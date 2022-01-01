Restaurant header imageView gallery

Highlands Bar & Grill

1,702 Reviews

$$$

2011 11th Ave S

Birmingham, AL 35205

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Our daily-changing menu, rooted in classic French technique, features the best from each harvest. We anticipate the cooler weather game of venison and quail, root vegetables and greens; the first springtime shad roe and the blue-green, live and kickin’ soft shell crabs arriving a few weeks later, followed by summer’s shell beans, tomatoes and okra. Regional, heritage ingredients and gracious service have been celebrated here since our opening in 1982. We hope to welcome you at table and add a little bit of beauty to your day

2011 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205

