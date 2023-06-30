Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saw's BBQ - Southside

review star

No reviews yet

1154 11th Ave S Birmingham

Birmingham, AL 35205

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.00
CUBAN

CUBAN

$11.25

FOOD

APPETIZERS

SMOKED WHOLE WINGS (5)

$11.99

red sauce + white sauce + white bread + pickles

SMOKED SAUSAGE HUSHPUPPIES

SMOKED SAUSAGE HUSHPUPPIES

$9.75

pimento cheese + pepper jelly

CONECUH CORNDOG

CONECUH CORNDOG

$8.50

served w/ spicy mustard

FRIED OKRA

FRIED OKRA

$5.00

served w/ sandwich sauce

PIMENTO CHEESE & PEPPER JELLY PORK RINDS

PIMENTO CHEESE & PEPPER JELLY PORK RINDS

$8.00

served w/ bbq pork rinds

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

chili + shredded cheddar + green onions + sour cream

SANDWICHES

THE ORIGINAL

THE ORIGINAL

$9.00

pulled pork + red sauce + pickles

SMOKED PULLED CHICKEN

SMOKED PULLED CHICKEN

$11.00
BOSS HOG

BOSS HOG

$12.00

pulled pork + cole slaw + pimento cheese + pickles + red sauce

SMOKED BRISKET

SMOKED BRISKET

$13.50

bbq caramelized onions + horseradish cream + pickles

PASTRAMI REUBEN

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$13.50

sandwich sauce + sauerkraut + swiss cheese + brown mustard

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$10.25

cheeseburger + caramelized onions + white sauce + sandwich sauce

CAROLINA BURGER

CAROLINA BURGER

$14.00

cheeseburger + mustard + onions + pickles + chili + cole slaw

BBQ BURGER

$16.00
SWEET TEA FRIED CHICKEN

SWEET TEA FRIED CHICKEN

$10.00

white sauce + pickles

THE COLONEL

THE COLONEL

$12.00

sweet tea fried chicken + pimento cheese + tomato

FRIED CATFISH

FRIED CATFISH

$11.50

tomato + onions + pickles + lettuce + sandwich sauce

CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

PIMENTO CHEESE BURGER

$14.00
CUBAN

CUBAN

$11.25
FRIED PORK CHOP

FRIED PORK CHOP

$10.25

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$9.00

GOODNESS & GREENS

PORK N' GREENS

PORK N' GREENS

$13.75

greens over mcewen & sons cheese grits topped w/ pulled pork + red sauce + onion rings

CHICKEN N' GREENS

CHICKEN N' GREENS

$17.00

greens over mcewen & sons cheese grits topped w/ pulled smoked chicken + red sauce + onion rings

BRISKET N' GREENS

$22.00

PORK & CHICKEN N' GREENS

$19.00

CATFISH N' GREENS

$17.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

southside mix + cucumbers + tomatoes + green onions

BBQ CHOPPED SALAD

BBQ CHOPPED SALAD

$10.00

southside mix + tomatoes + cucumbers + black eyed peas + farmer's cheese + dill cornbread croutons

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

STUFFED TATERS

BAKER

$8.00

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese

STUFFED BAKER

$10.50

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon

CHILI BAKER

$14.00

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon + chili

PORK BAKER

$17.00

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon + pork + red sauce

CHICKEN BAKER

$22.00

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon + chicken + red sauce

LOADED CHICKEN & PORK BAKER

$19.00

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon + pork + chicken + red sauce

BRISKET BAKER

$23.50

butter + sour cream + cheddar cheese + green onions + bacon + brisket + red sauce

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC HERB FRIES

$5.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

FRIED OKRA

$5.50

w/ sandwich sauce

FRIED PICKLED OKRA

FRIED PICKLED OKRA

$5.50

FRIED CORN

$4.00

PORK RINDS

$4.00
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$5.00
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

PIMENTO CHEESE

$2.75

2 oz. Portion Cup

CHEESE GRITS

$4.00
CHILI

CHILI

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$4.00
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00
TURNIP GREENS

TURNIP GREENS

$4.00

RASCALS & RUG RATS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

The kid's meal includes a choice of mac & cheese, cheese grits, fries, or sweet potato fries. Served meat, cheese & bread only.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDS PORK SANDWICH

$9.50

The kid's meal includes a choice of mac & cheese, cheese grits, fries, or sweet potato fries.

KIDS SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

The kid's meal includes a choice of mac & cheese, cheese grits, fries, or sweet potato fries.

KIDS SWEET TEA FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

KIDS SWEET TEA FRIED CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.50

The kid's meal includes a choice of mac & cheese, cheese grits, fries, or sweet potato fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

The kid's meal includes a choice of mac & cheese, cheese grits, fries, or sweet potato fries.

Kid's Lemonade

$1.00

Kid's Arnold Palmer

$1.00

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$4.00

Lemon Buttermilk Pie

$5.25

PINT BANANA PUDDING

$9.60

QUART BANANA PUDDING

$19.20

PAN BANANA PUDDING

$59.80

Feeds 18-20 ppl.

EXTRA SAUCE

SIDE RED SAUCE, THIN

$1.00

SIDE RED SAUCE, THICK

$1.00

SIDE WHITE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE SANDWICH SAUCE

$1.00

Side of Garlic Herb Sauce

$1.50

SIDE OF PIMENTO CHEESE

$2.75

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

8 OZ RED SAUCE, THIN

$4.00

8 OZ RED SAUCE, THICK

$4.00

16 OZ RED SAUCE, THIN

$8.00

16 OZ RED SAUCE, THICK

$8.00

8 OZ WHITE SAUCE

$8.00

16 OZ WHITE SAUCE

$8.00

8 OZ SANDWICH SAUCE

$4.00

16 OZ SANDWICH SAUCE

$8.00

6 OZ RED SAUCE, THIN

$3.00

6 OZ RED SAUCE, THICK

$3.00

6 OZ WHITE SAUCE

$3.00

6 OZ PICKLES

$1.50

8 OZ PIMENTO CHEESE

$11.00

16 OZ PIMENTO CHEESE

$22.00

DRINKS

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water

Powerade

$2.50

NA BAR DRINKS

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Basil Lemonade Re-Fill

$1.50

Mocktail

$5.00

CATERING

EzCater Packages

LITTER MEAL, SERVES 12

$176.25

Everything you need to make your own sandwiches, including your choice of two meats, buns, bbq sauces, and pickles. Served with your choice of up to five sides (one quart each). Plate, utensils, napkins & serving utensils included.

DROVE MEAL, SERVES 8

$114.85

Everything you need to make your own sandwiches, including your choice of two meats, buns, bbq sauces, and pickles. Served with your choice of up to four sides (one quart each). Plate, utensils, napkins & serving utensils included.

DRIFT MEAL, SERVES 5

$73.65

Everything you need to make your own sandwiches, including your choice of two meats, buns, bbq sauces, and pickles. Served with your choice of up to 3 sides (one quart each). Plate, utensils, napkins & serving utensils included.

Boxed Lunches

Original Pulled Pork Sandwich Boxed Lunch

$14.75

Each box includes a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad 4 oz., coleslaw 4 oz., chips .5 oz., and bottled water 8 oz..

Smoked Chicken & White BBQ Sauce Sandwich

$17.75

Each box includes a smoked pulled sandwich, potato salad 4 oz., coleslaw 4 oz., chips .5 oz., and bottled water 8 oz..

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$19.75

Each box includes a smoked brisket sandwich, potato salad 4 oz., coleslaw 4 oz., chips .5 oz., and bottled water 8 oz..

BOXED LUNCH, SWEET TEA FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.75

Each box includes a sweet tea fried chicken sandwich, potato salad 4 oz., coleslaw 4 oz., chips .5 oz., and bottled water 8 oz..

BOXED LUNCH, BBQ CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD

$19.00

Each box includes a salad (w/ diced smoked chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, farmers cheese, black-eyed peas, dill cornbread croutons , red sauce & ranch dressing) and bottled water, 8 oz..

Vegetarian BBQ Chopped Salad

$14.75

Each box includes a salad (w/ chef selected roasted vegetables, cucumbers, tomatoes, farmers cheese, black-eyed peas, dill cornbread croutons , red sauce & ranch dressing) and bottled water, 8 oz..

Meats

Smoked Pork 1/2 lb. / 8 oz.

$12.50

includes 4 oz. red sauce + pickles

Smoked Pork 1 lb. / 16 oz.

$25.00

includes 6 oz. red sauce + pickles

Smoked Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb. / 8 oz.

$15.50

4 oz. white bbq sauce & pickles included.

Smoked Pulled Chicken 1 lb. / 16 oz.

$31.00

includes 6 oz. white bbq sauce + pickles

Smoked Sausage 1/2 lb. / 8 oz.

$11.50

includes 4 oz. red sauce + pickles

Smoked Sausage 1 lb. / 16 oz.

$23.00

includes 6 oz. red sauce + pickles

Smoked Ribs Whole Rack / 10 Bones

$44.50

includes 6 oz. red sauce + pickles

Smoked Whole Wings, 20 ea.

$49.99

includes red sauce + white sauce + pickles

Smoked Whole Wings, 30 ea.

$74.99

includes red sauce + white sauce + pickles

Smoked Whole Wings, 50 ea.

$124.50

includes red sauce + white sauce + pickles

Sides

Pint Turnip Greens

$8.05

Pint Potato Salad

$8.05

Pint Cole Slaw

$8.05

Pint Cheese Grits

$9.20

Pint Mac & Cheese

$9.20

Pint Baked Beans

$9.20

Quart Mac & Cheese

$18.40

Quart Baked Beans

$18.40

Quart Potato Salad

$16.10

Quart Cole Slaw

$16.10

Quart Turnip Greens

$16.10

Quart Cucumber Salad

$18.40

Quart Cheese Grits

$18.40

Pan Garden Salad

$35.10

southside mix + tomatoes + cucumbers + black-eyed peas + farmer's cheese includes one pint ranch dressing + 1 pint dill cornbread croutons

Extras

Bag of Buns (Bag of 12)

$5.20

Bag Ice, serves 10

$3.50

customer favorite pellet ice

Sleeve of Cups, 25 ea.

$6.25

Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.85

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.85

Gallon Lemonade

$6.85

Gallon Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$25.00

Canned Soda, 1 ea.

$2.25

coke + diet coke + sprite + root beer

Bottled Water, 1 ea.

$2.00

LIQUOR DOUBLES

Scotch Doubles

DBL 100 Pipers

$8.00

DBL Macallan 12

$32.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$21.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$29.00

DBL Macallan 12-Sherry Oak

$30.00

Tennessee Whiskey Doubles

DBL Jack Daniel's

$15.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$15.00

DBL Jack 10 Yr.

$17.00

DBL Dickel 12

$11.00

DBL Dickel White

$11.00

Bourbon Doubles

DBL Benchmark 8

$8.00

DBL Bardstown Fusion Series #5

$29.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$19.50

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Elijah Craig SB

$13.50

DBL Old Forester

$11.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$21.50

Rye Doubles

DBL Dickel Rye

$13.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$14.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$16.00

International/Other Doubles

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Peach

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL American Born Moonshine

$11.50

DBL Old Smoky Tennessee

$13.00

Brandy Doubles

DBL Hennessey VS

$18.00

DBL Paul Masson

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Carolina style smoked pulled pork, chicken & brisket, served with one of three styles of sauce. Sides include mac n” cheese, fried okra, sweet potato fries, baked beans, cheese grits, turnip greens & don’t skip the banana pudding.

Location

1154 11th Ave S Birmingham, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

