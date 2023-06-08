Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sabor a Mexico Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

3560 W 92nd PL.

Hialeah, FL 33018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tacos

3 Tacos

$12.00

Corn Tortilla, Protein, Cilantro, Onion, Lime

Single Taco - Chicken

$4.35

Single Taco - Steak

$4.75

Single Taco - Al Pastor

$4.75

Single Taco - Organic Veggie Mix

$4.35

Entrées

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Protein, Cilantro, Sour Cream (on the side)

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$8.00

Corn Chips, Nacho Cheese, Protein, Cilantro, Sour Cream

Organic Salad

$8.00

Organix Spring Mix Salad, Protein, Shredded Cheese, Corn, Avocado Ranch Dressing

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Eggs, Protein, Cheese, Homemade Green Salsa (Non-Spicy), Mayo, Cilantro

Hot Dog

$4.00

Beef Frank on a White Bun

Elote

Elote

$8.00

Corn, Mayo, Lime Juice, Parmesan Cheese, Tajín

Desserts

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$6.00

Delicious Chocolate Cake and Flan

Vaniflan

$6.00

Delicious Vanilla Cake and Flan

Nutella Burrito

$9.00

Nutella & Fruits wrapped Burrito-style

Mini Pancakes

$6.00

Little Fluffy Pancakes with Fruit

Paleta

$5.00

Gourmet Homemade Mexican Ice Cream Bar

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Dorito-Brands Chips in a Bag

Nutella Sticks

$2.00

Small Crunchy Breadsticks with Nutella Dip

Gummies

$1.00

Mott's Fruit Gummies

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Coke Products in a Can

Jarrito

$3.75

Authentic Mexican Soda in a Bottle

Organic Apple Juice

$2.00

Small Juice Box

Water

$2.00

Water in a Bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy delicious Tacos, Quesadillas, and our famous Nutella Burrito. Try our new Kids' Menu!

Location

3560 W 92nd PL., Hialeah, FL 33018

Directions

