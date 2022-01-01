Highlands Bar & Grill
1,702 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Our daily-changing menu, rooted in classic French technique, features the best from each harvest. We anticipate the cooler weather game of venison and quail, root vegetables and greens; the first springtime shad roe and the blue-green, live and kickin’ soft shell crabs arriving a few weeks later, followed by summer’s shell beans, tomatoes and okra. Regional, heritage ingredients and gracious service have been celebrated here since our opening in 1982. We hope to welcome you at table and add a little bit of beauty to your day
2011 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
