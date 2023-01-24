Slam Dunk PIzza - Ukiah
720 N State St
Ukiah, CA 95482
STARTING LINE UP
12" Cheesy Garlic Squares
Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust
14" Cheesy Garlic Squares
Creamy Butter Garlic Sauce+Cheese on a Pizza Crust
French Fries
Fried Pickles
Garlic Fries
Knots
8 Hand Tied Knots Made From Our Pizza Dough
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Housemade & Hand Dipped Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Wings (6 )
Wings (12 )
Wings (24 )
TOT'CHOS
SOUP/SALAD
All You Can Eat/To Go Salad Bar
Salad Bar W/Meal
Caesar Salad
Romaine Mix+Parmesan Cheese+Caesar Dressing- Chicken Option(upcharge)
Side Green Salad
Lettuce+Tomato+Carrot+Cucumber+Broccoli+Croutons+Dressing- No Substitutes
Side Caesar Salad
Minestrone Soup
Cup of our Housemade Minestrone Soup
Soup of the Day
Cup of our Housemade Soup of the Day
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burger
1/2 lb Patty+Bun+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Onions+Fries
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+BBQ Sauce+Lettuce+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Buffalo Sauce+Bacon+Red Onion+Lettuce+Tomato+Ranch+Fries
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Grilled Chicken+Pesto Sauce+Cheese+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Crispy Chicken Strips+Cheese+Bacon+Tomatoes+Onions+Fries
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Oven Baked- Ham+Soft Roll+Mayo+Mustard+Lettuce+Tomato+Fries
Italian Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pepperoni+Salami+Ham+Artichoke Heart+Green Olives+Tomatoes+Cheese+Olive Oil+Fries
Pesto Margherita Sandwich
Oven Baked-Soft Roll+Pesto Sauce+Mozzarella Cheese+Tomatoes+Basil+Fries
DESSERT
The Bunny Slope
Nutella+Marshmallow+Graham Cracker Crumbles+Chocolate Sauce+Whip Cream on a 12" Pizza Crust (10" GF Option)
Big Cookie & Ice Cream (Hot)
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie+Vanilla Ice Cream+Chocolate Sauce+ Whip Cream
Cinnamon Knots
Fried Pizza Dough Knots+Cinnamon+Sugar+Icing
Cannoli
Cannoli Shell+Cannoli Filling+Chocolate Sauce