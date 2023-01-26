  • Home
Schooners Patio Grille - Lancaster 2797 W Avenue L

2797 W Avenue L

Lancaster, CA 93536

Popular Items

Jack Daniels Potato
Buffalo Chicken Potato

Shareables

Southwest Taquitos

$11.59

Southwest chicken taquitos filled with MontereyJack cheese, bell peppers, spinach, beans, jalapenos, served with our house jalapeno ranch guacamole & side of honey mustard

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$12.59

Try our delicious Gårlic cheesy Bread Be bold and add your favorite toppings such as Jalapenos, bacon, sausage and more! Served with a side of marinarà

Potato Skins

$11.39

Loaded with bacon, melted jack cheddar cheese and topped with chives

Chicken Tenders.

$12.69

Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.19

4 German style soft pretzels with salt served with hot nacho cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.29

Breaded golden brown mozzarella sticks, served with our house marinara

Fried Calamari

$12.39

Breaded calamari sticks served with cocktail sauce and house melted garlic lemon butter

Fried Pickles

$12.39

Beer battered fried pickles served with honey mustard.

Breaded Zucchini

$12.29

Zucchini breaded in a light Italian style seasoning

Onion Rings

$12.39

Breaded jumbo white onion rings

Onion Straws

$12.39

hinly sliced white onion straws.

Side of fry pickles

$7.29

Side of onion rings

$7.00

Side of onion straws

$7.00

Side of fry zucchini

$7.00

Side mozzarella stick

$6.59

Two Combo

$14.39

Three Combo

$17.39

Four Combo

$22.39

Fry Creations

Cuban Fries

$12.59+

Seasoned steak fries, topped with carnitas, diced Canadian bacon, diced grilled onions, jalapenos, melted pepper jack cheese, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with diced pickles

Carne Fries

$12.29+

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Blackened Chicken Fries

$12.59+

Seasoned steak fries loaded with blackened Seasoned steak fries loaded with melted diced grilled chicken breast, bell peppers,

Schooners Fries

$10.89+

steak fries loaded with melted jack cheddar cheese, topped with grilled onions, and drizzled with

Jalapeno Fries

$11.29+

Seasoned steak fries, topped with nacho cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, diced bacon, and drizzled with

Garlic Fries

$10.29+

Seasoned steak fries, tossed in melted garlic butter, parsley,

Buffalo Fries

$11.59+

Seasoned steak fries, drizzled with nacho cheese, buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, chives,

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.29+

South of the Border

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.59

Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken al carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheese served with beans, chips & salsas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Schooners Nacho

$13.59

Choice of carne-asada, ground beef, chicken el carbon or carnitas with grilled onions, bell peppers, jack cheddar cheese topped with cilantro. Big enough for 2

Supreme Nachos

$18.29

Carne asada, chicken al carbon and shrimp with grilled onions and jalapenos, beans, queso fresco, drizzled with our house salsa roja and topped with cilnatro

Wet Red Burrito

$13.29

Choice of carne asada, chicken al carbon, shrimp or carnitas with beans, arroz rojo, pico de gallo, topped with house salsa roja, jack cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with chips and salsa.

Chips & Friends

$9.99

Warm tortilla chips served with pico de gallo, zesty nacho cheese & fresh house guacamole dip

Carnitas Tacos

$12.29

Seasoned carnitas on mini flour tortillas topped with grilled diced onoions, cilantro & jalapeno ranch

Beef Fajta Tacos

$12.09

Seasoned ground beef with bell peppers and onions

Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Chicken al carbon on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream

Carne Asada Tacos

$12.59

Carne Asada on mini flour tortillas topped with onions, cilantro and diced avocado served with sour cream

Fish Tacos

$12.89

Breaded Atlantic Cod in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped with pico de gallo, diced avocado and drizzled with lime crema sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$12.89

Diced seasoned shrimp in mini flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage topped woith diced tomatoes, diced avocado, drizzled with lime crema sauce

Wings*

8 Piece

$13.49

12 Piece

$19.79

18 Piece

$26.79

24 Piece

$33.69

12-Split

$19.79

18 -Split

$26.79

24-Split

$33.69

Burgers

Turkey Burger

$13.25

On a garlic toasted brioche bun turkey patty topped with jalapeno ranch, lettuce tomato purplc onion grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese & avocado

Cheeseburger

$10.99

On a garlic toasted brioche bun all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese & mayo.

