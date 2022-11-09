A map showing the location of Santa Fe Rosendale LLC 388 Main StreetView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Santa Fe Rosendale LLC 388 Main Street

No reviews yet

388 Main Street

Rosendale, NY 12472

To Start

Hummus Plate

$9.95

House made grilled pita & English cucumber

Hass Avocado Guacamole & Chips

$11.95

Ripened avocados, cilantro, red onions & chopped fresh jalapeño

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

bacon (with or without), goat cheese balsamic drizzle

Ahi Tuna Poke

$13.95

Pacific islander traditional cubed ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger, & fresh corn chips

Crispy Calamari

$12.95

Chicken Wings

$13.95

all served with house made bleu cheese dressing

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.95

Chop- roasted walnuts and honey

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Salads

The Wedge Salad

$10.95

iceberg lettuce, housemade blue cheese, bacon, & tomato

The Roxy

$14.95

farro, roasted beets, goat cheese, kale, candied walnuts, house-made dressing

House Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Burgers

Santa Fe Classic

$14.95

american cheese & special sauce

Widow Jane

$15.95

caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, widow jane bourbon bbq

The D&H

$16.95

black & green peppercorn, brie cheese

Sunny Side

$16.95

smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, & sunny-side-up egg

The Trestle

$15.95

Craft Burger of the Day

$18.95

Impossible Burger

$14.95

housemade black bean, brown rice base with fresh herbs

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Sandwiches

Crispy Cod

$16.95

pickled red onions, house-made tartar sauce

Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

marinated buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, & special sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.95

Entree

Chicken Parm

$20.95

Sides

Onion Rings

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Side

$6.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Pickles

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Guac

$3.50

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Bbq Sauce

$1.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger & Fries

$12.95

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$7.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Kids Classic Shake

$6.00

Kids Meatballs

$10.95

KIDS DRINK

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids Gingerale

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Seltzer

$2.50

KIDS refill

$1.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Seltzer splash Cran

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Soda Refill

$1.00

Shakes

Classic Shake

$8.00

Insane Shake

$14.00

Classic Root Beer Float

$6.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Flan

$7.00

Beer

Kold One (1)

$7.00

Logical Conclusion (2)

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA (3)

$7.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager (4)

$7.00

Brave Noise IPA (5)

$10.00

Winter Blend Cider (6)

$7.00

Narragansett (7)

$7.00

Juice Bomb (8)

$8.00

Raspberry Gose (9)

$8.00

Brick Row Red (10)

$8.00

Pederson Pils (11)

$8.00

Lavenade Tart Ale (12)

$8.00

Silhouette Rainbow Sherbet (13)

$8.00

Oktoberfest (14)

$8.00

Standard Cider (15)

$7.00

Allagash White (16)

$7.00

Hoegarden

$6.00

Leffee Blond

$6.00Out of stock

P.B.R.

$4.00

Stella

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Audacity

$9.00

Black Rock Stout

$8.00

Blueberry Ale

$7.00

Blueberry Wheat (Lasting Joy)

$9.00

Bravada IPA

$9.00

Buenavida Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Celebration IPA

$7.00

Chili Kombucha

$6.00

City Island

$10.00

Common Roots Lager

$8.00

Das Bronx Oktoberfest

$10.00

Diadem

$11.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Gather House

$7.00

Ginger Citrus Cider

$7.00

Ginger Kombucha

$6.00

Green City

$8.00

Heady Topper

$11.00

Heatwave

$10.00

Light At The End Of The Tunnel

$10.00

Lime Light

$7.00

MC2

$10.00

Meltemi Lager

$7.00

N/A Beer

$6.00

Nite Lite

$7.00

Photon

$8.00

Radler

$6.00

Silhouette

$10.00

Ski Trip Cider

$7.00

Toasted Pumpkin Cider

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauv

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Malbec

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Sauv Blanc (Kono)

$10.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle Kono

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bottle Dark Horse Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Malbec

$28.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$28.00

Liquor

Basil Haydens

$12.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Cooperstown Doubleday

$10.00

Elijah Rye

$8.50

Evan Williams Blk

$8.50

Hudson Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Taconic Dist RSV

$10.00

Tommy Rotter (BBN)

$8.50

Widow Jane - Rye Mash Oak

$12.00

Widow Jane - Straight

$14.00

Woodford RSV

$10.00

Blantons

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Well Bourbon

$8.00

B&B

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Remy Vsop (Cog)

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bulldog

$8.50

Empress 1908

$9.00

Gordons (well)

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey Gin

$10.00

Tommy Rotter (Gin)

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Appleton Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Barton Well

$8.00

Bumbu Rum

$9.00

Capitan Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Mount Gay

$8.50

Myers Dark Rum

$8.50

RumHaven

$8.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Astral Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Cuervo

$7.00

DeLeon

$10.00

Donjulio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Absolute

$8.50

Arrowood Vodka

$10.00

Crop Organic

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli 0

$8.50

Stoli Raz

$8.50

Tito's

$8.50

Tommy Rotter (Vod)

$8.50

Well Vodka

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$8.50

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Blk

$10.00

Dickel Tenn

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Dough Ball

$8.00

Slane Irish

$8.50

Glenlivet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Benriach 12yr

$12.00

Highland Park Scotch

$12.00

Dewars

$8.50

Cocktails

1908 Sidecar

$13.00

A Sip of Autumn

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

$11.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Cosmo Well

$10.00

Dough Ball Sundae

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Fall Sangria

$10.00

Hudson Whisky Beer Spritz

$12.00

Jalapeno Business

$12.00

Ketel White Russian

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Makers Hot Toddy

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Pepino Mojito

$12.00

Pumpkin Espresso Martini

$11.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$11.00

Quart Margarita

$25.00

SFBB Cosmo

$12.00

Strawberry Collins

$12.00

Well Hot Toddy

$9.00

Well White Russian

$10.00

Spooky Rita

$11.00

Sanderson Sis Sangria

$11.00

Caramel Martini

$11.00

Boozy Shakes

Irish Coffee Boozy Shake

$12.00

Raspberry Boozy Shake

$12.00

Widow Jane Vanilla Bourbon Boozy Shake

$12.00

Mocha Boozy Shake

$12.00

Toasted Almond Boozy Shake

$12.00

After Dinner Drinks

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Hazelnut Coffee

$10.00

Ketel White Russian

$11.00

Makers Hot Toddy

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Cucumber Collins

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Blueberry Mojito

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

388 Main Street, Rosendale, NY 12472

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
