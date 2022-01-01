On the Rox
No reviews yet
8901 Cty Hwy Y
Sauk City, WI 53583
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
$4.00
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Cheezy Garlic Bread
$4.50
Potato Skins
$7.50
Baked Jalapeno Poppers
$6.00
Breadsticks
$4.00+
Bosco Sticks
$5.00+
Nacho Platter
$8.50
Homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip
$5.00+
Pepperoni Rolls
$7.50+
Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara Dip
$10.50
Homemade 16oz Bavarian Pretzel
$10.50
Side Of Kettle Chips
$1.50
Sides
Bag Of Planters Nut Mix
$1.50
Basket of Naan bread
$3.50
Spicy Mustard
$1.00
Make your own Pizza
Roxbury Favorites
10" Roxbury Special
$12.75
10" Hawaiian
$10.25
10" The Veggie
$12.75
10" Chicago Style Italian Beef
$11.50
10" Ranchero
$11.50
10" Ranchero Supreme
$14.00
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$11.50
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme
$14.00
10" Philly Cheese Steak
$16.50
10" German Style Sausage
$11.50
10" Meat Lovers
$12.75
10" Burys BBQ Special
$11.50
10" The Rox Supreme
$15.25
10" Mac and Cheese
$12.75
10" Buffalo Chicken
$14.00
10" Chicken Taco Pizza
$16.50
10" Beef Taco Pizza
$16.50
10" Cheezy Garlic Sticks
$7.75
10" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza
$14.00
10" Popeye's Spinach Special
$14.00
10" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special
$14.00
12" Roxbury Special
$16.50
12" Hawaiian
$13.50
12" The Veggie
$16.50
12" Chicago Style Italian Beef
$15.00
12" Ranchero
$15.00
12" Ranchero Supreme
$18.00
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$15.00
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme
$18.00
12" Philly Cheese Steak
$21.00
12" German Style Sausage
$15.00
12" Meat Lovers
$16.50
12" Burys BBQ Special
$15.00
12" The Rox Supreme
$19.50
12" Mac and Cheese
$16.50
12" Buffalo Chicken
$18.00
12" Chicken Taco Pizza
$21.00
12" Beef Taco Pizza
$21.00
12" Cheezy Garlic Sticks
$10.50
12" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza
$18.00
12" Popeye's Spinach Special
$18.00
12" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special
$18.00
14" Roxbury Special
$20.25
14" Hawaiian
$16.75
14" The Veggie
$20.25
14" Chicago Style Italian Beef
$18.50
14" Ranchero
$18.50
14" Ranchero Supreme
$22.00
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$18.50
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme
$22.00
14" Philly Cheese Steak
$25.50
14" German Style Sausage
$18.50
14" Meat Lovers
$20.25
14" Burys BBQ Special
$18.50
14" The Rox Supreme
$23.75
14" Mac and Cheese
$20.25
14" Buffalo Chicken
$22.00
14" Chicken Taco Pizza
$25.50
14" Beef Taco Pizza
$25.50
14" Cheezy Garlic Sticks
$13.25
14" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza
$22.00
14" Popeye's Spinach Special
$22.00
14" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special
$22.00
16" Roxbury Special
$24.00
16" Hawaiian
$20.00
16" The Veggie
$24.00
16" Chicago Style Italian Beef
$22.00
16" Ranchero
$22.00
16" Ranchero Supreme
$26.00
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$22.00
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme
$26.00
16" Philly Cheese Steak
$30.00
16" German Style Sausage
$22.00
16" Meat Lovers
$24.00
16" Burys BBQ Special
$22.00
16" The Rox Supreme
$28.00
16" Mac and Cheese
$24.00
16" Buffalo Chicken
$26.00
16" Chicken Taco Pizza
$30.00
16" Beef Taco Pizza
$30.00
16" Cheezy Garlic Sticks
$16.00
16" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza
$26.00
16" Popeye's Spinach Special
$26.00
16" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special
$26.00
Salads
Sandwiches
Kids menu
LIQUORS
Amaretto
Apricot Brandy
Blackberry Brandy
Brandy
Butterscotch Schnapps
Cherry Pucker
Gin
Lime Vodka
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Rootbeer Schnapps
Rum
Sloe Gin
Sour Apple Pucker
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Dr Cherry
Dr Menthol
Dr Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Daniels Honey
Jagermeister
Jameson
Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry
Kesslers
Kinky Blue
Kinky Pink
Kinky Red
Korbel
Malibu
Meyers Dark Rum
Mt Royal Lite
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Seagram's 7
Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon
Southern Comfort
Svedka
Svedka Raspberry
Tanqueray Gin
Svedka Citron
UV Blue
Canadian Club
Yukon Jack
Absolut Vodka
Skyy Vodka
Smirnoff Red White Blue
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$4.50
Baileys
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Royal Vanilla
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Kahlua
Pendleton
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