Jalapeno Double

$15.99

On a garlic toasted brioche bun double all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, topped with a cheese stuffed jalapeno, onion ring, pickles & chipotle ranch

Pastrami Burger

$12.79

On a garlic toasted bun all. beef patty, pastrami with sautéed onions, jalapenos,

Mushroom Jack

$12.29

On a garlic toasted bun all beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, bacon,. pepper jack cheese & mayo

Barn Yard Burger

$14.89

On a galrice toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos, pastrami, Canadian bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion ring, an over medium egg, American cheese & drizzled with roasted garlic ranch

Southwest Melt

$12.59

On a garlic toasted brioche bun with fries, lettuce, tomato, smokehouse patty, jalapenos,

Western BBQ Burger

$13.89

On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, topped with onion straws

Southwest Guacamole

$13.89

On a garlic toasted brioche bun smoke house patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ortega chilis, red onion & American cheese topped with guacamole & roasted garlic ranch

Sliders

French Dip Sliders

$11.99

Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned with màyo.and provolone cheese on garlic toasted brioche buns served with aus jus

Cuban Sliders

$11.79

An all beef patty topped with Canadian bacon, carnitas, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard & pepper jack cheese on toasted brioche buns

Jack Daniels Sliders

$11.59

Grilled chicken or thin sliced ribeye, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,

Blackened Chicken Sliders

$11.49

Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, ortega chilis, lettuce avocado & jalapeno ranch on toasted brioche buns

Western BBQ Sliders

$11.49

Two all beef patties topped with bacon,

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno ranch & mozzarella cheese on toasted brioche buns

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.49

Two all beef patties topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo & American cheese on toasted brioche buns

Jalapeno Sliders

$10.79

Two all beef patties topped with bacon, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce,

4 Pack Sliders

$20.79

6 Pack Sliders

$29.99

8 Pack Sliders

$38.42

Sandwiches

SoCal Club

$12.59

tomato, ortego.chil, grilled onions, avocado with swiss cheese, & roasted garlic ranch, on garlic toasted baguette

Buffalo Sandwich

$11.69

Grilled or crispy chciken with jalapeno ranch, lettuce, tomato & mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted bun

BBQ Sandwich

$11.89

Choice of seasoned pork or tender thin sliced ribeye on a bed of house coleslaw, pickles & jalapeno ranch on a garlic toasted baguette

Steak Philly

$12.29

Thin sliced ribeye, mayo, grilled onions, bell pepper & provoline cheese on a garlic toasted baguette

French Dip

$11.99

Thin sliced ribeye lightly seasoned on a garlic toasted bageutte with provolone cheese, mayo & Au Jus.

Turkey Club

$11.89

Sliced smoked turkey, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo on garlic toasted white bread

Pastrami on Rye

$11.59

Thin slice pastrami, mustard, pickles, swiss cheese on garlic toasted rye bread

Schooner's Cuban

$14.29

Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette

Blackened Turkey

$11.69

Sliced oven roasted turkey with cajun spices, lettuce, tomato, jack cheddar cheese, topped with avocado, jalapeno ranch on toasted sourdough bread

Reuben

$11.69

Pastrami on Fire

$11.89

CALI BLT

$11.89

Salads

Blackened Chicken Shrimp

$14.59

Antipasto

$13.79

Cobb

$13.59

The Ahi

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken salad

$12.79

South West

$14.29

Chicken Caesar

$12.79

Steak salad

$13.89

Flatbreads

Spicy Honey Garlic Flatbread

$12.19+

Canadian bacon, chicken, red onion, pineapple, jalapenos & mozzarella cheese drizzled with honey garlic &

Spiced Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.69+

Marinara sauce, jumbo pepperoni, red onion, black olives, pineapple, mozzarella cheese & jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.59+

Choice of grilled or crispy chcken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles, topped with diced celery & drizzled with buffalo sauce & jalapeno ranch

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$10.79+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, mozzarella cheese, pineapple topped with cilantro & drizzled with bbq sauce

3 Pig Flatbread

$10.89+

Rustic tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, with mozzarella cheese, parmesan

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$10.49+

Marinara sauce, grilled zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms,

LRG Taco Supreme Flatbread

$14.49

Potatoes

Western BBQ Potato

$13.49

BBQ Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, diced bacon, tossed in bbq sauce, Jack cheddar cheese, topped:

Cuban Potato

$13.69

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with seasoned

Grilled Veggie Potato

$12.69

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled zucchini, red onions, poblano roasted corn blend, mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, ortega chili, queso fresco & drizzled with cilantro jalapeno lime ranch

