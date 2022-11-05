Restaurant header imageView gallery

Little Frenchie

841 Reviews

$$

1166 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118



HORS D OEUVRE

Bone Marrow

$22.00

fennel confit, mustard seed, fines herbes

Escargot

$23.00

burgundy escargot, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette

French Baguette

$7.00

Demi Baguette Normandy Butter

French Onion Soup

$18.00

French onion soup, caramelized onion, beef broth, aged comte cheese, toasted country bread

Pomme Frites

$8.00

house cut and twice fried kennebec potatoes, garlic aioli

Jardin Salad

$16.00

mixed greens salad with shaved seasonal vegetables, fines herbs, house shallot vinaigrette

Pate

$19.00

CHICKEN LIVER PATE, PORT WINE, SHALLOT CONFITURE, TOASTED BRIOCHE

Steak Tartare

$23.00

ANGUS BEEF, CAPERS, DIJON, SHALLOT, EGG YOLK, TOASTED BAGUETTE

Prawns

$25.00

Beet Salad

$22.00

Roasted Beet Salad, purple Haze Goat Cheese, castelfranco, fall citrus, aged sherry vinaigrette

SIDES

Heirloom Carrots

$14.00

roasted heirloom carrots, basil pistou, toasted pistachio

Pomme Frites

$8.00

house cut and twice fried kennebec potatoes, garlic aioli

Haricot Vert

$12.00

sauteed haricot vert, mustard greens, lemon

Asparagus

$14.00

mornay sauce, gruyere cheese

Side Fruit

$6.25

Side Salad

$5.00

Side 2 Egg

$3.99

Dessert

Choco Cake

$12.00

chocolate chiffon cake, hazelnut praline crunch, cherry compote

NA Bev

Mex Coke

$4.00

Mex Sprite

$4.00

Yellow Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Water Still

$6.00

Water Sparkling LG

$7.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Water Sparkling SM

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottle Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

French Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee Reg

$5.00

Coffee Decaf

$5.00

Hot Choclate

$5.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cafe Oolee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Herbal Tea

$5.00

Earl Gray Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Cocktails

HOT TODDY

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

OLD FASHION

$12.00

APPLE SPRITZERS

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$14.00

SPARKLING GLASS

Moet Split Brut

$19.00

Gaston Chiquet GL

$25.00

Laurent Perrier GL

$18.00

Louis P Brut GL

$10.00

Louis P Rose GL

$10.00

Roederer 242 GL

$28.00

Roederer Rose GL

$19.00

Domaine Balivet GL

$17.00

Renaudin GL

$25.00

Stephane Coquillette GL

$21.00

Veuve Clicquot GL

$21.00

Bellini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Apple Cinnamon Spritzer

$14.00

Blood Orange Cranberry Spritzer

$14.00

Lillet Spritz

$14.00

Riviera Spritzer

$14.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Leitz NA Sparkling Riesling 250ml

$16.00

Leitz NA Sparkling Rose 250ml

$16.00

SPARKLING BOTTLE

BTL LOUIS BRUT

$40.00

BTL LOUIS ROSE

$40.00

KRUG 375ML

$200.00

RUINART ROSE 375ML

$130.00

BTL DOMAINE BALIVET

$75.00

BTL RENAUDIN

$115.00

BTL ROEDERER ROSE

$85.00

BTL LAURENT PERRIER

$80.00

BTL GASTON CHIQUET

$115.00

BTL ROEDERER COLLECTION 242

$130.00

BTL STEPHANE COQUILLETTE

$95.00

BTL VEUVE CLICQUOT

$95.00

MOET SPLIT BRUT

$18.00

MOET SPLIT ROSE

$18.00

ROSE GLASS

Gl House Rose

$10.00

Gl Figueirasse

$10.00

Gl Fleur de Provence

$12.00

Gl La Domitienne

$10.00

Gl Moulin de Gassac

$10.00

ROSE BOTTLE

BTL HOUSE ROSE

$40.00

BTL DOMAINE DE FIGUEIRASSE

$40.00

BTL FLEUR DE PROVENCE

$50.00

BTL LA DOMITIENNE

$40.00

BTL MOULIN DE GASSAC

$40.00

WHITES GLASS

Gl House White

$10.00

Gl Borgeot Bouzeron

$16.00

Gl Guy Robin Chablis

$20.00

Gl ZD Chard

$20.00

Gl Val de Mer Bourgogne

$16.00

Gl Leduc-Frouin Anjou

$16.00

Gl Schmitt Gewurztraminer

$16.00

Gl Ardoisieres Cuvee Silice

$18.00

Gl Grenaudiere Muscadet

$10.00

Gl Roland Sylvaner

$15.00

Gl Mardon Quincy

$16.00Out of stock

Gl Masson B Sancerre

$20.00

Gl Justices BDX Blanc

$16.00

Gl Happy Lemon Riesling

$17.00

Gl Alexandrins Viognier

$10.00

Gl Railsback Vermentinu

$19.00

WHITE BOTTLE

HOUSE WHITE

$40.00

BORGEOT BOUZERON

$70.00

GUY ROBIN CHABLIS

$90.00

ZD CHARD

$90.00

VAL DE MER BOURGOGNE

$70.00

LEDUC-FROUIN ANJOU

$70.00

MEYER-FONNE GEWURZTRAMINER

$70.00

ARDOISIERES CUVEE SILICE

$80.00

GRENAUDIERE MUSCADET

$40.00

SCHMITT SYLVANER

$65.00

MASSON-BLONDELET SANCERRE

$90.00

JUSTICES BDX BLANC

$70.00

HAPPY LEMON RIESLING

$75.00

ALEXANDRINS VIOGNIER

$40.00

RAILSBACK VERMENTINU

$85.00

REDS GLASS

Gl House Red

$10.00

Gl Pont de Gassac

$13.00

Gl Chinon Cab Franc

$16.00

Gl Cultivar Cab

$15.00

Gl Post Parade Cab

$25.00

Gl Vine Cliff Cab

$55.00

Gl Depeuble

$16.00

Gl Latour Vacqueyras

$20.00

Gl Saint Galet CDP

$22.00

Gl Viala Mattes-Sabran

$10.00

Gl Espirit de Pavie

$20.00

Gl Thevenet Bourgogne

$18.00

Gl Lucien Boillot 1er cru

$33.00

Gl Bold Pinot

$18.00

Gl Cecillon Syrah

$16.00

Gl Samsara Syrah

$15.00

Gl Biale Zinfandel

$18.00

RED BOTTLE

HOUSE RED

$40.00

PONT DE GASSAC

$55.00

POINTEAU CAB FRANC

$70.00

CULTIVAR CABERNET

$65.00

POST PARADE CABERNET

$99.00

VINE CLIFF CABERNET

$250.00

DEPEUBLE BEAUJOLAIS

$70.00

LATOUR VACQUEYRAS

$90.00

MATTES-SABRAN CORBIERES

$40.00

ESPIRIT DE PAVIE

$90.00

LES CADRANS

$90.00

THEVENET BOURGOGNE

$80.00

LUCIEN BOILLOT 1ER CRU

$155.00

BOLD PINOT

$80.00

CECILLON SYRAH

$70.00

SAMSARA SYRAH

$65.00

BIALE ZINFANDEL

$80.00

DESSERT GLASS

Gl Clos Guirouilh

$12.00

Gl Sauternes

$25.00

Gl Domaine Piquemal

$13.00

Gl Domaine de Fenouillet

$13.00

GL Normandin Mercier

$12.00

Gl Moulin Touchais 2000

$15.00

DESSERT BOTTLE

CLOS GUIROUILH

$110.00

LAPINESSE SAUTERNES

$95.00

DOMAINE PIQUEMAL

$130.00

DOMAINE DE FENOUILLET

$130.00

NORMANDIN MERCIER BTL

$110.00

MOULIN TOUCHAIS 2000

$150.00

LAST CHANCE

CHATEAU MASSIAC

$69.00

HUDELOT-BAILLET PASSETOUTGRAIN

$88.00

CAMBRIA CHARDONNAY

$90.00

FRENCH BLUE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00

GOISOT IRANCY-MAZELOTS

$194.00

LOFI GAMAY

$66.00

MONTILLE MONTHELIE ROUGE

$216.00

Employee Wine

$400.00

FORT ROSS SEA SLOPE

$100.00

Taste of Coronado Sparkling GL

$7.00

Flat Top Hills

$60.00

KIDS MENU

MAC N CHEESE

$11.00

elbow pasta, cheese sauce

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

KIDS STEAK

$17.00

KIDS EGG PLATE

$12.00

KIDS CREPE

$12.00

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Frenchie is a chef-driven approachable bistro modeled after Parisian neighborhood cafes. Enjoy our rotating menu of Provencal classics, our immense selection of unique cheeses imported from France and our extensive wine collection from both France and California. We take pride in the imported and local ingredients we use; our produce is sourced from regional farmers, and our seafood from local area fisherman.

Website

Location

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

