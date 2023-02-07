Main picView gallery

The Waterfront Grill

3201 Marina Way

National City, CA 91950

Brunch

California Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Captain's Breakfast

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Cointreau French Toast

$14.00

Pier breakfast Croissant

$12.00

Waterfront Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Angus Burger

$17.00

Turkey Club

$17.00

French Dip

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

BLT

$13.00

BLT No Side

$11.00

French Dip No Side

$13.00

Turkey Club No Side

$15.00

Tuna Melt No Side

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Tomato No side

$11.00

Angus Burger No Side

$15.00

Beyond Burger No Side

$15.00

Jimis burger cheddar mustard ketchup well done

$12.00

Combos

Half Soup Half Sandwich

$13.00

Half Soup Half Salad

$11.00

Half Sandwich Half Salad

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Boneless Chicken

$9.00

Plates

Beer Batter Fish and Chips

$15.00

Fish Taco Bowl

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Waterfront Greens

$12.00

Spinach Blueberry

$13.00

Small Bites

Wings

$14.00

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Tomato Bisque

$6.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00

House Made Old Bay Chips

$7.00

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Chili

$6.00+

Single Patty

$8.00

N/A BEV

Fountain Coke

$3.50

Fountain Sprite

$3.50

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.50

Fountain Root Beer

$3.50

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Retail N/A Bev

Bai

$4.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Evian Water

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Honest Tea

$3.50

Jarrito's Orange Soda

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Life Water

$3.50

Naked Juice

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Starbucks Frappucino

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Small

$3.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$7.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$3.00

Jimis coke can

$2.00

Retail Snacks/ ICE

Candy Bar

$1.75

Chips

$1.75

Drumstick

$2.75

Haagen Daaz

$3.50

M&M Peanut

$1.75

Sour Punch

$3.00

10lb Ice

$4.00

20lb Ice

$8.00

5lb Ice

$2.00

Fresh baked cookie

$2.00

Ice cream Cup

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Retail Merchandise

WFG HAT

$25.00

EVENT

EVENT DEPOSIT

EVENT RENTAL

EVENT GRATUITY

EVENT FOOD

EVENT N/A BEV

EVENT ALCOHOL

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3201 Marina Way, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

