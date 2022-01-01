Stake Chophouse & Bar 1309 Orange Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses

Stake Chophouse & Bar

2,177 Reviews

$$

1309 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

Popular Items

Carrot Cake
Filet Mignon Skewers
Alaskan King Crab Cake

Appetizers

Alaskan King Crab Cake

$35.00

Bacon Steak

$20.00

Thick Cut Bacon

Filet Mignon Skewers

$22.00

Achiote Marinade, Chimichurri Sauce

Flatbread

$26.00

Popcorn

$7.00

Sliders

$17.00

Steamed Mussels

$22.00

Steamed with Cream, Dijon and Fine Herbs, served with Garlic Bread

Surf & Turf Tartare

$32.00

Wood Fired Crab Sabayon

$70.00

Sabayon Sauce, Grilled Lemon

Wood Fired Oysters Rockefeller

$20.00

Four Classic Oysters Rockefeller

Roasted Bone Marrow

$30.00

Oxtail Perogi

$30.00

Chilled Seafood

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

$70.00

Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Half Maine Lobster Cocktail

$36.00

Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Hawaiian Ahi Tuna Poke

$22.00

Ginger, Seaweed, Avocado, Taro Chips

Six Oysters

$28.00

Fresh Shucked Oysters

Twelve Oysters

$56.00

Fresh Shucked Oysters

Whole Maine Lobster Cocktail

$72.00

Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

Poached & Chilled, served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Hamachi Crudo

$24.00

Dessert

Add 1oz Amaretto

$6.00

Add 1oz Frangelico

$6.00

Add 1oz Licor 43

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Blueberry Muffin, White Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Cream Cheese Frosting, Pineapple Rum Compote

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Chef's Selection of Cheeses, Honey, Fruit, Bread and Crackers

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Five layer Chocolate Cake, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Creme Fraiche

Peanut Butter Mousse Gateau

$14.00

Lemon Creme Glacee Tart

$14.00Out of stock

Sea, Chops & More

Dry Aged Burger

$24.00

King Crab 2 LEG

$130.00

King Crab 3 LEG

$180.00

Steamed, Served with Drawn Butter, Bearnaise and Lemon

Lamb

$68.00

Artichoke Barigoule, Chervil Pistou

Liberty Duck Breast

$48.00

Honey Glaze, Morel Mushroom, Duck Liver, Strawberry, Almond

Wood Fired Cioppino

$80.00

Lobster, King Crab, Mussels, tuna, Tomato & Fennel Borth, served with Garlic Bread

Seared Tuna

$49.00

Scallops

$49.00

Seabass

$57.00

King Salmon Special

$49.00Out of stock

Spiny Lobster Special

$90.00Out of stock

Sides

Baby Carrots

$15.00

Smoked Date Puree, Pistachio Aillade

Baked Potato

$15.00

Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Sour Cream, Chives, Butter

Braised Button

$16.00

Garlic, Winter Herbs

Duchesse Potatoes

$15.00

Chives & Creme Fraiche

Gratin Potatoes

$16.00

Comte Cheese & Roasted Garlic

Jumbo Asparagus

$19.00

Horseradish Hollandaise, Thyme

Mixed Mushrooms

$19.00

Shiitake, Cremini, King Trumpet, Maitake, Beech

Sauteed Spinach

$15.00

Crispy Onions, Truffle Butter

Stake Fries

$15.00

Hand Cut with Ketchup and Bordelaise

Wood Fired Broccoli

$15.00

Bagna Cauda, Lemon, Parmesan

Maitake Mushrooms

$17.00

Woodfired Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Woodfired Honeynut Squash

$17.00

1/2 Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Full Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$80.00

Truffle Fries

$25.00

Chantrelle Special

$40.00

Soups & Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$18.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Bacon Lardon

Kale Salad

$18.00

Shaved Kale and Brussels Sprouts, Feta, Smoked Almonds, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Brioche Croutons, Parmesan, Radish, White Anchovy

Alaskan Crab Avocado Corn Soup

$18.00

Fall Squash & Lobster Bisque

$23.00

Beet Salad

$19.00

Steaks

12oz Bone In Prime Tenderloin

$82.00

40 Day Dry Aged Boneless New York

$95.00

14oz Creek Stone farms

45 Day Dry Aged Rib Eye

$135.00

American Wagyu Eye of Rib

$78.00

8oz Snake River Farms

American Wagyu Rib Cap

$85.00

8oz Snake River Farms

American Waygu Skirt Steak

$72.00

Snake River Farms

Filet Mignon

$78.00

Creek Stone farms

16 oz American Ribeye

$75.00

22oz Flannery Beef

Full Blooded Wagyu Picanha

$95.00

Robbins Island Tasmania

Japanese A5 New York

Miyazaki Prefecture

Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Petite Filet

$68.00

Creek Stone farms

SRF New York

$95.00

Grass-fed Wagyu NY

$89.00

14oz Full Blood Tazmania NY

$155.00

Taste of Wagyu

$105.00

Flannery Ribeye

$112.00

22oz Flannery Beef

Share Plate

V-Day Menu

V-Day Prix Fixe

$125.00

Course 1

Course 2

Course 3

Shigoku Oysters

Kale Caesar

Asparagus Bisque

VD Tenderloin

VD Salmon

Cauliflower Steak

Chocolate Cake

Lemon Tart

PB Gateau

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Stake Chophouse & Bar is a boutique restaurant nestled in the heart of Coronado offering a culinary experience unlike any other. Stake is distinguished by its selection of fine USDA Prime, Dry Aged, and Wagyu Beef cuts. Using only the highest quality ingredients, Stake offers an extensive selection of fresh seasonal seafood flown in daily from around the world.

1309 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Stake Chophouse & Bar image
Stake Chophouse & Bar image

