Brewpubs & Breweries

Rush Creek Distilling

review star

No reviews yet

1501 W Diggins

Harvard, IL 60033

Apparel & Misc.

Hooded Long Sleeve

$45.00

Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$60.00

Heavy Flannel Shirt

$65.00

LIGHT Flannel

$50.00

Joggers

$55.00

Gaiter Face Mask

$10.00

Bandana

$12.00

Dram

$10.00

Mug-13 oz. glass

$12.00

12 oz Tumbler

$22.00

Barrel - 30 gal

$125.00

Bottle Engraving

$20.00

Cigar Stave

$50.00

Tasting Stave

$50.00

Barrel Head Tray with Handles

$75.00

Barrel Head Tray without Handles

$60.00

Decorative Barrel Head

$190.00

Liquor Bottles - 750ml

Vodka - 750ml

$24.00

Jalapeño Vodka - 750ml

$26.00

Vanilla Vodka - 750ml

$26.00

Coffee Vodka - 750ml

$28.00

Gin - 750ml

$31.00

Gin Barrel Rested - 750ml

$34.00

Trophy Whiskey - 750ml

$55.00

Rye Whiskey 58% - 750ml

$46.00

Bourbon Whiskey 16% Rye - 750ml

$30.00

Wheated Bourbon - 750ml

$44.00

American Gold - 750ml

$42.00

Malabar - 750ml

$30.00

Special Release Cask Strength Bourbon - 750 ml

$65.00

Liquor Bottles - 375ml

Bourbon Whiskey 16% Rye - 375ml

$27.00

Wheated Bourbon - 375ml

$27.00

Double Oak Bourbon - 375ml

$31.00

Maple Syrup Barreled Bourbon - 375ml

$27.00

Rye Whiskey 58% - 375ml

$28.00

Trophy Whiskey - 375ml

$33.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Experience the adventurous spirit in Rush Creek. A premium taste experience created with pure artesian water, select local grains, and uncompromising skill. Forged from the belief that the craft distilling experience should deliver beyond the boundaries of its label. RUSH CREEK DISTILLING. STEP OUTSIDE.

