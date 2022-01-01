Sansha Sushi - Castro

Restaurant info

Hello and Welcome! We are a family owned Japanese restaurant with multiple locations in San Francisco. Serving the Bay Area since 2012. We serve mostly wild or sustainably farmed fish and huge selections of Vegan Sushi and Japanese classic Vegan menu. Our name Sancha means side boo, come and enjoy a lovely meal at one of our restaurants! It's a chance to cheat on your go to restaurant with us Sancha Sushi, we will be your Sancha!

