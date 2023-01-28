Scotty P's - Plano

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Pineapple Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine