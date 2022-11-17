Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schat's Bakery & Cafe

853 Reviews

$$

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A

Ukiah, CA 95482

Order Again

Popular Items

Sm The Foreman
Sm Sandwich
Lg Sandwich

Tortinis/Paninis

Chipotle Tri Tip Tortini

$11.25

Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Pesto Tortini

$11.25

Salami, pastrami, pesto, onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Tortini

$11.25

BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Pesto Grilled Chicken Tortini

$11.25

Pesto Panini

$11.25

Salami, pastrami, pesto, onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese on sheepherders bread.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.25

BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.

Chipotle Tri-Tip Panini

$11.25

Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread.

Tuna Melt Panini

$11.25

white albacore tuna salad, with jack cheese on sourdough bread.

Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.25

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.75

Beans, chicken, cheese, rice, red onions, tomato and lettuce in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.50

Beans, cheese, rice, grilled veggies, tomato, avocado and lettuce in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quiche

Quiche a la Carte

$9.75

Your choice of meat or veggie quiche.

Quiche with Caesar Salad

$12.75

Quiche with Green Salad

$12.75

Quiche with Cup of Frui

$12.75

Quiche with Cup of Soup

$12.75

Baked Potatoes

The Norm

$7.50

Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream and chives.

The Works

$9.95

Baked potato piled high with red onions, broccoli, bacon bits, cheese, sour cream, chives, tomatoes and butter.

Wonderful Wraps

Small Wrap Combo

$12.75

Your choice of wrap with a side Caesar, green salad, cup of fruit or cup of soup.

Sm Roman Pillar

$8.25

A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sm Thai Wrap

$7.25

Sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, bell peppers, olives, cucumbers, spinach with a peanut vinegar dressing.

Sm Turkey Pen

$8.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard in a flour tortilla.

Sm Cobb Wrap

$8.25

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla.

Lg Roman Pillar

$11.25

A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Lg Thai Wrap

$10.00

Sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, bell peppers, olives, cucumbers, spinach with a peanut vinegar dressing.

Lg Turkey Pen

$11.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard in a flour tortilla.

Lg Cobb Wrap

$11.25

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla.

Specialty Sandwiches

Small Sand Combo

$12.75

Your choice of small sandwich with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or green salad.

Sm The Hammer

$8.25

Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.

Sm The Foreman

$8.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.

Sm The Journeyman

$8.25

Thin sliced marinated Tri-Tip, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, mayo and chipotle sauce on a french roll.

Sm Friedman Bros Classic

$8.25

Heated lean New York style pastrami topped with a cool cole slaw on a french roll with dijon mustard.

Sm Tool Time Tuna

$8.00

Fresh tuna on a honey molasses bread with mayo, tomatoes & sprouts.

Sm Sub Contractor

$8.25

Thin sliced salami, ham, turkey, onions, olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pesto on a French roll.

Sm 2x4

$8.25

Ham, turkey, pastrami, marinated Tri-Tip, jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on multi-grain.

Sm The Arc Welder

$8.25

Louisiana hot sausage on a French roll heated with mustard, pepperoncinis and jalapeno jack cheese.

Sm The Green House

$8.00

A vegetarian sandwich served with avocado, sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon mustard on mulit-grain.

Sm B.L.T

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.

Sm B.L.T.C.A

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.

Sm Home Improvement Club

$8.75

Black forest ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough.

Lg The Hammer

$11.25

Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.

Lg The Foreman

$11.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.

Lg The Journeyman

$11.25

Thin sliced marinated Tri-Tip, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, mayo and chipotle sauce on a french roll.

Lg Friedman Bros Classic

$11.25

Heated lean New York style pastrami topped with a cool cole slaw on a french roll with dijon mustard.

Lg Tool Time Tuna

$11.00

Fresh tuna on a honey molasses bread with mayo, tomatoes & sprouts.

Lg Sub Contractor

$11.25

Thin sliced salami, ham, turkey, onions, olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pesto on a French roll.

Lg 2x4

$11.25

Ham, turkey, pastrami, marinated Tri-Tip, jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on multi-grain.

Lg The Arc Welder

$11.25

Louisiana hot sausage on a French roll heated with mustard, pepperoncinis and jalapeno jack cheese.

Lg The Green House

$11.25

A vegetarian sandwich served with avocado, sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon mustard on mulit-grain.

Lg The Architect

$11.75

Chicken Salad sandwich on a fresh buttery croissant with lettuce, tomato and sprouts.

Lg B.L.T.

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.

Lg B.L.T.C.A

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.

Lg Home Improvement Club

$12.00

Black forest ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough.

BYO Sandwich

Sm Sandwich

$8.00

Small build your own custom sandwich creation.

Lg Sandwich

$11.25

Large build your own custom sandwich creation.

Sm Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Small build your own custom sandwich creation with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar or green salad.

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$6.25

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.

Sm Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.

Sm Cobb Chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.

Sm Cashew Chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.

Sm Apple Walnut Feta

$10.00

Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.

Sm Spinach Salad

$9.75

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, cranberries and feta cheese with a honey mustard dressing.

Sm Mediterranean Salad

$10.50

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, chopped salami, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese with Italian dressing.

Soup & Small Green Salad

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.

Soup & Small Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.

Sm Taco Salad

$9.75

Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.

Sm Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$10.00

Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.

Sm Cafe Greens

$8.50

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.

Sm Cafe Chef

$10.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Sm Tuna Salad

$10.00

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts topped with chunk white albacore tuna salad. Your choice of dressing.

Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.50

Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.

Lg Chicken Caesar

$13.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.

Lg Cobb Chicken

$13.25

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.

Lg Cashew Chicken

$13.25

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.

Lg Apple Walnut Feta

$13.25

Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.

Lg Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, cranberries and feta cheese with a honey mustard dressing.

Lg Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, chopped salami, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese with Italian dressing.

Lg Taco Salad

$13.00

Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.

Lg Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$13.25

Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.

Lg Cafe Greens

$11.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.

Lg Cafe Chef

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Lg Tuna Salad

$13.00

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts topped with chunk white albacore tuna salad. Your choice of dressing.

Lg Chicken Pasta Salad

$13.50

Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad

$13.50

Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.

Soup & Salad

Cafe Greens and Bowl of Soup

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.

Caesar and Bowl of Soup

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.

Schat's To-Go Boxed Lunch

#1 The Hammer Sm./Caesar/Cookie/Bag of Chips

$15.00

#2 The Foreman Sm./Garden Salad/Cookie/Bag of Chips

$15.00

#3 The Turkey Pen/ Caesar/ Cookie/ Bag of Chips

$15.00

#4 Kids Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich/ Orange Slices

$10.00

Americano

Americano 12oz

$2.75

Americano 16oz

$3.25

Americano 20oz

$3.75

Au Laite

Au Laite 12oz

$3.90

Au Laite 16oz

$4.35

Au Laite 20oz

$4.95

Cappucino 12oz.

Cappucino 12oz.

$3.50

Chai

Chai 12oz

$4.60

Chai 16oz

$5.15

Chai 20oz

$5.60

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75

Java Jolt

Java Jolt 12oz

$3.35

Java Jolt 16oz

$3.65

Java Jolt 20oz

$3.85

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.20

Mocha

Mocha 12oz

$4.25

Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Mocha 20oz

$5.75

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha 12oz

$4.25

White Chocolate Mocha 16oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha 20oz

$5.75

Latte

Latte Small

$4.00

Latte Medium

$4.50

Latte Large

$5.20

Breve

Breve 12oz.

$3.90

Breve 16oz.

$4.50

Breve 20 oz.

$5.20

The Bomb

The Bomb 16oz.

$3.25

The Bomb 24oz.

$3.75

Blended

Blended 12oz

$5.00

Blended 16oz

$5.20

Blended 24oz

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.90

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.25

Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz.

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.85

Schat's Loaded Hot Chocolate

Loaded Hot Chocolate Kids 8oz.

$2.50

Loaded Hot Chocolate 12oz.

$3.75

Loaded Hot Chocolate 16oz.

$4.25

Loaded Hot Chocolate 20oz.

$4.75

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk 12oz

$2.45

Steamed Milk 16oz

$2.75

Steamed Milk 20oz

$3.00

Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer 12oz

$2.75

Vanilla Steamer 16oz

$3.25

Vanilla Steamer 20oz

$3.95

Italian Soda

Italian Soda 16oz

$2.75

Italian Soda 24oz

$3.00

Italian Soda 32oz

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Coffee 20oz

$3.75

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.75

Iced Coffee 32oz

$4.50

Iced Tea

Iced Tea 12oz

$2.65

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.10

Iced Tea 24oz

$3.65

Iced Tea 32oz

$4.25

OJ

Fresh OJ 12oz

$4.50

Fresh OJ 16oz

$5.25

Fresh OJ 24oz

$7.50

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.65

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.85

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.10

Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.25

Fresh Squeezed O.J. & Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Peach, Pineapple, Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$3.10

Dinner Rolls - Sold By The Dozen

Plain Dz.

$7.00

Potato Dz.

$7.00

Sesame Dz.

$7.00

Assorted Rolls Dz.

$7.25

Seedlicious Dz.

$7.25

Honey Wheat Dz.

$7.25

Multi-Grain Dz.

$7.25

Butterflake Dz.

$8.25

Pies - 9" Deep Dish

Schat's Famous Pumpkin

$13.25

Pecan

$26.75

Apple

$21.00

Dutch Apple

$21.00

Triple Berry

$21.00

Triple Berry Crumb

$21.00

Cherry

$21.00

Chocolate Cream

$23.50

Coconut Cream

$23.50

Banana Cream

$23.50

Pumpkin Cream

$23.50

Breads

Bacon Cheese Bread

$11.75

Bacon Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$12.75

Cheese Bread

$9.25

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$11.00

Sheepherders Square Loaf Sliced

$6.25

Sourdough Square Loaf Sliced

$7.05

Coffee Cakes/Pastry/Holiday Favorites

Bear Claw Almond Ring

$12.00

Multi-Fruit Danish RIng

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

Website

Location

1255 Airport Blvd Suite A, Ukiah, CA 95482

Directions

Gallery
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image
Schat's Bakery & Cafe image

