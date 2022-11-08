The Rambler Motel 225 Bay Blvd.

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Rambler Motel

No reviews yet

225 Bay Blvd.

Chula Vista, CA 91910

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Hot Latte
BLAT

Classics

Drip

$3.50+

Americano

$3.75+

Red Eye

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso

$2.75

Cup & Lid

$0.75

Single Espresso

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Iced

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Blended

Blended Latte

$4.50+

Blended Chai Latte

$5.00+

Blended Mocha

$5.25+

Smoothies

Chamango

$6.25

Strawberry Banana

$6.25

Chocolate PB Banana

$6.25

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Seasonal Drinks

Iced Dirty Horchata

$6.25+

Peppermint White Mocha

$6.25+

S'mores Mocha

$6.25+

Praline Latte

$6.25+

Food

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Nachos and Cheese

$8.00

BLAT

$9.75

Smoked Turkey Sub

$9.75

PB&J

$7.50

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Baja Dog

$9.75

Dipping cup

$1.00

Plain Hot Dog

$7.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always brake for coffee. Rambler Coffee serves up delicious coffees, pastries and sandwiches.

Website

Location

225 Bay Blvd., Chula Vista, CA 91910

Directions

Gallery
The Rambler Motel image
The Rambler Motel image

Map
