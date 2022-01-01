Main picView gallery

Schilling Beer Company

review star

No reviews yet

18 MILL ST

Littleton, NH 03561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Progressive European-inspired small-batch brewery centered on the values of family, community, and excellence. Some of our fondest memories involve sharing world-class beer and great food with those we love in unforgettable settings. Our desire is to create this experience for you here, on the banks of the Ammonoosuc River.

Location

18 MILL ST, Littleton, NH 03561

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Little Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,198
62 Cottage St Littleton, NH 03561
View restaurantnext
Lovett's Inn & Restaurant - Franconia, NH
orange star4.4 • 60
1474 Profile Rd Franconia, NH 03580
View restaurantnext
Kingdom Table
orange starNo Reviews
397 Railroad St. St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
View restaurantnext
Kingdom Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
397 Railroad Street St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
View restaurantnext
The Little Grill's Comida Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
50 Smith St Woodsville, NH 03785
View restaurantnext
Common Man - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
10 Pollard Road Lincoln, NH 03251
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Littleton

The Little Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,198
62 Cottage St Littleton, NH 03561
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston