Sansha Sushi - Castro

review star

No reviews yet

253 Church Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SAKE NIGIRI
MR. HERB
MAGURO NIGIRI

STARTER

MY DAD’S BOAT

$12.00

spicy orange salmon stuffed with sweet tofu. 2 pieces.

WASABI SCALLOP

$12.00

fresh scallops, yuzu mayo, wasabi chimichurri, tobiko stuffed with sweet tofu. 2 pieces.

ORANGE SALMON

$18.00

king salmon cubes, orange zest, spicy honey garlic sauce, side toasted nori. This dish perfect for sharing.

HONEY BUTTERFISH

$18.00

seared walu butterfish, honey truffle vinaigrette, dashi ponzu topped with red onion chips, scallion, tobiko. This dish is one of our best sellers.

TORCHED POKE

$12.00

fresh sashimi assortment seared on alder wood plank. orange slices, onion chips, green onion, yuzu, smoked salt, masago, house truffle dressing.

SASHIMI 6pc

MAGURO SASHIMI

$20.00

tuna.

SAKE SASHIMI

$18.00

salmon.

TORO SASHIMI

$40.00

FATTY TUNA.

SASHIMI 16pc

OMAKASE SASHIMI 16 PC

$45.00

CHEF'S CHOICE SASHIMI PLATTER.

NIGIRI 2 PC

MAGURO NIGIRI

$8.00

TUNA.

SAKE NIGIRI

$6.00

salmon.

UNAGI NIGIRI

$10.00

BBQ EEL.

TORCHED TORO NIGIRI

$8.00

FATTY TUNA.

TORO NIGIRI

$16.00

TUNA BELLY.

IKURA NIGIRI

$10.00

SALMON CAVIAR.

NEGI TORO

$8.00

FATTY TUNA WITH SCALLION.

HON HAMACHI NIGIRI

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL.

WALU NIGIRI

$5.00

BUTTERFISH.

HOTATE NIGIRI

$5.00

SCALLOP.

TOBIKO NIGIRI

$4.00

FLYING FISH EGG.

SABA NIGIRI

$5.00

CURED MACKEREL.

UNI NIGIRI

$10.00

SEA URCHIN.

NIGIRI 8 PC

OMAKASE NIGIRI 8 PC

$32.00

CHEF'S CHOICE NIGIRI PLATTER.

SPECIALS

KATSUO SASHIMI

$18.00

Japanese wild bonito sashimi topped with house aged soy, green onion, white pepper.

I GOT CHIVES, BUDDY

$18.00

Canadian king salmon sashimi cured on Indian rock salt topped with dashi ponzu and chive oil.

BLUE FIN BITES

$25.00

ahi tuna sashimi topped with fresh wasabi chimichurri, capers, green onion and truffle salt.

UNI TAMA

$10.00

sea urchin topped with quail egg. 2 pieces.

IKU TAMA

$10.00

house cured salmon caviar topped with quail egg. 2 pieces.

TOBI TAMA

$10.00

flying fish egg topped with quail egg. 2 pieces.

EL CAPITAN

$18.00

uni, ankimo, ikura, shiso, nori, fresh wasabi topped with house smoked soy sauce. 2 pieces.

CHOP CHOP

$18.00

bonito katsuo sashimi, roasted bell pepper, green onion, dashi ponzu.

BUTTER UNAGI

$10.00

2 pieces of unagi nigiri topped with salted butter.

ALBACORE TARTARE

$12.00

seared white tuna, garlic ponzu, scallion, sesame oil, sesame seed.

CLASSIC SUSHI ROLLS small 8 pc

SPICY SALMON

$12.00

fresh salmon, sweet chili.

CLASSIC CALIFORNIA ROLL

$9.00

real crab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seed, nori.

TUNA AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL WITH CUCUMBER

$8.00

UNAGI ROLL

$15.00

eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seed, sweet soy glaze.

