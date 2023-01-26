Schooners Patio Grille - Lancaster 2797 W Avenue L
2797 W Avenue L
Lancaster, CA 93536
Popular Items
Shareables
Southwest Taquitos
Southwest chicken taquitos filled with MontereyJack cheese, bell peppers, spinach, beans, jalapenos, served with our house jalapeno ranch guacamole & side of honey mustard
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Try our delicious Gårlic cheesy Bread Be bold and add your favorite toppings such as Jalapenos, bacon, sausage and more! Served with a side of marinarà
Potato Skins
Loaded with bacon, melted jack cheddar cheese and topped with chives
Chicken Tenders.
Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzel
4 German style soft pretzels with salt served with hot nacho cheese sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded golden brown mozzarella sticks, served with our house marinara
Fried Calamari
Breaded calamari sticks served with cocktail sauce and house melted garlic lemon butter
Fried Pickles
Beer battered fried pickles served with honey mustard.
Breaded Zucchini
Zucchini breaded in a light Italian style seasoning
Onion Rings
Breaded jumbo white onion rings
Onion Straws
hinly sliced white onion straws.
Side of fry pickles
Side of onion rings
Side of onion straws
Side of fry zucchini
Side mozzarella stick
Two Combo
Three Combo
Four Combo
Fry Creations
Cuban Fries
Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles
Carne Fries
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Blackened Chicken Fries
Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,
Schooners Fries
steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with
Jalapeno Fries
Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with
Garlic Fries
Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,
Buffalo Fries
Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,
Chili Cheese Fries
South of the Border
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken al carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheese served with beans, chips & salsas
Cheese Quesadilla
Schooners Nacho
Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken el carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheddar cheese topped with cilantro. Big enough for 2
Supreme Nachos
Carne asada, chicken al carbon and shrimp with grilled onions and jalapenos, beans, queso fresco, drizzled with our house salsa roja and topped with cilnatro
Wet Red Burrito
Choice of carne asada, chicken al carbon, shrimp or carnitas with beans, arroz rojo, pico de gallo, topped with house salsa roja, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa.
Chips & Friends
Warm tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, zesty nacho cheese & fresh house guacamole dip
Carnitas Tacos
Seasoned carnitas on mini flour tortillas topped with grilled diced onoions, cilantro & jalapeno ranch
Beef Fajta Tacos
Seasoned ground beef with bell peppers and onions
Chicken Tacos
Chicken al carbon on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream
Carne Asada Tacos
Carne Asada on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream
Fish Tacos
Breaded Atlantic Cod in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped with pico de gallo, diced avocado and drizzled with lime crema sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Diced seasoned shrimp in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped woith diced tomatoes, diced avocado, drizzled with lime crema sauce
Wings*
Burgers
Turkey Burger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun turkey patty topped with jalapeno ranch, lettuce tomato purplc onion grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & avocado
Cheeseburger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese & mayo.
Jalapeno Double
On a garlic toasted brioche bun double all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, topped with a cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion ring, pickles & chipotle ranch
Pastrami Burger
On a garlic toasted bun all. beef patty, pastrami with sautéed onions, jalapenos,
Mushroom Jack
On a garlic toasted bun all beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon,. pepper jack cheese & mayo
Barn Yard Burger
On a galrice toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos, pastrami, Canadian bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion ring, an over medium egg, American cheese & drizzled with roasted garlic ranch
Southwest Melt
On a garlic toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos,
Western BBQ Burger
On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, topped with onion straws
Southwest Guacamole
On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ortega chilis, red onion & American cheese topped with guacamole & roasted garlic ranch
Sliders
French Dip Sliders
Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned with màyo.and provolone cheese on garlic toasted brioche buns served with aus jus
Cuban Sliders
An all beef patty topped with Canadian bacon, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard & pepper jack cheese on toasted brioche buns
Jack Daniels Sliders
Grilled chicken or thin sliced ribeye, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,
Blackened Chicken Sliders
Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, ortega chilis, lettuce avocado & jalapeno ranch on toasted brioche buns
Western BBQ Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with bacon,
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno ranch & mozzarella cheese on toasted brioche buns
Cheeseburger Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo & American cheese on toasted brioche buns
Jalapeno Sliders
Two all beef patties topped with bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce,
4 Pack Sliders
6 Pack Sliders
8 Pack Sliders
Sandwiches
SoCal Club
tomato, ortego.chil, grilled onions, avocado with swiss cheese, & roasted garlic ranch, on garlic toasted baguette
Buffalo Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chciken with jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted bun
BBQ Sandwich
Choice of seasoned pork or tender thin sliced ribeye on a bed of house coleslaw, pickles & jalapeno ranch on a garlic toasted baguette
Steak Philly
Thin sliced ribeye, mayo, grilled onions, bell pepper & provoline cheese on a garlic toasted baguette
French Dip
Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned on a garlic toasted bageutte with provolone cheese, mayo & Au Jus.
Turkey Club
Sliced smoked turkey, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on garlic toasted white bread
Pastrami on Rye
Thin slice pastrami, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese on garlic toasted rye bread
Schooner's Cuban
Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette
Blackened Turkey
Sliced oven roasted turkey with cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, jack cheddar cheese, topped with avocado, jalapeno ranch on toasted sourdough bread
Reuben
Pastrami on Fire
CALI BLT
Salads
Flatbreads
Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread
Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &
Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread
Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce
3 Pig Flatbread
Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan
Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,
LRG Taco Supreme Flatbread
Potatoes
Western BBQ Potato
BBQ Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, diced bacon, tossed in bbq sauce, Jack cheddar cheese, topped:
Cuban Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with seasoned
Grilled Veggie Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled zucchini, red onions, poblano roasted corn blend, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, ortega chili, queso fresco & drizzled with cilantro jalapeno lime ranch
Steak Potato
Jumbo baked potato
Blackened Chicken Fajita Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled
Jack Daniels Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, onions,
Loaded Potato
Jumbo baked potato rubbed with oil &
Buffalo Chicken Potato
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce,
Side Orders
Steak Fry Side
Side Salad
Side Caesar salad
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Soup of the Day
1 Chx Breast
2 Chx Breast
Carne Asada side
Side Avocado
Side of Mixed Veggies
Side Grilled Zucchini 8
Diced Chx
Side Baked Potato
Turkey Patty
Burger Patty
Side Jalapenos
Side of Chips
8 oz Salsa
Side Nacho Cheese
Side of Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side of Celery
Side of fresh Pickles
Side of Ravioli
Coleslaw Side
Side G bread (4)
Breadsticks
Side of Rice
Side of Bacon (4)
Dressing
Ice Cream
Side of Beans
Side of shrimp
Garlic L Shrimp
Add Egg
Marinara side
Side tortillas (3)
Vintage
16 oz Ribeye
10 oz Top Sirloin
10 oz. top sirloin topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppercorn-sauce served on a bed of white rice
14 oz New York Steak
simply seasoned cooked to order served on a bed of white rice
Fish N'Chips
Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice
Steak & Shrimp Stir fry
10 blackened shrimp on a bed of roasted garlic
Schooners Ribs & Cheesy Bread
Desserts
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mug Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Pink Lemonade
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Energy
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rodgers
Ginger Ale
Pineapple Juice
Craberry Juice
Orange Juice
Cock N Bull
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Water
Virgin Cocktails
Refills
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken
Home style breaded chicken breast with a touch of pepper or 6 boneless wings
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Monterey jack & cheddar
Kids Cheeseburger
Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato, mayo, &
Kids Fish Sandwich
Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod with lettuce, tartar sauce & American cheese on a toasted garlic bun
Kids Fish & Chps
Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod
Kids Grilled Cheese
Garlic toasted white bread with American cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Express Lunch
EXP DBL Cheeseburger
EXP Schooners Stir Fry
EXP Carne Wrap
EXP B.L.T.A
EXP Chicken Cali Sand
EXP Chicken Tenders
Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce
EXP Blackened Chicken Sand
EXP Pack of Tacos
EXP Taco Salad
EXP Turkey Bacon Wrap
EXP Rueben Sand
EXP Blackened Turkey Melt
EXP French Dip
EXP Pastrami Sand
EXP Buffalo Chick Sand
EXP Cuban Sand
Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
2797 W Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93536