$20.00

18 mini assorted cookies

Sweet-Toothed Pack

$25.00Out of stock

$25+ treats of your choice

Cakes

Red Velvet

$9.95+

caramelized apple, cheesy, oat crumbl

Ferrero Fudge

$9.95+

pecan cracker crust, cheesy, strawberries

Pistachio

$9.95+

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.95+

cheesecake, chocolate, pecan, dulce de leche, graham cracker

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$9.95+Out of stock

vanilla, cream cheese

Mostachon de Fresa

$7.75+

vanilla, cream cheese

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

$3.95

chocolate chip, pecan, sea salt

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.95

red velvet, cream cheese

Milky Way Cookie

$3.95

choco, vanilla, cream cheese, dulce de leche

Oreo Blast Cookie

$3.95

chocolate, oreo, glaze

Macadamia White Choco Coco Cookie

$3.95

macadamia, white chocolate, coconut

MnMs Cookie

$3.95

chocolate chips, mnms

Biscoff Cookie

$3.95

cake batter, cinammon, cookie butter, biscoff cookie

Mini Cookies

Chocolate Chip Pecan (m)

$2.50

chocolate chip, pecan, sea salt

Red Velvet (m)

$2.50

red velvet, cream cheese

Milky Way (m)

$2.50

choco, vanilla, cream cheese, dulce de leche

Oreo Blast (m)

$2.50

chocolate, oreo, glaze

Macadamia White Choco Coco (m)

$2.50

macadamia, white chocolate, coconut

MnMs (m)

$2.50

chocolate chips, mnms

Biscoff (m)

$2.50

cake batter, cinammon, cookie butter, biscoff cookie

Bars

Slutty Oreo Bar

$3.50

brownie, oreo, marshmallow

Circus Bar

$3.50

brownie, white chocolate, animal crackers

Pop Tarts

Berry Pop Tart

$4.50

strawberry or raspberry, white glaze, sprinkles

Truffles

Chocolate Truffle

$3.50

chocolate, callebaut belgian milk chocolate, sprinkles

Red Velvet Truffle

$3.50

red velvet, callebaut belgian dark chocolate, white drizzle

Birthday Cake Truffle

$3.50

birthday cake, callebaut belgian white chocolate, sprinkles

Bites

White Chocolate Turtle

$3.75

Milk Chocolate Turtle

$3.75

Dark Chocolate Turtle

$3.75

White Chocolate Pretzel Cluster

$3.00

Milk Chocolate Cluster

$3.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cluster

$3.00Out of stock

Box + Ribbon

Individual Box + Ribbon

$2.55
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4900 W Expressway 83 Suite #360, Mcallen, TX 78503

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA - GANADERA PARRILLA-CANTINA
orange starNo Reviews
4501 W EXPY 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Mission
orange starNo Reviews
801 N SHARY RD MISSION, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
LIT Coffee - Colorado St.
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Colorado Street Mission, TX 78572
View restaurantnext
Costa Messa - Original
orange starNo Reviews
4013 W Expressway 83 McAllen, Tx 78503 Mcallen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Los Asados - McAllen
orange starNo Reviews
620 S. Ware Rd. McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mcallen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mcallen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston