Santa Fe Rosendale LLC 388 Main Street
388 Main Street
Rosendale, NY 12472
To Start
Hummus Plate
House made grilled pita & English cucumber
Hass Avocado Guacamole & Chips
Ripened avocados, cilantro, red onions & chopped fresh jalapeño
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
bacon (with or without), goat cheese balsamic drizzle
Ahi Tuna Poke
Pacific islander traditional cubed ahi tuna, sesame soy ginger, & fresh corn chips
Crispy Calamari
Chicken Wings
all served with house made bleu cheese dressing
Crispy Cauliflower
Chop- roasted walnuts and honey
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Salads
Burgers
Santa Fe Classic
american cheese & special sauce
Widow Jane
caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, widow jane bourbon bbq
The D&H
black & green peppercorn, brie cheese
Sunny Side
smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, & sunny-side-up egg
The Trestle
Craft Burger of the Day
Impossible Burger
housemade black bean, brown rice base with fresh herbs
Veggie Burger
Sandwiches
Entree
Sides
Kid's Menu
KIDS DRINK
N/A Beverage
Desserts
Beer
Kold One (1)
Logical Conclusion (2)
Lagunitas IPA (3)
Blue Point Toasted Lager (4)
Brave Noise IPA (5)
Winter Blend Cider (6)
Narragansett (7)
Juice Bomb (8)
Raspberry Gose (9)
Brick Row Red (10)
Pederson Pils (11)
Lavenade Tart Ale (12)
Silhouette Rainbow Sherbet (13)
Oktoberfest (14)
Standard Cider (15)
Allagash White (16)
Hoegarden
Leffee Blond
P.B.R.
Stella
Ultra
Audacity
Black Rock Stout
Blueberry Ale
Blueberry Wheat (Lasting Joy)
Bravada IPA
Buenavida Hard Seltzer
Celebration IPA
Chili Kombucha
City Island
Common Roots Lager
Das Bronx Oktoberfest
Diadem
Fiddlehead IPA
Gather House
Ginger Citrus Cider
Ginger Kombucha
Green City
Heady Topper
Heatwave
Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Lime Light
MC2
Meltemi Lager
N/A Beer
Nite Lite
Photon
Radler
Silhouette
Ski Trip Cider
Toasted Pumpkin Cider
Wine
Liquor
Basil Haydens
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Cooperstown Doubleday
Elijah Rye
Evan Williams Blk
Hudson Rye
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Taconic Dist RSV
Tommy Rotter (BBN)
Widow Jane - Rye Mash Oak
Widow Jane - Straight
Woodford RSV
Blantons
Jim Beam
Well Bourbon
B&B
Baileys
Chambord
Disaronno Amaretto
Frangelico
Kahlua
Remy Vsop (Cog)
Sambuca
Aperol
Bulldog
Empress 1908
Gordons (well)
Hendricks
Monkey Gin
Tommy Rotter (Gin)
Tanqueray
Casamigos Mezcal
Ilegal Mezcal
Montelobos
Appleton Rum
Bacardi
Barton Well
Bumbu Rum
Capitan Morgan
Malibu
Mount Gay
Myers Dark Rum
RumHaven
Sailor Jerry
Astral Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Cuervo
DeLeon
Donjulio Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Absolute
Arrowood Vodka
Crop Organic
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli 0
Stoli Raz
Tito's
Tommy Rotter (Vod)
Well Vodka
Deep Eddy
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Blk
Dickel Tenn
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Dough Ball
Slane Irish
Glenlivet
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Benriach 12yr
Highland Park Scotch
Dewars
Cocktails
1908 Sidecar
A Sip of Autumn
Aperol Spritz
Black Manhattan
Blueberry Vodka Lemonade
Classic Margarita
Cosmo Well
Dough Ball Sundae
Espresso Martini
Fall Sangria
Hudson Whisky Beer Spritz
Jalapeno Business
Ketel White Russian
Long Island Ice Tea
Makers Hot Toddy
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Pepino Mojito
Pumpkin Espresso Martini
Pumpkin White Russian
Quart Margarita
SFBB Cosmo
Strawberry Collins
Well Hot Toddy
Well White Russian
Spooky Rita
Sanderson Sis Sangria
Caramel Martini
Boozy Shakes
After Dinner Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
