Restaurant header imageView gallery

R+Q Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1024 Ventura Street

Fillmore, CA 93015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

R+Q Breakfast (OO)

Omelettes

Brisket Omelette

$16.00

Oak smoked beef brisket, grilled onion, red bell pepper, pepperjack cheese.

Pulled Pork Omelette

$16.00

Oak smoked pulled pork, grilled onion, red bell pepper, cheddar cheese.

Farmer’s Omelette

$15.00

Choice of smoked bacon, ham, or sausage, grilled onion, red bell pepper, cheddar cheese.

Harvest Omelette

$14.00

Grilled onion, red bell pepper, mushroom, spinach, Swiss cheese.

Signatures

Chorizo+Goat Cheese Omelette

$17.00

Lairds chorizo, spinach, grilled onion, red bell pepper, goat cheese, cherry tomato, cilantro crema, fresh fried jalapeno, served with home fries.

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Choice of bread, two eggs, avocado, tomato, chopped bacon, aged balsamic reduction.

Biscuits+Gravy

$12.00

Sausage gravy over two buttermilk biscuits topped with chopped bacon.

The Morning Stack

$15.00

Crispy home fries, sausage gravy, chopped bacon, two eggs, choice of bread.

Country Breakfasts

Chicken Fried Steak+Eggs

$17.00

Lairds chicken fried steak, two eggs, topped with sausage gravy.

Smoked Ham+Eggs

$14.00

Smoked Ham , two eggs, home fries.

The Rancher’s

$15.00

Choice of smoked bacon, ham, sausage or brisket, two eggs

Steak+Eggs

$19.00

New York Steak, two eggs, Charred scallion chimichurri.

The Sweet Side

One Pancake

$7.00

Sweet buttermilk Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$11.00

Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes

Three Pancakes

$13.00

Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Fluffy sweet Belgian waffle with choice of topping.

Breakfast Sides

Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Smoked Ham

$5.00

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00+

Biscuit

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Gravy Cup

$4.00

Fried Jalapeño

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.50

Toast

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$5.00

One pancake, one piece of bacon or sausage and fresh fruit.

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.00

One egg, one piece bacon or sausage, choice of toast and fresh fruit

Retail

Clothing

R+Q SHIRT

$25.00

R+Q HAT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smoked and bbq inspired breakfast and lunch.

Website

Location

1024 Ventura Street, Fillmore, CA 93015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Pescador 12 - 1305 West Ventura Street
orange starNo Reviews
1305 Ventura Street Fillmore, CA 93015
View restaurantnext
Piru Pizza - 3940 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
3940 Center Street Piru, CA 93040
View restaurantnext
Glen Tavern Inn - 134 N Mill St
orange starNo Reviews
134 N Mill St Santa Paula, CA 93060
View restaurantnext
Serendipity Cafe & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1 West Los Angeles Avenue Moorpark, CA 93021
View restaurantnext
SUSHI PLANET (MOORPARK)
orange starNo Reviews
537 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE., SUITE#A MOORPARK, CA 93021
View restaurantnext
The Natural Cafe - Moorpark
orange starNo Reviews
840 NEW LOS ANGELES AVE #A-2 MOORPARK, CA 93021
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fillmore
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston