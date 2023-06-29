Saki Sushi & Grill 2424 Hoover Avenue

- Home
Food
Appetizers
Edamame
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Pork Gyozas
Salmon Kama
Fried Calamari
Hamachi Kama
Chicken Fried Rice Large
Chicken Fried Rice Small
Special Fried Rice
Chicken fried rice, cream cheese, krab, avocado, green onions and chipotle sauce
Mixed Fried Rice
Large chicken fried rice, mixed with steak, shrimp and chicken
Monkey Balls
Spicy tuna and cream cheese stuffed mushrooms ( fried) served with bonito flakes spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shishito Peppers
Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Tempura ( 6 Pieces )
Mix Tempura
Spicy Chicken Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Spicy krab and cream cheese stuffed jalapenos ( fried ) served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Baked Mussels
Four mussels stuffed eith krab ( baked ) served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Seared Tuna Carpaccio
Seared tuna sashimi served with special chilli ponzu sauce, jalapeno and micro cilantro
Spicy Garlic Sautee Shrimp
Salmon Kama 2 x 1
* Pork Gyozas *
* Shishito Peppers *
Spicy Garlic Sace
Garlic Edamame
Chiles Toreados
Steamed Rice
Steamed Veggies
Sushi Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Salads
House Salad
Cucumber Salad
Chuka Salad ( Chuka Salad )
Seafood Sunomono
Salmon Skin Salad
Spring mix, salmon skin and eel sauce
Seared tuna Salad
Spring mix, served with 5 pc seared tuna sashimi, served with house japanese dressing
Sashimi Salad
Spring mix, seaweed salad topped with chefs choise sashimi mix, served with our house special japanese dressing
Tofu Yakisoba
Bowls
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
Tofu, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Steak Teriyaki Bowl
Steak, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
Shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Mixed Bowl
Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce
Spicy Chicken Bowl
Fried chicken, light veggies and hous spicy sweet sauce
Salmon Poke Bowl
Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and samon. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and ahi tuna. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Lunch Specials
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special
Grilled Chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce, veggies, steamed rice, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll
Chicken Katsu Lunch Special
Breaded chicken breast served with katsu sauce, steamed rice, gyozas and 4 pc california roll
Sushi Lover Plate
3pc chef choice nigiri, 3 pc chefs choice sashimi, and 8 pc california roll
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Special
Grilled salmon served with teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, veggies, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll
Entrees
Chicken Katsu
Breaded chicken breast served with gyoza, rice and katsu sauce
Steak and Shrimp
Grilled Steak, shrimp and vegetables. Served with lemon garlic butter sauce and sauteed mushrooms
Hibachi Chicken
Lemon butter chicken breast served with mushrooms and vegetables
Katsu 1 Piece
Nigiri Sushi & Sashimi
Assorted Sashimi Mix
Chefs Choice 10 Piece Sashimi, includes miso or salad
Mix Sushi Platter
Spicy tuna roll and 6 chef's choice assorted nigiri, includes miso or salad
Albacore Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Sake ( Salmon ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Tako ( Octopus) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Escolar Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Saba Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Ikura Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Masago Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Ebi ( Shrimp) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Unagi ( Eel ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Spicy Scallops Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Inari Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Tamago Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Uni ( Sea Urchid ) Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Toro Nigiri
( 2 Piece)
Maguro ( Tuna )
( 2 Piece)
Albacore Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Sake ( Salmon ) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Tako ( Octopus) Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Escolar Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Saba Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Maguro Sashimi
( 5 Piece)
Omakase 10 Piece
Omakase 20 Piece
Sashimi Saturda
Omakase Combo
Toro Sashimi
Chu Toro Nigiri
Chu Toro Sashimi
Branzino Nigiri
Branzino Sashimi
Hokaido Nigiri
Hokaido Sashimi
Uni Nigiri
A5 Wagyu Nigiri
A5 Wagyu Sashimi
Kurodai Nigiri
Kurodai Sashimi
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Bluefin Tataki Carpaccio
Citrus Hamachi Carpaccio
Salmon Italiano
Baked Hotate
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi ( 5pcs)
Kanpachi Nigiri
Sea Trout Nigiri
Sea Trout Sashimi ( 5pcs )
Kanpachi Nigiri
Kanpachi Sashimi ( 5pcs )
Engawa Nigiri
Engawa Sashimi
Basic Roll
Kappa Makki
Cucumber Roll
Tekka Makki
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Lettece, cucumber, avocado, gobo, asparagus, sprouts, wrapped in soy paper
California Roll
Krab, avocado and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, and cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Crispy Salmon skin, gobo, sprouts and cucumber. Served with eel sauce and bonito flakes
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon and cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop roll and cucumber
Eel Roll
Baked eel, avocado and cucumber
Crunchy California Roll
Spicy California Roll
Fried California Roll
Happy Hour Fried California
Happy Hour Spicy California
Happy Hour Crunchy California
Avocado Roll
Fresh Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Avocado cucumber roll
Popular Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper and served with eel sauce
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce.