JB Black Bourbon
Titos
Tequila Rose
Grey Goose
Johnny Walker Red
Markers Mark
Patron Silver
Wollersheim Presshouse Brandy
Woodford Reserved
Frangelico
Glenfiddich 14 Year
COLD SHOTS
1 Mini Beer
$3.50
4 Mini Beers
$12.00
Apple Pie Shot
$3.50
Cherry Bomb
$5.00
Fireball Shot
$3.50
Irish Car Bombs
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$5.00
Jagermeister Shot
$4.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$4.00
Romana Sambuca Shot
$4.00
Rumpleminze Shot
$4.00
Salted Nut Roll
$4.00
Tequila Rose Shot
$4.50
Vegas Bomb
$5.50
Grape Bomb
$5.00
Jello Shot
$3.00
Goldschlager Shot
$4.00
Vodka Bomb
$5.00
BEER
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Bud Light Silo
$3.00
Bud Light Lime Bottle
$3.00
Bud Light Orange Bottle
$3.00
Budweiser Bottle
$3.00
Budweiser Silo
$3.00
Busch Light Bottle
$3.00
Busch Light Silo
$3.00
Coors Light Bottle
$3.00
Coors Light Silo
$3.00
MGD Bottle
$3.00
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$3.00
Miller 64 Bottle
$3.00
Miller High Life Bottle
$3.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$3.00
Miller Lite Silo
$3.00
Pabst Silo
$3.00
Pabst Hard Coffee
$5.00
Michelob Lime/cactus
$2.00
Bud Light Next
$3.00
Busch Light Apple
$3.00
7oz Badger's Club Amber
$2.00
Badger's Club Amber Pint
$4.00
Badger's Club Amber Pitcher
$12.00
7oz Hacker Pschorr
$2.00
Hacker Pschorr Pint
$4.00
Hacker Pschorr Pitcher
$12.00
7oz Spotted Cow
$2.00
Spotted Cow Pint
$3.50
Spotted Cow Pitcher
$10.50
7oz Blue Moon
$2.00
Blue Moon Pint
$3.00
Blue Moon Pitcher
$11.00
7oz 3 Sheeps Waterslide
$2.00
3 Sheep Waterslides Pint
$4.00
3 Sheep Waterslides Pitcher
$12.00
7oz Leinie's Oktoberfest
$2.00
Leinie's Oktoberfest Pint
$4.00
Leinie's Oktoberfest Pitcher
$12.00
Blue Moon Mango
$4.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Guiness
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Leines Honey Weiss
$4.00
Leinies Berry Weiss
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$4.00
Sam Smith's Nut Brown Ale
$4.00
Smithwicks Irish Ale
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Blackrocks Coconut Brown
$4.00Out of stock
Capital Amber
$4.00
Chocolate Lab Porter
$4.00
Ed Fitzgerald Porter
$4.00
Fat Tire Amber
$4.00
K4 Dragon Flute
$4.00
K4 Fantasy Factory
$4.00
Moon Man
$4.00
One Barrel Commuter
$4.00
Two Hearted Ale
$4.00
Two Women
$4.00
Hopalicious
$4.00
Supper Club
$4.00
G.O.A.T Maibock
$3.50
Never Forgotten
$2.00
Totally Naked
$4.00
WINE
CIDERS/SELTZERS
Angry Orchard Apple
$4.00
Redds Apple Ale
$4.00
Rekorderlig Mango/Raspberry
$4.00
Rekorderlig Pear
$4.00
Rekorderlig Straw/lime
$4.00
Rekorderlig Wild Berry
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Twisted Tea Raspberry
$4.00
Whiteclaw Black Cherry
$4.00
Whiteclaw Lime
$4.00
Whiteclaw Mango
$4.00
Whiteclaw Raspberry
$4.00
Mikes hard lemonade
$4.00
High Noon Lemon
$4.00
High Noon Watermelon
$4.00
High Noon Pineapple
$4.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$4.00
Carbliss Cranberry
$4.50
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Chocolate Peeptini
$6.00
Northwoods Hurricane
$6.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$6.50
Tropical Island
$6.50
Blue Island
$7.00
Black Russian
$5.50
White Russian
$5.75
Blind Russian
$7.00
Chatty Russian
$7.00
Buttery Finger
$7.50
Rail Bloody Mary
$4.50
Svedka Bloody
$5.50
Titos Bloody
$6.50
Grey Goose Bloody
$7.50
Bloody Patron
$7.50
Weedy Palmer
$4.75
Saint Patron
$7.50
A juicy Sailor
$5.75
Pink Lemonade
$4.75
Red Lemonade
$4.75
Blue Lemonade
$4.75
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.75
Rail Classic Margarita
$5.00
Patron Margarita
$8.00
Pink Margarita
$6.00
Red Margarita
$6.00
Blue Margarita
$6.00
Swampwater
$5.00
Northern Lights
$6.00
Rail Original Goat (Mule)
$6.25
Svedka Original Goat (Mule)
$7.25
Absolut Original Goat (Mule)
$7.25
Titos Original Goat (Mule)
$8.25
Grey Goose Original Goat (Mule)
$9.25
Raspberry Goat (Mule)
$7.25
Blueberry Goat (Mule)
$7.25
Cranberry Goat (Mule)
$7.25
Sex On the Beach
$4.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Daily Special Drink
$6.50
Peachy Palmer
$5.75
Blind Irishman
$7.50
Red White & Berry
$4.75
NA BEVERAGES
Sprite
$3.00
Busch NA
$2.50
Coca Cola
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Beer Can
$2.50
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Mello Yellow
$3.00
RedBull
$2.50
Soda/Seltzer
Sour
$3.00
Virgin Mary
$2.50
Canned Soda
$2.00
Kids White Milk
$2.00
Kids Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Kids Apple Juice
$2.00
Kiddie Cocktail
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Tomato Juice
$1.50
Pitcher Tap Soda
$10.00
Sweatshirts
T-shirts
Koozies
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8901 Cty Hwy Y, Sauk City, WI 53583
Gallery
