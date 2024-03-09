- Home
Mai Thai Bistro 762 21st
No reviews yet
762 21st
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Main Menu Food
Sushi Appetizers
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Tosaka, hiyashi wakame
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
Cucumber, marinated red onion, Amazu sauce, seasonal flowers
- Sunomono Seafood Salad$12.00
Mix seafood, cucumber, avocado, orange, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce
- Sesame Tuna Salad$15.00
Seared tuna crushed with sesame seeds, mix green, cucumber, avocado with wasabi ponzu sauce
- Goma Salmon Salad$15.00
Fresh salmon sashimi, mix green, cucumber, avocado, Japanese goma dressing
- Sushi Sample$11.00
Six pieces of variety fresh sushi (chef’s choice)
- Sashimi Sample$14.00
Eight pieces of variety fresh sashimi (chef’s choice)
- Tuna Tartare$13.00
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, masago, scallions, spicy kimchi sauce, truffle oil, matcha rice pearl
- Tuna Tatakl$13.00
Thin slice seared tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, wasabi ponzu sauce
- White Fish Crudo$16.00
White fish, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions, truffle oil, caviar
- Hotate Crudo$16.00
Hokkaido scallop, lemon zest, Amazu jelly, scallions truffle oil, caviar
- Akami Shiso Tempura$16.00
Akami tuna wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, goma foam, caviar
- Salmon Shiso Tempura$16.00
Salmon wrap with shiso leaf, nori tempura, Amazu jelly, spicy aioli, caviar
- Hamachi Cappuccino$16.00
Hamachi sashimi, scallions, jalapeños, truffles ponzu sauce
- Uni Wagishl$18.00
Seasonal. Fresh uni, shiso leaf, waffle shell, caviar
Cucumber Wrap
Classic Roll (Maki)
Hand Roll (Temaki)
- Veggle Hand Roll$5.00
- Kanl Hand Roll$6.00
- California Hand Roll$6.00
- Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
- Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
- JB Hand Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Yellowtall Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Kani Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$6.00
- Spicy Tempura Hand Roll$6.00
- Eel Hand Roll$6.00
Sashimi- Sushi A La Carte
- Tamago Sashimi$6.00
- Masago Sashimi$6.00
- Salmon Sashimi$7.00
- Octopus Sashimi$7.00
- Conch Sashimi$7.00
- Wahoo Sashimi$7.00
- Unagi Sashimi$7.00
Fresh water eel
- Hotate Sashimi$9.00
Hokkaido sea scallops
- Hamachi Sashimi$7.00
Yellowtail
- Aji Sashimi$7.00
Fresh Japanese mackerel
- Akami (Tuna) Sashimi$7.00
Lean red tuna
- Ikura Sashimi$7.00
Salmon roe
- Ama Ebi Sashimi$9.00
Sweet shrimp
- Hokkikai Sashimi$7.00
Red clam
- Madai Sashimi$9.00
Japanese red sea bream
- Kinmadai Sashimi$10.00
Goldeneye snapper
- Mirugai Sashimi$13.00
Giant clam
- Uni Sashimi$13.00
Sea-urchin
- Toro Sashimi$13.00
Fatty tuna
- Tamago Sushi$6.00
- Masago Sushi$6.00
- Salmon Sushi$7.00
- Octopus Sushi$7.00
- Conch Sushi$7.00
- Wahoo Sushi$7.00
- Unagi Sushi$7.00
- Hotate Sushi$9.00
- Hamachi Sushi$7.00
- Aji Sushi$7.00
- Akami (Tuna) Sushi$7.00
- Ikura Sushi$7.00
- Ama Ebi Sushi$9.00
- Hokkikai Sushi$7.00
- Madai Sushi$9.00
- Kinmadai Sushi$10.00
- Mirugai Sushi$13.00
- Uni Sushi$13.00
- Toro Sushi$13.00
Poke Bowl
- Salmon Poke Bowl$17.00
Salmon, spicy aioli sauce, seaweed salad, edamame seeds, mango, masago, cucumber, avocado with sushi rice
- Tuna Poke Bowl$17.00
Tuna, spicy kimchi, sesame oil, seaweed salad, edamame seeds ,mango, masago, cucumber, avocado with sushi rice
- Signature Poke Bowl$17.00
Tuna, salmon, white fish, special sauce, sesame oil, seaweed salad, edamame, seeds, mango, masago, cucumber, avocado with sushi rice
- Eel Poke Bowl$17.00
BBQ eel, eel sauce, seaweed salad, edamame seeds, mango, masago, cucumber, avocado with sushi rice
Sushi Entrée
- Nigiri Combo$23.00
8 pieces of chef's choice with California roll
- Chirashl$30.00
Assorted sashimi on top bed of rice
- Sashimi Combo$30.00
16 pieces of chef's choice and side of sushi rice
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$30.00
6 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) and a spicy tuna roll
- Love Boat For 2$48.00
10 pieces of sushi, 12 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with spicy tuna roll and California roll
- Three's Crowd For 3$70.00
15 pieces of sushi, 18 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB roll, spicy tuna roll and California roll
- Mai Thai For 4$110.00
20 pieces of sushi, 24 pieces of sashimi (chef’s choice) with JB Roll, spicy tuna roll and rainbow roll, shrimp tempura roll and chef special appetizers
House Special Rolls
- Kentucky Roll$12.00
Crunchy chicken tempura, cucumber, with spicy aioli and eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$14.00
California roll top with baked seafood, masago, scallions
- Dragon Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, asparagus, cream cheese top with avocado
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with assorted variety of fresh fish
- Wasabi Salmon Roll$14.00
Salmon, cream cheeses, avocado, tempura style with spicy aioli, wasabi aioli eel sauce
- Beauty & the Beast Roll$15.00
Tuna, eel, avocado, asparagus, masago top with tuna and eel, eel sauce
- Dancing Eel Roll$15.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber top with BBQ eel and eel sauce
- Spider Roll$15.00
Soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus
- Crunchy Tuna Roll$15.00
Tuna, avocado, scallions, tempura style with spicy kimchi, wasabi aioli and eel sauce
- Sexy Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, masago, top with crispy kani
- Hamachi Jalapeños Roll$15.00
Hamachi, jalapeños, cilantros, scallions, masago, spicy kimchi sauce
- Orange Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with salmon
- Red Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with tuna
- Florida Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado topped with variety tobiko
- Salmon Lover Roll$16.00
Spicy salmon roll top with dice salmon, scallions, spicy aioli sauce
- Tuna Lover Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna roll top with dice tuna, scallions, kimchi sauce, sesame oil
- Mai-Tai- Roll$20.00
Tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, soy paper wrap, top with tempura flakes and crispy kani
- Lobster Roll$25.00
Tempura lobster, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, top with variety tobiko and lobster tempura
Appetizers
- Chicken Satay$11.00
Skewers chicken, marinated in a mixture of special Thai's herb, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad dressing
- Chicken Wing$10.00
COOKED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED WITH Sweet SAUCE
- Crabster Rangoon$10.00
Deep fried pastry filled with blend of cream cheese, Real crab and lobster meat served with sweet and sour sauce
- Dumplings$9.00
Steamed rice pastry mixed with ground pork, shrimp and water chestnut served with house special sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed soy bean with sea salt
- Firecracker Shrimp$12.00
Fried tempura shrimp served with mayonnaise chili sauce
- Fresh Mai Thai Rolls$10.00
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
Lightly fried calamari, served with special sweet dipping sauce
- Fried Potstickers$7.00
Pork and mix Vegetables served with our house special sauce
- Grilled Squid$15.00
Grilled Squid in a glaze soy sauce served with spicy mayonnaise
- Spring Roll$6.00
Deep fried roll stuffed with silver noodles, mixed vegetable and house sweet & sour dipping sauce
- Fried Mushroom$9.00
Locally grown oyster mushrooms by Paradise Fungi
Soup
- Vegetable Soup$6.00
Vegetable soup in clear broth
- Wonton Soup$7.00
Seasoned pork wonton with napa, scallion, fried garlic in house special broth
- Chicken Tomyum$6.00
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro
- Shrimp Tomyum$7.00
Traditional hot and sour soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, chili, lemon grass, galanga, tomato, mushroom, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro
- Chicken Tomkha$7.00
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro
- Shrimp Tomkha$8.00
Traditional coconut milk soup prepared with chicken or shrimp, mushroom, tomatoes, galanga, lemon grass, scallion, lime juice, and cilantro
- Miso Soup$4.00
Traditional Japanese soup with Tofu, Wakame and scallions
- House Noodle Soup
Choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, or seafood
Salad
- Seafood salad$15.00
Shrimp, squid, scallop, mussel with tomatoes, red onion, scallion, celery and cucumbers, shredded kaffir lime-leaves with Thai chili sauce, served on a bed of lettuce
- Pork Labb$11.00
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on a bed of green salad
- Chicken Labb$11.00
Minced pork cooked with lime juice, red onion, scallion, mint leaves and ground roasted rice on bed of green leaf
