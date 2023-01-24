Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slam Dunk PIzza - Ukiah

720 N State St

Ukiah, CA 95482

STARTING LINE UP

12" Cheesy Garlic Squares

$13.00

Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust

14" Cheesy Garlic Squares

$15.00

Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust

French Fries

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Knots

$8.00

8 Hand Tied Knots Made From Our Pizza Dough

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Housemade & Hand Dipped Mozzarella Sticks

Onion Rings

$9.00

Wings (6 )

$11.00

Wings (12 )

$18.00

Wings (24 )

$34.00

TOT'CHOS

Original Tot'Chos

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Tot'chos

$9.00

Cowboy Tot'chos

$9.00

Philly Cheese Steak Tot'chos

$9.00

LG Original Tot'Chos

$16.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Tot'chos

$16.00

LG Cowboy Tot'chos

$16.00

LG Philly Cheese Steak Tot'chos

$16.00

SOUP/SALAD

All You Can Eat/To Go Salad Bar

$10.00

Salad Bar W/Meal

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Mix+Parmesan Cheese+Caesar Dressing- Chicken Option(upcharge)

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Lettuce+Tomato+Carrot+Cucumber+Broccoli+Croutons+Dressing- No Substitutes

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Minestrone Soup

$5.00

Cup of our Housemade Minestrone Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup of our Housemade Soup of the Day

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb Patty+Bun+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Onions+Fries

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+BBQ Sauce+Lettuce+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Buffalo Sauce+Bacon+Red Onion+Lettuce+Tomato+Ranch+Fries

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Pesto Sauce+Cheese+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Crispy Chicken Strips+Cheese+Bacon+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked- Ham+Soft Roll+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pepperoni+Salami+Ham+Artichoke Heart+Green Olives+Tomatoes+Cheese+Olive Oil+Fries

Pesto Margherita Sandwich

$14.00

Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pesto Sauce+Mozzarella Cheese+Tomatoes+Basil+Fries

DESSERT

The Bunny Slope

$14.00

Nutella+Marshmallow+Graham Cracker Crumbles+Chocolate Sauce+Whip Cream on a 12" Pizza Crust (10" GF Option)

Big Cookie & Ice Cream (Hot)

$9.00

Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie+Vanilla Ice Cream+Chocolate Sauce+ Whip Cream

Cinnamon Knots

$8.00

Fried Pizza Dough Knots+Cinnamon+Sugar+Icing

Cannoli

$4.00

Cannoli Shell+Cannoli Filling+Chocolate Sauce

Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00

SIDES

1000 Island

$0.60

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Marinara

$0.60

Pesto

$1.00

Pesto Ranch

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

KIDS

<