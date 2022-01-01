Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosemary Trattoria

459 Reviews

$$

120 ORANGE AVE

CORONADO, CA 92118

Popular Items

Bolognese
Pizza Rossa
Caesar

To Go Starters

Thin slices of raw tenderloin, lemon aioli, arugula, Parmigiano reggiano

Sausage Mozzarella

$15.00

Italian spicy sausage baked with ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Meatball Mozzarella

Meatball Mozzarella

$15.00

Three house meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and tomato sauce

Truffle Fries

$14.00

French fries, truffle oil, Parmigiano reggiano, parsley

Ragu Polenta

Ragu Polenta

$15.00

Topped with Bolognese ragu or sauteed mushrooms

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Lightly floured calamari served with lemon wedge and marinara sauce. Make it spicy with cherry peppers +1

Fried Mozzarella

$14.00

Mozzarella coated in bread, rosemary and parmesan, served with our tomato sauce.

Salumi Board

$21.00

Selection of Italian cured meats & cheese served with arugula and olives.

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Pancetta, parsley, Parmigiano reggiano

Soups & Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes and basil dressed with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Caesar

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar house dressing, Parmigiano reggiano cheese, white anchovies, croutons

Beet salad

Beet salad

$16.00

Roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, pinenuts

Spinach Cobb Salad

$16.00

Minestrone Soup

$9.00+

Italian vegetable soup, kidney beans, pasta & herbs

Cioppino

Cioppino

$35.00

Italian seafood stew with shrimp, clams, mussels, white fish, scallops & calamari in a tomato broth

House Salad Lg

$10.00

Meatball Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Meatball Soup Cup

$8.00Out of stock

Meatball Soup Bowl

$10.00

Fresh Pasta

Fresh ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & basil.
Vongole

Vongole

$26.00

Clams, garlic, parsley, white wine, pepperoncini & a touch of pesto

Meatballs

Meatballs

$22.00

Homemade meatballs and our tomato sauce.

Funghi

$24.00
Sausage

Sausage

$22.00

Spicy Italian sausage and our tomato sauce.

Alfredo

$21.00

Alfredo cream sauce, Parmigiano reggiano

Creamy pesto

$22.00

Pomodoro

$20.00

House tomato sauce.

Both Ways

Both Ways

$22.00

Two meatballs & one sausage with our tomato sauce.

Bolognese

$22.00

Italian meat & tomato ragu.

Primavera

$22.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, eggplant, garlic, mushrooms & fresh basil sauteed in olive oil.

Fresh Tomato

Fresh Tomato

$22.00

Fresh ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & basil.

Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari & scallops in our spicy tomato sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, white wine, red pepper flakes and lemon garlic sauce

Shrimp & Cream

Shrimp & Cream

$28.00

Shrimp in our lemon/garlic cream sauce

Alla Vodka

Alla Vodka

$24.00

Pomodoro sauce, cream, vodka, butter, Parmigiano reggiano

Boscaiola

Boscaiola

$25.00

Mushrooms, cream, pancetta & onions sauteed in olive oil.

Puttanesca

$24.00
Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

Pancetta, onion, egg, cream, Parmigiano reggiano

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Veal cutlet lightly breaded and fried with mozzarella and our tomato sauce over pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and fried with mozzarella and our tomato sauce over pasta.

Butter

$18.00

Alfredo cream sauce, Parmigiano reggiano

Agliolio

$22.00

Plain Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Allamatriciana

$25.00
Rosa

Rosa

$24.00

Creamy tomato sauce.

Arrabiata

$22.00

Entree

Pork Ossobucco

Pork Ossobucco

$34.00

Braised lamb shank served with white wine and lamb jus, buttered fettuccine.

Rosemary half roasted chicken

$26.00

Free range chicken, roasted Yukon potatoes and asparagus.

Marsala

Marsala

$29.00

Lightly floured cutlets cooked with mushrooms, marsala wine & veal demiglace. Served with a side of buttered fettuccine.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded and fried eggplant layered with mozzarella and pomodoro sauce. Served with a side of mezzi rigtoni with marinara.

Picatta

Picatta

$29.00

Lightly floured cutlets in a shallot, caper lemon sauce. Served with a side of buttered fettuccine.

Salmone Mediterraneo

$30.00

Roasted Salmon with a puttanesca sauce of tomato, kalamata olives, garlic and basil over asparagus and potatoes.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Our house lasagna with cheese or beef ragu.

Chicken Cacciatore

$28.00

Half a free range chicken stewed in tomato, peppers, onions, olives, oregano & wine.

Peposo shortrib stew

$36.00

Tagliata Salsa Verde

$38.00

Salmone Picata

$35.00

Mahi Mahi Special

$35.00

Frutti Mare Risotto Alla Vodka

$35.00

Fettuccine Special

$40.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$30.00

Ravioli Special

$35.00

TUES. GNOCCHI

$25.00

Saffron Parpadelle Special

$40.00

Frutti Di Mare Special

$40.00

Pollo Fiorentina

$30.00

Funghi Special

$40.00

Seabass Special

$40.00

Pollo Carciofi

$35.00

Pizza

Pizza Rossa

Pizza Rossa

$19.00

Marinara sauce & mozzarella

Pizza Bianca

$19.00

Olive oil, basil, garlic & mozzarella

Pizza Rosemary

Pizza Rosemary

$22.00

Fennel salami, Italian sausage, rosemary, olive oil, fresh burrata cheese

Pizza Margherita

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil and our marinara sauce.

Pizza Terra e Mare

$25.00

Shrimp, speck, caramelized shallots, asparagus, mozzarella & rosemary

Pizza Pere & Gorgonzola

$22.00
Pizza Quattro Formaggi

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

White pizza, mozzarella, provolone, Gorgonzola & Parmigiano reggiano

Pizza Salumi

$22.00

Marinara sauce, prosciutto, fennel salami, speck, mozzarella & arugula

Pizza Pepperoni

$21.00

Cupped pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara

Pizza Prosciutto Arugula

$21.00

Pizza Polpette

$21.00

Marinara sauce, house meatballs, mozzarella & Parmigiano reggiano

Salame e Funghi

$22.00

Calzone

$23.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

Panacotta

$10.00Out of stock

Affogato

$9.00

Mikes NY Cheesecake

$10.00

Brownie a la mode

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kids tomato sauce

$7.50

Kids butter

$7.50

Kids Vodka sauce

$7.50

Kids pesto

$7.50

Kids meatballs

$7.50

Kids sausage

$7.50

Kids alfredo

$7.50

Kids bolognese

$7.50

Plain Pasta

$6.50

Kids Olive Oil

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Beverages

Sparkling 500ml

$5.00

Soda

$3.50

Iced tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Rose-Lav Lemonade

$5.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Chai latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.71

Doppio Espresso

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Adult Milk

$3.50

Fruit Juice

$3.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.57

Nitro Hot Brew

$6.00

Growler Refill

$20.00

Growler Purchase

$8.00

Kids Milk

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Wines

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Gls Malbec

$5.00

Gls Tempranillo Campo Viejo

$6.00

Gls Cline

$6.00

Gls Backhouse

$5.00

Gls Noble Vines

$5.50

REFILL

Do Not Make!!!!!

Pessimist

$23.50

Quilt

$30.00

The Prisoner

$46.00

Barolo Giovanni Rosso

$63.00

Brunello Polo

$72.50

Dolcetto dalba Pio

$24.00

Malbec Vive

$18.00

Merlot Markham

$27.00

Nero Davola

$18.00

Sangiovese Casamatta

$23.00

Tempranillo Campo viejo RSV

$22.50

Ripasso Acinum

$27.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Tom

$27.00

La Maialina

$19.50

Frescobaldi Castiglioni

$21.00

Querceto CL

$21.00

Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti

$24.50

Villa Antinori Chianti

$34.50

Santa Cristina Antinori

$19.50

Guado al Tasso Bru

$29.50

Le Macchiole

$37.50Out of stock

Liberta

$24.00

Lucente

$27.00

Querciabella

$26.00

Remole

$18.00

Cline

$21.50

Elouan

$24.50

Flowers

$45.00

Meiomi

$26.00

Patz & Hal

$37.00

Austin Hope

$44.50

Backhouse

$18.00

Black Stallion

$39.50

Daou

$28.50

Faust

$52.00

Isosceles

$65.00

Jordan

$62.00

Justin

$31.50

Noble 337

$19.50

Gls Riesling Urban

$5.00

Gls Bollini Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Gls Kim Crawford

$6.00

Gls Blacks Station Chard

$5.00

Gls Wente Chard

$6.00

Gls Ch de Berne Rose

$6.50

Refill!!!

Btl Moscato Dasti

$20.50

Btl Acinum Prosecco

$18.00

Btl Reisling

$18.00

Btl Barone Fini

$19.50

Btl Cavaliere Pinot G

$18.00

Btl Bollini

$18.00

Btl Livio Felluga

$25.00

Btl Brancott

$18.00

Btl Grove Mill

$20.00

Btl Kim Crawford

$21.00

Btl Blacks Station

$18.00

Btl Cakebread

$41.00Out of stock

Btl Ferrari Carano Tre

$29.50

Btl Quilt

$25.00Out of stock

Btl Sonoma Cutrer

$27.50

Btl Wente Chard

$18.00

Btl Ch de Berne

$24.50

Cocktails

Capri

$6.50

Cardamaro Mule

$6.50

Kentucky Mule

$6.50

Lower Manhattan

$6.50

Rosemarys Spritz

$6.50

Dolin Spritz

$6.50

Cappelletti Radler

$6.50

Cappelletti Royal

$6.50

Negroni Sbagliato

$6.50

Skinny Margarita

$6.50

Port Fonseca

$5.00

Limoncello Spritz

$5.50

Limoncello

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Lemondrop

$6.50

Italian cucumber

$6.50

Dirty martini

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Espresso martini

$6.50

Chocolate martini

$6.50

Bellini

$6.50

Sorrentino

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Ros-Lav Vodka

$6.50

Bourbon Neat

$6.00

Vodka/soda

$6.00

Tequila Shot

$5.50

Rum And Coke

$5.00

Gin N Tonic

$6.00

Gls Red Sangria

$10.00

Gls White Sangria

$10.00

Carafe Red Sangria

$36.00

Carafe White Sangria

$36.00

Beers

805

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Sculpin IPA

$5.00

Attitude

$5.00

Heineken zero

$4.50

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$5.00

Lagunitas Hazy IPA

$5.00

.394 Pale Ale

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Seltzer Mango

$4.00

Seltzer Blackberry

$4.00

T-shirts

V-neck Woman

$20.00

Crew-neck Men

$20.00

Caps

Small-Medium

$19.00

Medium-Large

$19.00

Hoodies

Small

$28.00

Medium

$28.00

Large

$28.00

XL

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Pasta & Friends Order for your home or come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 ORANGE AVE, CORONADO, CA 92118

Directions

Gallery
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado image
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado image
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado image
Rosemary Trattoria- Coronado image