CUCUMBER AVOCADO ROLL

$6.00

LARGE ROLLS great for sharing 8 pc

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

assorted fresh sashimi cucumber avocado topped with truffle salt, sesame seed and aged soy.

MR. HERB

$18.00

seared salmon, avocado, fried onion chips, scallion, spicy mayo, teriyaki soy glaze, masago, sesame seed.

DRAGON ROLL

$20.00

yama godo root, BBQ eel, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame, Japanese pepper, sweet glaze.

49ERS ROLL

$16.00

king salmon, avocado, Fuji apple, onion chips for crunch topped with lemon zest, sesame seed and house ponzu olive oil blend. The most popular roll!

MOM’S RIGHT!

$16.00

yellowtail, butterfish, avocado, tobiko, sesame seed, green onion, house truffle ponzu oil.

J-0-B

$18.00

real crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, green onion, sesame seed topped with seared butterfish, spicy mayo and sweet soy glaze.

DOUBLE AVOCADO ROLL

$15.00

avocado, cucumber, fried onion chips roll topped with avocado, green onion, sesame seed and sweet soy glaze.

PEPPER TUNA

$16.00

seared tuna, gobo root topped with torched butterfish, teriyaki sauce, sesame seed and white pepper.

SOY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$15.00

blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seed wrapped with soy paper.

NIGHT NURSE

$20.00

monkfish liver pate, pickled yama gobo root roll topped with yellowtail, shiso leaf, yuzu pepper, olive oil, ponzu vinaigrette. House special roll.

CHEF’S CHOICE VEGGIE ROLL

$10.00

HANDROLL

BUCK’D NAKED

$12.00

seared salmon, avocado, aged soy sauce. 2 pieces of hand rolls.

SALMON HANDROLL

$8.00

AHI TUNA HANDROLL

$8.00

UNAGI HANDROLL

$8.00

HAMACHI HANDROLL

$8.00

SPICY TUNA HANDROLL

$8.00

SEARED SALMON HANDROLL

$8.00

SEARED TUNA HANDROLL

$8.00

SABA HANDROLL

$8.00

Handroll SPICY SALMON

$8.00

SUSHI BURRITO

SPICY HAMACHI RRITO

$15.00

SALMON SKIN RRITO

$10.00

BAKED SALMON RRITO

$10.00

SPICY TUNA RRITO

$10.00

UNAGI RRITO

$20.00

COOKED ITEMS

HAMACHI KAMA

$5.00

ROYALE WITH CHEESE

$15.00

ebi prawns, seabass, mozzarella, spicy mayo, masago, scallion, avocado, sweet soy glaze.

Oshitashi (VEGAN)

$8.00

spinach, vegan ponzu, nutritional yeast, sesame.

Nasu dengaku (VEGAN)

$10.00

garlic eggplant, sweet red miso glaze, sesame.

TAMAGO

$2.95

DAILY SPECIALS

UNI SUPER FLAN

$8.00

UNI, FLAN, IKURA.

UNI FLAN NIGIRI

$4.95

UNI,FLAN

STUFFED SWEET TOFU

STUFFED TOFU WITH AVOCADO

$10.00

STUFFED TOFU WITH SEAWEED SALAD.

$6.00

STUFFED TOFU WITH SPICY SCALLOP

$10.00

CUSTOM CHIRASHI BOWL

3 ITEM CUSTOM CHIRASHI BOWL

$30.00

ADD MODIFIER (CUSTOM CHIRASHI BOWL)

4 ITEM CUSTOM CHIRASHI BOWL

$35.00

ADD MODIFIER (CUSTOM CHIRASHI BOWL)

HAWAIIAN POKE, SALAD, CHIRASHI

SEAWEED SALAD

$10.00

SPICY CHIRASHI BOWL

$20.00

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy scallop and avocado.

HAWAIIAN POKE

$12.00

assorted fresh sashimi cubes, cucumber, gobo root, seaweed mixed with house poke sauce.

