TAPROOM MENU

SHAREABLES

PHIL'S BOILED PEANUTS

$10.00

HOUSE-MADE WITH TAG & RELEASE

B'S BUFFALO DIP

$14.00

HOUSE-MADE & SERVED WITH CELERY, CARROTS & FRESH CORN CHIPS

CHEESE BOARD

$16.50

ROTATING CHEESES & ACCOUTREMENTS

CONCH FRITTERS

$14.00

SERVED WITH A SPICY AIOLI

SMOKED FISH DIP

$15.00

SMOKED LOCAL WAHOO WITH CRACKERS, ONION, TOMATOES & JALAPENOS

HUMMUS PLATE

$12.00

ROTATING HOUSE-MADE HUMMUS WITH CARROTS, CELERY & FRESH CORN CHIPS

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$8.00

SHOESTRING FRIES TOSSED IN A GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE

PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE

$10.00

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS, SPICY MUSTARD & HOUSE-MADE BEER CHEESE

STICKY TENDERS

$9.00

FRIES CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN A SWEET/SPICY ASIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RANCH

TUNA NACHOS

$20.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA, FRIED WONTONS, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, WAKAME, SWEET SOY, SPICY MAYO & SESAME SEEDS

HOUSE-MADE SOUP

$8.00

ROTATING OPTIONS

Ol FL Chips

$4.00

SALADS/SOUP

BREWHOUSE SALAD

$13.00

SPRING MIX, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE, BACON, CRASINS, RED ONION, HONEY MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

ROMAINE HEARTS, CROUTONS, SHAVED PARMESAN, CAESAR DRESSING, FRIED CAPERS

COBB SALAD

$16.00

ROMAINE MIX, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, CHEDDAR, RED ONION, TOMATOES, HARDBOILED EGG, CHOICE OF DRESSING

SOUP

$8.00

SM BREWHOUSE

$8.50

SM CAESAR

$8.00

BOWLS

POKE BOWL

$20.00

YELLOWFIN AHI TUNA, JASMINE RICE, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, PICKLED JALAPENOS, WAKAME, SESAME SEEDS, SWEET SOY & SPICY AIOLI

THE LOCAL

$18.00

CHOICE OF NATALIE'S MARINATED CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, JASMINE RICE, PICKLED RED ONION, CUCUMBER, ORANGES, AVOCADO, HONEY SIRACHA DRIZZLE

BUDDAH BOWL

$16.00

JASMINE RICE, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, SWEET POTATO, CARAMELIZED ONION, MUSHROOMS, SPRING MIX, AVOCADO, TAHINI DRIZZLE

CARRIBBEAN BOWL

$18.00

CHOICE OF JERKED CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, JASMINE RICE, TROPICAL PICO, ROASTED RED PEPPER, MANGO, AVOCADO, CHIVE CREMA

MEDITERRANIAN BOWL

$15.00

COUS COUS, RED ONION, ROASTED RED PEPPER, CUCUMBER, ROASTED CHICKPEAS, TZATZIKI SAUCE

BURGERS & MORE

SMASH BURGER

$12.50

ALL BEEF PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE, SAILFISH SAUCE

OLE WESTERN

$14.00

ALL BEEF PATTY, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, CRISPY ONION STRAWS, PICKLED JALAPENOS & BBQ SAUCE

BLACK & BLUE

$15.00

BLACKENED ALL BEEF PATTY, BACON, CARAMELIZED ONION & BLUE CHEESE

MUSHROOM & SWISS

$14.00

ALL BEEF PATTY, SWISS CHEESE, SAUTEE'D MUSHROOMS

BEYOND BURGER

$15.00

BEYOND BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE

FISH TACOS

$18.00

GRILLED OR BLACKENED FISH, CABBAGE, MANGO PICO, COTIJA CHEESE, CHIVE CREMA

FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

GRILLED OR BLACKENED FISH, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, SIDE OF TARTAR

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN, SWISS CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BACON, AVOCADO AIOLI

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SIDE OF SHOESTRING FRIES

SLAW

$4.00

SIDE OF HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW

RICE & BEANS

$6.00

SIDE OF RICE & BLACK BEANS

SIDE CAESAR

$8.00

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

SIDE BREWHOUSE

$8.50

SMALL BREWHOUSE SALAD

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

ALL BEEF PATTY, CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS CHICKEN

$10.00

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS, CHOICE OF SIDE

KIDS POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00

FRIED POPCORN SHRIMP, CHOICE OF SIDE

NA BEVERAGES

Sample Soda

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

OJ

$4.00

BEER MENU

SINGLE CANS

CAN APRIKHAN

$8.00Out of stock

CAN ATHLETIC

$5.00

CAN BASIC BEACH

$5.00

CAN BERRY LYNDON

$6.00Out of stock

CAN BLUES HAD A BABY

$6.00

CAN CHESHIRE CATFISH

$6.00Out of stock

CAN HOP CHOWDAH

$8.00Out of stock

CAN CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST

$8.00Out of stock

CAN CITRUS LAGER

$6.00

CAN CUT MY LIFE INTO PEACHES

$8.00Out of stock

CAN DON'T POKE THE BEAR

$7.00Out of stock

CAN ELDERBERRY CUCUMBER

$6.00

CAN FISH WHISTLE

$5.00

CAN FLOUNDER POUNDER

$7.00Out of stock

CAN GRAVEDIGGER

$6.00Out of stock

CAN HAMMERDOWN

$8.00Out of stock

CAN HOLIDAY SOUR

$6.00Out of stock

CAN HOPS OF JUPITER

$7.00Out of stock

CAN HYON CHAI

$6.00Out of stock

CAN IGUANA SAUCE

$6.00Out of stock

CAN IRISH RED

$6.00Out of stock

CAN SAILFISH LAGER

$5.00

CAN LIGHT TACKLE

$6.00

CAN LIONFISH

$6.00Out of stock

CAN OKTOBERFEST

$6.00Out of stock

CAN PGA PALE ALE

$6.00

CAN PASSING LANE

$6.00Out of stock

CAN PINEAPPLE MAN

$8.00Out of stock

CAN PLANT CITY POPTART

$6.00Out of stock

CAN PORT FIERCE

$6.00Out of stock

CAN RED WRASSE

$7.00Out of stock

CAN DRUNKEN SCOOTER RIDE

$7.00Out of stock

CAN SCURVY SERUM

$8.00Out of stock

CAN SMOORES CREEK

$6.00Out of stock

CAN SUNRISE CITY

$5.00

CAN TAG & RELEASE

$5.00

CAN TRIGGERFISH

$6.00Out of stock

CAN WHITE MARLIN

$5.00

4 PACKS

4pk APRIKHAN

$14.00Out of stock

4pk BERRY LYNDON

$12.00Out of stock

4pk BLUES HAD A BABY

$12.00

4pk CHESHIRE CATFISH

$12.00Out of stock

4pk HOP CHOWDAH

$16.00Out of stock

4pk CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST

$16.00Out of stock

4pk CITRUS LAGER

$12.00

4pk CUT MY LIFE INTO PEACHES

$18.00Out of stock

4pk DON'T POKE THE BEAR

$15.00Out of stock

4pk ELDERBERRY CUCUMBER

$12.00

4pk FLOUNDER POUNDER

$16.00Out of stock

4pk GRAVEDIGGER

$13.00Out of stock

4pk HAMMERDOWN

$18.00Out of stock

4pk HOLIDAY SOUR

$12.00Out of stock

4pk HOPS OF JUPITER

$16.00Out of stock

4pk HYON CHAI

$12.00Out of stock

4pk IGUANA SAUCE

$12.00Out of stock

4pk IRISH RED

$12.00Out of stock

4pk LIGHT TACKLE

$11.00

4pk LIONFISH

$13.00Out of stock

4pk PASSING LANE

$12.00Out of stock

4pk PINEAPPLE MAN

$17.00Out of stock

4pk PLANT CITY POPTART

$12.00Out of stock

4pk PORT FIERCE

$12.00Out of stock

4pk RED WRASSE

$14.00Out of stock

4pk DRUNKEN SCOOTER RIDE

$14.00Out of stock

4pk SCURVY SERUM

$17.00Out of stock

4pk SMOORES CREEK

$12.00Out of stock

4pk TRIGGERFISH

$12.00Out of stock

6 PACKS

6pk BASIC BEACH

$10.00

6pk FISH WHISTLE

$12.00

6pk SAILFISH LAGER

$10.00

6pk OKTOBERFEST

$10.00

6pk PGA PALE ALE

$11.00

6pk SUNRISE CITY

$11.00

6pk TAG & RELEASE

$10.00

6pk WHITE MARLIN

$10.00