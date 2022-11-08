Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Rambler Motel 225 Bay Blvd.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Always brake for coffee. Rambler Coffee serves up delicious coffees, pastries and sandwiches.
Location
225 Bay Blvd., Chula Vista, CA 91910
Gallery
