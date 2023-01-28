Scotty P's - Plano
764 Reviews
$
2929 Custer Rd.
#300
Plano, TX 75075
Popular Items
FEATURED ITEMS
Donate-A-Meal - Nelson Middle School
Donate a Meal as the PTA feeds our awesome teachers and staff at Nelson Middle School! Donate as many meals as you like. Each donation covers 1 meal for a teacher or staff member of Taylor Elementary!
Chicken Meal Deal
10 JUMBO Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Dressings of your choice. Add a SALAD or other favorite items.. Additional costs apply.
the NASH - Spicy Chicken
Spicy Nashville Style Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickles and Scotty's Magic Slaw. One Spicy Clucker of a Chicken
Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)
Our authentic, family recipe Greek Dressing that we serve on our award-winning Greek Salad is now available for purchase by the bottle. A secret blend of spices, oil, and wine vinegar perfectly blended and bottled for you.
Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite. 2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.
Chris P. Fish Sandwich Platter
Our LENTEN Special: A flaky white fish, breaded and fried then topped with creamy cole slaw, a sriracha drizzle, and spicy pickles. Served on your favorite bun and with a side of crispy french fries.
Firehouse Frank Platter
Made for Scotty P's by the legendary Rudolph's Meat Market in Deep Ellum, We split this massive Frankfurter, grill it on our flame grill, and top it with Housemade Chili, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Diced Onion, and Mustard. Served with Fries.
Starters
Mom P's Chili
A bowl of our famous chili topped with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, & Grated Cheddar.
Cardiac Fries
Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Chips & Salsa
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order and our housemade Salsa!
Chips & Queso
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order. Served with our scratch-made Queso.
Tortilla Trio
A taste of all three of our house made Guacamole, Salsa and Queso! Served with freshly prepared Tortilla Chips.
Fried Pickles
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
Burgers
'67 Original
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Mushroom & Swiss
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Preston Trail
Chili, American Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Onions, & Mustard.
Hatch Green Chile
Fire Roasted Hatch Green Chiles, Pepperjack, Onion Strings.
Irish Nacho
Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Ranch.
Scotty P's Impossible™ Burger
It's MEAT MADE FROM PLANTS. Scotty P's Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and our housemade Awesome Sauce. Sub on any of our entrees for $3.25.
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Chicken
Papou's Grilled Chicken
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Chris P. Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, ,Tomato, Mayo.
Buffalo Bleu
Chris P. Chicken, Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu.
BLT Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Platters
Chris P. Tenders
Breaded and Fried to order!
Grilled Tenders
Marinated & Grilled on our Broiler.
Buffalo Style Tenders
Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.
Grilled Buffalo Tenders
Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.
Greek Chicken Kabob
2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.
No Burger Cheeseburger
Golden brown toasted sourdough, with melted Cheddar, Havarti, and Smoked Gouda, served with Fries.
BLT Platter
Golden brown toasted sourdough, with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, served with Fries.
Custom Burger
Salads
Greek Salad
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
Derby Salad
Fresh Greens, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. (Pictured with optional Chris P. Chicken added for $4)
House Salad
Geens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, American Cheese.
Fiesta Salad
Greens, Grilled Roasted Corn, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch. (Pictured here with the optional Grilled Chicken added for $4)
Junior Meals (Ages 11-99)
Jr Burger
1./4 pound burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries.
Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Kids Meals (10 & Under)
Kid Burger
Kid sized burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries, a Treat and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, a Treat and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Junior Sized Grilled Cheese, Served with Fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Corny Dog Bites
6 Mini-Corny Dogs. Served with Fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Sides
Jr Fries
Hot and Crispy fries typically enough for 1.
Jr Rings
Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Includes 6 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings.
Jr Sweet Fries
Julienned style hot and crispy Sweet Potato fries.
Jr. Fried Pickles
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
Jr Strings
Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger.
French Fries
Large order of our Hot & Crispy Fries - Serves 2+
Onion Rings
Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Our Large order includes 12 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings. Serves 2+
Sweet Potato Fries
A large order of our hot and crispy julienned style Sweet Potato fries. Serves 2+
Onion Strings
Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger. Serves 2+
Fried Pickles
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
Shakes & Cakes
Tommy P's Shakes
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
Scotty P's Cakes
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
Scotty P's Cookies
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
DASANI® combines filtration with added minerals to create a fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious.
Bottled Root Beer
Old school Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest, and creamiest soda possible.
Milk
Oak Farms 2% Reduced Fat Milk has a rich, creamy taste with one-third the fat of whole milk and No GMOs.
Chocolate Milk
The creamy and delicious chocolate taste kids love made with real cocoa with 9 essential vitamins and nutrients and no GMO ingredients.
Capri Sun
Bottled Coke
The original Coca-Cola. 20oz bottle.
Bottled Coke Zero
Coca-Cola flavor, ZERO Calories. 20oz bottle.
Bottled Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper is a blend of all 23 flavors and comes in a 20oz bottle.
Topo Chico
Topo Chico had always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands and it will satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.
Jarritos Mandarin
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Mandarin Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
Jarritos Fruit Punch
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
Jarritos Pineapple
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Pineapple Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
1 Gallon Unsweet Tea
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Sauces
Side Ranch
Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Jalapenos blended with our Ranch...uh, yes please.
Side Greek
Our family recipe passed down from our Greek ancestors. Authentic Greek Dressing.
Side Balsamic Vin.
A clean balsamic tangy flavor with a hint of olive oil and mild seasoning.
Side Honey Mustard
Made fresh, in-house, the perfect combo of honey and mustard.
Side Bleu Cheese
A full-bodied, creamy dressing with aged Bleu Cheese chunks. A flavorful combination of Bleu Cheese and heady spices in a sweet tangy background with pleasant onion and garlic overtones.
Side Magic Sauce
It's pure Magic. A little sweet a little savory with a slight bite at the end. Make it disappear!
Side Awesome Sauce
It's simply AWESOME, so what if it reminds you of Thousand Island...it's house-made and it's delish.
Side BBQ
Bursting with molasses, honey, spice, and a hint of hickory, our BBQ sauce delivers mouthwatering flavor in every bite.
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
A delicious sweet but subtle raspberry vinaigrette.
Side Salsa
Scotty P's house-made Salsa!
Side Guacamole
Fresh made in-house daily Guacamole!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Scotty P's is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.
2929 Custer Rd., #300, Plano, TX 75075