CHEF’S CHOICE BOWL 20

$20.00

UNAGI DON BOWL

$20.00

UNI FLAN

Sea urchin. Ikura. Spanish flan.

UNI SUPER FLAN

$16.00

CLASSIC VEGAN MENU

CLASSIC NATTO BOWL

$20.00

for expert eater. DON’T ORDER. NOT FOR BEGINNER

seaweed salad

$10.00

nasu dengaku

$10.00

oshitashi

$8.00

VEGAN SWEET TOFU POCKETS

AVOCADO POCKET

$8.00

avocado . sesame seeds . sweet tofu . scallion . maple syrup .

SWEET POTATO POCKET

$6.00

steamed yam . sesame seeds . vegan spicy mayo

VEGAN CRAB POCKET

$8.00

cauliflower . sesame seeds . vegan mayo . fresh wasabi . yuzu zest

VEGAN HANDROLL

YAM TEMPURA HANDROLL

$8.00

VEGAN CRAB HANDROLL

$8.00

cauliflower . soy paper wrap . fresh wasabi . yuzu togarashi aioli .

VEGAN CALI HANDROLL

$8.00

avocado . cucumber . cauliflower . vegan teriyaki sauce. sesame seeds

Japanese classic maki (VEGAN)

YAMAIMO MAKI

$6.00

Japanese mountain yam potato . sesame seed . sweet rice vinaigrette .

UME SHISO MAKI

$4.00

UME, SHISO. FOR EXPERT EATER

NATTO MAKI

$5.00

FOR EXPERT EATER

KAPPA MAKI

$3.00

CUCUMBER, SESAME SEEDS.

VEGAN LARGE ROLLS

PASS THE DUTCHIE

$12.00

tempura asparagus . fried onion chips . candied yam . paprika vegan baconaise . hemp seeds . sesame seeds . avocado . 12

LOX

$12.00

vegan carrot lox . apple . avocado . red onion chips . olive oil . yuzu juice . lemon zest . hemp seeds . sesame seeds .

BOW TO YOUR SENSEI

$12.00

roasted bell pepper . sesame seeds . gobo root . avocado . sweet potato tempura . spicy vegan mayo .

VEGAN RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00

cauliflower . vegan yuzu mayo . cucumber . avocado . smoked carrot . roasted red bell pepper . sesame seed oil . truffle salt .

VEGAN CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00

cauliflower . vegan mayo. cucumber . avocado . sesame seeds .

VEGAN DRAGON ROLL

$12.00

braised sweet nasu eggplant . garlic soy glaze . gobo root . cucumber . avocado . sesame .

SUPER VEGAN CALIFORNIA

$12.00

cauliflower . vegan mayo. cucumber . double avocado . sesame .

CHEF’S CHOICE VEGAN ROLL

$10.00

chef’s special vegan roll .

DOUBLE AVOCADO ROLL

$15.00

avocado . cucumber . topped with avocado . green onion . sweet soy glaze . sesame seeds .

Royale with cheese (vegan)

$12.00

Steamed garlic spinach, bulk tofu, shiitake mushrooms, spicy togarashi vegan mayo, vegan mozzarella, eggplant, grilled Tokyo negi, sweet soy glaze, sesame.

The Mountain

$12.00

Japanese mountain potato, katsu tofu, shiitake mushrooms, gobo, spinach, grilled Tokyo negi, vegan katsu sauce.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hello and Welcome! We are a family owned Japanese restaurant with multiple locations in San Francisco. Serving the Bay Area since 2012. We serve mostly wild or sustainably farmed fish and huge selections of Vegan Sushi and Japanese classic Vegan menu. Our name Sancha means side boo, come and enjoy a lovely meal at one of our restaurants! It's a chance to cheat on your go to restaurant with us Sancha Sushi, we will be your Sancha!

Website

Location

253 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

Directions

