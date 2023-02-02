Main picView gallery

Sacred Eats 3250 U.S. Highway 2 East

review star

No reviews yet

3250 U.S. Highway 2 East

Kalispell, MT 59901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pub Fare

Gyro

$14.00

Beef/Lamb, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Tzatziki, Grilled Pita

Kimchi Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, House Kimchi, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Marbled Rye Bread

Sacred Smash

$15.00

Double Smash Burgar, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Havarti Cheese, Chedder Cheese, Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime, Flour Tortilla

Horsy French Dip

$15.00

Sliced Rib Eye, Horsey Chedder, Dijon Aioli, Hoagie, Au Jus

Philly Fever

Philly Fever

$15.00

Sliced Rib Eye, Sauteed Peppers, Onion, Provolone Cheese, House Pickled Peppers, Cheese Whiz, Hoagie

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Shaved Cabbage, Tomato, Remoulade Sauce, Hoagie

Sweet & Spicy

$14.00

Cracked Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Apricot Smoked Jalapeno Jam, Havarti Cheese, Arugula, Panini

Edamame Falafel

$13.00

House Falafel, Tzatziki, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Mixed Greens, Hummus, Pita

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Gluten Freen Breaded Chicken Strips, Ranch, Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chedder Cheese, 9 Grain Bread, Fries

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Curry Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Veggies, Red Coconut Sauce, Jasmine Rice, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime, Sesame Seeds, Grilled Shrimp

Teriyaki Bowl

Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Marinated Beef, Jasmine Rice, Mango Coconut Sauce, Carrotn Cucumber, Shaved Cabbage, Kinchi, Pinapple, Sesame Seeds

Huli Huli Bowl

$16.00

Huli Huli Chicken, Fried Rice, Sauteed Veggies, Pinapple, Pickled Peppers, Shaved Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro

Ahi Pok'e Bowl

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Ponzu, Jasmine Rice, Carrot, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Aioli, Cilantro, Ginger, Edamame, Radish

Shareables

Charcuterie

$15.00

Assorted Meats, Cheeses, Dried Fruit, Fresh Fruit, Chocolate, Nuts, Crackers

Basket of Fries

$10.00+

Pound of Fries, Ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$16.00+

Sweet Potato Fries, Maple Aioli

Soups & Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greeens, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber

House Bison Chili

$7.00

Bison Chili, Shredded Chedders Cheese, Hush Puppies

Rotating Soups

$5.00

Daily Soup, Crostini

Soup and Salad

$14.00+

Wed Special

Montana Mountain

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving delicious street inspired pub food. That pairs well with local beer and good times! Located inside Sacred Waters Brewery.

Location

3250 U.S. Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Kalispell MT
orange star4.4 • 1,040
85 Treeline Rd Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Big sky beer Kalispell MT
orange starNo Reviews
85 Treeline Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Frugals Kalispell (North)
orange starNo Reviews
635 Treeline Rd. Ste. 1 Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Antonio Scottibellis Food Truck - MOBILE
orange starNo Reviews
MOBILE Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Sable Coffee
orange star4.6 • 214
625 Treeline Dr Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
The Ritz Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
116 Main Street kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kalispell

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kalispell
orange star4.4 • 1,475
130 Hutton Ranch Road Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Kalispell MT
orange star4.4 • 1,040
85 Treeline Rd Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Kalispell
orange star4.3 • 297
15 Heritage Way Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Evergreen
orange star4.3 • 297
1405 Hwy 2 East Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Sable Coffee
orange star4.6 • 214
625 Treeline Dr Kalispell, MT 59901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalispell
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston