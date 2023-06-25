Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salita Pizza

No reviews yet

615 South 16th Street

Suite 130

Wilmington, NC 28401

Food

Pizza

summer squash

$18.00

spicy cream, mozzarella, sweet onion, basil

kale

$18.00

spicy cream, mozzarella, garlic, speck

salami

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, roasted fennel, wild oregano

bomba

$18.00

red sauce, provolone, Calabrian Chile, pepperoni, basil

mushroom

$18.00

herby cream, provolone, roasted onion, salsa verde

pepperoni

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, wild oregano

salad

$18.00

herby cream, mozzarella, spring onion

margherita

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil

marinara

$13.00

red sauce, shaved garlic, wild oregano *vegan

cherry tomato

$18.00

red sauce, spring onions, basil, chili oil *vegan

nduja *weekend special*

$18.00

charred wax beans, spring onion, stracciatella

Salad

chopped salad

$12.00

romaine, chickpeas, olives, peppers, provolone, pepperoni, red wine vinaigrette (on the side) *gluten free

"caesar" salad

$12.00

chicories, anchovy, croutons, spicy anchovy dressing (on the side)

Soft Serve

swirl

$8.00Out of stock

best of both worlds

blueberry sorbet

$8.00Out of stock

olive oil, sea salt *vegan; gluten free

olive oil ice cream

$8.00Out of stock

honey, fennel pollen, sea salt *gluten free

Specials

prosciutto and melon

$10.00

cantaloupe, basil

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Topo Chico

$5.00

sparkling water

MexiCoke

$5.00

MexiFanta Orange

$5.00

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$5.00

MexiSprite

$5.00

Galvanina Organic Chinotto

$5.00

organic bitter orange soda

Galvanina Organic Clementine

$5.00

organic clementine soda with pulp

San Benedetto

$3.00

still water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

wood fired pizza, naturally leveled dough, bagels, breads, and soft serve

Location

615 South 16th Street, Suite 130, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

