Kimball SD
740 Bay Marina Drive
National City, CA 91950
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
House made fresh red and green salsa, fried hand cut tortilla chips. Add guacamole +$4.25
Kimball Duo
Made to order Guacamole, spicy queso dip and hand cut tortilla chips.
Shrimp Ceviche
Acapulco Style Shrimp ceviche, citrus marinated shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with chips.
Texas Red Chili
House made beef chili with cheddar cheese, diced onion and jalapeno served with chips.
Nachos
Hand cut tortillas, house made chili, cheese sauce, onion and jalapeno. add any extra protein of your choice, chicken, steak or shrimp.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, melted cheese with your choice of chicken, Steak or Shrimp, fresh salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.
Chili Cheese Fries
House made beef chili, French fries, cheese sauce, jalapeno, onion and sour cream.
Esquite
Grilled and roasted yellow corn off the cob cooked in butter, sprinkled Tajin, queso fresco, cilantro and green onions.
Corn Bread with Honey Butter
House made corn bread, with honey butter.
Potato Taquitos
Corn tortillas, Mexican potato puree, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno salsa and black garlic chili oil.
Chicken Wings
Marinated chicken wings, with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Chili-honey garlic sauce. Served with Ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, fresh croutons, shaved Reggiano
Mexican Salad
Mixed greens, black beans, queso fresco, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips and spicy jalapeno vinaigrette.
Asian Noodle Salad
Fresh noodles, mango, tomatoes, avocado, spicy chili garlic dressing, fresh herbs, mixed nuts.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, queso fresco, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortillas strips, black beans, BBQ grilled chicken, BBQ and Ranch dressing.
Salad Wraps
Make any salad of your choice a wrap and choose between regular flour or spinach tortilla.
Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, Grilled marinated shrimp, tomato, fresh croutons, avocado fan with spicy jalapeno vinaigrette.
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Flour tortillas, Fried Mahi-Mahi, fresh guacamole, Mexican slaw and chile Morita salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
Steak Tacos
Flour tortillas, grilled marinated ribeye steak, fresh guacamole, crispy onions and cilantro with Morita salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
Carnitas Tacos
Corn Tortillas, braised pork, avocado, crushed chicharron, jalapeno salsa, onion and cilantro. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
Gobernador Tacos
Corn Tortillas, marinated shrimp, signature pico sauce, melted cheese, jalapeno salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.
BBQ Pork Tacos
Entrees
BBQ Ribs Full Rack
Fall of the bone Danish pork ribs with house made BBQ Sauce, recommended with French fries and coleslaw.
BBQ Ribs Half Rack
Half rack of Fall of the bone Danish pork ribs with house made BBQ Sauce, recommended with French fries and coleslaw.
Center Cut Salmon
Fresh center cut salmon, pan seared with teriyaki glaze. Recommended with Broccolini in garlic chili oil.
Fish & Chips
Fresh Mahi-Mahi, beer batter, deep fried served with French fries and tartar sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce and a side.
Buffalo Chicken Tender
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with your choice of sauce and one side.
Beef Bolognese Pasta
House Made Beef bolognese with pasta cooked a la minute, shaved reggiano and garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Chicken Milanesa
Thinly sliced breaded or grilled chicken breast, fried or grilled to perfection, served with avocado fan, chipotle pepper, sliced tomato.
Sides
French Fries, Coleslaw, Creamed Corn, Broccoli, Potato Puree, Sweet potato fries
Burgers Sliders
3 Beef sliders, with your choice of toppings, (regular, Cali, Luchador, Hawaiian) all three sliders must be the same, served with one side.
The Kimball Burger
Choice of protein (beef or chicken) Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with cheddar or jack cheese. served with one side.
Kimball Cali Burger
Choice of protein (beef or chicken) garlic citrus aioli, pepper jack cheese, avocado fan, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato. served with one side.
El Luchador Burger
Choice of protein (beef or chicken) chile Morita aioli, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, Takis fuego crunch, served with one side.
El Cheve Chili Burger
Choice of protein (beef or chicken) House made beef chili, melted cheddar cheese & crispy onions. Served with one side.
Kimball Hawaiian Burger
Choice of protein (beef or chicken) Mayo, Lettuce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple and onion with teriyaki glaze. Served with one side.
BBQ Rib Sandwich
Fall of the bone BBQ rib meat, toasted bun, coleslaw and pickles served with one side.
Club Sandwich
Traditional club sandwich, white bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham and bacon. Served with one side.
Desserts
HOUSE COCKTAILS
Aloha Mai Tai
Aperol Spritz
Carajillo
Craft Your Old Fashion
Cutwater Mule
Cutwater Paloma
Don’t Tiki Me Off Mojito
El Humo Margarita
El Jefe NRC
Flor de Jamaica Margarita
IBCH 12 Yrs
Kimball Margarita
Kimball Mule
Kimball Paloma
La Marina Fresa Margarita
La Reina Margarita
La Unica Don Chente Mararita
Long Island Ice Tea
Mango Chimoy Frozen Margarita
Manu Mojito
Mimosa
Monday Marg
Pepino Picosa Margarita
Pina Colada 43
Summer Coco Breeze
Tamarindo Margarita
Sunday Funday
COCKTAILS
Appletini
Bellini CARAFE
Bloody Mary
Daquiri
Gin Martini
Dark And Stormy
Green Tea Shot
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Martini
Madras
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mimosa CARAFE
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Scooby Snack
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Strawberry Daquiri
Peach Belini
Sundance
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Water Moccasin
SHOTS (Copy)
DRAFT BEER
Ballast Point- Aloha Sculpin
Bud Light DFT
Eppig 10:45 To Denver DFT
Alesmith 394
Modelo Especial DFT
Pacifico DFT
Society- The Pupil
Protector- Citra Juicy Double IPA
Lagunitas Island Beats Tropical IPA
Dayfall DFT
Swinging Friar Ale DFT – Ballast Point
Alesmith Classico
Beer Flight
Coronado Salty Crew
BOTTLED/CANNED BEER
Alesmith .394 Can
Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin Can 16oz
Becks Non Alc
Bud Light BTL
Coors Light Btl
Corona Extra BTL
Coronado Hard Cider
Dos Equis Ambar BTL
Dos Equis BTL
Firestone Walker 805 Can 16oz
Guinness Drought Stout BTL
Heineken BTL
Juneshine Blood Orange Mint
Juneshine Midnight Painkiller
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite BTL
Modelo Especial Bottle
Negra Modelo
Pacifico BTL
St Pauli
Stella
Stella Non Alc
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
RED WINE
Noble Vines Pinot Noir
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Lyric Pinot Noir
Bogle Merlot
Conundrum Red Blend
The Stag Red Blend
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Hess Select Cabernet
Tutto Mio Sweet Red
Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon
Yellow Tail Pinot Noir
WHITE WINE
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Yellow Tail Chardonnay
Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc
Line 39 Pinot Grigio
Conundrum White Blend
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Joel Gott Chardonnay
Robert Hall Chardonnay
Bread & Butter Rose
Seaglass Riesling
ROSE/CHAMPAGNE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
A fresh and seasonal cuisine, come and try our classic American food with a twist of modern and exciting flavors!
740 Bay Marina Drive, National City, CA 91950