Calamari Roll
Tempura steak calamari, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spider Roll ( 6 Pieces)
Inside: Soft shell crab, avocado krab, sprouts and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll
krab and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp and avocado
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with baked eel, avocado and eel sauce
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Baked eel, krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado and eel sauce
Baked Rolls
Dynamite Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with chefs choice mix fish. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with red snapper. Baked with Dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Pizza Roll
Spicy krab, avocado and cream cheese. Baked with dynamite sauce spicy mayo and eel sauce
Scallop Dynamite Roll
Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped scallop scallops. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Half Baked Roll
Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped with salmon and aoli sauce. Baked with jalapeno, cilantro, diced red onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Mandas Roll
Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with salmon. Baked, served with aoili, spicy mayo and eel sauce, shrimp tempura crunchy mix and jalapeno butter on the side
Fried Rolls
Vegas Roll
Eel, salmon and cream cheese. Deep fried and served with dynamte sauce, eel sauce and sweet and sour sauce
Bomb Roll
Krab and spicy tuna roll. Deep fried and topped with scallop krab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sweet and sour sauce
Munchies Roll
krab and avocado. Deep fried, topped with shrimp tempura mix, jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Specialty Rolls
Monkey Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce
Win Win Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce
After Burner Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber. Topped with spicy krab, jalapeno, eel sauce and chili powder
Pink Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with salmon, spicy mayo and sriracha
Crunchy Chipotle Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and chipotle sauce.
El Fuego Roll
Jalapeno popper inside, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, chili powder and eel sauce
Vallarta Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and jalapeno (seared )
Tostada Roll
Krab, cilantro, jalapeno and tuna. Topped with tuna, avocado, citrus house sauce, chili powder, micro cilantro, crispy wonton and tostada sauce.
Meat Lover Roll
Steak, red onion and avocado. Topped with steak, green onion, crispy bacon and chipotle sauce
Sexy Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura crunchy mix, spicy mayo and eel sauce
4S Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce (seared )
Saturday Night Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, gobo and shrimp tempura. Topped with seared tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and sparagus. Topped with seared tuna and jalapeno dressing sauce.
Baja Roll
Spicy yellowtail with avocado, jalapeno and cilantro. Mixed inside and out
Eastlake Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with yellowtail, avocado, lemon, jalapeno, house aoili and ponzu sauce
Lemon Cilantro Roll
Krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado salmon, lemon, ponzu sauce, sriracha and cilantro on top
San Diego Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno and spicy mayo
Albacore Special Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with albacore, jalapeno diced, cilantro, spicy mayo, eel sauce and house aioli
Protein Roll
Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, tuna and yellowtail. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with spicy scallops, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Cherry Blossom Roll
Krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, spicy scallops, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Paradise Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna. Wrapped in cucumber. Topped with masago and ponzu sauce
Mango-Mango Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with tuna, micro greens, avocado, spicy ponzu and mango sauce
Ex Girlfriend Roll
Spicy tuna, krab, avocado and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with tuna, salmon and escolar. Served with japanese dressing and green onions
Tako Oishi Roll
King Roll
lava
Crunchy Dragon
Bob's Roll
Infinity roll
Goodtimes roll
Hello cat roll
Widows roll
Five star roll
Run DMC
Drunk tuna roll
National city roll
Red roll
Special baja roll
Hand Rolls
Vegetable Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Philadelphia Hand Roll
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Eel Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Rool
Negi Toro Hand Roll
Baja Hand Roll
Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and avocado mix
Noodles
Miso and Noddle Soup
Miso Soup
Veggie Miso Ramen
Veggie and Tofu Udon
Thick noodles served with lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, cabagge and onions
Tempura Udon
Thick noodles soup served vegetable and shrimp tempura
Seafood Udon
Think noodle udon soup served with shrimp, scallop, calamari, clams and light green onion
Chicken Ramen
Black Miso Rames
Asian pork sauage, shrimp, calamari steak, clams, black sesame oil, corn and green onions
Desserts
Drinks
Drinks
Beer
Sake
Red Wine
White Wine