- Papaya Salad$15.00
Fresh green papaya, roasted peanut, green bean, garlic, tomato, flavor of sweet spicy and sour. On bed of green leaf
Chef’s Special
- House Crispy Duck$27.00
Our classic Pad Thai served with duck (Your choice of sauce: Panang, Red Curry, Basil, Plum sauce, Ginger or Pad Thai)
- Grouper$28.00
Chili sauce, ginger
- Lobster Chili Sauce$32.00
Pad Thai
- Mai Thai Pineapple Fried Rice$26.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, pineapple, resin, cashew nut, curry powder and scallion. Served with 2 pieces shrimp, 2 pieces scallop, 3 pieces squid and 3 pieces mussel
- Fresh Oyster$18.00+
- Pad Thai Lobster$32.00
- Salmon$28.00
- Seafood Ship Wreck$28.00
4 pieces shrimp, 4 pieces squid, 3 pieces scallop, 4 pieces mussel. Sauteed with onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil in our sauce
- Shrimp & Scallop$28.00
- Steak Ribeyes (12 Oz)$75.00
- Volcano Shrimp$28.00
Crispy shrimp served on top of steamed mixed vegetable with special chili sauce
- Plum Duck$27.00
- Steak Ribeyes (16 Oz)$100.00
- Special of a day$15.00
Lunch
Lunch
- Lunch Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special pad thai sauce
- Lunch Pad Se-Ew
Stir-fried large flat noodle with egg, broccoli, carrot with sweet brown sauce
- Lunch Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli and scallion
- Lunch Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers and basil leave
- Lunch Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
- Lunch Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on bed of steamed mixed vegetable
- Lunch Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
- Lunch Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetable in our special brown sauce
- Lunch Panang Curry
Our creamy coconut milk panang curry with broccoli, bell pepper, and carrot
- Lunch Red Curry
Our creamy coconut milk red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, and basil
- Lunch Green Curry
Our creamy coconut milk green curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and basil
Lunch Box
- Sushi Box$14.00
6 pieces of chef's choice sushi served with California roll
- Sashimi Box$14.00
9 pieces of chef's choice sashimi served with sushi rice
- Sushi & Sashimi Box$16.00
6 pieces of sashimi, 4 pieces of sushi, of chef's choice, California roll
- Rock & Roll Box$14.00
4 pieces California roll, 4 pieces spicy tuna roll and JB roll
- Lunch Salmon Poke Bowl$15.00
Salmon, spicy aioli sauce, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame seeds ,mango, masago, cucumber, avocado, sushi rice
- Lunch Tuna Poke Bowl$15.00
Tuna, spicy kimchi, sesame oil, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame seeds ,mango, masago, cucumber, avocado, sushi rice
- Lunch Signature Poke Bowl$15.00
Tuna, salmon, white fish,special sauce, sesame oil, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame seeds,mango, masago, cucumber, avocado, sushi rice
- Tempura Box$16.00
Shrimp & vegetable tempura lightly fried served with tempura sauce and Japanese rice
Dinner
Entree’s
- Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, and scallion
- Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut with special Pad Thai sauce
- Pad Se-Ew
Stir fried large flat noodle with egg, broccoli, carrot with sweet sauce
- Pad Kee Mou (Drunken Noodles)
Stir fried large flat noodle with onion, carrot, bell pepper, basil and special basil sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, carrot, broccoli, resin, cashew nuts and curry powder, scallion.
- Amazing Mai Thai
Sauteed tasty home-made peanut sauce served on bed of steamed vegetable
- Basil
Sauteed with onion, carrot, bell peppers, and special basil sauce
- Ginger
Sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, bell peppers, mushroom, and celery
- Garlic Delight
Sauteed with garlic and black pepper on a bed of steamed vegetable
- Cashew Nut
Sauteed with cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell pepper, water chestnut and celery
- Mixed Vegetable
Sauteed with mixed vegetables in house special brown sauce
- Panang Curry
Our creamy coconut milk panang curry with broccoli, bell pepper and carrot
- Red Curry
Our creamy coconut milk red curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and basil
- Green Curry
Our creamy coconut milk green curry with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, green bean and basil