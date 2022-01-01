Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Kimball SD

review star

No reviews yet

740 Bay Marina Drive

National City, CA 91950

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Burgers Sliders
Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

House made fresh red and green salsa, fried hand cut tortilla chips. Add guacamole +$4.25

Kimball Duo

Kimball Duo

$10.45

Made to order Guacamole, spicy queso dip and hand cut tortilla chips.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.85

Acapulco Style Shrimp ceviche, citrus marinated shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with chips.

Texas Red Chili

Texas Red Chili

$11.55

House made beef chili with cheddar cheese, diced onion and jalapeno served with chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.99

Hand cut tortillas, house made chili, cheese sauce, onion and jalapeno. add any extra protein of your choice, chicken, steak or shrimp.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.85

Flour tortilla, melted cheese with your choice of chicken, Steak or Shrimp, fresh salsa, sour cream and jalapenos.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

House made beef chili, French fries, cheese sauce, jalapeno, onion and sour cream.

Esquite

Esquite

$7.50

Grilled and roasted yellow corn off the cob cooked in butter, sprinkled Tajin, queso fresco, cilantro and green onions.

Corn Bread with Honey Butter

Corn Bread with Honey Butter

$7.50

House made corn bread, with honey butter.

Potato Taquitos

Potato Taquitos

$11.45

Corn tortillas, Mexican potato puree, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, crema, jalapeno salsa and black garlic chili oil.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.85

Marinated chicken wings, with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Chili-honey garlic sauce. Served with Ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine hearts lettuce, classic Caesar dressing, fresh croutons, shaved Reggiano

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$13.45

Mixed greens, black beans, queso fresco, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips and spicy jalapeno vinaigrette.

Asian Noodle Salad

Asian Noodle Salad

$14.65

Fresh noodles, mango, tomatoes, avocado, spicy chili garlic dressing, fresh herbs, mixed nuts.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.55

Mixed greens, queso fresco, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, tortillas strips, black beans, BBQ grilled chicken, BBQ and Ranch dressing.

Salad Wraps

Salad Wraps

$14.99

Make any salad of your choice a wrap and choose between regular flour or spinach tortilla.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$15.45

Mixed greens, Grilled marinated shrimp, tomato, fresh croutons, avocado fan with spicy jalapeno vinaigrette.

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.65

Flour tortillas, Fried Mahi-Mahi, fresh guacamole, Mexican slaw and chile Morita salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$16.65

Flour tortillas, grilled marinated ribeye steak, fresh guacamole, crispy onions and cilantro with Morita salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.65

Corn Tortillas, braised pork, avocado, crushed chicharron, jalapeno salsa, onion and cilantro. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.

Gobernador Tacos

Gobernador Tacos

$16.65

Corn Tortillas, marinated shrimp, signature pico sauce, melted cheese, jalapeno salsa. Served with Pico de Gallo and chips. Extra side of Guacamole +$3.

BBQ Pork Tacos

$16.65

Entrees

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$25.99

Fall of the bone Danish pork ribs with house made BBQ Sauce, recommended with French fries and coleslaw.

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

$18.99

Half rack of Fall of the bone Danish pork ribs with house made BBQ Sauce, recommended with French fries and coleslaw.

Center Cut Salmon

Center Cut Salmon

$18.85

Fresh center cut salmon, pan seared with teriyaki glaze. Recommended with Broccolini in garlic chili oil.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fresh Mahi-Mahi, beer batter, deep fried served with French fries and tartar sauce.

 Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Fried Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce and a side.

 Buffalo Chicken Tender

Buffalo Chicken Tender

$13.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with your choice of sauce and one side.

Beef Bolognese Pasta

Beef Bolognese Pasta

$16.55

House Made Beef bolognese with pasta cooked a la minute, shaved reggiano and garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$16.45
Chicken Milanesa

Chicken Milanesa

$16.85

Thinly sliced breaded or grilled chicken breast, fried or grilled to perfection, served with avocado fan, chipotle pepper, sliced tomato.

Sides

Sides

French Fries, Coleslaw, Creamed Corn, Broccoli, Potato Puree, Sweet potato fries

Burgers Sliders

Burgers Sliders

$14.80

3 Beef sliders, with your choice of toppings, (regular, Cali, Luchador, Hawaiian) all three sliders must be the same, served with one side.

The Kimball Burger

The Kimball Burger

$15.55

Choice of protein (beef or chicken) Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles with cheddar or jack cheese. served with one side.

Kimball Cali Burger

Kimball Cali Burger

$16.65

Choice of protein (beef or chicken) garlic citrus aioli, pepper jack cheese, avocado fan, crispy onions, lettuce and tomato. served with one side.

El Luchador Burger

El Luchador Burger

$16.60

Choice of protein (beef or chicken) chile Morita aioli, pepper jack cheese, fresh guacamole, Takis fuego crunch, served with one side.

El Cheve Chili Burger

El Cheve Chili Burger

$16.50

Choice of protein (beef or chicken) House made beef chili, melted cheddar cheese & crispy onions. Served with one side.

Kimball Hawaiian Burger

Kimball Hawaiian Burger

$16.00

Choice of protein (beef or chicken) Mayo, Lettuce, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple and onion with teriyaki glaze. Served with one side.

