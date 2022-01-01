On the Rox imageView gallery

On the Rox

review star

No reviews yet

8901 Cty Hwy Y

Sauk City, WI 53583

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Cheezy Garlic Bread

$4.50

Potato Skins

$7.50

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Breadsticks

$4.00+

Bosco Sticks

$5.00+

Nacho Platter

$8.50

Homemade Spinach Artichoke Dip

$5.00+

Pepperoni Rolls

$7.50+

Baked Goat Cheese & Marinara Dip

$10.50

Homemade 16oz Bavarian Pretzel

$10.50

Side Of Kettle Chips

$1.50

Sides

Bag Of Planters Nut Mix

$1.50

Basket of Naan bread

$3.50

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$5.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Make your own Pizza

10" Personal

$7.75

12" Small

$10.50

14" Medium

$13.25

16" Large

$16.00

Roxbury Favorites

10" Roxbury Special

$12.75

10" Hawaiian

$10.25

10" The Veggie

$12.75

10" Chicago Style Italian Beef

$11.50

10" Ranchero

$11.50

10" Ranchero Supreme

$14.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.50

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme

$14.00

10" Philly Cheese Steak

$16.50

10" German Style Sausage

$11.50

10" Meat Lovers

$12.75

10" Burys BBQ Special

$11.50

10" The Rox Supreme

$15.25

10" Mac and Cheese

$12.75

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

10" Chicken Taco Pizza

$16.50

10" Beef Taco Pizza

$16.50

10" Cheezy Garlic Sticks

$7.75

10" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza

$14.00

10" Popeye's Spinach Special

$14.00

10" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special

$14.00

12" Roxbury Special

$16.50

12" Hawaiian

$13.50

12" The Veggie

$16.50

12" Chicago Style Italian Beef

$15.00

12" Ranchero

$15.00

12" Ranchero Supreme

$18.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme

$18.00

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$21.00

12" German Style Sausage

$15.00

12" Meat Lovers

$16.50

12" Burys BBQ Special

$15.00

12" The Rox Supreme

$19.50

12" Mac and Cheese

$16.50

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

12" Chicken Taco Pizza

$21.00

12" Beef Taco Pizza

$21.00

12" Cheezy Garlic Sticks

$10.50

12" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza

$18.00

12" Popeye's Spinach Special

$18.00

12" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special

$18.00

14" Roxbury Special

$20.25

14" Hawaiian

$16.75

14" The Veggie

$20.25

14" Chicago Style Italian Beef

$18.50

14" Ranchero

$18.50

14" Ranchero Supreme

$22.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.50

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme

$22.00

14" Philly Cheese Steak

$25.50

14" German Style Sausage

$18.50

14" Meat Lovers

$20.25

14" Burys BBQ Special

$18.50

14" The Rox Supreme

$23.75

14" Mac and Cheese

$20.25

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

14" Chicken Taco Pizza

$25.50

14" Beef Taco Pizza

$25.50

14" Cheezy Garlic Sticks

$13.25

14" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza

$22.00

14" Popeye's Spinach Special

$22.00

14" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special

$22.00

16" Roxbury Special

$24.00

16" Hawaiian

$20.00

16" The Veggie

$24.00

16" Chicago Style Italian Beef

$22.00

16" Ranchero

$22.00

16" Ranchero Supreme

$26.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Supreme

$26.00

16" Philly Cheese Steak

$30.00

16" German Style Sausage

$22.00

16" Meat Lovers

$24.00

16" Burys BBQ Special

$22.00

16" The Rox Supreme

$28.00

16" Mac and Cheese

$24.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

16" Chicken Taco Pizza

$30.00

16" Beef Taco Pizza

$30.00

16" Cheezy Garlic Sticks

$16.00

16" Roxs Goat Cheese Pizza

$26.00

16" Popeye's Spinach Special

$26.00

16" BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza Special

$26.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Roxbury Dinner Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chefs Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Chicago Style Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Loaded Italian Beef Sandwich