Steak Potato

$13.09

Jumbo baked potato

Blackened Chicken Fajita Potato

$13.49

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled

Jack Daniels Potato

$13.79

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled chicken breast or thin sliced ribeye, onions,

Loaded Potato

$11.69

Jumbo baked potato rubbed with oil &

Buffalo Chicken Potato

$13.29

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with grilled or crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce,

Side Orders

Steak Fry Side

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar salad

$4.50

Bowl of Chili

$4.50

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$4.00

1 Chx Breast

$5.99

2 Chx Breast

$7.99

Carne Asada side

$6.99

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side of Mixed Veggies

$7.29

Side Grilled Zucchini 8

$7.29

Diced Chx

$5.99

Side Baked Potato

$7.99

Turkey Patty

$6.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.75+

Side of Chips

$2.49+

8 oz Salsa

$4.99

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00+

Side of Cheese

$1.00+

Side Guacamole

$1.00+

Side of Celery

$2.29

Side of fresh Pickles

$1.99

Side of Ravioli

$6.99

Coleslaw Side

$3.75

Side G bread (4)

$4.00

Breadsticks

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.99

Side of Bacon (4)

$3.29

Dressing

$0.75+

Ice Cream

$2.99

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of shrimp

$7.99

Garlic L Shrimp

$16.99

Add Egg

$1.00

Marinara side

$2.99

Side tortillas (3)

$1.99

Vintage

16 oz Ribeye

$35.99

10 oz Top Sirloin

$27.99

10 oz. top sirloin topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppercorn-sauce served on a bed of white rice

14 oz New York Steak

$37.99

simply seasoned cooked to order served on a bed of white rice

Fish N'Chips

$25.99

Wild caught Alaskan cod battered in Alaskan White beer, served with lemons & tartar sauce served on a bed of cilantro jalapeno lime ranch rice

Steak & Shrimp Stir fry

$19.99

10 blackened shrimp on a bed of roasted garlic

Schooners Ribs & Cheesy Bread

$29.99

Desserts

Brownie Rockslide

$9.99+

Warm brownies with pecans, caramel ganache,

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.99

Warm chocolate chip waffle topped with 2 scoops of ice cream

Rootbeer Float

$6.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Mug Root Beer

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.59

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Energy

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Shirley Temple

$3.59

Roy Rodgers

$3.59

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.59

Craberry Juice

$3.59

Orange Juice

$3.59

Cock N Bull

$3.99

Club Soda

Tonic Water

Water

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Refills

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Root Beer

Dr Pepper

Sierra Mist

Iced Tea

Rasp Tea

Pink Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

Arnold Palmer

Shirley Temple

Roy Rodgers

Ginger Ale

Pineapple

Cranberry

OJ

Club Soda

Tonic

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$10.29

Home style breaded chicken breast with a touch of pepper or 6 boneless wings

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.59

Monterey jack & cheddar

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.29

Quarter pound patty with lettuce, tomato, mayo, &

Kids Fish Sandwich

$9.39

Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod with lettuce, tartar sauce & American cheese on a toasted garlic bun

Kids Fish & Chps

$9.39

Beer battered wild caught Alaskan cod

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Garlic toasted white bread with American cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.59

Thursday Special

Top Sirloin Steak & Ravioli

$23.99

Express Lunch

EXP DBL Cheeseburger

$9.99

EXP Schooners Stir Fry

$9.99

EXP Carne Wrap

$9.99

EXP B.L.T.A

$9.99

EXP Chicken Cali Sand

$9.99

EXP Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Golden brown breaded chicken breast strips, served with choice of dipping sauce

EXP Blackened Chicken Sand

$9.99

EXP Pack of Tacos

$9.99

EXP Taco Salad

$9.99

EXP Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.99

EXP Rueben Sand

$9.99

EXP Blackened Turkey Melt

$9.99

EXP French Dip

$9.99

EXP Pastrami Sand

$9.99

EXP Buffalo Chick Sand

$9.99

EXP Cuban Sand

$9.99

Seasoned pork, Canadian bacon, grilled onions, pickles, roasted garlic ranch, mustard topped with swiss cheese on a french baguette

MERCH

T-shirt Olive

$10.00

T-shirt Blue

$10.00

T-shirt Black

$10.00

Crewneck

$25.00

Hoodie

$25.00
All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 9:00 am - 3:59 am
2797 W Avenue L, Lancaster, CA 93536