BBQ Rib Sandwich

BBQ Rib Sandwich

$16.45

Fall of the bone BBQ rib meat, toasted bun, coleslaw and pickles served with one side.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$15.55

Traditional club sandwich, white bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham and bacon. Served with one side.

Desserts

Churros

$8.75

Bake To Order Cookies

$8.25

Warm Chocolate Bundt Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Cheesecake W/ Strawberry Drizzle

$8.25

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.99

Chocolate Almond Cake

$9.50

Happy Birthday Dessert

Chocolate Bundt cake

Assorted Muffin

$3.99

Condiments

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Parmesan Cheese

$0.25

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Aloha Mai Tai

$9.50

Aperol Spritz

$9.50

Carajillo

$8.99

Craft Your Old Fashion

$12.00

Cutwater Mule

$6.50

Cutwater Paloma

$6.50

Don’t Tiki Me Off Mojito

$11.75

El Humo Margarita

$9.50

El Jefe NRC

$10.50

Flor de Jamaica Margarita

$9.50

IBCH 12 Yrs

$9.50

Kimball Margarita

$7.50

Kimball Mule

$9.50

Kimball Paloma

$10.25

La Marina Fresa Margarita

$9.50

La Reina Margarita

$9.50

La Unica Don Chente Mararita

$12.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.99

Mango Chimoy Frozen Margarita

$10.25

Manu Mojito

$9.50Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.25

Monday Marg

$5.00

Pepino Picosa Margarita

$10.50

Pina Colada 43

$9.99

Summer Coco Breeze

$9.25

Tamarindo Margarita

$9.50

Sunday Funday

$10.25

COCKTAILS

Appletini

$12.00

Bellini CARAFE

$28.99

Bloody Mary

$8.75

Daquiri

$9.50

Gin Martini

$12.00

Dark And Stormy

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.75

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mimosa CARAFE

$29.99

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.75

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00

Peach Belini

$7.50

Sundance

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Water Moccasin

$10.00

SHOTS (Copy)

GREEN TEA SHOT

$9.00

INCREDIBLE HULK

$9.00

kAMAKAZI

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$11.50

Mexican Candy

$9.00

PINK STARBURST

$9.00

SCOOBIE SNACK

$9.00

SHAKEN PICKLED JAMESON

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$9.00

WHITE GUMMY BEAR

$9.00

DRAFT BEER

Ballast Point- Aloha Sculpin

$7.50+

Bud Light DFT

$6.25+

Eppig 10:45 To Denver DFT

$7.50+Out of stock

Alesmith 394

$7.50+

Modelo Especial DFT

$7.50+

Pacifico DFT

$7.50+

Society- The Pupil

$7.50+

Protector- Citra Juicy Double IPA

$8.50+

Lagunitas Island Beats Tropical IPA

$7.50+

Dayfall DFT

$7.50+

Swinging Friar Ale DFT – Ballast Point

$7.50+

Alesmith Classico

$7.50+Out of stock

Beer Flight

$12.99

Coronado Salty Crew

$7.50+

BOTTLED/CANNED BEER

Alesmith .394 Can

$5.99

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin Can 16oz

$6.99

Becks Non Alc

$4.95+Out of stock

Bud Light BTL

$4.95+

Coors Light Btl

$4.95+

Corona Extra BTL

$5.99+

Coronado Hard Cider

$6.99

Dos Equis Ambar BTL

$5.99+

Dos Equis BTL

$5.99+

Firestone Walker 805 Can 16oz

$6.99

Guinness Drought Stout BTL

$5.99+

Heineken BTL

$5.99+

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint

$6.50

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.95+

Miller Lite BTL

$4.95+

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

Negra Modelo

$5.99+

Pacifico BTL

$5.99+

St Pauli

$5.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.99+

Stella Non Alc

$5.99+

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00+

White Claw Mango

$5.00+

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.99

RED WINE

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$8.75+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$10.25+

Lyric Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bogle Merlot

$9.75+

Conundrum Red Blend

$11.75+

The Stag Red Blend

$48.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.75+Out of stock

Hess Select Cabernet

$48.00

Tutto Mio Sweet Red

$10.25+

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.75+

Yellow Tail Pinot Noir

$7.75+

WHITE WINE

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$9.75+

Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$9.75+

Yellow Tail Chardonnay

$7.75+

Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc

$7.75+

Line 39 Pinot Grigio

$8.75+

Conundrum White Blend

$9.75+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$9.75+

Joel Gott Chardonnay

$9.75+

Robert Hall Chardonnay

$11.75+

Bread & Butter Rose

$8.75+

Seaglass Riesling

$9.75+

ROSE/CHAMPAGNE

Josh Cellars Rose

$9.75+

J Rodget Brut

$8.25+

Mumm Napa Brut Bottle Only

$38.99

Beau Joie Brut Bottle Only

$78.00

WINE

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.75+Out of stock

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$8.75+

Yellow Tail Pinot Noir

$7.75+

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.75+

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$9.75+

Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$9.75+

Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc

$7.75+

Yellow Tail Chardonnay

$7.75+

Josh Cellars Rose

$9.75+

J Rodget Brut

$8.25+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh and seasonal cuisine, come and try our classic American food with a twist of modern and exciting flavors!

Location

740 Bay Marina Drive, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Kimball Coastal Eatery image
Kimball Coastal Eatery image