$10.25

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Special

$8.00

Kids menu

Kids cheese pizza

$5.95

Kids pepperoni pizza

$6.95

Kids sausage pizza

$6.95

Kids Mac n cheese pizza (no bacon)

$7.95

Kids bowl of Mac n cheese

$5.95

LIQUORS

Amaretto

Apricot Brandy

Blackberry Brandy

Brandy

Butterscotch Schnapps

Cherry Pucker

Gin

Lime Vodka

Peach Schnapps

Peppermint Schnapps

Rootbeer Schnapps

Rum

Sloe Gin

Sour Apple Pucker

Tequila

Vodka

Whiskey

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

Dr Cherry

Dr Menthol

Dr Vanilla

Fireball

Jack Daniels Honey

Jagermeister

Jameson

Deep Eddy's Sweet Tea

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry

Kesslers

Kinky Blue

Kinky Pink

Kinky Red

Korbel

Malibu

Meyers Dark Rum

Mt Royal Lite

Rumchata

Rumple Minze

Seagram's 7

Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon

Southern Comfort

Svedka

Svedka Raspberry

Tanqueray Gin

Svedka Citron

UV Blue

Canadian Club

Yukon Jack

Absolut Vodka

Skyy Vodka

Smirnoff Red White Blue

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Baileys

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Apple

Crown Royal Peach

Crown Royal Vanilla

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels Apple

Jack Daniels Fire

Kahlua

Pendleton

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

JB Black Bourbon

Titos

Tequila Rose

Grey Goose

Johnny Walker Red

Markers Mark

Patron Silver

Wollersheim Presshouse Brandy

Woodford Reserved

Frangelico

Glenfiddich 14 Year

COLD SHOTS

1 Mini Beer

$3.50

4 Mini Beers

$12.00

Apple Pie Shot

$3.50

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Fireball Shot

$3.50

Irish Car Bombs

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Jagermeister Shot

$4.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Romana Sambuca Shot

$4.00

Rumpleminze Shot

$4.00

Salted Nut Roll

$4.00

Tequila Rose Shot

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Goldschlager Shot

$4.00

Vodka Bomb

$5.00

BEER

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Silo

$3.00

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Orange Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Budweiser Silo

$3.00

Busch Light Bottle

$3.00

Busch Light Silo

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Silo

$3.00

MGD Bottle

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Miller 64 Bottle

$3.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Silo

$3.00

Pabst Silo

$3.00

Pabst Hard Coffee

$5.00

Michelob Lime/cactus

$2.00

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Busch Light Apple

$3.00

7oz Badger's Club Amber

$2.00

Badger's Club Amber Pint

$4.00

Badger's Club Amber Pitcher

$12.00

7oz Hacker Pschorr

$2.00

Hacker Pschorr Pint

$4.00

Hacker Pschorr Pitcher

$12.00

7oz Spotted Cow

$2.00

Spotted Cow Pint

$3.50

Spotted Cow Pitcher

$10.50

7oz Blue Moon

$2.00

Blue Moon Pint

$3.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$11.00

7oz 3 Sheeps Waterslide

$2.00

3 Sheep Waterslides Pint

$4.00

3 Sheep Waterslides Pitcher

$12.00

7oz Leinie's Oktoberfest

$2.00

Leinie's Oktoberfest Pint

$4.00

Leinie's Oktoberfest Pitcher

$12.00

Blue Moon Mango

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Leines Honey Weiss

$4.00

Leinies Berry Weiss

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Sam Smith's Nut Brown Ale

$4.00

Smithwicks Irish Ale

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Blackrocks Coconut Brown

$4.00Out of stock

Capital Amber

$4.00

Chocolate Lab Porter

$4.00

Ed Fitzgerald Porter

$4.00

Fat Tire Amber

$4.00

K4 Dragon Flute

$4.00

K4 Fantasy Factory

$4.00

Moon Man

$4.00

One Barrel Commuter

$4.00

Two Hearted Ale

$4.00

Two Women

$4.00

Hopalicious

$4.00

Supper Club

$4.00

G.O.A.T Maibock

$3.50

Never Forgotten

$2.00

Totally Naked

$4.00

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$3.50

Chardonnay GLS

$3.50

Lambrusco GLS

$3.50

Merlot GLS

$3.50

Moscato GLS

$3.50

Pink Moscato GLS

$3.50

Pinot Grigio GLS

$3.50

Pinot Noir GLS

$3.50

Prairie Fume GLS

$4.50

White Reisling GLS

$4.50

White Zin GLS

$3.50

Scarlet Fume GLS

$4.50

Wollersheim Sunburst

$4.50

CIDERS/SELTZERS

Angry Orchard Apple

$4.00

Redds Apple Ale

$4.00

Rekorderlig Mango/Raspberry

$4.00

Rekorderlig Pear

$4.00

Rekorderlig Straw/lime

$4.00

Rekorderlig Wild Berry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Twisted Tea Raspberry

$4.00

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$4.00

Whiteclaw Lime

$4.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$4.00

Whiteclaw Raspberry

$4.00

Mikes hard lemonade

$4.00

High Noon Lemon

$4.00

High Noon Watermelon

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$4.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$4.00

Carbliss Cranberry

$4.50

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Chocolate Peeptini

$6.00

Northwoods Hurricane

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Tropical Island

$6.50

Blue Island

$7.00

Black Russian

$5.50

White Russian

$5.75

Blind Russian

$7.00

Chatty Russian

$7.00

Buttery Finger

$7.50

Rail Bloody Mary

$4.50

Svedka Bloody

$5.50

Titos Bloody

$6.50

Grey Goose Bloody

$7.50

Bloody Patron

$7.50

Weedy Palmer

$4.75

Saint Patron

$7.50

A juicy Sailor

$5.75

Pink Lemonade

$4.75

Red Lemonade

$4.75

Blue Lemonade

$4.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75

Rail Classic Margarita

$5.00

Patron Margarita

$8.00

Pink Margarita

$6.00

Red Margarita

$6.00

Blue Margarita

$6.00

Swampwater

$5.00

Northern Lights

$6.00

Rail Original Goat (Mule)

$6.25

Svedka Original Goat (Mule)

$7.25

Absolut Original Goat (Mule)

$7.25

Titos Original Goat (Mule)

$8.25

Grey Goose Original Goat (Mule)

$9.25

Raspberry Goat (Mule)

$7.25

Blueberry Goat (Mule)

$7.25

Cranberry Goat (Mule)

$7.25

Sex On the Beach

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Daily Special Drink

$6.50

Peachy Palmer

$5.75

Blind Irishman

$7.50

Red White & Berry

$4.75

NA BEVERAGES

Sprite

$3.00

Busch NA

$2.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer Can

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

RedBull

$2.50

Soda/Seltzer

Sour

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$2.50

Canned Soda

$2.00

Kids White Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$1.50

Pitcher Tap Soda

$10.00

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt size S

$45.00

Sweatshirt size M

$45.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt size L

$45.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt size XL

$45.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt size XXL

$48.00

Sweatshirt size XXXL

$50.00

T-shirts

T-shirt size S

$15.00

T-shirt size M

$15.00

T-shirt size L

$15.00

T-shirt size XL

$15.00Out of stock

T-shirt size XXL

$18.00

T-shirt size XXXL

$20.00

Golf Shirt

$35.00Out of stock

Womens Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00

Koozies

Koozie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8901 Cty Hwy Y, Sauk City, WI 53583

Directions

Gallery
On the Rox image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Sauk City
orange starNo Reviews
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Rookies Food & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,113
10267 US Hwy 14 Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurantnext
The Mazo Grind - 603 W Commercial St
orange starNo Reviews
603 W Commercial St Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurantnext
Dotty's Bar & Bistro - 1200 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Cross Plains, WI 53528
View restaurantnext
Milio's - Waunakee
orange starNo Reviews
242 N. Century ave. Waunakee, WI 53597
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sauk City

The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sauk City
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston