Schat's Bakery & Cafe

Popular Items
Tortinis/Paninis
Chipotle Tri Tip Tortini
Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
Pesto Tortini
Salami, pastrami, pesto, onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Tortini
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
Pesto Grilled Chicken Tortini
Pesto Panini
Salami, pastrami, pesto, onions, roasted red bell peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese on sheepherders bread.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Chipotle Tri-Tip Panini
Tri-Tip with chipotle sauce , mushrooms, bell peppers and pepper jack cheese on multigrain bread.
Tuna Melt Panini
white albacore tuna salad, with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini
Burritos
Quiche
Baked Potatoes
Wonderful Wraps
Small Wrap Combo
Your choice of wrap with a side Caesar, green salad, cup of fruit or cup of soup.
Sm Roman Pillar
A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sm Thai Wrap
Sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, bell peppers, olives, cucumbers, spinach with a peanut vinegar dressing.
Sm Turkey Pen
Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard in a flour tortilla.
Sm Cobb Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla.
Lg Roman Pillar
A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lg Thai Wrap
Sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, bell peppers, olives, cucumbers, spinach with a peanut vinegar dressing.
Lg Turkey Pen
Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomato, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard in a flour tortilla.
Lg Cobb Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla.
Specialty Sandwiches
Small Sand Combo
Your choice of small sandwich with a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or green salad.
Sm The Hammer
Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.
Sm The Foreman
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.
Sm The Journeyman
Thin sliced marinated Tri-Tip, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, mayo and chipotle sauce on a french roll.
Sm Friedman Bros Classic
Heated lean New York style pastrami topped with a cool cole slaw on a french roll with dijon mustard.
Sm Tool Time Tuna
Fresh tuna on a honey molasses bread with mayo, tomatoes & sprouts.
Sm Sub Contractor
Thin sliced salami, ham, turkey, onions, olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pesto on a French roll.
Sm 2x4
Ham, turkey, pastrami, marinated Tri-Tip, jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on multi-grain.
Sm The Arc Welder
Louisiana hot sausage on a French roll heated with mustard, pepperoncinis and jalapeno jack cheese.
Sm The Green House
A vegetarian sandwich served with avocado, sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon mustard on mulit-grain.
Sm B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.
Sm B.L.T.C.A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.
Sm Home Improvement Club
Black forest ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough.
Lg The Hammer
Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smokey cheddar, tomatoes, sprouts, honey dijon and mayo on Sheepherder's bread.
Lg The Foreman
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough bread.
Lg The Journeyman
Thin sliced marinated Tri-Tip, cheddar, tomato, lettuce, mayo and chipotle sauce on a french roll.
Lg Friedman Bros Classic
Heated lean New York style pastrami topped with a cool cole slaw on a french roll with dijon mustard.
Lg Tool Time Tuna
Fresh tuna on a honey molasses bread with mayo, tomatoes & sprouts.
Lg Sub Contractor
Thin sliced salami, ham, turkey, onions, olives, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pesto on a French roll.
Lg 2x4
Ham, turkey, pastrami, marinated Tri-Tip, jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard on multi-grain.
Lg The Arc Welder
Louisiana hot sausage on a French roll heated with mustard, pepperoncinis and jalapeno jack cheese.
Lg The Green House
A vegetarian sandwich served with avocado, sprouts, onions, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon mustard on mulit-grain.
Lg The Architect
Chicken Salad sandwich on a fresh buttery croissant with lettuce, tomato and sprouts.
Lg B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.
Lg B.L.T.C.A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado, and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.
Lg Home Improvement Club
Black forest ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough.
BYO Sandwich
Salads
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.
Sm Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.
Sm Cobb Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.
Sm Cashew Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.
Sm Apple Walnut Feta
Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.
Sm Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, cranberries and feta cheese with a honey mustard dressing.
Sm Mediterranean Salad
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, chopped salami, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese with Italian dressing.
Soup & Small Green Salad
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.
Soup & Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.
Sm Taco Salad
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Sm Taco Salad w/ Chicken
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Sm Cafe Greens
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.
Sm Cafe Chef
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Sm Tuna Salad
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts topped with chunk white albacore tuna salad. Your choice of dressing.
Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.
Lg Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.
Lg Cobb Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.
Lg Cashew Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.
Lg Apple Walnut Feta
Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.
Lg Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, cranberries and feta cheese with a honey mustard dressing.
Lg Mediterranean Salad
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, chopped salami, artichoke hearts, olives, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese with Italian dressing.
Lg Taco Salad
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Lg Taco Salad w/ Chicken
Tortilla chips, a bed of greens, warm vegetarian black beans, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa and cheese.
Lg Cafe Greens
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.
Lg Cafe Chef
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Lg Tuna Salad
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts topped with chunk white albacore tuna salad. Your choice of dressing.
Lg Chicken Pasta Salad
Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Soup & Salad
Schat's To-Go Boxed Lunch
Cappucino 12oz.
Espresso
Macchiato
White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Kids Hot Chocolate
Schat's Loaded Hot Chocolate
Smoothie
Fountain
Dinner Rolls - Sold By The Dozen
Pies - 9" Deep Dish
Breads
Coffee Cakes/Pastry/Holiday Favorites
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
